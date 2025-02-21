WCLV Program Guide 02-22-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in e, Kk 380 (L 23) Leon Fleisher, p
Biber, Heinrich von Partia (Suite) No. 7 in c for 2 violas d'amore and continuo Il Giardino Armonico Members
Ravel, Maurice La valse City of Birmingham Sym Orch/Simon Rattle
Debussy, Claude Trois Chansons de Charles d'Orleans Vienna Flautists
Wagner, Richard Tannhäuser Canadian Brass, Berlin Phil, Bayreuth Festival Brass/Edo de Waart
Wagner, Richard Tannhäuser Berlin Deutsche Oper Cho & BPO/Herbert von Karajan
Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Clarinet Concerto #2 in e-Flat, Op 57 Ernst Ottensamer, cl; Slovak Radio Sym/Johannes Wildner
Zannett, Gasparo La Mantovana London early Music Group/James Tyler
Glinka, Mikhail Russlan and Ludmila Utah Sym Orch/Joseph Silverstein
Tchaikovsky, Peter Eugene Onegin, Op. 24 Royal Opera House Orch/Colin Davis
Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai The Tale of Tsar Saltan (1899-1900) Bolshoi Theatre Orch/Andrey Chstiakov
Tailleferre, Germaine Flute and Piano Concerto (1952) Leta Miller, f; Josephine Gandolfi, p
Arensky, Anton Egyptian Nights, Op 50a Ussr Radio Sym Orch/Demchenko
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Concerto No. 23 in A, K. 488 Mitsuko Uchida, p; english Chamber Orch/Jeffrey Tate
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Rameau, Jean-Philippe Zephyre Les Arts Florissants, Cappella Coloniensis/William Christie
Bononcini, Giovanni Battista Divertimento da camera in d Hans-Martin Linde, r; Eduard Muller, hc; Konrad Ragossnig, l
Lilburn, Douglas Diversions (1947) NZBC Schola Musicum/Ashley Heenan
Carpenter, John Alden Diversions Denver Oldham, p
Trad, American Pop Goes the Weasel American Boychoir/John Kuzma
Brahms, Johannes Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op.56a Orch/Bruno Walter
Landini Ballata, Ecco la primavera Waverly Consort/Michael Jaffee
Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in e, Kk 380 (L 23) Joanne Castellani; Michael Andriaccio, g
Handel, George Frideric Viola da Gamba Sonata in C John Mark Rozendaal, vi da gamba; David Schrader, hc
Beethoven, Ludwig van Triple Concerto in C, Op 56 Zacharias, p; Hoelscher, v; Schiff, vc; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Masur
Ritter, Christian Clavier Suite in f# Gustav Leonhardt, clavichord
Chopin, Frederic Nocturnes, Op. 37 Vladimir Ashkenazy, p
Chopin, Frederic Scherzo no.3 in c-sharp minor, Op.39 Vladimir Ashkenazy, p
Elsner Symphony in C, Op 11 Opole Phil/Boguslaw Dawidow
Faure, Gabriel Masques et Bergamasques, Op 112 Orpheus Chamber Orch
Rameau, Jean-Philippe Le temple de la gloire Philharmonia Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Amadeo Roldan Ritmica V New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas
Alejandro Garcia Caturla Three Cuban Dances New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas
Joseph White Violin Concerto in f# Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege
Tania León la Par (The Pair) (1986) Christopher Lamb, percussion; Virginia Perry Lamb, piano
Jose White La Bella Cubana Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu
Ignacio Cervantes Los Tres Golpes Elena Casanova, piano
Vinicio Salazar "Agnus Dei" (arr. by Carlos Salazar) Renaissance (of Charlotte, NC); Capella Cantorum (of Guatamala) Robert Pritchard; Carlos Salazar
arr. Carlos Salazar "Sones Guatemaltecos" Cappella Cantorum Carlos Salazar
Carl Maria von Weber Konzertstuck in f, Op. 7 Claudio Arrau, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Alceo Galliera
