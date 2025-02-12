WCLV Program Guide 02-13-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Debussy, Claude Danse (Tarantelle styrienne) Lausanne Chamber Orch/Alberto Zedda

Schubert, Franz Drei Klavierstücke (Impromptus), D 946 elisabeth Leonskaja, p

Debussy, Claude Prelude à l'apres-midi d'un faune London Sym Orch/Michael Tilson Thomas

Schubert, Franz Overture in C, "In the Italian Style," D 591 Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Debussy, Claude Sonata (#3) in g for Violin and Piano David Oistrakh, v; Frida Bauer, p

Anonymous 17th century, Peruvian Dance, Turulu neglo Hesperus

Tchaikovsky, Peter Capriccio, Op. 8 Mikhail Pletnev, p

Tchaikovsky, Peter Capriccio italien, Op. 45 Minneapolis Sym Orch/Antal Dorati

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Concerto No. 20 in d minor, K. 466 Mitsuko Uchida, p; english Chamber Orch/Jeffrey Tate

ANON 18th c, Bolivian Bi sa ro mo po Berlin Handel Cho, Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Gunther Arndt

Verdi, Giuseppe Luisa Miller Bern Sym Orch/Vincent La Selva

WILTSCHINSKY, Peter Papillon Peter Wiltschinsky, Robin Hill, g's

Mertz, Johann Kaspar Fantasy on themes from Verdi's "Il Trovatore" Pepe Romero, g

Hugues, Luigi Concert Fantasy on Themes from Verdi's "A Masked Ball" Jean-Pierre Rampal, f; Robert Stallman, f; Royal Phil Orch/Placido Domin

Verdi, Giuseppe Attila La Scala Cho and Orch/Riccardo Muti

Bruch, Max Symphony No. 1 in e-Flat, Op. 28 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Kurt Masur

Schumann, Robert Waldszenen, Op. 82 Daniel Levy, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Mussorgsky, Modest Khovanshchina BBC Phil/Mathias Bamert

Tchaikovsky, Peter Six Piano Pieces, Op. 19 Andrei Gavrilov, p

Tchaikovsky, Peter Suite No. 3 in G, Op. 55 Philharmonia à Vent/Frederick Fennell

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Six Songs, Op. 38 Nelly Lee, s; evgeni Shenderovich, p

Gang/Hao Violin Concerto, "The Butterfly Lovers" Gil Shaham, v; Singapore Sym/Lan Shui

Rubinstein, Anton Three Pieces, Op 11/3 Michal Kanka, vc; Jaromir Klepac, p

Balakirev, Mily Tamara (Thamar), Symphonic Poem Ussr State Academy Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov

Purcell, Henry The Virtuous Wife Incidental Music Hartford Chamber Orch/Fritz Mahler

Britten, Benjamin The Young Person's Guide to the Orchestra, Op.34 Royal Liverpool Phil/Libor Pesek

Dowland, John My Lady Hunsdon's Puffe Christopher Wilson, l

Walker, George Lyric for Strings Chicago Sinfonietta/Paul Freeman

Copland, Aaron Fanfare for the Common Man Boston Pops Orchestra/John Williams, conductor

Arnaud, Leo Bugler's Dream Symphonic Band/Felix Slatkin

Coulthard, Jean Fanfare Sonata (1978) Louis Ranger, tr; Bruce Vogt, p

Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 5 in B-flat, D. 485 english Classical Players/Jonathan Brett

Honegger, Arthur Saluste du Bartas Karina Gauvin, s; Marc-Andre Hamelin, p



06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889)

Joseph Haydn: Il mondo della luna: Overture (1777)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Bergamasca (1923)

Richard Wagner: Die Feen: Overture (1834)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

Joseph Brackett: Simple Gifts (1848)

Aaron Copland: Danzón Cubano (1944)

Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in D (1767)

Johannes Brahms: Waltz No. 10 (1865)

Joseph Martin Kraus: Olympie: Overture (1792)

Scott Joplin: The Easy Winners (1901)

Carl Nielsen: Gone Are the Days (1917)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 3 (1839)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: King's Row: Main Title (1942)

Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 54 (1784)

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' (1875)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)



10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Alberto Nepomuceno: Serenata (1902)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Batuque (1891)

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961)

Carl Czerny: Variations on a Theme by Rode 'La Ricordanza' (1822)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 4 in d (1945)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: Overture (1911)



12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-Flat (1774)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D 'Prague' (1786)



13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)

Ferruccio Busoni: Viennese Dance Song (1888)

Adolphus Hailstork: Piano Concerto No. 1 (1992)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

Francesco Geminiani: The Enchanted Forest (1755)

Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)

André Jolivet: Concertino for Trumpet, Strings & Piano (1948)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Tarantelle in a (1857)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Waltz (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: Gavotte from 'Cinderella' (1942)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 1 (1875)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Hold On!'

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f 'Appassionata' (1805)

Ennio Morricone: The Untouchables: Main Theme (1987)



16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Béla Bartók: Game of Pairs from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 52 in G (1780)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Daniel, Daniel, Servant of the Lord'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Rockin Jerusalem'

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 22 (1785)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

Giacomo Puccini: Three Minuets (1892)

Alberto Nepomuceno: Brazilian Suite: Dawn in the Mountains (1891)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Eroica' (1804)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)



18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Bourrée & Hornpipe (1717)

John Rutter: Suite Antique: A Jazz Waltz (1979)

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March (1874)



19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Edward MacDowell: Piano Concerto No. 2 in d (1889)

Boris Lyatoshinksy: Symphony No. 2 (1936)



20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Sonata No. 3 in b (1844)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat (1831)

Leopold Mozart: Concerto for 2 Horns (1750)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Little Black Train'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'You Must Have that True Religion'

Henry Purcell: Ground (1690)

Gustav Holst & Colin Matthews: The Eight Planets (2000)

Florence Price: Dances in the Canebrakes (1953)

Antonín Dvorák: Violin Sonatina in G (1893)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

