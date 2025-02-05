WCLV Program Guide 02-05-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Poot, Marcel A Cheerful Overture Belgian Radio/TV Phil/Alexander Rahbari
Brubeck, Dave Joy in the Morning Cincinnati Sym/Jesús López-Cobos
Liszt, Franz Polonaise melancolique in c Ksenia Nosikova, p
Finzi, Gerald Clarinet Concerto, Op 31 Richard Stoltzman, cl; Guildhall String ensemble
PALMER, Lynn Classical Suite Judy Loman, h
Bach, Johann Sebastian St. Mark Passion BWV 247 Gonville and Caius College Cho, Cambridge Baroque Camerata/Geoffrey Webber
Heinichen, Johann David Dresden Concerto in F, S 235 Musica Antiqua Koln/Reinhard Goebel
Glazunov, Alexander Raymonda, Op 57 London Sym Orch/Yondani Butt
Rachmaninoff, Sergei Six Songs, Op. 8 Nelly Lee, s; evgeni Shenderovich, p
Mendelssohn, Felix Songs Without Words, Op 62 Kyoko Tabe, p
Paulus, Stephen Courtship Songs Jane Garvin, f; Marilee Klemp, ob; Mina Fisher, vc; Jill Dawe, p
Mendelssohn, Felix A Midsummer Night's Dream, Op. 61 Age of enlightenment Orch/Sir Charles Mackerras
Mendelssohn, Fanny Wedding Recessional in G Susan Craig, o
Trad, Irish Celtic Wedding March Carol Thompson, h
Bach, Johann Sebastian Cantata No. 202, "Weichet nur, betrübte Schatten" (Wedding) Kathleen Battle, s; Ray Still, ob; Chicago Sym members
Judenkunig, Hans Der Hoff Dantz Ronn McFarlane, l
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Milhaud, Darius Deux esquisses (Two Sketches), Op. 227b Athena ensemble
Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 2 in B-flat, D. 125 Chamber Orch of europe/Claudio Abbado
Purcell, Henry Harpsichord Suite #8 in F Terence Charlston, hc
Croft, William The Twin Rivals Suite Parley of Instruments/Roy Goodman
Handel, George Frideric The Gods Go a'Begging Suite Royal Phil/Yehudi Menuhin
Henderson, Luther Variations on Stephen Foster's 'Beautiful Dreamer' Canadian Brass
Gould, Morton Stephen Foster Gallery New Zealand Sym/JoAnn Falletta Koch 3-7380-2 N/A 16:45
Foster, Stephen Song, "Jeanie with the Light Brown Hair" Leila Josefowicz, v; John Novacek, p
Handel, George Frideric Water Music Suite No. 3 in G english Baroque Soloists/John eliot Gardiner
Ibert, Jacques Ouverture de fête (1940) ORTF National Orch/Jean Martinon
Crecquillon, Thomas Pis ne me peult venir Piffaro (Renaissance Band)
Thomson, Virgil Five Songs to Poems by William Blake (1951) Mack Harrell, br; Philadelphia Orch/eugene Ormandy
Haydn, Franz Joseph Cello Concerto No. 2 in D, H VIIb:2 (Op. 101) Lynn Harrell, vc; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner
Levitski, Mischa The enchanted Nymph Stephen Hough, p
Gabrilowitsch, Ossip Mazurka melancolique, Op 3/2 Donald Manildi, p
Moszkowski, Moritz Malagueña, Op 49/1 Rudolph Ganz, p
Blumenfeld, Felix Two Impromptus, Op 45 Philip Thomson, p
Blow, John Venus and Adonis London Baroque/Charles Medlam
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
TBD
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Little Black Train'
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Rockin Jerusalem'
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in A (1773)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet in D (1789)
Florence Price: String Quartet No. 2 in a (1935)
Michael W. Balfe: The Bohemian Girl: Overture (1843)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a (1723)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1990)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Maurice Ravel: Rapsodie espagnole (1907)
Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Hold On!'
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Over My Head'
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D 'Morning' (1761)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 1 in D (1777)
R. Nathaniel Dett: Eight Bible Vignettes (1943)
William Grant Still: The American Scene: The East (1957)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 (1868)
Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from Concerto in a (1711)
Traditional: On a Cold Winter's Day
Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'My Lord, What a Morning'
Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 3 Keyboards & Strings (1740)
Howard Shore: The Return of the King: The White Tree (2003)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Du und Du' (1874)
Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture (1883)
Kirke Mechem: John Brown: Blow Ye the Trumpet (1989)
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Finale from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1935)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 24 in B-Flat (1773)
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: Intermezzo (1927)
Patrick Russ: Suite in D from 'Terpsichore' (1992)
Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony in D (1764)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A (1892)
Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 21 (1828)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 64 in D (1797)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'This Little Light of Mine'
Anonymous: Spiritual 'There is a Balm in Gilead'
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Allegro vivace from Piano Concerto No. 4 (1926
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Rhenish' (1850)
Ottorino Respighi: Metamorphoseon (1930)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Franz Berwald: Estrella de Soria: Overture (1841)
Edvard Grieg: Symphonic Dances (1898)
William Grant Still: Violin Suite (1943)
Johann Sebastian Bach: A Musical Offering: Trio Sonata (1747)
Anonymous: Spiritual 'Daniel, Daniel, Servant of the Lord'
Anonymous: Spiritual 'My God Is So High'
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture (1888)
Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D (1880)
Margaret Bonds: Three Dream Portraits (1959)
Nikolai Tcherepnin: The Enchanted Kingdom (1904)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Voiles (1910)
Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Edvard Grieg: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1868)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)
Gregorian Chant: Ad sepulcrum beati Iacobi (1150)
Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)
Mohammed Fairouz: Piano Miniature No. 6 'Addio' (2009)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from 'Lambach' Symphony (1766)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene (1919)