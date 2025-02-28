WCLV Program Guide 03-01-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bach, Johann Sebastian The Art of Fugue, BWV 1080 Emerson String Quartet

Siegmeister, Elie Western Suite (1945) Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel

Gilbert, Henry F Indian Scenes Dario Müller, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Cassation in B-Flat, K. 99 Camerata Salzburg/Sandor Vegh

Arnold, Malcolm Five Pieces, Op 84 (1965) Marcia Crayford, v; Ian Brown, p

Balakirev, Mily Mazurka #3 in b Joseph Banowetz, p

Balakirev, Mily Symphonic Poem, "Russia" (Second Overture on Russian Themes) Ussr State Academy Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov

Kalinnikov, Vasili Nymphs, symphonic picture after Turgenev Budapest Sym/Antal Jancsovics Marco Polo 8.223135 KALINNIKOV : Tsar Boris 9:33

1:30:00 Mendelssohn, Felix Cello Sonata No. 2 in D, Op 58 Antonio Meneses, vc; Gérard Wyss, p

Minkus, Ludwig La Bayadere London Sym Orch/Richard Bonynge

Schubert, Franz Allegretto in c, D 915 András Schiff, p

Schubert, Franz Adagio and Rondo Concertante in F, D 487 Rochester Chamber Players

Schubert, Franz Song, "An die Nachtigall," D 497 Bethany Beardslee, s; Lois Shapiro, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Lute Suite in a, BWV 997 Manuel Barrueco, g

Respighi, Ottorino Ancient Airs and Dances for the Lute, Set 1 Lausanne Chamber Orch/Jesús López-Cobos

Anonymous, Medieval Codex Calixtinus Anonymous 4

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Granados, Enrique Opera, "Goyescas" (1916) New Philharmonia Orch/Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos

Chabrier, Emmanuel España Rhapsody Georges Rabol, Sylvie Dugas, p

Ravel, Maurice Le Tombeau de Couperin National Orch/Ernest Bour

Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in b, Kk 27 (L 449) Hédi Salànki, hc

Boccherini, Luigi Symphony in A, Op 12/6 (G 508) New Philharmonia Orch/Raymond Leppard

Cimarosa, Domenico Clavier Sonata in A Manuel Barrueco, g

Mendelssohn, Felix Song Without Words, Op 109 Mischa Maisky, vc; Sergio Tiempo, p

Mendelssohn, Felix Symphony No. 1 in c, Op 11 London Sym Orch/Claudio Abbado

Milhaud, Darius La Création du monde, Op. 81 Chamber Orch/Ian Hobson

Gouvy, Louis-Theodore Ghiribizzi, Op 83 Yaara Tal, Andreas Groethuysen, p

Reger, Max Allegro, Op posth Suzanne Lautenbacher, v; Georg Egger, v

Schumann, Robert Allegro in b, Op. 8 Maurizio Pollini, p

Saint-Saens, Camille Allegro appassionato in b, Op. 43 Paul Tortelier, vc; City of Birmingham Sym Orch/Louis Frémaux

Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai Allegro in B-Flat Camerata Bariloche/Elias Khayat

Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 3 in D, D. 200 Dresden Staatskapelle/Sir Colin Davis

Stravinsky, Igor L'histoire du soldat Chicago Pro Musica

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Leo Brouwer Beatlerianas Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar Santiago Quartet

Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90 "Italian" Scottish Chamber Orchestra Jaime Laredo

Emilio Murillo Pasillo No. 11 Blanca Uribe, piano

Richard Wagner Overture to Tannhauser Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Lalo Schifrin Concierto Caribeno for Flute & Orchestra Marisa Canales, flute London Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin

Jose Luis Merlin Suite del recuerdo Jason Vieaux, guitar

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Jerry Bock, arr. Oran Eldor, developed with Kelly Hall-Tompkins: The Dream from Fiddler on the Roof Kelly Hall-Tompkins, violin; Stephen Benson, mandolin; Joshua Camp, accordion; Michael Blanco, bass

Stewart Goodyear: Panorama Stewart Goodyear, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

Antonin Dvorak: Carnival Overture Philharmonic Brass; Tugan Sokhiev, conductor

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Joanna Zeleznik calling from Salt Point, New York

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2, No. 2: Et la Lune Descend sur le Temple qui Fut Klara Kormendi, piano

Marc Mellits: Eclipse fivebyfive fivebyfive, RMSC, and Strasenburgh Planetarium present: Strasenburgh Planetarium, Rochester Museum & Science Center, Rochester, NY

