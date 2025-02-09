WCLV Program Guide 02-09-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Stanley, John Trumpet Voluntary Maurice Andre, tr; Jane Parker-Smith, o (St Pierre le Jeune, Strasbourg) eMI/Ang CDM7-69062-2 N/A 2:54

Purcell, Henry The Queen's Dolour Maurice Andre, tr; Jane Parker-Smith, o (St Pierre le Jeune, Strasbourg) eMI/Ang CDM7-69062-2 N/A 2:24

Grieg, edvard Piano Concerto in a minor, Op. 16 Bella Davidovich, p; Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz Delos De-3091 Grieg: Holberg Suite, Piano Concerto, Lyric Suite 31:25:00

Hindemith, Paul Clarinet Sonata Jonathan Cohler, cl; Judith Gordon, p Crystal CD-733 Moonflowers, Baby! 16:42

Boismortier, Joseph Boudin de Don Quichotte chez la Duchesse Philharmonia Virtuosi of New York/Richard Kapp Vox CD3X-3006 (3) N/A 1:25

Bazzini, Antonio La Ronde des lutins, Op 25 Maxim Vengerov, v; Vag Papian, p; Virtuosi Violin ensemble eMI/Ang CDC5-57164-2 N/A 5:28

Renie, Henriette Danse des Lutins Judy Loman, h Naxos 8.554347 Harp Showpieces 3:56

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Flute and Harp Concerto in C, K. 299 Rune Most, f; Sivan Magen, h; Odense Sym/Scott Yoo Bridge 9502-A/B (2) N/A 29:18:00

Chopin, Frederic Fantaisie in f, Op. 49 Maria-Joao Pires, p DG 457585-2 Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1, Fantasie Op. 49, Fantasie-Impromptu Op. 66, Berceuse Op. 57 14:34

Milán, Luis Fantasia XXII eliot Fisk, g Musicmasters MMD-60169-F eliot Fisk Plays Guitar Fantasies 1:45

Bird, Arthur Valse Menuett and Gavotte Gowanus Arts ensemble/Reuben Blundell New Focus Recordings FCR-166-B American Romantics 5:35

Chadwick, George Whitefield Angel of Death Nashville Sym/Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 8.559117 CHADWICK: Thalia / Melpomene / euterpe 13:36

Bach, Johann Sebastian Das Orgelbüchlein, BWV 599/644 Lionel Rogg, o (Silbermann instrument, Arlesheim, Switzerland) Harmonia Mundi HMX-290772.83 (12) Bach: L'Œuvre D'Orgue 1:35

Handel, George Frideric Violin Sonata in D, HWV 371 The Brook Street Band Avie AV-2387 Handel: Sonatas For Violin and Basso Continuo 12:49

Beethoven, Ludwig van Violin Sonata no.4 in a minor, Op.23 Robert Mann, v; Stephen Hough, p Musicmasters MMD-60182/3 (2) N/A 21:06

Coste, Napoleon Feuilles d'Automne, Op 41 Marc Teicholz, g Naxos 8.554355 Guitar Works Vol. 5 1:51

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Fourteen Songs, Op 34 David Geringas, vc; Lithuanian Chamber Orch Naxos 8.554381 Cello Recital: Vytautas Sondeckis 5:26

3:05:00 Bruch, Max Suite on Russian Themes, Op. 79b Hungarian State Sym/Manfred Honeck Naxos 8.555985 BRUCH: Symphony No. 3 / Suite on Russian Themes 21:08

3:27:00 Schumann, Robert Myrthen, Op 25 Bethany Beardslee, s; Lois Shapiro, p Bridge 9504 N/A 1:38

3:28:00 Piston, Walter Flute Sonata (1930) Jeffrey Khaner, f; Hugh Sung, p Avie AV-0004 American Flute Music 12:44

3:41:00 Creston, Paul Violin and Piano Suite, Op 19 Berl Senofsky, v; Marie Louise Bastyns, p Bridge 9470 Berl Senofsky at expo '58 9:16

