WCLV Program Guide 01-26-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Debussy, Claude Suite bergamasque Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel

Ireland, John Decorations (1912) Eric Parkin, p

Walton, William Crown Imperial, Coronation March (1937) Royal Liverpool Phil/Charles Groves

Mendelssohn, Felix String Quartet No. 5 in E-Flat, Op 44, No. 3 Talich Quartet

Handel, George Frideric Violin Sonata in G, HWV 358 The Brook Street Band

Handel, George Frideric Harp Concerto in B-Flat, Op. 4, No. 6 Harp Consort/Andrew Lawrence-King, Welsh triple h

Vinci, Leonardo Sonata in D Duo Arparimba

Schillings, Max von Mona Lisa, Op 31 Westphalian Sym Orch/Siegfried Landau

Zemlinsky, Anton Song, Süsse, süsse Sommernacht Hermine Haselböck, ms; Florian Henschel, p

Wallace, William Kate Kearny and Tow, Row, Row Rosemary Tuck, p

Wallace, William Pelléas and Mélisande Suite BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Martyn Brabbins

Mendelssohn, Fanny Song, Verlust Wolfang F Holzmair, br, Rosario Marciano, p

Sibelius, Jean Pelléas et Mélisande, Op. 46 Tapiola Sinfonietta/Tuomas Ollila

de Frumerie, Gunnar Pastoral Suite, Op 13b Sarah Lindloff, f; Swedish Chamber Orch/Petter Sundkvist

Grieg, Edvard Holberg Suite, Op. 40 Orpheus Chamber Orch

Harrison, Lou Seven Pastorales (1952) Brooklyn Phil/Dennis Russell Davies

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Chopin, Frédéric Nocturnes, Op 27 Daniel Barenboim, p

Lanner, Josef Die Romantiker, Op 167 Vienna Phil/Daniel Barenboim

Villa-Lobos, Heitor Concerto for Guitar & Small Orchestra John Williams, g; English Chamber Orch/Daniel Barenboim

Villa-Lobos, Heitor Cirandinhas (1925) Sonia Rubinsky, p

Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 7 in C, Le Midi English Concert/Trevor Pinnock

Ciurlionis, Mikalojus Prelude, VL 330 Muza Rubackyte, p

Handel, George Frideric Alexander's Feast John Mark Ainsley, t; Handel and Haydn Society/Christopher Hogwood

Handel, George Frideric Concerto grosso in C, Alexander's Feast La Stravaganza Cologne/Andrew Manze

Bach, Johann Sebastian Clavier Partita No. 3 in a minor, BWV 827 Jean Louis Steuerman, p

Biber, Heinrich von Passacaglia for solo violin Andrew Manze, v

Pisendel, Johann Georg Violin Concerto in d Freiburg Baroque Orch/Gottfried von der Goltz

Fasch, Johann Friedrich Orchestral Suite in d Il Fondamento/Paul Dombrecht

Grieg, Edvard Lyric Pieces, Op. 62 Paula Robison, f; Samuel Sanders, p

Grieg, Edvard Lyric Pieces, Op. 43 Australian Chamber Orch/Richard Tognetti

Grieg, Edvard Lyric Pieces, Op. 43 Julian Lloyd Webber, vc; John Lenehan, p

Grieg, Edvard Lyric Pieces, Op. 47 Walter Gieseking, p

Grieg, Edvard Lyric Pieces, Op. 68 Oslo Phil/Mariss Jansons

Tchaikovsky, Peter Capriccio italien, Op. 45 Cincinnati Sym/Erich Kunzel

Boccherini, Luigi String Quartet in c, Op 41/1, G 214 Europa Galante

Bacon, Ernst Allegro Bradley Colten, g

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)

Antonio Vivaldi: Magnificat (1720)

Antonio Vivaldi: Dixit Dominus (1720)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Flute Sonata No. 1 (1717)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Sonorous Sonatas – distinguished from sung music, the sonata has evolved an interesting trajectory through the centuries.

BALDASSARE GALUPPI: Sonata in d –Massimo Nosetti (1780 Callido-1994 Zanin/Santa Maria Maggiore, Dardago, Italy)

BASIL HARWOOD: Sonata No. 1 in c#, Op. 5 –Jeremy Filsell (1986 Harrison/Winchester Cathedral, England) Though this performance is outstanding, Michael Barone owes a debt of gratitude to the late E. Lyle Haggert for introducing him to this work during a grand British Cathedral Spectacular concert at the Cathedral of Saint Paul, MN, back in the early 1990s, which you can enjoy in our archive library.

