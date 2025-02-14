WCLV Program Guide 02-16-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Wagner, Richard Das Rheingold Vienna Phil/Georg Solti

Beethoven, Ludwig van Fidelio, Op 72 Consortium Classicum

Shostakovich, Dmitri The Age of Gold, Op. 22 National Sym Orch/Howard Mitchell

Lehár, Franz Gold and Silver Waltzes, Op. 79 New London Orch/Ronald Corp

Stamitz, Carl Sinfonia Concertante in C Richard Friedman, Steven Smith, v's; London Festival Orch/Ross Pople

Hovhaness, Alan The Garden of Adonis (Suite for Flute and Harp), Op 245 eugenia Zukerman, f; Yolanda Kondonassis, h

Bloch, ernest From Jewish Life Jonathan Aasgaard, vc; Royal Liverpool Phil/Gerard Schwarz

Liszt, Franz Benediction de Dieu dans la Solitude Stephen Hough, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Horn Concerto No. 1 in D, K. 412 David Jolley, fh; Orpheus Chamber Orch

Farkas, Ferenc Concertino Rustico Jozsef Molnar, alphorn; Capella Istropolitana/Urs Schneider

Rossini, Gioachino William Tell Atlanta Sym Orch/Yoel Levi

Strauss, Johann, Sr Wilhelm Tell Galopp, Op 29b Vienna Philharmonic/Riccardo Muti

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Preludes, Op. 32 Vladimir Ashkenazy, p

Shostakovich, Dmitri Symphony No. 1 in F minor, Op. 10 Royal Phil/Vladimir Ashkenazy

Schumann, Robert Song-cycle, "Dichterliebe (A Poet's Love)," Op. 48 Matthias Goerne, br; Vladimir Ashkenazy, p

Boccherini, Luigi Cello Concerto in G, G 480 Mischa Maisky, vc; Orpheus Chamber Orch

Fischer, Johann Caspar euterpe Luc Beausejour, hc

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Sinding, Christian Ständchen, Op 89/1 Henning Kraggerud, v; Christian Ihle Hadland, p

Sinding, Christian Alte Weise, Op 89/2 Henning Kraggerud, v; Christian Ihle Hadland, p

Grieg, edvard Peer Gynt Suite No. 2, Op. 55 english Brass ensemble

Berwald, Franz Piano Concerto in D (1855) Greta erikson, p; Swedish Radio Orch/Stig Westerberg

Sibelius, Jean Suite champêtre, Op. 98b Tapiola Sinfonietta/Tuomas Ollila

Poulenc, Francis Concert champêtre Maggie Cole, hc; City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox

Boismortier, Joseph Boudin de Fragments melodiques Le Concert Spirituel/Herve Niquet

Smetana, Bedrich Memories of Bohemia in the Form of Polkas, Op. 13 Radoslav Kvapil, p

Dvorák, Antonín Four Romantic Pieces, Op 75 Pinchas Zukerman, v; Marc Neikrug, p

Vranicky, Pavel Symphony in D, Op 52 Dvorak Chamber Orch/Bohumil Gregor

Fibich, Zdeněk Poem, Op 41/14 Mela Tenenbaum, v; Richard Kapp, p

Humperdinck, Engelbert Hänsel und Gretel Norman Luboff Cho, London New Sym Orch/Leopold Stokowski

Humperdinck, Engelbert Incidental music for Maeterlinck's "L'oiseau bleu" Bamberg Sym Orch/Karl Anton Rickenbacher

Faure, Gabriel Pelleas et Melisande, Op. 80 Czech Phil/Serge Baudo

Mendelssohn, Felix Cello Sonata No. 1 in B-Flat, Op 45 Mischa Maisky, vc;

Turrin Three Summer Dances Borealis Wind Quintet



06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)

Clément Janequin: Messe 'La Bataille' (1532)

Michael Praetorius: Magnificat super 'Ut re mi fa so la' (1611)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan No. 3 (1599)



07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Winners – these young players earned their prizes at the Miami International Organ Competition and the Twin Cities AGO Quimby Regional Competition.