3:50:00 Menotti, Gian-Carlo Amelia Goes To The Ball Orch/Thomas Schippers Sony MHK-62837 Samuel Barber/ Thomas Schippers 4:15

3:54:00 Philidor, Andre Le Mariage de la Grosse Cathos London Oboe Band Harmonia Mundi HMU-907122 N/A 1:26

4:00:00 Liszt, Franz Six Grand etudes after Paganini (1838) Barbara Nissman, p Newport Classic NPD-85538 Liszt: Sonata in B Minor, Rhapsodie espagnole, Grandes etudes de Paganini 5:30

4:06:00 Paganini, Nicolo Guitar Quartet #14 in A Furi, v; Bianchi, vi; Guye, vc; Linhares, g Dynamic DS-4016 N/A 20:52

4:28:00 Liszt, Franz Piano Sonata in b Jorge Bolet, p Price-Less D-13221 N/A 27:18:00

4:55:00 Ravel, Maurice Fanfare for "L'eventail de Jeanne" Ulster Orch/Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos CHAN-9204 Ravel: Trio in A Minor 1:29

5:00:00 Lanner, Josef Hofball-Tänze Waltzes, Op 161 Cincinnati Pops/erich Kunzel Telarc CD-80547 Viennafest 5:36

5:06:00 Lanner, Josef Die Romantiker, Op 167 Alexander Schneider Quintet CBS MK-44522 On the Beautiful Blue Danube 4:51

5:10:00 Lanner, Josef Ländler, "Die Schmetterlinge," Op 65 ensemble Wien Sony SK-47187 Souvenir aus Wien/ Vienna Souvenir 6:30

5:17:00 Cowen, Frederic The Butterfly's Ball Czechoslovak State Phil/Adrian Leaper Marco Polo 8.223273 Cowen: Symphony No. 3 'Scandinavian' 11:49

5:30:00 Offenbach, Jacques Le Papillon National Phil/Richard Bonynge London 444827-2 (2) Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker / Offenbach: Le Papillon 24:24:00

5:55:00 Stanford, Charles Villiers Heine Songs, set 1, Op 4 Stephen Varcoe, br; Clifford Benson, p Hyperion CDA-67123 N/A 1:26

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Morton Gould: Spirituals for String Choir & Orchestra: Sermon (1941)

Howard Hanson: Lumen in Cristo (1974)

Igor Stravinsky: Symphony of Psalms (1930)

Florence Price: Child Asleep (1932)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Canticles of Hope - For Black History Month, a collection of compositions and performances highlighting the work of African-American musicians

FELA SOWANDE: 2 Pieces (Jubilate & Go down, Moses). W. C. HANDY (arr., adapt. Simon): Go down, Moses. RALPH SIMPSON: King of Kings. FLORENCE PRICE: Finale-Allegro, fr Sonata No. 1. GEORGE WALKER: Prayer (An Offertory). EURIDICE OSTERMAN: Fantasia (The Resurrection). UZEE BROWN: Triumphal March of Heritage Nathaniel Gumbs (1928 Skinner/Woolsey Hall, Yale University, New Haven, CT) GIA 1124. These compositions, and others, are included in King of Kings Anthology: Music by Black Composers Past and Present, published by GIA, Inc. Nathaniel Gumbs, Director of Chapel Music at Yale University, provides commentary throughout this hour

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Birthday Bonanza - Celebrate several notable February composer birthdays, as we listen to sacred choral and organ works by Felix Mendelssohn, Jean Langlais, CHH Parry, George Frederic Handel, and Charles-Marie Widor... lots of great music on With Heart and Voice!

