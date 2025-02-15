WCLV Program Guide 02-17-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Roncalli, Ludovico Capricci armonici Siegfried Behrend, g
Hummel, Johann Nepomuk Trumpet Concerto in e (1803) Maurice Andre, tr; Paris Orchestral ensemble/Jean-Pierre Wallez
Prokofiev, Serge Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1, Op. 64bis Armenian Phil/Loris Tjeknavorian
Khachaturian, Aram Gayaneh (1942, rev 1957) USSR Radio-TV Large Sym Orch/Djansug Kakhidze
Grieg, edvard Peer Gynt, Op. 23 eliz Norberg-Schulz, s; Håvard Gimse, p
Dvorák, Antonín String Quartet No. 7 in a minor, Op. 16 Portland String Quartet
Dvorák, Antonín Two Little Pearls Stefan Veselka, p
Korngold, erich Wolfgang Dramatic Overture "(Schauspiel-Ouvertüre)," Op. 4 BBC Phil/Matthias Bamert
Korngold, erich Wolfgang Twelve Songs, Op. 5 Dietrich Henschel, br; Helmut Deutsch, p
Haydn, Franz Joseph Piano Sonata No. 61 in D, H XVI:51 András Schiff, p
Brahms, Johannes Variations on a Theme by Haydn, Op.56a Orch/Bruno Walter
Haydn, Franz Joseph eighteen Minuets, H IX:20 Bart van Oort, forte-p
Gounod, Charles Funeral March of a Marionette Royal Opera House Orch/Alexander Gibson
Chopin, Frederic Piano Sonata no.2 in b-flat minor, Op.35, "Funeral March" Andre Watts, p
Brahms, Johannes Altes Volkslied Die Singphoniker
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
elgar, edward Pomp and Circumstance Marches, Op. 39 London Sym Orch/Barry Tuckwell
Vaughan Williams, Ralph Violin Sonata in A Hugh Bean, v; David Parkhouse, p
Warlock, Peter Capriol Suite english String Orch/William Boughton
Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 19 in D Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati
Bon, Anna Flute Sonata in g, Op 1/5 Sabine Dreier, f; Irene Hegen, p
Legrant, Jean Las je ne puis Schola Cantorum Basiliensis,
Tchaikovsky, Peter Swan Lake, Op. 20 esther Yoo, v; Philharmonia Orch/Vladimir Ashkenazy
Stravinsky, Igor Jeu de cartes Rotterdam Phil/James Conlon
Schubert, Franz String Quartet #12 in c, D 703, "Quartettsatz" New Hungarian String Quartet
Tchaikovsky, Peter Piano Concerto No. 3 in e-Flat, Op. 75 Jerome Lowenthal, p; London Sym Orch/Sergiu Comissiona
Sinding, Christian Capriccio Jerome Lowenthal, p
Schubert, Franz Drei Klavierstücke (Impromptus), D 946 Mitsuko Uchida, p
Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Symphony #2 in d, Op 49 Slovak State Phil/Alfred Walter
Handel, George Frideric Violin Sonata in A, HWV 372 The Brook Street Band
Handel, George Frideric Messiah Choir of King's College Cambridge; Bandenburg Consort/Stephen Cleobury
Guilmant, Felix Alexandre March on a Theme by Handel, Op 15/2 Carlo Curley, o
Handel, George Frideric Messiah Choir of King's College Cambridge; Bandenburg Consort/Stephen Cleobury
06:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
Claudio Grafulla: March 'Washington Grays' (1861)
Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: George Washington (2010)
John Philip Sousa: March 'George Washington Bicentennial' (1930)
Florence Price: Mississippi River Suite (1934)
Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln (2010)
07:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell
John Williams: Lincoln: Suite (2012)
Robert Russell Bennett: Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form (1929)
John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012)
08:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
Morton Gould: Folk Suite (1938)
Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody (1953)
Walter Piston: The Incredible Flutist: Suite (1940)
Ray Bauduc & Bob Haggart: South Rampart Street Parade (1935)
09:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Mark Satola
Howard Hanson: Fanfare for the Signal Corps (1943)
David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962)
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)
Michael Abels: Winged Creatures (2019)
10:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with John Simna
John Williams: For 'The President's Own' (2013)
John Philip Sousa: Presidential Polonaise (1886)
John Philip Sousa: El Capitan and His Friends: Suite (1898)
Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957)
James Hewitt: New Federal Overture (1796)
11:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell
Florence Price: Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951)
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942)
William Grant Still: Miss Sally's Party (1941)
12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet (1944)
John Adams: Century Rolls (1997)
Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Igor Stravinsky: Symphony in C (1940)
14:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Anna Burr
Paul Turok: Variations on an American Song (1964)
Mark O'Connor: Trail of Tears (1996)
John Alden Carpenter: Adventures in a Perambulator (1915)
15:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with John Mills
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Hold On!'
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Steal Away'
Randall Thompson: The Testament of Freedom (1943)
Margaret Bonds: Montgomery Variations (1964)
16:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell
17:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
18:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell
Hershy Kay: Cakewalk Suite (1951)
Morton Gould: Lincoln Legend (1942)
Don Gillis: Prayer and Hymn for a Solemn Occasion (1951)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 6 'Celestial Gate' (1959)
Morton Gould: American Ballads (1976)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: String Quartet No. 1 (1956)
Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)
Frederick S. Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter (1904)
Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 'Mysterious Mountain' (1955)
Stacey V. Gibbs: The Hymn! (2023)
Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra (1946)
Morten Lauridsen: Les Chansons des Roses: Dirait-on (1993)
David Diamond: Symphony No. 2 (1944)
Stephen Paulus: Prairie Songs: The Old Church (2001)
Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)
Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: Suite (1954)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Carl Busch: Omaha Indian Love Song (1913)
Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies (1881)
Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1: Intermezzo (1875)
Florence Price: Andante ma non troppo from Symphony No. 3 (1940)
Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela (1897)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Largo from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1795)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917)