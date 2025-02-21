WCLV Program Guide 02-22-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in e, Kk 380 (L 23) Leon Fleisher, p

Biber, Heinrich von Partia (Suite) No. 7 in c for 2 violas d'amore and continuo Il Giardino Armonico Members

Ravel, Maurice La valse City of Birmingham Sym Orch/Simon Rattle

Debussy, Claude Trois Chansons de Charles d'Orleans Vienna Flautists

Wagner, Richard Tannhäuser Canadian Brass, Berlin Phil, Bayreuth Festival Brass/Edo de Waart

Wagner, Richard Tannhäuser Berlin Deutsche Oper Cho & BPO/Herbert von Karajan

Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Clarinet Concerto #2 in e-Flat, Op 57 Ernst Ottensamer, cl; Slovak Radio Sym/Johannes Wildner

Zannett, Gasparo La Mantovana London early Music Group/James Tyler

Glinka, Mikhail Russlan and Ludmila Utah Sym Orch/Joseph Silverstein

Tchaikovsky, Peter Eugene Onegin, Op. 24 Royal Opera House Orch/Colin Davis

Rimsky-Korsakov, Nicolai The Tale of Tsar Saltan (1899-1900) Bolshoi Theatre Orch/Andrey Chstiakov

Tailleferre, Germaine Flute and Piano Concerto (1952) Leta Miller, f; Josephine Gandolfi, p

Arensky, Anton Egyptian Nights, Op 50a Ussr Radio Sym Orch/Demchenko

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Concerto No. 23 in A, K. 488 Mitsuko Uchida, p; english Chamber Orch/Jeffrey Tate



03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Rameau, Jean-Philippe Zephyre Les Arts Florissants, Cappella Coloniensis/William Christie

Bononcini, Giovanni Battista Divertimento da camera in d Hans-Martin Linde, r; Eduard Muller, hc; Konrad Ragossnig, l

Lilburn, Douglas Diversions (1947) NZBC Schola Musicum/Ashley Heenan

Carpenter, John Alden Diversions Denver Oldham, p

Trad, American Pop Goes the Weasel American Boychoir/John Kuzma

Brahms, Johannes Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op.56a Orch/Bruno Walter

Landini Ballata, Ecco la primavera Waverly Consort/Michael Jaffee

Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in e, Kk 380 (L 23) Joanne Castellani; Michael Andriaccio, g

Handel, George Frideric Viola da Gamba Sonata in C John Mark Rozendaal, vi da gamba; David Schrader, hc

Beethoven, Ludwig van Triple Concerto in C, Op 56 Zacharias, p; Hoelscher, v; Schiff, vc; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Masur

Ritter, Christian Clavier Suite in f# Gustav Leonhardt, clavichord

Chopin, Frederic Nocturnes, Op. 37 Vladimir Ashkenazy, p

Chopin, Frederic Scherzo no.3 in c-sharp minor, Op.39 Vladimir Ashkenazy, p

Elsner Symphony in C, Op 11 Opole Phil/Boguslaw Dawidow

Faure, Gabriel Masques et Bergamasques, Op 112 Orpheus Chamber Orch

Rameau, Jean-Philippe Le temple de la gloire Philharmonia Baroque Orch/Nicholas McGegan



06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Amadeo Roldan Ritmica V New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas

Alejandro Garcia Caturla Three Cuban Dances New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas

Joseph White Violin Concerto in f# Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege

Tania León la Par (The Pair) (1986) Christopher Lamb, percussion; Virginia Perry Lamb, piano

Jose White La Bella Cubana Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu

Ignacio Cervantes Los Tres Golpes Elena Casanova, piano

Vinicio Salazar "Agnus Dei" (arr. by Carlos Salazar) Renaissance (of Charlotte, NC); Capella Cantorum (of Guatamala) Robert Pritchard; Carlos Salazar

arr. Carlos Salazar "Sones Guatemaltecos" Cappella Cantorum Carlos Salazar

Carl Maria von Weber Konzertstuck in f, Op. 7 Claudio Arrau, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Alceo Galliera

Paquito D'Rivera Aires Tropicales Imani Winds



08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ulysses Kay: Three Inventions Monica Gaylord, piano Album: Piano Music of Black Composers Music & Arts 737 Music: 4:20

Ulysses Kay: Aulos for Solo Flute and Orchestra Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Timothy Lovelace, conductor Saint Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Paul, MN Music: 13:29