WILLIAM HARRIS: Sonata in a –John Scott (1972 Willis-1997 Mander/Cathedral of Saint Paul, London, England)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Birthday Month – Celebrating the January birthdays of a host of significant composers – including Poulenc, Duruflé, Mozart, Tavener, and Schubert.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Marc Minkowski: Jean-Philippe Rameau's 'Une symphonie imaginare' (2002)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'The Man I Love' (1973)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: But Not For Me (1930)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 2 (1911)

Franz Anton Hoffmeister: Oboe Concerto in C (1787)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat 'Eroica' (1804)

Johann Pachelbel: Canon in D (1700)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 8 in C (1770)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Sabre Dance (1942)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

William Grant Still: Radiant Pinnacle Althea Waites, piano

William Grant Still: From the Delta: Suite Northern Arizona University Wind Symphony; Patricia Hoy, conductor

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Claire Nalven calling from Waltham, MA

Maurice Ravel: Piano Sonatine No. 1: Movement 1 Modere Alicia de Larrocha, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Michelle Rofrano, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC

Johannes Brahms, arr.: Joseph Joachim and Bion Tsang: Hungarian Dance No. 4 Anton Nel, piano; Bion Tsang, cello

Sergei Taneyev: String Trio in D Benjamin Beilman, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Bion Tsang, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, The Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water Kyle P. Walker, piano Colour of Music Festival Viritual Concert Hall, Murray Center Salon, Charleston, SC

Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act 1 of Lohengrin Philadelphia Orchestra; Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga, NY

14:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Bill O’Connell – Daniel Reith, conductor

Dreams We’ve Dreamed; Songs We’ve Sung; Hopes We’ve Held (recorded May 2023 at the Mandel Arts and Humanities Festival)

Scott Joplin: ‘Treemonisha’ Overture

Julia Perry: Short Piece for Orchestra

William Grant Still: ‘Darker America’

Bernard Herrmann: Suite from ‘Vertigo’

Raven Chacon: Voiceless Mass

Edgard Varèse: Amériques (1929 version)

Zoltán Kodály: Hary Janos Suite—George Szell, conductor

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 (excerpt)—Franz Welser-Möst, conductor (recorded live April 2023)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Daniel Reith, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 11/24/2024

Lili Boulanger: ‘D’un matin de printemps’

Aaron Copland: Suite from ‘Appalachian Spring’

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2 in E minor

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded recorded September 2024

We are in Kansas City! We explore the connection between music and math with a 16-year-old pianist who also happens to be a champion swimmer. We hear a majestic performance of Dukas by a teen French horn player. A young flutist performs Ian Clarke’s The Great Train Race and describes the technical and artistic challenges of emulating the sounds of a train in this exhilarating work. A 17-year-old double bassist gives a heartfelt performance of Bottesini’s Elegy No. 1. We meet a teen composer and learn about her journey in writing music, including creating an imaginative ocean adventure for the famous Kronos Quartet which you’ll hear! And we enjoy a flashback performance by prize-winning violinist Maria Ioudenitch from when she was a teen living in Kansas City.

Brayden Miao, 16, Piano, from Springfield, Missouri - Moment Musicaux Op. 16, No. 4 in E minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

Kayla Nelson, 17, French Horn, from Kansas City, Missouri - Villanelle for French Horn and Piano by Paul Dukas (1865-1935)

Alex Saddler, 16, Flute, from Blue Springs, Missouri - The Great Train Race by Ian Clarke (b. 1964)

Jacob O'Toole, 17, Double Bass, from Kansas City, Missouri (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Elegy No. 1 in D Major for Contrabass and Piano by Giovanni Bottesini (1821-1889)

Hannah Wolkowitz, 18, Composer, from Chesterfield, Missouri - Excerpts from An Ocean Escapade by Hannah Wolkowitz (b. 2006)

Scherzo-Tarantelle, Op. 16 for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880), performed by Maria Ioudenitch, violin

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Joseph Haydn: Horn Concerto No. 1 in D (1762)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D (1774)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 in c-Sharp (1902)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nick Puin: 69th Street (Etude for Two Pianos) — Coren Estren Cleve, Ron Palka, pianos

Ty Alan Emerson: Caliban — Kyra Kester, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Colin Holter: red river of the north — Dana Johnson, violin; Wesley Hornpetrie, cello

Fredric Lissauer: Ivory Mix (2005-06) — Julie Wesolek, flute; Henry Peyrebrune, double bass; Stuart Raleigh, piano

Edwin London: Federico’s Follies (1998) — Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Steven Smith, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Panel Discussion: Innovations in Workforce Development: Highlights from Companies Getting Results

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Johann Sebastian Bach: O Sacred Head from 'St Matthew Passion' (1727)

Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies (1558)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)

Alan Hovhaness: Prayer of Saint Gregory (1946)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c (1750)

John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)

Giovanni Battista Pergolesi: Siciliano from Violin Concerto (1735)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air (1731)

