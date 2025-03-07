WCLV Program Guide 03-08-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Offenbach, Jacques Barbe-bleue City of Birmingham Sym/Louis Frémaux

Waldteufel, Emile Les Patineurs (The Skaters) Waltz, Op 183 Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan

Waldteufel, Emile Waltz, "Hommage aux dames," Op 153 Slovak State Phil/Alfred Walter

Beach, Amy Violin Sonata, Op 34 Curtis Macomber, v; Diane Walsh, p

Beach, Amy Dark is the Night, Op 11/1 Lauren Flanigan, s; Christopher O'Riley, p

Persichetti, Vincent Pastoral, Op 21 (1943) Philadelphia Woodwind Quintet

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Clarinet Concerto in A, K. 622 Harold Wright, cl; Boston Sym/Seiji Ozawa

Gould, Morton American Salute Ukraine National Sym Orch/Theodore Kuchar

Buck, Dudley Festival Overture on "The Star-Spangled Banner" St Louis Sym & Cho/Leonard Slatkin

Gottschalk, Louis Moreau The Union Eugene List, p; Vienna State Opera Orch/Igor Buketoff

Anonymous 19th century, American Come Dearest, the Daylight is Gone Eastman Wind Ensemble/Frederick Fennell

Schubert, Franz Die schöne Müllerin, D 795 Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, br; Gerald Moore, p

Schubert, Franz Die schöne Müllerin, D 795 Yoonie Han, p

Schubert, Franz Die schöne Müllerin, D 795 Sanford Sylvan, br; David Breitman, forte-p

Schubert, Franz Song, "Der Tod und das Mädchen," D 531 Renée Fleming, s; Christoph Eschenbach, p

Schubert, Franz String Quartet #14 in d, D 810, "Death and the Maiden" New Hungarian String Quartet

Rheinberger, Joseph Ten Trios, Op 49 Wolfgang Rübsam, o

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Chopin, Frédéric Nocturnes, Op. 9 Karoly Botvay, vc; Budapest Strings

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Sonata in F, K. 533/494 Christoph Eschenbach, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Don Giovanni, K. 527 Amadeus Ensemble/Julius Rudel

Françaix, Jean Mozart new-look (Fantasy on the Serenade from Don Giovanni) Mainz Wind Ensemble/Schöll

Françaix, Jean Guitar Concerto (1982) Alain Prevost, g; Stringendo Orch/Jean Thorel

Françaix, Jean Divertissement for Two Guitars Kazuhito, Naoko Yamashita, g's

Franck, César Cantabile in B James Johnson, o

Franck, César Violin Sonata in A Augustin Dumay, v; Jean-Philippe Collard, p

Mozart, Leopold Trumpet Concerto in D Rolf Smedvig, tr; Scottish Chamber Orch/Jahja Ling

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus The Impresario, K. 486 Calgary Phil/Mario Bernardi

Mozart, Franz Xaver Song, "Klage an den Mond" Barbara Bonney, s; Malcolm Martineau, p

Vivaldi, Antonio Song, "Zeffiretti, che sussurrate" Sandrine Piau, s; Ann Hallenberg, ms

Mancini, Francesco Flute Sonata #10 in b Amoroso

Rubinstein, Anton Piano Concerto #1 in E, Op 25 Banowetz, p; Czecho-Slovak State Phil Orch/A Walter

Medtner, Nikolai Eight Songs, Op 24 Ludmilla Andrew, s; Geoffrey Tozer, p

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Aldemaro Romero Fuga con Pajarillo, from Suite for Strings No. 1 Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Francisco Tarrega Romance Christopher Parkening, guitar

Vincenzo Bellini Norma: Casta Diva Montserrat Caballé, soprano

Franz Léhar Giuditta: Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss Montserrat Martí Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Le Nozze di Figaro: Sull aira?...Che soave zeffiretto Montserrat Caballé, Montserrat Martí; sopranos Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez

Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Madrigal Pepe Romero, Angel Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner

Paquito D'Rivera The Cape Cod Files Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano

Deodat De Severac Cerdana:5 études pittoresque pour le piano; No. 2: Les fêtes (Souvenir de Puigcerda) Jordi Masó

Juan Crisostomo Arriaga Symphony in D Algarve Orchestra Alvaro Cassuto

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Aaron Copland: The City: The New City Eos Orchestra; Jonathan Sheffer, conductor

Aaron Copland: Clarinet Concerto Martin Frost, clarinet; Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra; Riccardo Minasi, conductor EBU, Grand Hall Alte Oper, Frankfurt, Germany

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Jack Schroeder calling from Pasadena, California

Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Dead Princess (Pavane pour une infante defunte) Seong-Jin Cho, piano

