On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.
A Moment's Oblivion with Les Délices
[Airdate: February 18, 2025]
Les Délices' next program is called A Moment's Oblivion, which explores themes of memory, oblivion as a balm, and journeys with unsatisfying resolutions. The centerpiece of the program is a newly-commissioned work from Viet Cuong which explores these themes through a Confucian lens. Les Délices' Debra Nagy and GRAMMY-winning tenor Nicholas Phan spoke with WCLV about the project.
Re-Making A Myth: On Collaboration and Creation
Wednesday, February 19 at 7:00 p.m.
Loganberry Books, Cleveland
A Moment's Oblivion
Saturday, February 22 at 4:00 p.m.
Heights Theater, Cleveland Heights
Sunday, February 23 at 4:00 p.m.
West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, Rocky River