WCLV Program Guide 03-02-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Baity, Judith Q&A Maria Thompson Corley, p

Farrenc, Louise Overture No. 2 in E-Flat, Op. 24 Luxembourg European Soloists/Christoph König

Vivaldi, Antonio The Four Seasons, Op. 8, Nos. 1-4 Thomas Zehetmair, v; Camerata Bern

Trad, Irish Folksong, Lord Gallaway's Lamentation Nancy Hadden, f

Rossini, Gioachino Péchés de vieillesse (Sins of My Old Age), Vol XI Alessandro Mangoni, p

Paganini, Niccolo Variations on "Dal tuo stellato soglio" from Rossini's "Mosè" Augustin Hadelich, v; Pablo Sainz Villegas, g

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto No. 3 in c minor, Op.37 Peter Serkin, p; Boston Sym Orch/Seiji Ozawa

Beethoven, Ludwig van The Creatures of Prometheus, Op 43 Orpheus Chamber Orch

Schumann, Robert Album für die Jugend, Op. 68 Luba Edlina, p

Chopin, Frédéric Nocturnes, Op. 9 William Kapell, p

Alkan, Charles-Valentin Esquisses, Op 63 Laurent Martin, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph Notturno No. 2 in F, H II:26 The Music Party/Alan Hacker

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus German Dances, K. 536 Tafelmusik/Bruno Weil

Chávez, Carlos Piano Sonata #6 Adrian Ruiz, p

Prokofiev, Serge Symphony #1 in D, Op 25, "Classical" French National Radio Orch/Jean Martinon

Prokofiev, Serge Five Poems by Anna Akhmatova, Op. 27 Victoria Yevtodieva, s; Yuri Serov, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Satie, Erik Chapitres tournés en tous sens (1913) Frank Glazer, p

Satie, Erik Cinq grimaces pour 'Le songe d'une nuit d'été' Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel

Ibert, Jacques Suite Élisabéthaine for "A Midsummer Night's Dream" Manhattan Chamber Orch/Richard Auldon Clark

Grieg, Edvard Lyric Pieces, Op. 71 Balázs Szokolay, p

Pez, Johann Concerto pastorale in F Collegium Aureum

Fischer, Johann Caspar Terpsichore Luc Beauséjour, hc

Grieg, Edvard Two Elegiac Melodies, Op. 34 St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Grieg, Edvard Cello Sonata in a, Op. 36 Truls Mork, vc; Håvard Gimse, p

Cowen, Frederic The Butterfly's Ball Orch/Frederic Cowen

Cowen, Frederic Indian Rhapsody (1903) Czechoslovak State Phil/Adrian Leaper

Farwell, Arthur Impressions of the Wa-Wan Ceremony of the Omahas, Op 21 Dario Müller, p

Moszkowski, Moritz Caprice espagnole Stephen Hough, p

Ravel, Maurice Boléro Berlin Sym Orch/Gunther Herbig

Arbós, Enrique Bolero Madrid Sym Orch/Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Falla, Manuel de Homenajes (1920-39) Simón Bolívar Sym Orch/Eduardo Mata

Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Mario Capriccio Diabolico (Homage to Paganini), Op 85 Ernesto Bitetti, g

Enescu, George Hommage à Fauré (Pièce sur le nom de Fauré) Margaret Fingerhut, p

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lake in the Mountains (1941)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Mass in g (1922)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: A Song of Thanksgiving (1945)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude from Phantasy Quintet (1912)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 6 in B-Flat (1775)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: More Notes on Distaff – A deliciously diverse selection of music by an international collection of women composers for Women’s History Month.

EMMA LOU DIEMER: 4 Organ Psalms (Nos. 96, 23, 147 & 27) –Joan DeVee Dixon (1991 Reuter/Munger Chapel, University of the Ozarks, Clarksville, AR)

RACHEL LAURIN: Dedisti Domine, Op. 85 –Christ Church Cathedral Choir, Houston/Robert Simpson; Thomas Marvil (2005 Letourneau/Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX)

ANNABEL ROONEY: Magnificat (2015) –Christ College Choir/David Rowland (1892 Binns-2002 Harrison/Queen’s College, Cambridge, England)

MEL BONIS: 3 Pieces (Pastorale, Offertoire & Toccata) --Chantal de Zeeuw (1997 Birouste/Church of St.Vincent, Roquevaire, France) Voice of Lyrics 343

AMY BEACH: Gloria & Sanctus, fr Communion Service in A, Op. 122 –St. Bartholomew’s Choir/Paolo Bordignon; Alexander Pattavina (1971 Aeolian-Skinner/St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, New York, NY)

PAMELA DECKER: Passacaglia & Dance Variations –Jacob Benda (1927 Casavant-2007 Schantz/St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, Mahtomedi, MN)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Praise & Exultation – On the last Sunday before the season of Lent, an exploration of sacred choral and organ music of praise.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 9 after Scarlatti (1743)

Henry Purcell: Dido and Aeneas: Suite (1684)

William Croft: Coronation Anthem 'The Lord is a Sun and a Shield' (1714)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Sonata on the 9th tone for 8 parts (1600)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' (1928)

Kurt Weill: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1933)

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 11 in f 'Serioso' (1810)

Mary Howe: Ballade Fantasque (1927)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 in E-Flat 'Drum Roll' (1795)

Franz Schubert: Wanderer Fantasy (1822)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1881)

Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915)

Santiago de Murcia: Jotta (1700)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jerry Bock, arr. Oran Eldor, developed with Kelly Hall-Tompkins: The Dream from Fiddler on the Roof Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin; Stephen Benson, mandolin; Joshua Camp, accordion; Michael Blanco, bass

Stewart Goodyear: Panorama Stewart Goodyear, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

Antonin Dvorak: Carnival Overture Philharmonic Brass; Tugan Sokhiev, conductor

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Joanna Zeleznik calling from Salt Point, New York

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2, No. 2: Et la Lune Descend sur le Temple qui Fut Klara Kormendi, piano

Marc Mellits: Eclipse fivebyfive fivebyfive, RMSC, and Strasenburgh Planetarium present: Strasenburgh Planetarium, Rochester Museum & Science Center, Rochester, NY

Jean Sibelius: Andante Festivo Sphinx Virtuosi; Damon Gupton, conductor

Jean Sibelius: The Bard, Op. 64 Aspen Chamber Symphony; Robert Spano, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Klein Music Tent, Aspen, CO

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to Der Freischütz, Op. 77 Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; Elim Chan, conductor EBU, Konzerthaus, Berlin, Germany

Guido Lopez-Gavilan: Cuarteto en Guaguanco Harlem Quartet Interlochen Presents, City Opera House, Traverse City, MI

Valerie Coleman: Shotgun Houses David Shifrin, clarinet; Harlem Quartet

14:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Bill O’Connell – Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Christoph Sietzen, percussion (recorded October 2023)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29

Johannes Maria Staud: Whereas the reality trembles

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 ‘Ukrainian’

Igor Stravinsky: The Soldier's Tale—Pierre Boulez, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 7—Franz Welser-Möst, conductor (recorded October 2023 in Mandel Concert Hall)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 2/25/2023

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 in D K. 131

Arnold Schoenberg: Variations for Orchestra Op 31

Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben Op 40

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded recorded April 2022

This week’s line-up of young talent includes a 16-year-old pianist from Texas who’s a budding music historian – she performs a 20th century Polish toccata on the program … an award winning Texan teenage sax quartet serenades us with a melodic contemporary work … and we meet a young tenor from Maine who helps out on his Dad’s lobster boat when he’s not practicing music by Henry Purcell.

Samuel Igbo, violin, 16, from Boerne, TX performs Fantasie No. 1 for Violin by Florence Price

Ellen Foreman, piano, 16, from San Antonio, TX performs Sonata No. 2: III. Vivo (Toccata) by Grazyna Bacewicz

Noah Carver, voice, 18, from Beals, ME performs Music for a While by Henry Purcell

Amelia Cannavo, violin, 17, from Barnegat Light, NJ performs Rhapsody No. 2 for Violin by Jessie Montgomery

The Aurelian Quartet performs Phantom Dance by: Yosuke Fukuda with teenagers from the Dallas, TX area: GianCarlo Lay, soprano saxophone, Jaden Coleman, alto saxophone, Andrew George, tenor saxophone, and Aadarsh Bailreddy, baritone saxophone

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat (1792)

Bedrich Smetana: String Quartet No. 1 'From My Life' (1876)

20:00 SPECIAL Valentin Silvestrov: Episode 2 - Choral/Vocal Music

Silvestrov is now the most prolific composer of choral/vocal music in Ukrainian history. This program samples lieder works for chorus, and an excerpt from his Requiem for Larissa. This series is underwritten with a grant by the Kyiv-Mohyla Foundation of America, Marta Farion, president, to honor Valentin Silvestrov, who has been awarded an honorary doctorate in 2009 by National University Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Valentin Silvestrov: Bagatelle--Natalya Pasichnyk

Valentin Silvestrov: Quiet Night--Latvian Radio Choir

Valentin Silvestrov: Maidan (2014)--Kyiv Chamber Choir

Valentin Silvestrov: Farewell, o World! Farewell, o Earth! --Ilya Scheps, Sergey Yakovenko

Valentin Silvestrov: Requiem for Larissa--Choir & Orchestra of the Bavarian Symphony

Valentin Silvestrov: Alleluia--Kyiv Chamber Choir

Valentin Silvestrov: Prayer for Ukraine--Kyiv Chamber Choir

Valentin Silvestrov: Lullaby--Kyiv Chamber Choir

Valentin Silvestrov: Bagatelle--Natalya Pasichnyk

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Scott Michal: Pour un Chat Mort — Matt Bickett, harpsichord

Fredric Lissauer: Blue Limes “quasi una partita” Op. 54 (2009) — Arthur Klima, viola; Eric Ziolek, piano

Jeffrey Mumford: still air (2013) – Tara Lynn Ramsey, violin; Julian Machala, viola; Erica Snowden, cello; Andrew Rosenblum, piano

Robert Rollin: American Variations — Natalie Lin, violin; Gideon Whitehead, guitar

James Wilding: Distill — Stacie Mickens, horn; James Wilding, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Amplifying the Voices of Black Women, A Project Noir Update: Panel Discussion

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Karl Jenkins: Laudamus te (2010)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Für Elise (1810)

Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1: Second movement (1987)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871)

Robert Moran: Notturno in Weiss (2006)

Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Villanesca (1917)

Robert Schumann: Schlummerlied (1840)

Traditional: Mary Queen of Scots' Lament

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