Paquito D'Rivera Aires Tropicales Imani Winds
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Ulysses Kay: Three Inventions Monica Gaylord, piano Album: Piano Music of Black Composers Music & Arts 737 Music: 4:20
Ulysses Kay: Aulos for Solo Flute and Orchestra Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Timothy Lovelace, conductor Saint Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Paul, MN Music: 13:29
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Shawn Weil calling from Melrose, MA Music: 12:29
Franz Schubert: Du bist die Ruh (You are repose) Signum Quartet Album: Schubert: Aus der Ferne PentaTone Music: 3:37
Richard Danielpour: Breaking the Veil Alecia Lawyer, oboe; Kristin Wolfe Jensen, bassoon; Brook Ferguson, flute & alto flute; ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, Asia Society Texas Center, Houston, TX Music: 17:13
Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words, Op. 109 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Album: Song Decca Music: 4:15
Henry Purcell: Incidental music from The Fairy-Queen, Z. 629 David Bowlin and Diana Cohen, violins; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Jonathan Swenson, cello; Derek Zadinsky, bass; Roman Rabinovich, harpsichord; Jamey Haddad, percussion ChamberFest Cleveland, Reinberger Chamber Hall, Severance Music Center, Cleveland, OH Music: 13:16
Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for Piano & Violin with Strings in D minor, MWV 04 Movement 1: Allegro
David Coucheron, violin; Julie Coucheron, piano; Justin Bruns, violin; Zhenwei Shi, viola; Daniel Laufer, cello; Joseph McFadden, double bass Georgian Chamber Players, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Atlanta GA Music: 19:56
Xavier Foley: For Justice and Peace Eunice Kim, violin; Xavier Foley, bass; Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra; Michael Butterman, conductor Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra, Williamsburg Community Chapel, Williamsburg, VA Music: 9:32
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff
Wagner, Richard Tannhäuser Canadian Brass, Berlin Phil, Bayreuth Festival Brass/Edo de Waart
Wagner, Richard Tannhäuser Berlin Deutsche Oper Cho & BPO/Herbert von Karajan
Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Clarinet Concerto #2 in e-Flat, Op 57 Ernst Ottensamer, cl; Slovak Radio Sym/Johannes Wildner
Zannett, Gasparo La Mantovana London early Music Group/James Tyler
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in e, Kk 380 (L 23) Joanne Castellani; Michael Andriaccio, g
Handel, George Frideric Viola da Gamba Sonata in C John Mark Rozendaal, vi da gamba; David Schrader, hc
Beethoven, Ludwig van Triple Concerto in C, Op 56 Zacharias, p; Hoelscher, v; Schiff, vc; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Masur
Ritter, Christian Clavier Suite in f# Gustav Leonhardt, clavichord
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2024
We explore repertoire from major and minor keys, highlighting how young artists express the character and nuance that each represent. We hear a teen cellist perform a bright and sunny work with ties to both the Baroque and Romantic eras, a young violinist brings a dark and stormy Beethoven Sonata, and a 17-year-old pianist performs a major fugue from the Well-Tempered Clavier. We meet a 16-year-old composer from Chicago who is mentored by composer Jessie Montgomery and is also passionate about architecture. We hear a soprano perform a love song by Debussy. Finally, we meet a teen cellist who performs Shostakovich’s dynamic Cello Sonata in D Minor.