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Shawn Weil calling from Melrose, MA Music: 12:29

Franz Schubert: Du bist die Ruh (You are repose) Signum Quartet Album: Schubert: Aus der Ferne PentaTone Music: 3:37

Richard Danielpour: Breaking the Veil Alecia Lawyer, oboe; Kristin Wolfe Jensen, bassoon; Brook Ferguson, flute & alto flute; ROCO; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor ROCO, Asia Society Texas Center, Houston, TX Music: 17:13

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words, Op. 109 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Album: Song Decca Music: 4:15

Henry Purcell: Incidental music from The Fairy-Queen, Z. 629 David Bowlin and Diana Cohen, violins; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Jonathan Swenson, cello; Derek Zadinsky, bass; Roman Rabinovich, harpsichord; Jamey Haddad, percussion ChamberFest Cleveland, Reinberger Chamber Hall, Severance Music Center, Cleveland, OH Music: 13:16

Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for Piano & Violin with Strings in D minor, MWV 04 Movement 1: Allegro

David Coucheron, violin; Julie Coucheron, piano; Justin Bruns, violin; Zhenwei Shi, viola; Daniel Laufer, cello; Joseph McFadden, double bass Georgian Chamber Players, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Atlanta GA Music: 19:56

Xavier Foley: For Justice and Peace Eunice Kim, violin; Xavier Foley, bass; Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra; Michael Butterman, conductor Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra, Williamsburg Community Chapel, Williamsburg, VA Music: 9:32



10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

Wagner, Richard Tannhäuser Canadian Brass, Berlin Phil, Bayreuth Festival Brass/Edo de Waart

Wagner, Richard Tannhäuser Berlin Deutsche Oper Cho & BPO/Herbert von Karajan

Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Clarinet Concerto #2 in e-Flat, Op 57 Ernst Ottensamer, cl; Slovak Radio Sym/Johannes Wildner

Zannett, Gasparo La Mantovana London early Music Group/James Tyler

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in e, Kk 380 (L 23) Joanne Castellani; Michael Andriaccio, g

Handel, George Frideric Viola da Gamba Sonata in C John Mark Rozendaal, vi da gamba; David Schrader, hc

Beethoven, Ludwig van Triple Concerto in C, Op 56 Zacharias, p; Hoelscher, v; Schiff, vc; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Masur

Ritter, Christian Clavier Suite in f# Gustav Leonhardt, clavichord



12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2024

We explore repertoire from major and minor keys, highlighting how young artists express the character and nuance that each represent. We hear a teen cellist perform a bright and sunny work with ties to both the Baroque and Romantic eras, a young violinist brings a dark and stormy Beethoven Sonata, and a 17-year-old pianist performs a major fugue from the Well-Tempered Clavier. We meet a 16-year-old composer from Chicago who is mentored by composer Jessie Montgomery and is also passionate about architecture. We hear a soprano perform a love song by Debussy. Finally, we meet a teen cellist who performs Shostakovich’s dynamic Cello Sonata in D Minor.

Jan Vargas Nedvetsky, 18, Cello, from Wilmette, Illinois, Sonata in D Major - III. Minuetto by Pietro Locatelli (1695–1764), arr. Carlo Alfredo Piatti (1822-1901)

Lily Sullivan, 17, Violin, from Bloomington, Indiana, Sonata for Piano and Violin, No. 4 in A minor, Op. 23 - III. Allegro Molto by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827)

Caleb Sharkey, 18, Piano, from New York, New York, Prelude and Fugue in C Major, BWV 846 by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685–1750)

Malik Muhammad, 17, Composer, from Chicago, Illinois (JCKYAA Recipient), Magnitude - Movement 1 by Malik Muhammad (b. 2008)

Violet Paris-Hillmer, 17, Soprano, from Brooklyn, New York, Ariettes Oubliées L. 60, No 5: Aquarelles - I. Green by Claude Debussy (1862–1918)

Nicholas Kim, 17, Cello, from Fort Lee, New Jersey (JCKYAA Recipient), Cello Sonata in D minor, Op. 40 - II. Allegro by Dmitri Shostakovich (1906–1975)

Simple Gifts and Zion’s Walls from Old American Songs by Aaron Copland (1900–1990), performed by The Chicago Children’s Choir and the Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra’s Encore Chamber Orchestra



