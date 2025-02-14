© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

A Moment's Oblivion with Les Délices

Ideastream Public Media | By John Mills
Published February 14, 2025 at 1:25 PM EST
A Moment's Oblivion
A Moment's Oblivion

[Airdate: February 18, 2025]

Les Délices' next program is called A Moment's Oblivion, which explores themes of memory, oblivion as a balm, and journeys with unsatisfying resolutions. The centerpiece of the program is a newly-commissioned work from Viet Cuong which explores these themes through a Confucian lens. Les Délices' Debra Nagy and GRAMMY-winning tenor Nicholas Phan spoke with WCLV about the project.

Re-Making A Myth: On Collaboration and Creation
Wednesday, February 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Loganberry Books, Cleveland

A Moment's Oblivion
Saturday, February 22 at 4:00 p.m.
Heights Theater, Cleveland Heights

Sunday, February 23 at 4:00 p.m.
West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, Rocky River
Arts & Culture
John Mills
