WCLV Program Guide 02-23-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Handel, George Frideric Solomon Les Concerts du Monde/Keith Clark

Brahms, Johannes Tragic Overture, Op.81 London Sym/Sir Adrian Boult

Thuille, Ludwig Cello Sonata, Op 22 Anthony Cooke, vc; Armin Watkins, p

Brahms, Johannes Hungarian Dances London Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi

Gounod, Charles Faust Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson

Gounod, Charles Faust Robert Shaw Cho, Orch/Robert Shaw

Gounod, Charles Faust Luxembourg Radio Sym Orch/Louis de Froment

Gounod, Charles Faust Marcelo Alvarez, t; Nice Phil and Cho/Mark elder

Gounod, Charles Faust Sumi Jo, s; english Chamber Orch/Giuliano Carella

Wieniawski, Henryk Fantaisie brillante on themes from Gounod's "Faust," Op 20 Joanna Madroszkiewicz, v; Manfred Wagner-Artzt, p

Gounod, Charles Faust Martine Mahe, ms; Nadine Denize, s; Jose van Dam, b; Toulouse Capitole Orch/Michel Plasson

Schumann, Clara Soirees musicales, Op. 6 Michael Landrum, p

Rawsthorne, Alan Bagatelles Stephen Hough, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van eleven Bagatelles, Op. 119 Andrew Rangell, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Canon, "Kühl, nicht lau," WoO 191 Berlin Singakademie/Dietrich Knothe

Kuhlau, Friedrich Piano Concerto in C, Op 7 Amalie Malling, p; Danish National Radio Sym Orch/Michael Schonwandt



03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Beethoven, Ludwig van Canon, "Deiner kaiserlichen Hoheit: Alles Gute, alles Schone," WoO 141 Berlin Singakademie/Dietrich Knothe

Liszt, Franz Hungarian Rhapsody No. 16 in a minor Misha Dichter, p

Liszt, Franz Hungarian Rhapsody No. 11 in a minor William Kapell, p

Liszt, Franz Zigeuner-epos Leslie Howard, p

Sgambati, Giovanni Symphony #1 in D, Op 16 Rome Sym/Francesco La Vecchia

Dalza, Joan Ambrosio Saltarello Concordia Viol Consort

Ferguson, Howard Four Short Pieces, Op 6 Janet Hilton, cl; Clifford Benson, p

Krommer, Franz Flute Quintet in G, Op 101 Bruno Meier, f; Stamitz String Quartet

Rossini, Gioachino Two-Clarinet Concerto in e-Flat/A-Flat/e-Flat Klocker, cl; Link, cl; Southwest German Radio Sym Orch/Schroter-Seebeck

Albinoni, Tomaso Oboe Concerto "a cinque" in d, Op 9/2 Maurice Andre, tr; Wurttemberg Chamber Orch/Jorg Faerber

Brahms, Johannes Five Songs, Op 49 Charles Stier, cl; Molly Newton, p

Martinu, Bohuslav Impromptu (1927) Bohuslav Matousek, v; Petr Adamec, p

Smetana, Bedrich Má vlast (My Fatherland) Cleveland Orch/George Szell

Hindemith, Paul Symphonia Serena (1947) Dresden Phil/Herbert Kegel

Bach, Johann Sebastian Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1, BWV 846/69 Bob van Asperen, hc

Hindemith, Paul Ragtime Philharmonia/Jose Serebrier

Weber, Carl Maria von Incidental Music for Gozzi's "Turandot" Queensland Phil/John Georgiadis

Hindemith, Paul Symphonic Metamorphoses on Themes by Weber (1943) Bavarian Radio Sym Orch/Colin Davis

Anonymous 17th century, Scottish Straloch Lute Book Jakob Lindberg, l

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Anton Bruckner: Fantasie in G (1868)

Anton Bruckner: Te Deum (1884)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: How Lovely is Thy Dwelling Place (1868)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Quartet No. 2 (1873)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: American Originals – the independent spirit of these composers has led them in differing creative directions.

DOUGLAS MAJOR: Concertino –Douglas Major (Aeolian-Skinner/National Cathedral, Washington, DC)

JAMES CALLAHAN: Organ Concerto No. 1 (2013, premiere) –Festival Orchestra/Matthew George; James Callahan (1987 Kney/University of St. Thomas Chapel, Saint Paul, MN)

TIMOTHY ALBRECHT: Grace Notes Hymn Preludes (Now thank we all; O word of God incarnate; Be thou my vision; Holy, holy, holy) –Timothy Albrecht (1996 Casavant/Glenn Memorial Auditorium, Emory University, Atlanta, GA)

WAYNE OQUIN: Resilience –Nashville Symphony/Giancarlo Guerrero; Paul Jacobs (2007 Schoenstein/Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: The Great Amen! – An exploration of a number of notable “Amens” in anthems and oratorios, as well as other musical “punctuations” in sacred choral and organ music.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 6 'As pants the hart' (1713)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

George Frideric Handel: Samson: Act 1 Sinfonia (1743)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'I Got Rhythm' (1973)

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Somebody Loves Me' (1973)

John Blow: Chaconne in G (1687)

Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings (1878)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah, Part 1 (1741)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 2: Scherzo burlesque (1883)

George Frideric Handel: Acis and Galatea: Happy We! (1718)

George Frideric Handel: Bourrée from Organ Concerto No. 7 (1740)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ulysses Kay: Three Inventions Monica Gaylord, piano

Ulysses Kay: Aulos for Solo Flute and Orchestra Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Timothy Lovelace, conductor Saint Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Paul, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Shawn Weil calling from Melrose, MA