13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season continues with a special Artist’s Choice broadcast selected by Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin: Verdi’s Falstaff, led by Leonard Bernstein in 1964. Maestro Bernstein made his Met debut that season with this comedic masterpiece based on Shakespeare. The performance features Anselmo Colzani as the irrepressible Sir John Falstaff. He’s joined by Gabriella Tucci as Alice, one of the merry wives of Windsor that Falstaff attempts to seduce; Regina Resnik as the resourceful Mistress Quickly; Mario Sereni as Alice’s jealous husband, Ford; and Judith Raskin and Luigi Alva as the young lovers, Nannetta and Fenton. This marks the Met’s first re-airing of this broadcast – one of only two that Leonard Bernstein conducted with the company.



15:35 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Anderson & Roe: Carmen Fantasy (2010)

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

Max Bruch: Scottish Fantasy (1880)

Margaret Bonds: Hold On! (1962)

William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 1 (1962)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)

Morton Gould: Gavotte from 'Interplay' (1943)



17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Oscar Winning Scores 1980s-‘00s

Vangelis (arr Thomas Pasatieri): Chariots of Fire: Theme—Randy Kerber, synthesizer; Boston Pops/John Williams

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite—Royal Philharmonic/Maurice Jarre

Ryuichi Sakamoto (arr Angela Morley): The Last Emperor: Theme—London Symphony/John Williams

John Barry: Dances with Wolves: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

John Williams: Schindler’s List: Main theme— Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams

Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Themes— Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis

James Horner: Titanic: Southampton & Rose—Orchestra/James Horner; Randy Kerber, synthesizer

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree & Into the West—Pavel Verner, cello; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine



18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dirty Rotten Rascals

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

Meredith Willson Rock Island Company The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast

Meredith Willson 76 Trombones Robert Preston The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast

Harry Ruby Poem Groucho Marx

Frank Loesser Grand Old Ivy Robert Morse, Rudy Vallee How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast

Jule Styne-B. Comden-A. Green Captain Hook's Waltz Cyril Ritchard, Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast

A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe The Seven Deadly Virtues Roddy McDowell Camelot -- Original B'way Cast

Richard Adler-Jerry Ross Those Were the Good Old Days Ray Walston Damn Yankees -- Original B'way Cast

Charles Strouse-Lee Adams So Long, Big Guy Jack Cassidy It's a Bird…It's a Plane…It's Superman -- Original B'way Cast

Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Rain Song Robert Horton in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast

Mel Brooks-Mark Hollman Along Came Bialy Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick The Producers -- Original B'way Cast

John Kander-Fred Ebb Razzle Dazzle Jerry Orbach Chicago -- Original B'way Cast

Mark Hollman-Greg Kotis Don't Be the Bunny John Cullum Urinetown -- Original B'way Cast

Jule Styne-B. Comden-A. Green All of My Life Phil Silvers Do Re Mi -- Original B'way Cast

Stephen Sondheim The Game Michael Cerveris, Alexander Gemignani Road Show -- Original Cast

David Yazbek Dirty Rotten Number John Lithgow, Norbert Leo Butz Dirty Rotten Scoundrels -- Original B'way Cast

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell

Filler: J. Styne-B. Comden-A. Green Filler: Oh, My Mysterious Lady Cyril Ritchard, Mary Martin Peter Pan -- Original B'way Cast



19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Gaetano Donizetti: Don Pasquale: Overture (1843)

Gaetano Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor: Sextet (1835)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Trio No. 7 in B-Flat 'Archduke' (1811)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in B-Flat (1755)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Bavarian Radio Symphony, Jakub Hrůša, conductor; Joshua Bell, violin

Leoš Janáček: Suite from ‘Osud’

Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor Op 22

Witold Lutoslawski: Concerto for Orchestra

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances Op 45—Mariss Jansons, conductor (BR Klassik 900154)



22:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Meyer, conductor; James Thompson, violin

Gerald Finzi: Love’s Labours Lost: excerpts

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 104 ‘London’



23:20 QUIET HOUR

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

John Thomas: Watching the Wheat (1890)

Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Bénédiction de Dieu (1852)

Kent Kennan: Night Soliloquy (1936)

Carlos Guastavino: Cantilena No. 4 (1965)

Ernö Dohnányi: Adagio pastorale from Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Jenö Hubay: Idylle from Suite for Violin & Orchestra (1878)