WCLV Program Guide 02-08-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Handel, George Frideric The Faithful Shepherd Suite Royal Phil/Yehudi Menuhin
Bach, Wilhelm Friedemann Sinfonia for Strings in F, F 67 Berlin Academy for Ancient Music
MacDowell, Edward Sea Pieces, Op 55 Bohuslav Martinu Phil/Charles Anthony Johnson
Britten, Benjamin Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes, Op. 33a Ulster Orch/Vernon Handley
Trad, English Folksong, The British Waterside Benjamin Luxon, br, David Willison, p
Dvarionas, Balys Pezzo elegiaco (By the Lake) (1946) David Geringas, vc; Lithuanian Chamber Orch
Tubin, Eduard Suite on Estonian Dances Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi
Vasks, Peteris Cantabile (1979) Riga Phil/Kriss Rusmanis
Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 31 in D, "Hornsignal" Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati
Dowland, John M Giles Hoby his Galliard Fretwork
Wallace, William My Love is Like a Red, Red Rose and Come O'er the Stream, Charlie Rosemary Tuck, p
Seeger, Ruth Crawford Song, "Joy" Jan De Gaetani, ms; Gilbert Kalish, p
Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Violin Concerto #14 in a, Op 110 Hoelscher, v; Berlin Radio Sym Orch/Christian Frohlich
Doppler, Albert Franz Duettino Americain, Op 37 Jean-Pierre Rampal, f; Claudi Arimany, f; John Steele Ritter, p
Carter, Elliott eight etudes and a Fantasy (1950) Chicago Pro Musica
Copland, Aaron The Red Pony Suite St Louis Sym Orch/Andre Previn
Fine, Irving Diversions for Orchestra Moscow Radio Sym/Joel Spiegelman
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Prokofiev, Sergei War and Peace Kansas City Phil/Hans Schwieger
Prokofiev, Serge Semyon Kotko Overture, Op. 81a Russian National Orch/Mikhail Pletnev
Prokofiev, Serge The Love for Three Oranges, Op. 33 Millar Brass ensemble/Stephen Squires
Beethoven, Ludwig van Symphony No. 3 in e-Flat, Op. 55, "Eroica" Orchestre Révolutionaire et Romantique/John Eliot Gardiner
ANON 16th c, Flemish Hoe drucklic is dat herte myn Convivium Musicum Gothenburgense
Giuliani, Mauro Six Variations on "La Folia", Op 45 Richard Savino, g
Salieri, Antonio Variations on "La Follia di Spagna" Philharmonia Orch/Pietro Spada
Chopin, Frederic Piano Sonata no.1 in c minor, Op.4 Leif Ove Andsnes, p
Handel, George Frideric Chandos Anthem No. 11, "Let God Arise" Trinity College Cho, Cambridge, Academy of Ancient Music/Stephen Layton
Herrmann, Bernard North by Northwest Film Music London Phil/Bernard Herrmann
Herrmann, Bernard The Seventh Voyage of Sinbad National Phil/Bernard Herrmann
Herrmann, Bernard Concerto Macabre (1944; rev. 1972) David Buechner, p; New Zealand Sym Orch/James Sedares
Addinsell, Richard Warsaw Concerto Santiago Rodriguez, p; Fairfax Sym/Hudson
Brahms, Johannes Cello Sonata #2 in F, Op 99 Raphael Wallfisch, vc; Peter Wallfisch, p
Marx, Joseph Song, "Ständchen" Angela Maria Blasi, s; Bochum Sym Orch/Steven Sloane
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Joaquin Rodrigo Invocacion y danza (Hommage a Manuel de Falla) Xuefei Yang, guitar
Frederic Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in e, Op. 11 Martha Argerich, piano Montreal Symphony Orchestra
Alberto M. Alvarado Recollection (Recuerdo) Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano Cuarteto Latinamericano
Jorge Olaya-Muñoz Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas
Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 6 in D "Morning" Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos
Isaac Albeniz Evocation, from Iberia (orchestrated by Enrique Fernandez Arbos) Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos
Joaquin Turina Festival of San Juan Aznalfarache, from Sinfonia Sevillana Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos
Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier Suite Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Francois Couperin arr. Paul Bazelaire: 5 Pieces en concert: No. 4. Plainte Amit Peled, cello & Eliza Ching, piano
Arnold Schoenberg: Theme and Variations, Op. 43b Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra; Vladimir Jurowski, conductor DEDKU, Philharmonie, Berlin, Germany
Piano Puzzler Contestants: Olivia & Ben Lawson calling from Yorktown, Virginia
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2 Helene Grimaud, piano
Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in B-flat Major Goldstein-Peled-Fiterstein Trio Lillian & Robert Utsey Chamber Music Series, Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Clemson University, Clemson, SC
William Grant Still: Prelude Hartmut Holl, piano
Eric Ewazen: Bridgehampton Suite for Flute, Violin, Viola, and Cello Marya Martin, flute; Sirena Huang, violin; Masumi Per Rostad, viola; Brannon Cho, cello Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso in D minor, H. 143, "La Folia" Chad Hoopes, violin; Aaron Boyd, violin; Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello with Ani Kavafian, violin; Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Mihai Marica, cello; Scott Pingel, bass; Wu Han, harpsichord Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA
