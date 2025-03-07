WCLV Program Guide 03-09-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bach, Johann Sebastian Prelude and Fugue in a, BWV 543 Leslie Howard, p

Liszt, Franz Orpheus Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Kurt Masur

Haydn, Franz Joseph Opera, "Orfeo ed Euridice" Munich Radio Orch/Leopold Hager

Tchaikovsky, Peter String Sextet in D minor, Op. 70, "Souvenir de Florence" Raphael Ensemble

Kreisler, Fritz Praeludium and Allegro (in the style of Pugnani) Eric Shumsky, vi; Soloists of the Pacific Rim

Fiocco, Joseph Allegro Itzhak Perlman, v, Samuel Sanders, p

Weyse, C E F Allegro di bravura, Op 50 Bohumila Jedlickova, p

Nielsen, Carl String Quartet in E-Flat, Op 14 Kontra String Quartet

Rosenberg, Hilding Symphony #4, "Johannes uppenbarelse" (1940) Uppsala Academy Chamber Cho/Stefan Parkman

03:00 EDT CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Barrios Mangoré, Augustìn Waltzes, Op 8 Pepe Romero, g

Guastavino, Carlos Piano Sonatina in g Mirian Conti, p

Vivaldi, Antonio Viola d'amore Concerto in d, R 394 Rachel Barton Pine, vida; Ars Antigua

Vaughan Williams, Ralph Suite for Viola and Orchestra (1934) Frederick Riddle, vi; Bournemouth Sinfonietta/Norman Del Mar

Bowen, York Viola Sonata #2 in F James Boyd, vi; Bengt Forsberg, p

Dowland, John Galliard Paul O'Dette, l

Ravel, Maurice Jeux d'eau Georges Pludermacher, p

Liszt, Franz Années de pèlerinage: 3rd Year, Rome (1867-77) André Watts, p

Respighi, Ottorino The Fountains of Rome St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner

Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel Oboe Concerto in E-Flat, Wq 165 Burkhard Glaetzner, ob; Leipzig New Bach Collegium Musicum/Max Pommer

Balfe, Michael The Bohemian Girl Philharmonia Orch/Nicholas Braithwaite

Fauré, Gabriel Impromptu #3 in A-Flat, Op 34 Nikita Magaloff, p

Debussy, Claude String Quartet in g minor, Op. 10 Orlando String Quartet

Hindemith, Paul Trauermusik (1936) Paul Hindemith, vi; Orch/Bruno Reibold

Purcell, Henry Funeral Music for Queen Mary Clare College Cho, Cambridge, Instrumental Ensemble/Timothy Brown

Purcell, Henry Ode on the Birthday of Queen Mary (1694), "Come ye sons of art" English Sym Orch/William Boughton

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)

Manuel de Zumaya: Lamentations of Jeremiah the Prophet (1717)

Heinrich Schütz: Musikalische Exequien (1636)

George Frideric Handel: Aria in c (1743)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G (1750)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Ravel Unraveled – In commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the birth of Maurice Ravel (March 7, 1875).

RAVEL (trans. Idenstam): Daybreak/Lever du Jour (i.), fr Daphnis et Chloé –Gunnar Idenstam (1912 Stahlhuth-2002 Jann/St. Martin’s Church, Dudelange, Luxembourg)

RAVEL (arr. Kortmann): Pavane pour une infante défunte –Barbara Kortmann, flute; Heinz-Peter Kortmann (2009 Scholz/St. Vinzenz Church, Menden, Germany)

RAVEL (trans. Hey): Passacaille (iii.), fr Trio –Michael T.C. Hey (1930 Kilgen-1997 Perragallo/St. Patrick Cathedral, New York, NY)

RAVEL: Don Quichotte a Dulcinea –Håken Hagegård, baritone; Gunnar Idenstam (1949 Marcussen/Oskars Church, Stockholm, Sweden)

RAVEL: La Valse –Gunnar Idenstam (1912 Stahlhuth-2002 Jann/St. Martin’s Church, Dudelange, Luxembourg)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Lent 1 – Profound and moving choral and organ music to begin the season of Lent. It’s music of introspection and reflection, a hallmark of the 40-day season.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture (1707)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in a for Recorder & Strings (1720)

Alessandro Scarlatti: Cantata 'Su le sponde del Tebro' (1695)

Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for Strings in A (1707)

Henry Purcell: Ground (1690)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 37 (1845)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds (1878)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 30 (1774)

Johannes Brahms: String Sextet No. 2 in G (1865)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Theme & Variations from Suite No. 4 'Mozartiana' (1887)

Mary Ann Griebling: Wild Wood - Quiet Wood (2001)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat: Miller's Dance (1919)