Franz Schubert: Du bist die Ruh (You are repose) Signum Quartet

Richard Danielpour: Breaking the Veil Alecia Lawyer, oboe; Kristin Wolfe Jensen, bassoon; Brook Ferguson, flute & alto flute; ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, Asia Society Texas Center, Houston, TX

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words, Op. 109 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Henry Purcell: Incidental music from The Fairy-Queen, Z. 629 David Bowlin and Diana Cohen, violins; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Jonathan Swenson, cello; Derek Zadinsky, bass; Roman Rabinovich, harpsichord; Jamey Haddad, percussion ChamberFest Cleveland, Reinberger Chamber Hall, Severance Music Center, Cleveland, OH

Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for Piano & Violin with Strings in D minor, MWV 04 Movement 1: Allegro David Coucheron, violin; Julie Coucheron, piano; Justin Bruns, violin; Zhenwei Shi, viola; Daniel Laufer, cello; Joseph McFadden, double bass Georgian Chamber Players, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Atlanta GA

Xavier Foley: For Justice and Peace Eunice Kim, violin; Xavier Foley, bass; Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra; Michael Butterman, conductor Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra, Williamsburg Community Chapel, Williamsburg, VA

14:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Bill O’Connell – Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Daniil Trifonov, piano

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in d Op 15

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 in e-Flat Op 111

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 in D K 385 ‘Haffner’—George Szell, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 ‘Ukrainian’ (excerpt)—Franz Welser-Möst, conductor (recorded October 2023 in Mandel Concert Hall)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Santtu-Matias Rouvali, conductor; Stefan Jackiw, violin – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 11/23/2024

Carl Nielsen: Overture to Maskarade

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for 2 Violins, Movement 1—with Joel Link, guest concertmaster (encore)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e Op 39

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2024

We explore repertoire from major and minor keys, highlighting how young artists express the character and nuance that each represent. We hear a teen cellist perform a bright and sunny work with ties to both the Baroque and Romantic eras, a young violinist brings a dark and stormy Beethoven Sonata, and a 17-year-old pianist performs a major fugue from the Well-Tempered Clavier. We meet a 16-year-old composer from Chicago who is mentored by composer Jessie Montgomery and is also passionate about architecture. We hear a soprano perform a love song by Debussy. Finally, we meet a teen cellist who performs Shostakovich’s dynamic Cello Sonata in D Minor.

Jan Vargas Nedvetsky, 18, Cello, from Wilmette, Illinois, Sonata in D Major - III. Minuetto by Pietro Locatelli (1695–1764), arr. Carlo Alfredo Piatti (1822-1901)

Lily Sullivan, 17, Violin, from Bloomington, Indiana, Sonata for Piano and Violin, No. 4 in A minor, Op. 23 - III. Allegro Molto by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827)

Caleb Sharkey, 18, Piano, from New York, New York, Prelude and Fugue in C Major, BWV 846 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

Malik Muhammad, 17, Composer, from Chicago, Illinois (JCKYAA Recipient), Magnitude - Movement 1 by Malik Muhammad (b. 2008)

Violet Paris-Hillmer, 17, Soprano, from Brooklyn, New York, Ariettes Oubliées L. 60, No 5: Aquarelles - I. Green by Claude Debussy (1862–1918)

Nicholas Kim, 17, Cello, from Fort Lee, New Jersey (JCKYAA Recipient), Cello Sonata in D minor, Op. 40 - II. Allegro by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975)

Simple Gifts and Zion’s Walls from Old American Songs by Aaron Copland (1900–1990), performed by The Chicago Children’s Choir and the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra’s Encore Chamber Orchestra

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances (1881)

Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole (1874)

20:00 SPECIAL Valentin Silvestrov: A Composer's Journey Ep. 1 – Valentin Silvestrov is one of Ukraine's most honored and revered composers. Born in 1937, he has composed symphonies, string quartets, many choral and vocal works, work for solo piano and other compositions. This first episode of A Composer’s Journey is an overview of Silvestrov's compositional career from his first works to some of his most recent, and airs on the eve of the 3rd anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Four more episodes of A Composer’s Life follow on WCLV: Ep. 2 March 2, Ep. 3 March 16, Ep. 4 March 30 and Ep. 5 April 6.

Valentin Silvestrov: Bagatelle--Natalya Pasichnyk

Valentin Silvestrov: Piano Quintet--Yuri Pogoretskyi, Taras Yaropud, Kateryna Suprun, Iryna Starodub, Bogdana Pivnenko

Valentin Silvestrov: Quartetto Piccolo--Lysenko String Quartet

Valentin Silvestrov: String Quartet No. 1--Matangi Quartet

Valentin Silvestrov: Farewell, O World! Farewell, O Earth!--Ilya Scheps, Sergey Yakovenko

Valentin Silvestrov: Symphony No. 5--Sinfonia Lahti

Valentin Silvestrov: Requiem for Larissa--Choir & Orchestra of the Bavarian Symphony

Valentin Silvestrov: Chaconne--Boris Berman

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Puin: An Introspective Demeanor — Tess Cayton, Brian Pattison, Michael Peebles, trombones; Brendan Loeb, bass trombone

Robert Beckstrom: Jeremiah’s Lament (2018) — Porter, soprano; Joanna Alpizar, violin; Brian Wilson, piano

Kevin Wilson: Rainforest Sonata — Aaron Fried, cello

Matthew Saunders: Place of the Sea Mountains — Eric Dina, trumpet; Joanna Alpizar, violin; Randall Fusco, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Man of Steel: A Conversation with Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves

23:00 QUIET HOUR

George Frideric Handel: Aria from Concerto Grosso (1739)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique (1875)

Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967)

Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio (1954)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Introduction (1955)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: The Little Shepherd (1908)

