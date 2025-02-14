WCLV Program Guide 02-15-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Smetana, Bedrich Polka in g András Schiff, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Grande Sestetto Concertante (after K. 364) L'Archibudelli

Canteloube, Joseph Poeme Philippe Graffin, v; Ulster Orch/Thierry Fischer

Beach, Amy Three Pieces for Cello and Piano, Op 40 Rachel Barton Pine, v; Matthew Hagle, p

Beach, Amy Children's Carnival Sahan Arzruni, p

Sibelius, Jean Pelleas et Melisande, Op. 46 Tapiola Sinfonietta/Tuomas Ollila

Sibelius, Jean The Tempest, Op. 109 Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi

Grieg, Edvard Two Elegiac Melodies, Op. 34 Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi

Bach, Johann Sebastian Lute Suite in e, BWV 1006a Manuel Barrueco, g

Fischer, Johann Caspar Uranie Luc Beausejour, hc

Beethoven, Ludwig van Allegro and Minuet in G, WoO 26 Jean-Pierre Rampal, f; Alain Marion, f

Ravel, Maurice Menuet antique Zurich Tonhalle Orch/Lionel Bringuier

Paderewski, Ignace Jan Menuet in G, Op 14/1 Wibi Soerjadi, p

Graupner, Johann Christoph Partita in C, GWV 101 "Partien auf das Clavier" Geneviéve Soly, hc

Bruch, Max Symphony No. 3 in e, Op. 51 Hungarian State Sym/Manfred Honeck

Weber, Carl Maria von Favorite Waltzes for empress Marie Louise eva Schieferstein, p



03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Strauss, Johann, Jr Marien-Quadrille, Op 51 Slovak Phil/Michael Dittrich

Strauss, Johann, Sr Radetzky March, Op 228 Cincinnati Pops/erich Kunzel

Strauss, Josef Waltzes, "Viennese Frescoes," Op. 249 Vienna Philharmonic/Riccardo Muti

Strauss, Johann, Jr Pawlowsk-Polka Quasi Galopp, Op 184 Slovak Phil/Michael Dittrich

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Piano Concerto No. 3 in d minor, Op. 30 earl Wild, p; Royal Phil/Jascha Horenstein

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Preludes, Op. 32 Vladimir Ashkenazy, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Vesperae de Domenica, K. 321 edith Mathis, s; Dresden Staatskapelle Members/Bernhard Klee

Haydn, Franz Joseph Piano Sonata No. 1 in G, H XVI:8 Lola Odiaga, forte-p Albany

Haydn, Franz Joseph Piano Sonata No. 62 in e-Flat, H XVI:52 András Schiff, p

Stravinsky, Igor Symphony in Three Movements (1945) Bavarian Radio Sym Orch/Lorin Maazel

Fantini, Girolamo Sonata No. 5, detta del'Adimari Richard Giangiulio, tr, Paul Riedo, o

Bach, Johann Sebastian Ave Maria Mischa Maisky, vc; Pavel Gililov, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Violin Sonata No. 5 in f minor, BWV 1018 Andrew Manze, v; Richard egarr, hc

Alejandro/Beigbeder Song, "Sevilla" Plácido Domingo, t; Paco de Lucia, g; Orch

Falla, Manuel de Nights in the Gardens of Spain Daniel Barenboim, p; Chicago Sym/Plácido Domingo

Sanz, Gaspar Torneo Orphenica Lyra/Jose Miguel Moreno, g



06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Ernesto Cordero Sonatina Tropical Risa Carlson, Martha Masters, guitars Duo Erato

Johann Sebastian Bach 14 Canons on the First Eight Bass Notes of the Aria Ground from The Goldberg Variations, BWV 1087 Rudolf Serkin, piano Members of the Marlboro Festival Orchestra (1976) Pablo Casals

Roberto Sierra Joyous Overture Milwaukee Symphony Zdenek Macal

Roberto Sierra El Baile (2012) Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes

Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 (i. Prelude) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller) recorded in London, June 1938

Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 (v. Bourree I & II) Pablo Casals, cello (1733 Matteo Gofriller)

Pablo Casals Song of the Birds Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra Cellos Mirgo Grazinyte-Tyla

Louis Moreau Gottschalk Symphony, "A Night in the Tropics" (finale) Virginia Symphony JoAnn Falletta

