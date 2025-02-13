WCLV Program Guide 02-14-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Sibelius, Jean Kuolema, Op. 44, No. 62 New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein
Danzi, Franz Clarinet Sonata in B-Flat Charles Neidich, cl; Robert Levin, forte-p
Johnson, Robert Full Fathom Five Musicians of the Globe
Mackenzie, Alexander Twelfth Night, Op 40 BBC Scottish Sym/Martyn Brabbins
Morley, Thomas Song, "O Mistress Mine" Roderick Williams, br; Musicians of the Globe
Chausson, ernest Songs, Op 36 Mischa Maisky, vc; Daria Hovora, p
Ravel, Maurice Valses nobles et sentimentales New York Phil/Giuseppe Sinopoli
Schumann, Robert Carnaval, Op. 9 Minnesota Orch/eiji Oue
Brahms, Johannes Variations in f-sharp on a theme by Schumann, Op 9 Jorge Federico Osorio, p
Offenbach, Jacques Orpheus in the Underworld Cincinnati Pops Orch/erich Kunzel
Fontana, Rafaello Sonata #11 ensemble Sonnerie
Bononcini, Giovanni Battista Sinfonia Decima a 7 for 2 Trumpets and Strings Nick Norton, tr; Anthony Plog, tr; ensemble Summit
Bernardi, Stefano Sinfonia a 8 Doulce Memoire/Denis Raisin-Dadre
Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto No. 5 in eb, Op. 73, "emperor" Berlin Phil/Daniel Barenboim, p
Reichardt, Louise Song, "Hier liegt ein Spielmann begraben" Grayson Hirst, t; Michael Yuspeh, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Seeger, Ruth Crawford Jumping the Rope (Playtime) Jenny Lin, p
Seeger, Ruth Crawford Whirligig Jenny Lin, p
Seeger, Ruth Crawford Rissolty Rossolty (1939) Schonberg ensemble/Oliver Knussen
MacDowell, edward Piano Concerto #1 in a, Op 15 Seta Tanyel, p; BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Martyn Brabbins
Liebermann, Lowell Album for the Young, Op 43 Stephen Hough, p
Ward, Robert Violin Concerto Sarah Johnson, v; Orch/Peter Perret Albany
Beach, Amy Three Shakespeare Songs, Op 37 Paul Barritt, v; James Lisney, p
Adams, John The Death of Klinghoffer London Opera Cho, Lyon Opera Orch/Kent Nagano
Adams, John The Chairman Dances City of Birmingham Sym/Sir Simon Rattle
Tchaikovsky, Peter Suite No. 1 in d, Op. 43 Detroit Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi
Quilter, Roger Song, "Weep no more" Stephen Hough, p
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus The Marriage of Figaro, K. 492 Anna Moffo, s; Philharmonia Orch/Alceo Galliera
Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus The Marriage of Figaro, K. 492 english Sinfonia/Charles Groves
Liszt, Franz Fantasy on Two Motives fr Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro" Kemal Gekic, p
Rossini, Gioachino The Barber of Seville Chamber Orch of europe/Claudio Abbado
Shostakovich, Dmitri Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor, Op. 35 Yefim Bronfman, p; Thomas Stevens, tr; Los Angeles Phil/esa-Pekka Salonen
Prokofiev, Serge The Love for Three Oranges, Op. 33 Barry Douglas, p
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Dance (1899)
Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite (1919)
Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)
Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)
Joseph Joachim: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 'Hungarian' (1861)
Franz Schubert: Die Forelle (1817)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances (1957)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)
Joseph Lanner: Whirlwind Galop (1839)
Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 7th & 8th tones (1597)
Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 20 in D-Flat (1837)
Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'To God Alone on High Be Glory' (1717)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)
Harry Warren: An Affair to Remember: Our Love Affair (1957)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction (1946)
George Gershwin: The Goldwyn Follies: Love Walked In (1938)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Court of Love (1936)
Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)
Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 1 in c (1879)
Franz Danzi: Fantasy on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1800)
Michael Abels: Global Warming (1990)
Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Pearls of Love' (1857)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
Richard Strauss: Don Quixote (1897)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
William Grant Still: Bayou Home (1944)
William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)
Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Sarabande (1953)
Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: Sonata No. 1 from Fidicinium Sacro-Profanum (1683)
Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)
Hector Berlioz: Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)
Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)
Eubie Blake: Love Will Find a Way (1921)
Roger Quilter: Love's Philosophy (1905)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1894)
Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Choise' (1599)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 (1936)
Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)
Frederick Loewe: Brigadoon: Suite (1947)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set (1933)
Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme (1968)
Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Final Trio (1911)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)
Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love (1948)
Gioacchino Rossini: Eduardo e Cristina: Overture (1819)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Highlights (1935)
Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: My Funny Valentine (1937)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: And I Love Her (1964)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)
Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde' (1938)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' (1947)
Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy (1876)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 3 (1946)
Samuel Barber: Knoxville, Summer of 1915 (1947)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
William Grant Still: Serenade (1957)
Gabriel Pierné: Fantasie-Ballet (1885)
Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 10 in C 'Mass in Time of War' (1796)
Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)
Clarence Cameron White: Levee Dance (1927)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)
Augusta Holmès: La Nuit et l'Amour from 'Ludus pro Patria' (1888)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande (1884)
Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song 'Indian' (1895)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy (1935)
Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)
George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Andante larghetto (1737)
Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960)