William Grant Still: Wood Notes National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff
Handel, George Frideric Zadok the Priest Trevor Pinnock
Bach, Wilhelm Friedemann Sinfonia for Strings in F, F 67 Berlin Academy for Ancient Music
MacDowell, Edward Sea Pieces, Op 55 Bohuslav Martinu Phil/Charles Anthony Johnson
Britten, Benjamin Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes, Op. 33a Ulster Orch/Vernon Handley
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Tubin, Eduard Suite on Estonian Dances Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Järvi
Vasks, Peteris Cantabile (1979) Riga Phil/Kriss Rusmanis
Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 31 in D, "Hornsignal" Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati
Dowland, John M Giles Hoby his Galliard Fretwork
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2024 - This week we celebrate the joy of music with lively, exuberant, and sometimes fiery selections from our talented teens. We are treated to performances of Debussy, Beethoven, Strauss, and more. We talk about the importance of connecting emotionally with the repertoire. We also hear a flashback performance from a French Horn player who was featured on the show back in 2012
Austin Webster-Perks, 17, Violin, from New York, New York Píseň Lásky, Song of Love, Op. 7, No. 1 by Josef Suk (1874–1935), arr. Jaroslav Kocián (1883–1950)
Vivian Wang, 17, Guitar, from Edison, New Jersey Libra Sonatine - III. Fuoco by Roland Dyens (1955–2016)
Piano Sonata No. 12, K.334 – II. Adagio by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791), performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Jin Han, 18, Cello, from Flower Mound, Texas Cello Sonata No. 3 in A major Op. 69 - I. Allegro ma non tanto by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770–1827)
Zack Lam, 17, Piano, from Bethesda, Maryland Waltz No. 7 in F Minor, SO. 406 by Leo Ornstein (1893–2002)
Janaya Palmer, 18, Soprano, from Baltimore, Maryland Joy by Ricky Ian Gordon (b. 1956)
Nocturno, Op. 7 by Franz Strauss (1822–1905), performed by Kaitlyn J. Resler, french horn
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
of historic performances curated by today’s stars. Ryan Speedo Green chose this week’s broadcast in honor of the great bass-baritone George London: a celebrated 1960 performance of Wagner’s Der Fliegende Holländer – The Flying Dutchman. London sings the title role of the captain doomed to sail the seas for eternity unless he can find true love. Soprano Leonie Rysanek stars opposite him as Senta, the maiden obsessed with the legend of the Flying Dutchman. The cast also features Karl Liebl and Giorgio Tozzi, with Thomas Schippers conducting the Met Orchestra and Chorus.
15:48 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Scene (1912)
Florence Price: Piano Quintet in a (1935)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Over My Head'
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Were You There?'
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Steal Away'
Justin Holland: Sweet Memories of Thee (1871)
John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Oscar Winning Scores 1930s-‘40s
Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Anthony Adverse: Suite–Orchestra/Lionel Newman
Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Mr. Scratch—London Symphony/John Williams
Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet—Philharmonia Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn
Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover’s Corners—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin
Aaron Copland (arr Arnold Freed): The Heiress: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/ Leonard Slatkin
Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 2001 on Stage - The best of the year including "The Producers," "The Full Monty" and "Mama Mia."
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Sergei Liapunov: Solemn Overture on Russian Themes (1886)
Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – WDR Symphony Orchestra, Andris Poga, conductor; Bertrand Chamayou, piano
Lili Boulanger: D’un matin de printemps
Alexander Scriabin: Piano Concerto in F-sharp minor
Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 8 in C minor
22:00 OVATIONS: Encore Chamber Music Institute (from 10/16/2024)
Johannes Donjon: The Nightingale
Edvard Grieg: Violin Sonata #2, Op.13
Niles Gade: String Octet in F, Op.17
Paul Wiancko: American Haiku
Grazyna Bacewicz: Quartet for 4 Violins
Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Trio #1 in c, Op.8
Germaine Tailleferre: Arabesque
23:20 QUIET HOUR
Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 85 (1919) Natalie Clein, cello Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley EMI 1409 4:25
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Devotion: The Death of Emily Brontë (1946) National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt Sony 592064 4:06
Janis Medins: Symphonic Suite: Aria (1922) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 4:42