Louis Moreau Gottschalk Creole Eyes, Cuban Dance, Op. 37 Philip Martin, piano

Louis Moreau Gottschalk Grand Fantasia Triumfal (Variations on the Brazilian National Anthem) Cristina Ortiz, piano Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Moshe Atzmon

Aaron Copland Three Latin American Sketches Detroit Symphony Orchestra Leonard Slatkin

Aaron Copland Danzon Cubano New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas

Leonard Bernstein "A Julia de Burgos" from "Songfest" Nadine Sierra, soprano Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Robert Spano

Leonard Bernstein West Side Story Suite (I Feel Pretty; Somewhere; America) Erika Nickrenz, piano; Susie Park, violin; Sara Sant'Ambrogio, cello Eroica Trio

Leonard Bernstein "Maria," from West Side Story Jose Carreras (Tony) Bernstein Orchestra Leonard Bernstein

Leonard Bernstein Mambo, from West Side Story Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel



08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

An-Lun Huang: Saibei Dance from Saibei Suite No. 2 Chicago Sinfonietta; Mei-Ann Chen, conductor

Wallace Willis, arr. Hao Zhou: Swing Low Sweet Chariot Viano String Quartet Beaches Fine Arts, St. Paul's By The Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL

Benjamin Horne: I Remember You Alcides Rodriguez, clarinet; Helen Hwaya Kim, violin; Brad Ritchie, cello; Elizabeth Pridgen, piano Atlanta Chamber Players, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, Atlanta, GA

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brian Coyne calling from Mt. Vernon, Washington Music

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo No. 1, Op. 117 Stephen Kovacevich, piano

Gao Hong: Celebration Gao Hong, Pipa; Kenwood Symphony Orchestra, Carleton College Chinese Music Ensemble; Dennis Friesen-Carper, conductor International Friendship Through the Performing Arts, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN

Li Huanzhi: Spring Festival Overture (for Chinese Orchestra Live) China National Traditional Orchestra; Chen Xieyang, conductor Album: The Year of Roaring Tiger (Live)

Traditional Chinese, arr. Jeremy Cohen: Jasmine Flower/Beautiful Scenery of Wuxi Quartet San Francisco

Antonin Dvorak: Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor, Op. 90, Mvt. 1: Lento maestoso - Allegro quasi doppio movimento Nicolas Altstaedt, cello; Barnabas Kelemen, violin; Alexander Lonquich, piano

Zhou Long: Song of the Ch'in Cassatt String Quartet Seal Bay Festival, Woodfords Congregational Church, Portland, ME

Anthony Barfield: Samsara American Brass Quintet Aspen Music Festival and School, Harris Concert Hall, Aspen, CO

Bohuslav Martinu: Cello Concerto No. 1 in D Major Nicolas Altstaedt, cello; Orchestra della Svizzera Italiana; Krzysztof Urbanski, conductor



10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2023

Clarinetist Alex Laing joins Peter Dugan at the Atlanta Music Project for a program featuring musicians from Georgia! We hear the fantastic Atlanta Music Project Senior Youth Choir performing a Spiritual. A flutist shares her love for Eastern European Folk music, a percussionist performs Sibelius on marimba, and Peter collaborates on a gorgeous four handed Ravel with an alum.

Helen Bryant, 22, piano, from Waleska, Georgia (with Peter Dugan) Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose Suite) for Piano Duet, III. Laideronette, Empress of the Pagodas & V. The Fairy Garden (6:01) Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Anh Ho, 16, Percussion (Marimba), from Lawrenceville, Georgia, Kuusi (The Spruce) from Five Pieces for Piano, Op. 75, No. 5 (3:16) Jean Sibelius (1865-1957), arr. for solo marimba by Eriko Daimo (b. 1982)

Sage Mae Lima-Jeffries, 17, Cello, from Atlanta, Georgia, Sicilienne in E Flat Major (3:10) Maria Theresia von Paradis (1759-1824)

Alex Laing and Peter Dugan, Peace for Clarinet and Piano (4:25) Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981)

Sasha Tarassenko, 17, Flute, from Norcross, Georgia, Lenski's Aria from the opera "Eugene Onegin" (4:56) Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893), arr. for flute and piano by Guy Braunstein (b. 1971)

Atlanta Music Project Senior Youth Choir under the direction of B.E. Boyken from Atlanta, Georgia, We Shall Walk Through the Valley (3:59) Spiritual, arr. for SATB choir by Marques L.A. Garrett