Jean Sibelius: Andante Festivo Sphinx Virtuosi; Damon Gupton, conductor

Jean Sibelius: The Bard, Op. 64 Aspen Chamber Symphony; Robert Spano, conductor Aspen Music Festival and School, Klein Music Tent, Aspen, CO

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to Der Freischütz, Op. 77 Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; Elim Chan, conductor EBU, Konzerthaus, Berlin, Germany

Guido Lopez-Gavilan: Cuarteto en Guaguanco Harlem Quartet Interlochen Presents, City Opera House, Traverse City, MI

Valerie Coleman: Shotgun Houses David Shifrin, clarinet; Harlem Quartet

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

Milhaud, Darius La Création du monde, Op. 81 Chamber Orch/Ian Hobson

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2022

This week’s line-up of young talent includes a 16-year-old pianist from Texas who’s a budding music historian – she performs a 20th century Polish toccata on the program … an award winning Texan teenage sax quartet serenades us with a melodic contemporary work … and we meet a young tenor from Maine who helps out on his Dad’s lobster boat when he’s not practicing music by Henry Purcell.

Samuel Igbo, violin, 16, from Boerne, TX performs Fantasie No. 1 for Violin by Florence Price

Ellen Foreman, piano, 16, from San Antonio, TX performs Sonata No. 2: III. Vivo (Toccata) by Grazyna Bacewicz

Noah Carver, voice, 18, from Beals, ME performs Music for a While by Henry Purcell

Amelia Cannavo, violin, 17, from Barnegat Light, NJ performs Rhapsody No. 2 for Violin by Jessie Montgomery

The Aurelian Quartet performs Phantom Dance by: Yosuke Fukuda with teenagers from the Dallas, TX area: GianCarlo Lay, soprano saxophone, Jaden Coleman, alto saxophone, Andrew George, tenor saxophone, and Aadarsh Bailreddy, baritone saxophone

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season continues with a performance of Bizet’s Carmen, in celebration of the 150th anniversary of this beloved opera, which had its world premiere on March 3, 1875. This thrilling broadcast from 2010, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, stars mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča as the free-spirited title character, opposite tenor Roberto Alagna as her possessive lover, Don José. The cast also features Barbara Frittoli as José’s former sweetheart Micaëla and Teddy Tahu Rhodes as the dashing bullfighter Escamillo. Maestro Nézet-Séguin, now the Met’s Music Director, made his company debut leading the Met Orchestra and Chorus in this acclaimed run 15 years ago.

16:12 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Che gelida manina (1896)

Manuel Infante: Andalusian Dances (1922)

Gustav Holst: Second Suite for Military Band (1911)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

Charles Wakefield Cadman: From the Land of the Sky-Blue Water (1909)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Oscar Snubs

John Williams: Raiders of the Lost Ark: Main theme—Boston Pops/John Williams

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda’s Theme—Los Angeles Philharmonic/Gustavo Dudamel

John Williams: War Horse: The Homecoming—Studio Orchestra/John Williams

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin

Franz Waxman: Rebecca: Suite—Danish National Symphony/John Mauceri

Michael Giacchino: Ratatouille: End credits—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1952 On Stage and Screen

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Suite (1904)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 24 in c (1786)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra; Ryan Wigglesworth, conductor; Stephen Hough, piano

Hans Abrahamsen: Suite from the Snow Queen

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, op. 43

Igor Stravinsky: The Fairy’s Kiss

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy—Nicola Benedetti, violin; BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra; Rory Macdonald, conductor

22:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory: BW Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Brendan Caldwell, conductor Emerging and Silenced Voices, recorded February 11, 2022

Kimberly Archer (b. 1973): Fanfare Politeia

Steve Danyew (b. 1983): Into the Silent Land—Isabel Haskell, narrator

Claude T. Smith (1932-1987): Fantasia for Alto Saxophone—Gabriel Pique, saxophone

Robert Kurka (1921-1937): The Good Soldier Schweik

Erika Svanoe (b. 1976): Steampunk Suite

23:20 QUIET HOUR

Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley (1916)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1769)

Joaquin Nin-Culmell: Tonadas Volume 4: Canción (1961)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E (1776)

Alexandre Desplat: L'Étreinte from Trois études (2012)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881)

Anatoly Liadov: The Enchanted Lake (1909)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Dolly's Garden (1897)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 2 (1774)

