WCLV Program Guide 02-14-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Sibelius, Jean Kuolema, Op. 44, No. 62 New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Danzi, Franz Clarinet Sonata in B-Flat Charles Neidich, cl; Robert Levin, forte-p

Johnson, Robert Full Fathom Five Musicians of the Globe

Mackenzie, Alexander Twelfth Night, Op 40 BBC Scottish Sym/Martyn Brabbins

Morley, Thomas Song, "O Mistress Mine" Roderick Williams, br; Musicians of the Globe

Chausson, ernest Songs, Op 36 Mischa Maisky, vc; Daria Hovora, p

Ravel, Maurice Valses nobles et sentimentales New York Phil/Giuseppe Sinopoli

Schumann, Robert Carnaval, Op. 9 Minnesota Orch/eiji Oue

Brahms, Johannes Variations in f-sharp on a theme by Schumann, Op 9 Jorge Federico Osorio, p

Offenbach, Jacques Orpheus in the Underworld Cincinnati Pops Orch/erich Kunzel

Fontana, Rafaello Sonata #11 ensemble Sonnerie

Bononcini, Giovanni Battista Sinfonia Decima a 7 for 2 Trumpets and Strings Nick Norton, tr; Anthony Plog, tr; ensemble Summit

Bernardi, Stefano Sinfonia a 8 Doulce Memoire/Denis Raisin-Dadre

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Concerto No. 5 in eb, Op. 73, "emperor" Berlin Phil/Daniel Barenboim, p

Reichardt, Louise Song, "Hier liegt ein Spielmann begraben" Grayson Hirst, t; Michael Yuspeh, p



03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Seeger, Ruth Crawford Jumping the Rope (Playtime) Jenny Lin, p

Seeger, Ruth Crawford Whirligig Jenny Lin, p

Seeger, Ruth Crawford Rissolty Rossolty (1939) Schonberg ensemble/Oliver Knussen

MacDowell, edward Piano Concerto #1 in a, Op 15 Seta Tanyel, p; BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Martyn Brabbins

Liebermann, Lowell Album for the Young, Op 43 Stephen Hough, p

Ward, Robert Violin Concerto Sarah Johnson, v; Orch/Peter Perret Albany

Beach, Amy Three Shakespeare Songs, Op 37 Paul Barritt, v; James Lisney, p

Adams, John The Death of Klinghoffer London Opera Cho, Lyon Opera Orch/Kent Nagano

Adams, John The Chairman Dances City of Birmingham Sym/Sir Simon Rattle

Tchaikovsky, Peter Suite No. 1 in d, Op. 43 Detroit Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi

Quilter, Roger Song, "Weep no more" Stephen Hough, p

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus The Marriage of Figaro, K. 492 Anna Moffo, s; Philharmonia Orch/Alceo Galliera

Liszt, Franz Fantasy on Two Motives fr Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro" Kemal Gekic, p

Rossini, Gioachino The Barber of Seville Chamber Orch of europe/Claudio Abbado

Shostakovich, Dmitri Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor, Op. 35 Yefim Bronfman, p; Thomas Stevens, tr; Los Angeles Phil/esa-Pekka Salonen

Prokofiev, Serge The Love for Three Oranges, Op. 33 Barry Douglas, p



06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Dance (1899)

Carl Maria von Weber: Euryanthe: Overture (1823)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Suite (1919)

Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Jean Sibelius: Karelia Suite: Alla marcia (1893)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Gwendoline: Overture (1885)

Joseph Joachim: Finale from Violin Concerto No. 2 'Hungarian' (1861)

Franz Schubert: Die Forelle (1817)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances (1957)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 6 in g (1903)

Joseph Lanner: Whirlwind Galop (1839)

Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon per sonar on the 7th & 8th tones (1597)

Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 20 in D-Flat (1837)

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Suite (1962)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'To God Alone on High Be Glory' (1717)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

Harry Warren: An Affair to Remember: Our Love Affair (1957)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio: Overture (1782)



10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost: Introduction (1946)

George Gershwin: The Goldwyn Follies: Love Walked In (1938)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Court of Love (1936)

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 2 (1952)

Gabriel Fauré: Piano Quartet No. 1 in c (1879)

Franz Danzi: Fantasy on Mozart's 'La ci darem la mano' (1800)

Michael Abels: Global Warming (1990)

Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Pearls of Love' (1857)



12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote (1897)



13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

William Grant Still: Bayou Home (1944)

William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' (1936)

Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod (1859)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Sarabande (1953)

Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: Sonata No. 1 from Fidicinium Sacro-Profanum (1683)

Johannes Brahms: Variations & Fugue on a Theme by Handel (1861)

Hector Berlioz: Love Scene from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 3 for Orchestra (1860)

Ludwig van Beethoven: King Stephan: Overture (1811)

Eubie Blake: Love Will Find a Way (1921)

Roger Quilter: Love's Philosophy (1905)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 5 (1894)

Anthony Holborne: Almaine 'The Choise' (1599)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 1 (1936)

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme (1960)



16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Suite of Dances (1784)

Frederick Loewe: Brigadoon: Suite (1947)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Running Set (1933)

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme (1968)

Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' (1839)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Final Trio (1911)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

Cole Porter: Kiss Me, Kate: So in Love (1948)

Gioacchino Rossini: Eduardo e Cristina: Overture (1819)



18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Highlights (1935)

Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: My Funny Valentine (1937)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: And I Love Her (1964)



19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Leopold Stokowski: Symphonic Synthesis from Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde' (1938)



20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

David Diamond: Music for Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet' (1947)

Johan Svendsen: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy (1876)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet Suite No. 3 (1946)

Samuel Barber: Knoxville, Summer of 1915 (1947)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

William Grant Still: Serenade (1957)

Gabriel Pierné: Fantasie-Ballet (1885)

Joseph Haydn: Mass No. 10 in C 'Mass in Time of War' (1796)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Clarence Cameron White: Levee Dance (1927)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich (1864)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Clarinet Concerto (1791)

Augusta Holmès: La Nuit et l'Amour from 'Ludus pro Patria' (1888)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Sarabande (1884)

Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song 'Indian' (1895)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy (1935)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Andante larghetto (1737)

Alex North: Spartacus: Love Theme (1960)