Tum Balalaika, Yiddish Folk Song, arr. and performed by Peter Dugan, piano, Alex Laing, clarinet, and Sasha Tarassenko, flute



13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season continues with an Artist’s Choice broadcast selected by soprano Lise Davidsen in honor of the revered diva Jessye Norman: Strauss’s Ariadne auf Naxos. In this beautiful performance from 1985, Jessye Norman starred in the title role of the mythological princess abandoned by her lover on the isle of Naxos. The cast also featured Gianna Rolandi as the comedienne Zerbinetta, Maria Ewing as the idealistic young Composer, and William Cochran as the god Bacchus. Sir Andrew Davis conducted the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra.



15:37 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Giuseppe Verdi: Falstaff: Honor Monologue (1893)

Otto Nicolai: The Merry Wives of Windsor: Overture (1849)

Agustín Barrios: Waltz No. 4 in G (1923)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D (1945)

Thomas Tallis: Hymn 'Why fum'th in fight?' (1567)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

John Williams: Three Pieces from 'Schindler's List' (1993)

John Williams: Sound the Bells! (1993)



17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Oscar Winning Scores 1950s-‘70s

Dimitri Tiomkin (arr Richard Hayman): High Noon: Do Not Forsake Me—Boston Pops/Arthur Fiedler

Dimitri Tiomkin: The High and the Mighty: Prelude—City of Prague Philharmonic /Paul Bateman

Miklós Rózsa: Ben-Hur: Love Theme & Parade of the Charioteers—Royal Philharmonic/José Serebrier

Maurice Jarre: Exodus: Theme— William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Moon River—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Maurice Jarre: Lawrence of Arabia: Main theme—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri

Richard M. & Robert B. Sherman: Mary Poppins: Chim Chim Cher-ee—Boston Pops/Keith Lockhart

Maurice Jarre: Dr. Zhivago: Lara’s Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

John Barry (arr Nic Raine): Born Free: Born Free—City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine

John Barry: The Lion in Winter: Choral Suite—Crouch End Festival Chorus; City of Prague Philharmonic/Nic Raine

Francis Lai: Love Story: Theme—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis

Michel Legrand: Summer of ‘42: The Summer Knows—William Tritt, piano; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Jerry Goldsmith: The Omen: Main title—LA Master Chorale; Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

John Williams: Star Wars: Main title—London Symphony/John Williams



18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Bobby Short Centennial

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

Johnny Green-Edward Hayman Body and Soul Bobby Short

Cole Porter From This Moment On Bobby Short

Yip Harburg-Vernon Duke I Like the Likes of You Bobby Short

Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh I've Got Your Number Bobby Short

Harold Arlen-Ted Koehler Ill Wind Bobby Short

Cy Coleman-Carolyn Leigh Here's to Us Bobby Short

Ogden Nash-Vernon Duke Roundabout Bobby Short

Cole Porter You've Got That Thing Bobby Short

Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart I Believe in You Bobby Short

2:46 Stephen Sondheim Losing My Mind Bobby Short

Duke Ellington-Billy Strayhorn Something to Live For Bobby Short

Andy Rasaf-James Johnson Guess Who's in Town? Bobby Short

Fats Waller-Andy Rasaf Black and Blue Bobby Short

Ira Gershwin-Vernon Duke I Can't Get Started Bobby Short

Baldwin Bergerson-William Archibald Sleep, Baby, Don't Cry Bobby Short

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell

Filler: Cole Porter At Long Last Love Bobby Short



19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: Concert Overture (1830)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Septet (1800)



20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Prague Radio Symphony, Renaud Capuçon, violin/conductor

Gabriel Fauré: Violin Concerto in D minor Op 14

Gabriel Fauré: Suite from ‘Pelléas et Mélisande’

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in A minor ‘Scottish’

Sir Edward Elgar: Violin Concerto—Renaud Capuçon, violin; London Symphony, Sir Simon Rattle, conductor



22:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony, Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Theron Brown, Piano

Omar Thomas: Of Our New Day Begun

Symphony No. 4 ‘Autochthonous’

Leonard Bernstein: Candide Overture & Suite

George Gershwin: Rhapsody In Blue



23:20 QUIET HOUR

Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile (1871)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Rihards Dubra: Ave Maria I (1989)

Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana (1938)