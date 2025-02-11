WCLV Program Guide 02-12-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Byrd, William The Bells Tom Pixton, hc

Marais, Marin La sonnerie de Sainte Genevieve du Mont de Paris Spectre de la Rose

Rubinstein, Anton Symphony #5 in g, Op 107 George enescu State Phil/Horia Andreescu

Walton, William Henry V Suite (1944) Royal Phil/Barry Wordsworth

Arnold, Malcolm The Belles of St Trinians Munich Sym Orch/Douglas Bostock

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Trio #9 in G, Op 121a, "Kakadu" Stuttgart Piano Trio

Crusell, Bernhard Henrik Clarinet Concerto #1 in e-Flat, Op 1 emma Johnson, cl; Royal Phil/Gunther Herbig

Lemmens, Nicholas Jacques Fanfare Michael Murray, o

Mertz, Johann Kaspar Kindermärchen, Op 13/8 David Leisner, g

Humperdinck, engelbert Suite from "Konigskinder" (1909-10) Bamberg Sym Orch/Karl Anton Rickenbacher

Ovalle, Jaime Guatemalan National Anthem Coldstream Guards Regimental Band/Roger G Swift

Schumann, Robert Kinderszenen, Op. 15 Zoltàn Kocsis, p

Verhulst, Johannes Kinderleven, Op 30 Annegeer Stumphuis, s; Leo van Doeselaar, p

Corelli, Arcangelo Concerto grosso in D, Op 6/1 english Concert/Trevor Pinnock

Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in f-sharp, Kk 67 (L 32) Scott Ross, hc



03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Leonarda, Isabella Messa Prima, Op 18

Paganini, Nicolo Sonata in A, "La Primavera" Salvatore Accardo, v; London Phil Orch

Haydn, Franz Joseph Song, "Bald wehen uns des Frühlings Lüfte" elly Ameling, s; Jorg Demus, p

Mendelssohn, Felix Songs Without Words, Op 19 Daniel Barenboim, p

Parry, Hubert Lady Radnor's Suite english String Orch/William Boughton

Caroso, Fabrizio Mascherada Hedos ensemble

Reger, Max 3 Canons and Fugues in the Old Style, Op 131b Suzanne Lautenbacher, v; Georg egger, v

Grieg, edvard Holberg Suite, Op. 40 Rotterdam Chamber Orch/Conrad van Alphen

Hindemith, Paul The Four Temperaments (1940) New York City Ballet Orchestra/Robert Irving

Reger, Max Albumblatt Charles Stier, cl; William Bloomquist, p

Faure, Gabriel Souvenir of Bayreuth, Fantasy on Themes from Wagner's "Ring" Chitose Okashiro & J Y Song, p

Wagner, Richard Das Rheingold London Phil/Adrian Boult

De Boeck, August De kleine Rijnkoning (1906) Flemish Radio Orch/Marc Soustrot

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Violin Concerto No. 2 in D, K. 211 Mela Tenenbaum, v; Czech Phil Chamber Orch/Richard Kapp

Anderson, Leroy Jazz Legato BBC Concert Orch/Leonard Slatkin

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Carlos Chávez: Chapultepec (1935)

Felix Mendelssohn: St. Paul: Overture (1836)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Masks (1936)

Gabriel Pierné: Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme (1931)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

John Williams: Superman: March (1978)

Julius Fucik: Miramare Overture (1912)

Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from Symphony No. 4 'Italian' (1833)

Fritz Kreisler: Schön Rosmarin (1910)

Mikis Theodorakis: Ode to Zeus from 'Canto Olympico' (1992)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Rigaudon (1917)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 5 in B-Flat (1831)

Sérgio Assad: Improvisation on 'Dona Nobis Pacem' (2008)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Danse des Sauvages (1735)

Pavel Chesnokov: Salvation is Created (1912)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 7 (1868)

Bruce Broughton: Silverado: Overture (1985)

Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite (1897)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 in C (1773)

Remo Pignone: Como queriendo (1971)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)

Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen (1878)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Were You There?'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'

Antonín Dvorák: American Suite (1895)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 19 in e (1765)

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 4 'Folk Song' (1939)

Florence Price: Fantasie Negre No. 1 (1929)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (1957)

Jessie Montgomery: Soul Force (2015)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1861)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Scherzo (1905)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Pasquinade (1869)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 5 in D (1773)

Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto in A (1710)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937)

Max Bruch: Seven Swedish Dances (1892)

Albert Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane: Suite No. 2 (1931)

Charles S. Brown: A Song without Words (1974)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 23 in g-Sharp (1910)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Etude-tableau in a 'The Sea and the Gulls' (1917)

Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 1 (1717)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 1 (1717)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures (1927)

Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Percy Grainger: Mock Morris (1911)

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in E-Flat (1790)

George Frideric Handel: The Harmonious Blacksmith from Keyboard Suite No. 5 (1720)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Great Day'

Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Una voce poco fa (1816)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' (1838)

Max Bruch: March from Serenade for Violin & Orchestra (1900)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: Suite (1959)

Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911)

Scott Joplin: Elite Syncopations (1902)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 1 (1800)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Antonín Dvorák: Cello Concerto in b (1895)

Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939)

20:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony, Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Theron Brown, Piano

Augusta Read Thomas: Of Our New Day Begun

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 4 ‘Autochthonous’

Leonard Bernstein: Candide Overture & Suite

George Gershwin: Rhapsody In Blue

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – Spirituals sung by Seraphic Fire

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Over My Head'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Were You There?'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Steal Away'

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Every Time I Feel the Spirit'

Maurice Ravel: Shéhérazade (1903)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ferruccio Busoni: Elegies: Berceuse (1909)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Divertimento for Strings K 136 (1772)

Ivor Gurney: Far in a Western Brookland (1923)

Morton Gould: Spirituals for Strings: Were You There? & Steal Away (1959)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Cello Concerto (1753)

Alberto Hemsi: Berceuse from Viola Quintet in G (1943)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Barcarolle (1912)

Guy Ropartz: Croquis d'été: Danse sentimental (1918)

Bill Evans: Since We Met (1974)

Augusta Holmès: La Nuit et l'Amour from 'Ludus pro Patria' (1888)

