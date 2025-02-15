© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-17-2025

Published February 15, 2025 at 12:56 PM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Roncalli, Ludovico Capricci armonici Siegfried Behrend, g

Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Trumpet Concerto in e (1803) Maurice Andre, tr; Paris Orchestral ensemble/Jean-Pierre Wallez

Prokofiev, Serge Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1, Op. 64bis Armenian Phil/Loris Tjeknavorian

Khachaturian, Aram Gayaneh (1942, rev 1957) USSR Radio-TV Large Sym Orch/Djansug Kakhidze

Grieg, edvard Peer Gynt, Op. 23 eliz Norberg-Schulz, s; Håvard Gimse, p

Dvorák, Antonín String Quartet No. 7 in a minor, Op. 16 Portland String Quartet

Dvorák, Antonín Two Little Pearls Stefan Veselka, p

Korngold, erich Wolfgang Dramatic Overture "(Schauspiel-Ouvertüre)," Op. 4 BBC Phil/Matthias Bamert

Korngold, erich Wolfgang Twelve Songs, Op. 5 Dietrich Henschel, br; Helmut Deutsch, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph Piano Sonata No. 61 in D, H XVI:51 András Schiff, p

Brahms, Johannes Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op.56a Orch/Bruno Walter

Haydn, Franz Joseph eighteen Minuets, H IX:20 Bart van Oort, forte-p

Gounod, Charles Funeral March of a Marionette Royal Opera House Orch/Alexander Gibson

Chopin, Frederic Piano Sonata no.2 in b-flat minor, Op.35, "Funeral March" Andre Watts, p

Brahms, Johannes Altes Volkslied Die Singphoniker

 

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

elgar, edward Pomp and Circumstance Marches, Op. 39 London Sym Orch/Barry Tuckwell

Vaughan Williams, Ralph Violin Sonata in A Hugh Bean, v; David Parkhouse, p

Warlock, Peter Capriol Suite english String Orch/William Boughton

Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 19 in D Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati

Bon, Anna Flute Sonata in g, Op 1/5 Sabine Dreier, f; Irene Hegen, p

Legrant, Jean Las je ne puis Schola Cantorum Basiliensis,

Tchaikovsky, Peter Swan Lake, Op. 20 esther Yoo, v; Philharmonia Orch/Vladimir Ashkenazy

Stravinsky, Igor Jeu de cartes Rotterdam Phil/James Conlon

Schubert, Franz String Quartet #12 in c, D 703, "Quartettsatz" New Hungarian String Quartet

Tchaikovsky, Peter Piano Concerto No. 3 in e-Flat, Op. 75 Jerome Lowenthal, p; London Sym Orch/Sergiu Comissiona

Sinding, Christian Capriccio Jerome Lowenthal, p

Schubert, Franz Drei Klavierstücke (Impromptus), D 946 Mitsuko Uchida, p

Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Symphony #2 in d, Op 49 Slovak State Phil/Alfred Walter

Handel, George Frideric Violin Sonata in A, HWV 372 The Brook Street Band

Handel, George Frideric Messiah Choir of King's College Cambridge; Bandenburg Consort/Stephen Cleobury

Guilmant, Felix Alexandre March on a Theme by Handel, Op 15/2 Carlo Curley, o

Handel, George Frideric Messiah Choir of King's College Cambridge; Bandenburg Consort/Stephen Cleobury

 

06:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

Claudio Grafulla: March 'Washington Grays' (1861)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: George Washington (2010)

John Philip Sousa: March 'George Washington Bicentennial' (1930)

Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)

Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln (2010)

 

07:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell

John Williams: Lincoln: Suite (2012)

Robert Russell Bennett: Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form (1929)

John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)

 

08:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

Morton Gould: Folk Suite (1938)

Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody (1953)

Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)

Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart: South Rampart Street Parade (1935)

 

09:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Mark Satola

Howard Hanson: Fanfare for the Signal Corps (1943)

David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Michael Abels: Winged Creatures (2019)

 

10:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with John Simna

John Williams: For 'The President's Own' (2013)

John Philip Sousa: Presidential Polonaise (1886)

John Philip Sousa: El Capitan and His Friends: Suite (1898)

Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957)

James Hewitt: New Federal Overture (1796)

 

11:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell

Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)

William Grant Still: Miss Sally's Party (1941)

 

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet (1944)

John Adams: Century Rolls (1997)

Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in C (1940)

 

14:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Anna Burr

Paul Turok: Variations on an American Song (1964)

Mark O'Connor: Trail of Tears (1996)

John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator (1915)

 

15:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with John Mills

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Hold On!'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Steal Away'

Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom (1943)

Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)

 

18:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell

Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite (1951)

Morton Gould: Lincoln Legend (1942)

Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 6 'Celestial Gate' (1959)

Morton Gould: American Ballads (1976)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: String Quartet No. 1 (1956)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Frederick S. Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter (1904)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955)

Stacey V. Gibbs: The Hymn! (2023)

Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra (1946)

Morten Lauridsen: Les Chansons des Roses: Dirait-on (1993)

David Diamond: Symphony No. 2 (1944)

Stephen Paulus: Prairie Songs: The Old Church (2001)

Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Carl Busch: Omaha Indian Love Song (1913)

Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies (1881)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)

Florence Price: Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3 (1940)

Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1795)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)
Arts & Culture