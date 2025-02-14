A Moment's Oblivion with Les Délices

[Airdate: February 18, 2025]

Les Délices' next program is called A Moment's Oblivion, which explores themes of memory, oblivion as a balm, and journeys with unsatisfying resolutions. The centerpiece of the program is a newly-commissioned work from Viet Cuong which explores these themes through a Confucian lens. Les Délices' Debra Nagy and GRAMMY-winning tenor Nicholas Phan spoke with WCLV about the project.

Re-Making A Myth: On Collaboration and Creation

Wednesday, February 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Loganberry Books, Cleveland

A Moment's Oblivion

Saturday, February 22 at 4:00 p.m.

Heights Theater, Cleveland Heights

Sunday, February 23 at 4:00 p.m.

West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, Rocky River