Manuel de Falla: Four Spanish Pieces: Andaluza (1909)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Aaron Copland: The City: The New City Eos Orchestra; Jonathan Sheffer, conductor

Aaron Copland: Clarinet Concerto Martin Frost, clarinet; Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra; Riccardo Minasi, conductor EBU, Grand Hall Alte Oper, Frankfurt, Germany

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jack Schroeder calling from Pasadena, California

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Dead Princess (Pavane pour une infante defunte) Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Henri Tomasi: Cinq danses profanes et sacrees Alexa Still, flute; Andy Parker, oboe; Drew Pattison, bassoon; Jonathan Gunn, clarinet; Maura McCune Corvington, french horn Round Top International Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Dora Pejacevic: Valse de concert, Op. 21 Natasa Veljkovic, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Sextet in D minor, Op. 70, "Souvenir de Florence" Mvts. 3-4 Scott Yoo, violin; Erik Arvinder, violin; Maurycy Banaszek, viola; Caitlin Lynch, viola; Robert deMaine, cello; Alexander Hersh, cello Festival Mozaic, Harold J. Miossi Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo, CA

Margaret Brouwer: Art of Sailing at Dawn Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Cleveland Institute of Music, Kulas Hall, Cleveland, OH

14:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Bill O’Connell – Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Simon Keenlyside, baritone (recorded October 2023)

Gustav Mahler: “Frühlingsmorgen” (Spring morning), "Ablösung im Sommer" (Changing of the Guard in Summer), "Revelge" (Reveille), "Urlicht" (Primal Light), "Rheinlegendchen" (Little Rhine Legend), "Hans und Grete" (Hans and Grete)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7

Maurice Ravel: Valses nobles et sentimentales—Vladimir Ashkenazy, conductor

Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 44 (excerpt)—Barbara Hannigan, conductor (recorded November 2023)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, David Robertson, conductor; Marc-André Hamelin, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 11/30/2024

Aaron Copland: Suite from Appalachian Spring (1945)

George Gershwin (arr Ferde Grofé): Rhapsody in Blue (original jazz band version)

Duke Ellington: A Single Petal of a Rose (encore)

Duke Ellington: New World A-Comin'

Aaron Copland: Suite from The Tender Land

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians – We hear the first work Brahms wrote for a solo instrument and a stunning Wieniawski Polonaise played by a 13-year-old violinist. We also meet a teenage baritone who has been drawn to community activism since childhood, a guitarist who plays an arrangement of Dizzy Gillespie’s Night in Tunisia, and a young pianist who shares a special tip she got from piano superstar Lang Lang… play like a grandma!

Xinran Shi, 13, piano, from San Jose, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) - Opus 23, 'Ten Preludes' - Prelude No. 6 and No. 2 (6:25) Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

Raghav Ramgopal, 16, voice (baritone), from Los Altos Hills, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) - Ideale Melodia (3:19) Francesco Paulo Tosti (1846-1916)

Sara Flexer, 14, cello, from Palo Alto, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) - Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor, Op. 38, Mvmt 2 (6:22) Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Peter Dugan, piano - Jupiter from The Planets Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan

Jack Davisson, 18, guitar, from Palo Alto, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) - A Night in Tunisia (4:42) Dizzy Gillespie (1917-1993) arr. Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

Neal Eisfeldt, 13, violin, from Lake Zurich, IL (Recorded at WFMT Chicago) - Polonaise de concert in D major, Op. 4 (5:06) Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Samuel Barber: Capricorn Concerto (1944)

David Amram: This Land: Symphonic Variations on a Song by Woody Guthrie (2007)

Arthur Farwell: Navajo War Dance No. 2 (1904)

20:00 SPECIAL Les Delices Salon Era: Enterprising Women with John Mills – SalonEra partners with the Boulanger Initiative to spotlight enterprising women composers from mid-eighteenth-century England, Elizabeth Turner and Elisabetta de Gambarini. Featuring brand new recordings from Les Délices and harpsichordist Paula Maust, plus insights from Dr. Alison DeSimone (author of Women and the Business of Performance in Eighteenth-Century Britain).

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Proof of Performance: Assessing the First 50 Days of Trump 2.0 with David G. Arredondo, Former Executive Chairman, Lorain County Republican Party; Gordon Short, Ward 4 Councilman and President, Strongsville City Council; and Lisa M. Stickan, Chairman, Republican Party of Cuyahoga County. Moderator: Nick Castele, Government Reporter, Signal Cleveland

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Victor Herbert: Andante from Cello Concerto No. 2 (1894)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada (1886)

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine (1865)

Zhou Long: Green (2021)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 24 (1786)

José Luis Merlin: Suite del recuerdo: Evocación (1990)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here (1902)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Panorama (1889)

Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse (1894)