CHARLES TOURNEMIRE (trans. Duruflé): Te Deum Improvisation.

MARCEL DUPRÉ: Prelude & Fugue in g, Op. 7, no. 3 –David Preston (Miami 2nd Prize)

TOURNEMIRE: Communion & Sortie: Carillon-Paraphrase, fr Suite No. 35 (Feast of the Assumption), fr L’Orgue Mystique, Op. 57 –Tom Rioult (Miami 3rd Prize)

THIERRY ESCAICH: Verses on Victimae paschali laudes.

JEHAN ALAIN: Scherzo, fr Suite.

SIGFRID KARG-ELERT: Introduction-Inferno, fr Fantasy on Jesu, meine Freude, Op. 87, no. 2 –Dawon Lee (Miami 1st Prize)

Performers played the 61-rank 2001 Ruffatti organ at Church of the Epiphany in Miami, FL (r. 2/9/24)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Black History Month – Since 1976, February has been celebrated in the United States as Black History Month. This week, Peter DuBois explores music of African American composers of choral and organ music, as well as the riches of the Spiritual tradition.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)

Michael Praetorius: Dances from 'Terpsichore' (1612)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in e (1750)

Charles Avison: Concerto Grosso No. 2 after Scarlatti (1743)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar No. 2 (1600)



10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Heitor Villa-Lobos: The Little Broken Musical Box (1931)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No.16 'Cheep, cheep, cheep' (1926)

Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite (1938)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D for Strings K 136 (1772)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 2 in D (1802)

Alexander Glazunov: Violin Concerto in a (1905)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Were You There?'

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Polichinelle (1892)



12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

An-Lun Huang: Saibei Dance from Saibei Suite No. 2 Chicago Sinfonietta; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor Album: Delights and Dances

Wallace Willis, arr. Hao Zhou: Swing Low Sweet Chariot Viano String Quartet Beaches Fine Arts, St. Paul's By The Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL

Benjamin Horne: I Remember You Alcides Rodriguez, clarinet; Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Brad Ritchie, cello; Elizabeth Pridgen, piano Atlanta Chamber Players, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Atlanta, GA

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brian Coyne calling from Mt. Vernon, Washington

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo No. 1, Op. 117 Stephen Kovacevich, piano

Gao Hong: Celebration Gao Hong, Pipa; Kenwood Symphony Orchestra, Carleton College Chinese Music Ensemble; Dennis Friesen-Carper, conductor International Friendship Through the Performing Arts, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN

Li Huanzhi: Spring Festival Overture (for Chinese Orchestra Live) China National Traditional Orchestra; Chen Xieyang, conductor

Traditional Chinese, arr. Jeremy Cohen: Jasmine Flower/Beautiful Scenery of Wuxi Quartet San Francisco

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor, Op. 90, Mvt. 1: Lento maestoso - Allegro quasi doppio movimento Nicolas Altstaedt, cello; Barnabas Kelemen, violin; Alexander Lonquich, piano

Zhou Long: Song of the Ch'in Cassatt String Quartet Seal Bay Festival, Woodfords Congregational Church, Portland, ME

Anthony Barfield: Samsara American Brass Quintet Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO

Bohuslav Martinu: Cello Concerto No. 1 in D Major Nicolas Altstaedt, cello; Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana; Krzysztof Urbanski, conductor

Florence Price: Juba from Piano Quintet in a (1935)



14:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Bill O’Connell – Rafael Payare, conductor; Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano (recorded April 2023 in Mandel Concert Hall)

Leonard Bernstein: Symphony No. 2 ‘Age of Anxiety’

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 1--Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano; Vladmir Ashkenazy, conductor

Decca 448 219-2 ‘Rachmaninov: Piano Concertos 1 & 3’

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 (excerpt)—Daniil Trifonov, piano; Franz Welser-Möst, conductor (recorded October 2023)



16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Christoph Sietzen, percussion – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/7/2023

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 in A K 201

Johannes Maria Staud: Whereas the Reality Trembles [World Premiere, TCO Co-Commission]

Hubert von Goisern: Improvisation on the song ‘Jodler für Willi’ (encore)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17 ‘Ukrainian’

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending (1914)



18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2023

Clarinetist Alex Laing joins Peter Dugan at the Atlanta Music Project for a program featuring musicians from Georgia! We hear the fantastic Atlanta Music Project Senior Youth Choir performing a Spiritual. A flutist shares her love for Eastern European Folk music, a percussionist performs Sibelius on marimba, and Peter collaborates on a gorgeous four handed Ravel with an alum.

