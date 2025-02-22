WCLV Program Guide 02-24-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bohm, Theobald Souvenir des Alpes Ursula Burkhard, f, Barton Weber, p

0:05:00 Villa-Lobos, Heitor Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 Berlin Phil Cellists

Bohm, Georg Clavier Suite in e-Flat Robert Woolley, hc

Debussy, Claude String Quartet in g minor, Op. 10 Tokyo String Quartet

Debussy, Claude Le petit negre American Horn Quartet

Gershwin, George Kicking the Clouds Away George Gershwin, p

Gershwin, George Twee-Oodle-Um Bum-Bo George Gershwin, p

PIZeR, Charles Manhattan Impressions: Homage to Gershwin (1993) Czech Radio Sym Orch, Bratislava/Vladimír Válek

Gershwin, George Variations on "I Got Rhythm" earl Wild, p; Boston Pops Orch/Arthur Fiedler

Bizet, Georges Carmen Suite National Opera Orch/Paul Freeman

Bauer, Marion Six Preludes for solo piano, Op 15 Virginia eskin, p

Handel, George Frideric Scipione Renee Fleming, s; Age of enlightenment Orch/Harry Bicket

Bach, Johann Sebastian Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 in F, BWV 1047 ensemble/Gustav Leonhardt

Handel, George Frideric Samson Renee Fleming, s; Age of enlightenment Orch/Harry Bicket

Saint-Saens, Camille Cello Sonata No. 2 in F, Op. 123 Mats Lidstrom, vc; Bengt Forsberg, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Anna Magdalena Notebook Nicholas McGegan, clavichord

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bach, Johann Sebastian Fugue in g, BWV 542 Flanders Recorder Quartet

Telemann, Georg Philipp Recorder Concerto in e Frederic de Roos, r; Ricercar Consort

Tchaikovsky, Peter Swan Lake, Op. 20 earl Wild, p

Strauss, Richard Wind Sonatina No. 1 in F, "Aus der Werkstatt eines Invaliden" (19 Vienna Phil Winds/Andre Previn

Offenbach, Jacques Lieschen et Fritzschen Orch/Marcel Cariven

Puccini, Giacomo Madama Butterfly de los Angeles, s; Pirazzini, ms; Rome Opera House Orch/Santini

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Duet Sonata in C, K. 19d Cipa Dichter, Misha Dichter, p

Granados, enrique Goyescas Julian Bream & John Williams, g's

Bach, Wilhelm Friedemann Flute Duet (Sonata) #1 in e John Solum, f; Richard Wyton, f

Martinu, Bohuslav Double Concerto for Two String Orchestras, Piano and Timpani Jaroslav Saroun, p; Czech Phil/Jiri Belohlávek

Chopin, Frederic etudes, Op. 10 Claudio Arrau, p

Bloch, ernest Meditation and Processional Bernard Zaslav, vi; Naomi Zaslav, p Music & Arts CD-902 N/A 5:46

Glazunov, Alexander Meditation, Op 32 Itzhak Perlman, v; Abbey Road ensemble/Lawrence Foster

Massenet, Jules Thaïs Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan

Massenet, Jules Cigale National Phil/Richard Bonynge

Tchaikovsky, Peter Ouverture solenelle, "1812," Op. 49 Israel Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Weber, Carl Maria von Six Waltzes (1812) Michael endres, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Cécile Chaminade: Etude symphonique (1890)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

Florence Price: Sympathy (1940)

Gioacchino Rossini: Grand Overture (1810)

Maurice Ravel: Boléro (1928)

Karen P. Thomas: To Mistress Margaret Hussey (1993)

Karl King: Royal Scotch Highlanders March (1919)

Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Fête-dieu à Séville (1906)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Minuet (1717)

Carl Maria von Weber: Rondo from Piano Sonata No. 1 (1812)

Amilcare Ponchielli: La Gioconda: Dance of the Hours (1876)

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Suite (1942)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 (1718)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance 'The Malicious Daughters' (1791)

Franz Schubert: Finale from 'Wanderer Fantasy' (1822)

Manuel de Zumaya: Lamentations of Jeremiah the Prophet (1717)

Robert Schumann: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 'Spring' (1841)

Florence Price: Three Miniature Portraits of Uncle Ned (1941)

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 1 in E (1815)

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 1: Gavotte (1723)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Arnold Schoenberg: Sunrise from 'Gurrelieder' (1913)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Twilight Idyll (1941)

William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931)

Niels Gade: Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' (1840)

Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prologue in Heaven (1867)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 15 'Rákóczy March' (1851)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quintet No. 2 (1786)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" (1886)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Toccata (1607)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies (1762)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Concerto for 2 Pianos in E-Flat (1779)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Phantasy Quintet (1912)

George W. Chadwick: Symphony No. 3 in F (1894)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 2 in E-Flat (1730)

Morton Gould: Interplay (1945)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1801)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Daniel, Daniel, Servant of the Lord'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'You Must Have that True Religion'

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1908)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Rondeau 'La Villageoise' (1724)

Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 6 in B-Flat (1802)

John Williams: 1941: March (1979)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Jack Gallagher: Malambo from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 4 (1740)

Robert Schumann: Fantasy Piece (1849)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)

Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: Cloudburst (1931)

Arrigo Boito: Mefistofele: Prelude (1867)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 2 (1802)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 5 'Heroic Elegy' (1860)

Traditional: The Water is Wide

Leonard Bernstein: On the Waterfront: Love Theme (1954)

John Field: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1811)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901)

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

Victor Herbert: Allegro from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1884)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Louis Théodore Gouvy: Symphony No. 4 in d (1856)

Eduard Tubin: Symphony No. 5 in b (1946)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Sonata Notturna (1760)

Richard Strauss: Aus Italien (1886)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 104 (1849)

Claude Debussy: Jeux (1913)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Give Me Jesus'

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte (1900)

Maurice Ravel: La valse (1920)

Eduard Tubin: Symphony No. 3 'Heroic' (1942)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin (1917)

Arvo Pärt: Spiegel im Spiegel (1978)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei (1838)

Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 1 Prelude (1853)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1881)

Traditional: Blow the Wind Southerly

Sir William Walton: Lento from Sonata for Strings (1971)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Soave sia il vento (1789)

Morton Gould: American Ballads: Amber Waves (1976)

Reynaldo Hahn: Three Preludes on Irish Folk Tunes (1895)

Charles Ives: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)