Henri Tomasi: Cinq danses profanes et sacrees Alexa Still, flute; Andy Parker, oboe; Drew Pattison, bassoon; Jonathan Gunn, clarinet; Maura McCune Corvington, french horn Round Top International Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Dora Pejacevic: Valse de concert, Op. 21 Natasa Veljkovic, piano

Peter Tchaikovsky: String Sextet in D minor, Op. 70, "Souvenir de Florence" Mvts. 3-4 Scott Yoo, violin; Erik Arvinder, violin; Maurycy Banaszek, viola; Caitlin Lynch, viola; Robert deMaine, cello; Alexander Hersh, cello Festival Mozaic, Harold J. Miossi Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo, CA

Margaret Brouwer: Art of Sailing at Dawn Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Cleveland Institute of Music, Kulas Hall, Cleveland, OH

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Sonata in F, K. 533/494 Christoph Eschenbach, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Don Giovanni, K. 527 Amadeus Ensemble/Julius Rudel

Françaix, Jean Mozart new-look (Fantasy on the Serenade from Don Giovanni) Mainz Wind Ensemble/Schöll

Françaix, Jean Guitar Concerto (1982) Alain Prevost, g; Stringendo Orch/Jean Thorel

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians – We hear the first work Brahms wrote for a solo instrument and a stunning Wieniawski Polonaise played by a 13-year-old violinist. We also meet a teenage baritone who has been drawn to community activism since childhood, a guitarist who plays an arrangement of Dizzy Gillespie’s Night in Tunisia, and a young pianist who shares a special tip she got from piano superstar Lang Lang… play like a grandma!

Xinran Shi, 13, piano, from San Jose, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) - Opus 23, 'Ten Preludes' - Prelude No. 6 and No. 2 (6:25) Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

Raghav Ramgopal, 16, voice (baritone), from Los Altos Hills, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) - Ideale Melodia (3:19) Francesco Paulo Tosti (1846-1916)

Sara Flexer, 14, cello, from Palo Alto, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) - Cello Sonata No. 1 in E minor, Op. 38, Mvmt 2 (6:22) Johannes Brahms (1833-1897)

Peter Dugan, piano - Jupiter from The Planets Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan

Jack Davisson, 18, guitar, from Palo Alto, CA (Recorded at SFCM, San Francisco) - A Night in Tunisia (4:42) Dizzy Gillespie (1917-1993) arr. Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

Neal Eisfeldt, 13, violin, from Lake Zurich, IL (Recorded at WFMT Chicago) - Polonaise de concert in D major, Op. 4 (5:06) Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880)

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season continues with a live broadcast of La Bohème, Puccini’s opera about the joys and sorrows of young love and the Bohemian life in Paris. The performance, which launches the second half of the Met’s broadcast season, stars soprano Kristina Mkhitaryan as the frail seamstress Mimì, opposite tenor Joseph Calleja as the poet Rodolfo. They are joined by soprano Brittany Renee and baritone Luca Micheletti as the on-again-off-again lovers Musetta and Marcello. The cast also features Nicolas Testé, Gihoon Kim, and Donald Maxwell. Alexander Soddy conducts the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus in this perennial favorite.

16:14 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

Alan Hovhaness: Concerto for Soprano Saxophone (1980)

Maurice Ravel: Jeux d'eau (1901)

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Raiders' March (1981)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Celebrating John Williams, Pt. 1

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Excerpts—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: John Williams: Jaws: Out to Sea & Shark Cage Fugue—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Hedwig's Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: Fawkes the Phoenix—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone: Harry's Wondrous World—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel (DeutGram 29939) 4:38

John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main Theme—Nicole Porter, violin Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: E.T. The Extraterrestrial: Adventures on Earth—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Good Advice

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Carl Nielsen: Wind Quintet (1922)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Anton Webern: Five Pieces for Orchestra (1913)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – NDR Elbphilharmonie, Alan Gilbert, conductor

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 8 in C minor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 ‘Jupiter’—Gunter Wand, conductor



22:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Reginald Mobley, countertenor

Henry Purcell: Suite from The Gordian Knot Unty'd

Henry Purcell: Three Parts on a Ground

Henry Purcell: O Solitude

John Dowland: Fortune my Foe

John Dowland: The Earle of Essex Galliard

John Eccles: Suite from The Mad Lover

Johann Sebastian Bach: Schafe können sicher weiden ("Sheep May Safely Graze"), from BWV 208

Johann Sebastian Bach: Ich habe genug, BWV 82

Traditional: Wayfaring Stranger; My Lord, What a Morning

23:20 QUIET HOUR

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)

Johann Sebastian Bach: St. Matthew Passion: Erbarme dich (1727)

Florence Price: The White Rose (1940)

Florence Price: Adoration (1951)

William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Napping in a Hammock (1891)