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Antonio Lotti: Alessandro Severo: Sinfonia (1717)

Baldassare Galuppi: Lauda Jerusalem (1779)

Alessandro Marcello: Oboe Concerto in d (1716)

Antonio Vivaldi: Dixit Dominus (1720)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Great Day'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'You Must Have that True Religion'

Morton Gould: Spirituals for String Choir & Orchestra (1941)

Alexander Voormolen: Baron Hop Suite No. 2 (1931)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 18 in B-Flat (1784)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Leyenda 'Asturias' (1886)

Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 7 in E-Flat (1822)

Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan (1886)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Francois Couperin arr. Paul Bazelaire: 5 Pieces en concert: No. 4. Plainte Amit Peled, cello & Eliza Ching, piano

Arnold Schoenberg: Theme and Variations, Op. 43b Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; Vladimir Jurowski, conductor DEDKU, Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Olivia & Ben Lawson calling from Yorktown, Virginia

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in B-flat Major Goldstein-Peled-Fiterstein Trio Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC

William Grant Still: Prelude Hartmut Holl, piano

Eric Ewazen: Bridgehampton Suite for Flute, Violin, Viola, and Cello Marya Martin, flute; Sirena Huang, violin; Masumi Per Rostad, viola; Brannon Cho, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso in D minor, H. 143, "La Folia" Chad Hoopes, violin; Aaron Boyd, violin; Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello with Ani Kavafian, violin; Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Mihai Marica, cello; Scott Pingel, bass; Wu Han, harpsichord Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA

William Grant Still: Wood Notes National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD

14:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Bill O’Connell – Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Alisa Weilerstein, cello (recorded May 2023 in Mandel Concert Hall)

Allison Loggins-Hull: Can You See?

Samuel Barber: Cello Concerto Op 22

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 4 in C Op 47

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 8—Christoph von Dohnányi, conductor

Dimitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 (excerpt)—Rafael Payare, conductor (recorded April 2023 in Mandel Concert Hall)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Senja Rummukainen, cello – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/12/2024

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin

Esa-Pekka Salonen: Cello Concerto

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat Op 82

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2024 - This week we celebrate the joy of music with lively, exuberant, and sometimes fiery selections from our talented teens. We are treated to performances of Debussy, Beethoven, Strauss, and more. We talk about the importance of connecting emotionally with the repertoire. We also hear a flashback performance from a French Horn player who was featured on the show back in 2012

Austin Webster-Perks, 17, Violin, from New York, New York Píseň Lásky, Song of Love, Op. 7, No. 1 by Josef Suk (1874–1935), arr. Jaroslav Kocián (1883–1950)

Vivian Wang, 17, Guitar, from Edison, New Jersey Libra Sonatine - III. Fuoco by Roland Dyens (1955–2016)

Piano Sonata No. 12, K.334 – II. Adagio by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Jin Han, 18, Cello, from Flower Mound, Texas Cello Sonata No. 3 in A major Op. 69 - I. Allegro ma non tanto by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827)

Zack Lam, 17, Piano, from Bethesda, Maryland Waltz No. 7 in F Minor, SO. 406 by Leo Ornstein (1893–2002)

Janaya Palmer, 18, Soprano, from Baltimore, Maryland Joy by Ricky Ian Gordon (b. 1956)

Nocturno, Op. 7 by Franz Strauss (1822–1905), performed by Kaitlyn J. Resler, french horn

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)

William Grant Still: Africa (1930)

Ulysses Kay: Concerto for Orchestra (1948)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Under the Summer Tree... (1999) Kathryn Brown, piano

Tom Lopez: Curvatures Erica Dicker, Gillian Rivers, violins; Amy Cimini, viola; Robin Reynolds, cello

Stephen Stanziano: Fantasy for Viola, Synthesizer and percussion Lisa Boyko, viola; Nicholas Underhill, synthesizer; Alison Chorn, percussion

Jennifer Conner: Truth ‘twixt visions twined Stephen Sims, violin; Tracy Rowell, double bass; Josh Ryan, Dylan C. Hayden, percussion

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech -10 Years of Cleveland’s Consent Decree - Leigh R. Anderson, Ph.D., Dorothy Todd

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 3 in a (1838)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 in G (1802)

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

Poul Schierbeck: Prelude for Strings (1941)

Francis Poulenc: Ave verum corpus (1952)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Sir Arnold Bax: Elegiac Trio (1916)

Pavel Chesnokov: Zealous Protectress (1920)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 18 in E (1846)

