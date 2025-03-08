WCLV Program Guide 03-10-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Debussy, Claude Waltz, "La plus que lente" Mischa Elman, v; Joseph Seiger, p

Ravel, Maurice Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose) Orch de Paris/Serge Baudo

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Clarinet Quintet in A, K. 581 Reginald Kell, cl; Fine Arts Quartet

Godard, Benjamin Suite de trois morceaux, Op 116 William Bennett, f; English Chamber Orch/Steuart Bedford

Alfvén, Hugo Festival Music, Op 25 Swedish Radio Sym Orch/Stig Westerberg

Wirén, Dag String Serenade, Op 11 Stockholm Sinfonietta/Esa-Pekka Salonen

Roman, Johann Helmich The Golovin Music Drottningholm Baroque Ensemble

Still, William Grant Africa (1928) Fort Smith Sym Orch/John Jeter

Trad, American Spiritual, My soul's been anchored in the Lord Marian Anderson, c, Franz Rupp, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Orchestra Suite No.3 in D, BWV 1068 Touvron, tr; Camerata de Versailles/Amaury du Closel

Bach, Johann Sebastian Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 in F, BWV 1046 St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner

Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Six German Songs, Op 72 Elizabeth Parcells, s; Felix Justen, g

Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Fantasy and Variations on a Theme of Danzi, Op 81 Ernst Ottensamer, cl; Slovak Radio Sym/Johannes Wildner

Danzi, Franz Bassoon Quartet in B-Flat, Op 40/3 Daniel Smith, bn; Coull String Quartet

Mignone, Francisco Sixteen Waltzes Barrick Stees, bn

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Fontana, Rafaello Sonata #17 Ensemble Sonnerie

Tchaikovsky, Peter Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy Chicago Sym Orch/Sir Georg Solti

Lambert, Constant Romeo and Juliet (1924-25) English Northern Philharmonia/David Lloyd-Jones

Schumann, Clara Piano Trio in g minor, Op. 17 Veronica Jochum, p; Colin Carr, vc; Joseph Silverstein, v

Mendelssohn, Fanny Six Songs, Op 1 Susan Gritton, s, Eugene Asti, p

Poulenc, Francis Napoli Suite Antonio Pompa-Baldi, p

Lanner, Josef Die Neapolitaner Waltzes, Op 107 Ensemble Wien

Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Mario Piedigrotta, Op 32 (Neapolitan Rhapsody) Michael Mcfrederick, p

Ippolitov-Ivanov, Mikhail Three Musical Tableaux from Ossian, Op 56 Slovak Radio Sym/Donald Johanos

Friedrichs, GWE Ocean Tide March Empire Brass

Bizet, Georges The Pearl Fishers Nicolai Gedda, t; Ernest Blanc, t; Paris Opéra-Comique Orch/Pierre Dervaux

Giuliani, Mauro Gran Duetto Concertante in A, Op 52 James Galway, f; Kazuhito Yamashita, g

Sibelius, Jean Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat, Op. 82 Philharmonia/Sir Simon Rattle

Handel, George Frideric Flute Sonata in F, Op. 1, No. 11 Galway, f; Phillip Moll, hc; Sarah Cunningham, viga

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Idylle (1881)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Sous-bois (1881)

Ferruccio Busoni: Tanzwalzer (1920)

Manuel de Zumaya: Celebren, publiquen (1720)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: The Farm Workers (1941)

Paul Dukas: The Sorcerer's Apprentice (1897)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723)

Josef Franz Wagner: March 'Under the Double Eagle' (1850)

Franz Schubert: Finale from String Quartet No. 5 (1813)

Pablo de Sarasate: Scottish Airs (1892)

Margaret Bonds: Winter Moon (1936)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: New Year's Eve Waltz (1943)

François Couperin: Suite No. 25: The Victorious Muse (1728)

William Henry Fry: Niagara Symphony (1854)

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Waltz (1895)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Giles Farnaby: Rosa Solis (1612)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: March of the Merry Men (1938)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

John Knowles Paine: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)

George Gershwin: Let 'Em Eat Cake: Overture (1933)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Dance of the Comedians (1866)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

William Boyce: Symphony No. 4 in F (1760)

William Grant Still: The Jovial One from Lyric Quartette (1945)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Cécile Chaminade: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1880)

Rebecca Clarke: Lullaby (1918)

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music (1861)

Jan Václav Vorísek: Introduction & Rondo Brilliant (1823)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 17 in B-Flat 'Hunt' (1783)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 (1945)

Francis Poulenc: Flute Sonata (1957)

Amy Beach: La Captive (1898)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 21 in C (1785)

Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome (1924)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Marc-André Hamelin: Meditation on 'Laura' (2012)

John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: The Chairman's Waltz (2005)

Ellen Taafe Zwilich: Concerto Grosso 1985 (1985)

Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card: Raucous Rumpus (2016)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E (1781)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 8 in b (1871)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 7 (1821)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro vivace from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Gabriel Fauré: Nell (1880)

Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony in e (1783)

Amy Beach: Berceuse (1898)

Benjamin Britten: The Young Person's Guide to Orchestra (1946)

Luiz Bonfá: Black Orpheus: Manha de Carnaval (1959)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Rose Adagio (1889)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 6 for Orchestra 'Carnival at Pest' (1860)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Playera' (1878)

John Knowles Paine: Finale from Symphony No. 2 'In Springtime' (1880)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Intermezzo (1915)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Theme & Variations (1820)

George Gershwin: Selections from 'Girl Crazy' (1930)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Maid of Orleans: Gypsy Dance (1879)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo & Trio from Symphony (1821)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 2 (1805)

Mary Howe: Ballade Fantasque (1927)

Amy Beach: La Captive (1898)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto No. 1 (1738)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands (1884)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Violin Concerto No. 3 in b (1880)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Florence Price: String Quartet in G 'Unfinished' (1929)

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b (1876)

Zoltán Kodály: Hungarian Rondo (1918)

Margaret Bonds: Credo (1960)

John Musto: Litany (1987)

Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)

Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve (1921)

John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 2 in A 'In Springtime' (1880)

Augusta Holmès: Irlande (1882)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 5 (1790)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Violin Concerto (1844)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Serenade No. 7 'Haffner' (1776)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Larghetto from Piano Trio No. 6 (1821)

Giacomo Puccini: Adagietto (1883)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: Into the West (2003)

Percy Grainger: Colleen Dhas (1904)