Helen Bryant, 22, piano, from Waleska, Georgia (with Peter Dugan) Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose Suite) for Piano Duet, III. Laideronette, Empress of the Pagodas & V. The Fairy Garden (6:01) Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Anh Ho, 16, Percussion (Marimba), from Lawrenceville, Georgia, Kuusi (The Spruce) from Five Pieces for Piano, Op. 75, No. 5 (3:16) Jean Sibelius (1865-1957), arr. for solo marimba by Eriko Daimo (b. 1982)

Sage Mae Lima-Jeffries, 17, Cello, from Atlanta, Georgia, Sicilienne in E Flat Major (3:10) Maria Theresia von Paradis (1759-1824)

Alex Laing and Peter Dugan, Peace for Clarinet and Piano (4:25) Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981)

Sasha Tarassenko, 17, Flute, from Norcross, Georgia, Lenski's Aria from the opera "Eugene Onegin" (4:56) Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), arr. for flute and piano by Guy Braunstein (b. 1971)

Atlanta Music Project Senior Youth Choir under the direction of B.E. Boyken from Atlanta, Georgia, We Shall Walk Through the Valley (3:59) Spiritual, arr. for SATB choir by Marques L.A. Garrett

Tum Balalaika, Yiddish Folk Song, arr. and performed by Peter Dugan, piano, Alex Laing, clarinet, and Sasha Tarassenko, flute



19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite (1875)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Symphony No. 1 in E-Flat (1853)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude (1917)



20:00 SPECIAL The Best of ChamberFest Cleveland with Bill O’Connell Honoring Black History Month

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Quintet in G minor for Piano and Strings—Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano; Yura Lee & Jacques Forestier, violins; Teng Li, viola and Julie Albers, cello

George Walker: Sonata for Cello and Piano—Sterling Elliott, cello; Evren Ozel, piano

George Walker: Piano Sonata No. 5—Roman Rabinovich, piano

Kassé Mady Diabaté: Funtukuru & Wawani from Tegere Tulon—Alexi Kenney & Nathan Meltzer, violins; Ayane Kozasa, viola; Sterling Elliott, cello



21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Geoffrey Peterson: Race Riot (2003) — Powerhouse 5

Larry Baker: Burn Green — Andrew Garay, Robert Hassing, Courtney Lambert, marimbas

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Two Kipling Songs — Marla Berg, soprano; Susan Britton, violin; Kent Collier, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano

William Rayer: Elegy for Trumpet and Piano — Dominic Favia, trumpet; Coren Estrin Mino, piano

Mark Nowakowski: String Quartet No. 1 “Songs of Forgiveness” (2010) — Voxare String Quartet

Maurice Duruflé: Tota pulchra est from 'Motets on Gregorian Chants' (1960)

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Case for Cities – What is Needed to Promote a Viable & Sustainable Urban Resurgence with Terry Grundy, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Planning, University of Cincinnati, Danilo Palazzo, PhD

Director, School of Planning, University of Cincinnati & Carla D. Walker U.S. Director, Environmental Justice & Equity, World Resources Institute. Moderator: Lee Fisher, Dean and Joseph C. Hostetler-BakerHostetler Chair in Law, Cleveland State University College of Law

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Bergamasca (1923)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Vocalise (1912)

Antonín Dvorák: Lento from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau (1889)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Flute Concerto No. 1 (1778)

Sir John Stevenson: The Last Rose of Summer (1813)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)

Gaetano Donizetti: Andante sostenuto (1830)

Hans Pfitzner: Palestrina: Act 1 Prelude (1915)

Gabriel Fauré: Après un rêve (1865)