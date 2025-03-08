WCLV Program Guide 03-10-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Debussy, Claude Waltz, "La plus que lente" Mischa Elman, v; Joseph Seiger, p
Ravel, Maurice Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose) Orch de Paris/Serge Baudo
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Clarinet Quintet in A, K. 581 Reginald Kell, cl; Fine Arts Quartet
Godard, Benjamin Suite de trois morceaux, Op 116 William Bennett, f; English Chamber Orch/Steuart Bedford
Alfvén, Hugo Festival Music, Op 25 Swedish Radio Sym Orch/Stig Westerberg
Wirén, Dag String Serenade, Op 11 Stockholm Sinfonietta/Esa-Pekka Salonen
Roman, Johann Helmich The Golovin Music Drottningholm Baroque Ensemble
Still, William Grant Africa (1928) Fort Smith Sym Orch/John Jeter
Trad, American Spiritual, My soul's been anchored in the Lord Marian Anderson, c, Franz Rupp, p
Bach, Johann Sebastian Orchestra Suite No.3 in D, BWV 1068 Touvron, tr; Camerata de Versailles/Amaury du Closel
Bach, Johann Sebastian Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046 St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner
Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Six German Songs, Op 72 Elizabeth Parcells, s; Felix Justen, g
Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Fantasy and Variations on a Theme of Danzi, Op 81 Ernst Ottensamer, cl; Slovak Radio Sym/Johannes Wildner
Danzi, Franz Bassoon Quartet in B-Flat, Op 40/3 Daniel Smith, bn; Coull String Quartet
Mignone, Francisco Sixteen Waltzes Barrick Stees, bn
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Fontana, Rafaello Sonata #17 Ensemble Sonnerie
Tchaikovsky, Peter Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy Chicago Sym Orch/Sir Georg Solti
Lambert, Constant Romeo and Juliet (1924-25) English Northern Philharmonia/David Lloyd-Jones
Schumann, Clara Piano Trio in g minor, Op. 17 Veronica Jochum, p; Colin Carr, vc; Joseph Silverstein, v
Mendelssohn, Fanny Six Songs, Op 1 Susan Gritton, s, Eugene Asti, p
Poulenc, Francis Napoli Suite Antonio Pompa-Baldi, p
Lanner, Josef Die Neapolitaner Waltzes, Op 107 Ensemble Wien
Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Mario Piedigrotta, Op 32 (Neapolitan Rhapsody) Michael Mcfrederick, p
Ippolitov-Ivanov, Mikhail Three Musical Tableaux from Ossian, Op 56 Slovak Radio Sym/Donald Johanos
Friedrichs, GWE Ocean Tide March Empire Brass
Bizet, Georges The Pearl Fishers Nicolai Gedda, t; Ernest Blanc, t; Paris Opéra-Comique Orch/Pierre Dervaux
Giuliani, Mauro Gran Duetto Concertante in A, Op 52 James Galway, f; Kazuhito Yamashita, g
Sibelius, Jean Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat, Op. 82 Philharmonia/Sir Simon Rattle
Handel, George Frideric Flute Sonata in F, Op. 1, No. 11 Galway, f; Phillip Moll, hc; Sarah Cunningham, viga
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle (1881)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Sous-bois (1881)
Ferruccio Busoni: Tanzwalzer (1920)
Manuel de Zumaya: Celebren, publiquen (1720)
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: The Farm Workers (1941)
Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)
Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' (1850)
Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 5 (1813)
Pablo de Sarasate: Scottish Airs (1892)
Margaret Bonds: Winter Moon (1936)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)
François Couperin: Suite No. 25: The Victorious Muse (1728)
William Henry Fry: Niagara Symphony (1854)
John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Waltz (1895)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1880)
Giles Farnaby: Rosa Solis (1612)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)
George Gershwin: Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture (1933)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians (1866)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)
Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)
William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 in F (1760)
William Grant Still: The Jovial One from Lyric Quartette (1945)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Cécile Chaminade: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)
Rebecca Clarke: Lullaby (1918)
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)
Jan Václav Vorísek: Introduction & Rondo Brilliant (1823)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 17 in B-Flat 'Hunt' (1783)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 (1945)
Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)
Amy Beach: La Captive (1898)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C (1785)
Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Marc-André Hamelin: Meditation on 'Laura' (2012)
John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: The Chairman's Waltz (2005)
Ellen Taafe Zwilich: Concerto Grosso 1985 (1985)
Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card: Raucous Rumpus (2016)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E (1781)
Niels Gade: Symphony No. 8 in b (1871)
Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro vivace from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Gabriel Fauré: Nell (1880)
Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony in e (1783)
Amy Beach: Berceuse (1898)
Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)
Luiz Bonfá: Black Orpheus: Manha de Carnaval (1959)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra 'Carnival at Pest' (1860)
John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)
Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Playera' (1878)
John Knowles Paine: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo (1915)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Theme & Variations (1820)
George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Maid of Orleans: Gypsy Dance (1879)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo & Trio from Symphony (1821)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 (1805)
Mary Howe: Ballade Fantasque (1927)
Amy Beach: La Captive (1898)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 1 (1738)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands (1884)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 in b (1880)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Florence Price: String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)
Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b (1876)
Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)
Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)
John Musto: Litany (1987)
Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)
Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve (1921)
John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 2 in A 'In Springtime' (1880)
Augusta Holmès: Irlande (1882)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Violin Concerto (1844)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)
Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6 (1821)
Giacomo Puccini: Adagietto (1883)
Howard Shore: The Return of the King: Into the West (2003)
Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas (1904)