Jan Vargas Nedvetsky, 18, Cello, from Wilmette, Illinois, Sonata in D Major - III. Minuetto by Pietro Locatelli (1695–1764), arr. Carlo Alfredo Piatti (1822-1901)
Lily Sullivan, 17, Violin, from Bloomington, Indiana, Sonata for Piano and Violin, No. 4 in A minor, Op. 23 - III. Allegro Molto by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827)
Caleb Sharkey, 18, Piano, from New York, New York, Prelude and Fugue in C Major, BWV 846 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)
Malik Muhammad, 17, Composer, from Chicago, Illinois (JCKYAA Recipient), Magnitude - Movement 1 by Malik Muhammad (b. 2008)
Violet Paris-Hillmer, 17, Soprano, from Brooklyn, New York, Ariettes Oubliées L. 60, No 5: Aquarelles - I. Green by Claude Debussy (1862–1918)
Nicholas Kim, 17, Cello, from Fort Lee, New Jersey (JCKYAA Recipient), Cello Sonata in D minor, Op. 40 - II. Allegro by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975)
Simple Gifts and Zion’s Walls from Old American Songs by Aaron Copland (1900–1990), performed by The Chicago Children’s Choir and the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra’s Encore Chamber Orchestra
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season continues with a special Artist’s Choice broadcast selected by Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin: Verdi’s Falstaff, led by Leonard Bernstein in 1964. Maestro Bernstein made his Met debut that season with this comedic masterpiece based on Shakespeare. The performance features Anselmo Colzani as the irrepressible Sir John Falstaff. He’s joined by Gabriella Tucci as Alice, one of the merry wives of Windsor that Falstaff attempts to seduce; Regina Resnik as the resourceful Mistress Quickly; Mario Sereni as Alice’s jealous husband, Ford; and Judith Raskin and Luigi Alva as the young lovers, Nannetta and Fenton. This marks the Met’s first re-airing of this broadcast – one of only two that Leonard Bernstein conducted with the company.
15:35 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Anderson & Roe: Carmen Fantasy (2010)
Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)
Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy (1880)
Margaret Bonds: Hold On! (1962)
William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 1 (1962)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)
Morton Gould: Gavotte from 'Interplay' (1943)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Oscar Winning Scores 1980s-‘00s
Vangelis (arr Thomas Pasatieri): Chariots of Fire: Theme—Randy Kerber, synthesizer; Boston Pops/John Williams
Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre
Ryuichi Sakamoto (arr Angela Morley): The Last Emperor: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams
John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main theme— Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams
Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Themes— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis
James Horner: Titanic: Southampton & Rose—Orchestra/James Horner; Randy Kerber, synthesizer
Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree & Into the West—Pavel Verner, cello; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dirty Rotten Rascals
George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom
Meredith Willson Rock Island Company The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast
Meredith Willson 76 Trombones Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast
Harry Ruby Poem Groucho Marx
Frank Loesser Grand Old Ivy Robert Morse, Rudy Vallee How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast
Jule Styne-B. Comden-A. Green Captain Hook's Waltz Cyril Ritchard, Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast
A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Seven Deadly Virtues Roddy McDowell Camelot -- Original B'way Cast
Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Those Were the Good Old Days Ray Walston Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast
Charles Strouse-Lee Adams So Long, Big Guy Jack Cassidy It's a Bird…It's a Plane…It's Superman -- Original B'way Cast
Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Rain Song Robert Horton in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast
Mel Brooks-Mark Hollman Along Came Bialy Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick The Producers -- Original B'way Cast
John Kander-Fred Ebb Razzle Dazzle Jerry Orbach Chicago -- Original B'way Cast
Mark Hollman-Greg Kotis Don't Be the Bunny John Cullum Urinetown -- Original B'way Cast
Jule Styne-B. Comden-A. Green All of My Life Phil Silvers Do Re Mi -- Original B'way Cast
Stephen Sondheim The Game Michael Cerveris, Alexander Gemignani Road Show -- Original Cast
David Yazbek Dirty Rotten Number John Lithgow, Norbert Leo Butz Dirty Rotten Scoundrels -- Original B'way Cast
George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell
Filler: J. Styne-B. Comden-A. Green Filler: Oh, My Mysterious Lady Cyril Ritchard, Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843)
Gaetano Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet (1835)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 7 in B-Flat 'Archduke' (1811)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in B-Flat (1755)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Bavarian Radio Symphony, Jakub Hrůša, conductor; Joshua Bell, violin
Leoš Janáček: Suite from ‘Osud’
Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 22
Witold Lutoslawski: Concerto for Orchestra
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances Op 45—Mariss Jansons, conductor (BR Klassik 900154)
22:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Meyer, conductor; James Thompson, violin
Gerald Finzi: Love’s Labours Lost: excerpts
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 ‘London’
23:20 QUIET HOUR
Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)
John Thomas: Watching the Wheat (1890)
Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Bénédiction de Dieu (1852)
Kent Kennan: Night Soliloquy (1936)
Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)
Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)
Jenö Hubay: Idylle from Suite for Violin & Orchestra (1878)