WCLV Program Guide 02-05-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Poot, Marcel A Cheerful Overture Belgian Radio/TV Phil/Alexander Rahbari

Brubeck, Dave Joy in the Morning Cincinnati Sym/Jesús López-Cobos

Liszt, Franz Polonaise melancolique in c Ksenia Nosikova, p

Finzi, Gerald Clarinet Concerto, Op 31 Richard Stoltzman, cl; Guildhall String ensemble

PALMER, Lynn Classical Suite Judy Loman, h

Bach, Johann Sebastian St. Mark Passion BWV 247 Gonville and Caius College Cho, Cambridge Baroque Camerata/Geoffrey Webber

Heinichen, Johann David Dresden Concerto in F, S 235 Musica Antiqua Koln/Reinhard Goebel

Glazunov, Alexander Raymonda, Op 57 London Sym Orch/Yondani Butt

Rachmaninoff, Sergei Six Songs, Op. 8 Nelly Lee, s; evgeni Shenderovich, p

Mendelssohn, Felix Songs Without Words, Op 62 Kyoko Tabe, p

Paulus, Stephen Courtship Songs Jane Garvin, f; Marilee Klemp, ob; Mina Fisher, vc; Jill Dawe, p

Mendelssohn, Felix A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op. 61 Age of enlightenment Orch/Sir Charles Mackerras

Mendelssohn, Fanny Wedding Recessional in G Susan Craig, o

Trad, Irish Celtic Wedding March Carol Thompson, h

Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 202, "Weichet nur, betrübte Schatten" (Wedding) Kathleen Battle, s; Ray Still, ob; Chicago Sym members

Judenkunig, Hans Der Hoff Dantz Ronn McFarlane, l

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Milhaud, Darius Deux esquisses (Two Sketches), Op. 227b Athena ensemble

Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 2 in B-flat, D. 125 Chamber Orch of europe/Claudio Abbado

Purcell, Henry Harpsichord Suite #8 in F Terence Charlston, hc

Croft, William The Twin Rivals Suite Parley of Instruments/Roy Goodman

Handel, George Frideric The Gods Go a'Begging Suite Royal Phil/Yehudi Menuhin

Henderson, Luther Variations on Stephen Foster's 'Beautiful Dreamer' Canadian Brass

Gould, Morton Stephen Foster Gallery New Zealand Sym/JoAnn Falletta Koch 3-7380-2 N/A 16:45

Foster, Stephen Song, "Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair" Leila Josefowicz, v; John Novacek, p

Handel, George Frideric Water Music Suite No. 3 in G english Baroque Soloists/John eliot Gardiner

Ibert, Jacques Ouverture de fête (1940) ORTF National Orch/Jean Martinon

Crecquillon, Thomas Pis ne me peult venir Piffaro (Renaissance Band)

Thomson, Virgil Five Songs to Poems by William Blake (1951) Mack Harrell, br; Philadelphia Orch/eugene Ormandy

Haydn, Franz Joseph Cello Concerto No. 2 in D, H VIIb:2 (Op. 101) Lynn Harrell, vc; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Levitski, Mischa The enchanted Nymph Stephen Hough, p

Gabrilowitsch, Ossip Mazurka melancolique, Op 3/2 Donald Manildi, p

Moszkowski, Moritz Malagueña, Op 49/1 Rudolph Ganz, p

Blumenfeld, Felix Two Impromptus, Op 45 Philip Thomson, p

Blow, John Venus and Adonis London Baroque/Charles Medlam

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

TBD



10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Little Black Train'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Rockin Jerusalem'

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet in D (1789)

Florence Price: String Quartet No. 2 in a (1935)

Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture (1843)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)

Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Hold On!'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Over My Head'

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D 'Morning' (1761)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)

R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes (1943)

William Grant Still: The American Scene: The East (1957)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1868)

Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from Concerto in a (1711)

Traditional: On a Cold Winter's Day

Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'

Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 3 Keyboards & Strings (1740)

Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)

Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)

Kirke Mechem: John Brown: Blow Ye the Trumpet (1989)

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1935)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 24 in B-Flat (1773)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo (1927)

Patrick Russ: Suite in D from 'Terpsichore' (1992)

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D (1764)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)

Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)



18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 64 in D (1797)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'This Little Light of Mine'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead'

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro vivace from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)

Ottorino Respighi: Metamorphoseon (1930)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Franz Berwald: Estrella de Soria: Overture (1841)

Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dances (1898)

William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)

Johann Sebastian Bach: A Musical Offering: Trio Sonata (1747)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Daniel, Daniel, Servant of the Lord'

Anonymous: Spiritual 'My God Is So High'

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture (1888)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D (1880)

Margaret Bonds: Three Dream Portraits (1959)

Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)



23:00 QUIET HOUR

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles (1910)

Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)

Gregorian Chant: Ad sepulcrum beati Iacobi (1150)

Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)

Mohammed Fairouz: Piano Miniature No. 6 'Addio' (2009)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from 'Lambach' Symphony (1766)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene (1919)