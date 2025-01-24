WCLV Program Guide 01-25-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Strauss II, Johann Polka schnell, Vergnugungszug, Op. 281 Vienna Strauss Festival Orch/Peter Guth

Strauss II, Johann Polka, “Eljen a Magyar (Long Live Hungary),” Opus 332 Vienna Strauss Festival Orch/Peter Guth

Dvorák, Antonín Bagatelles, Op 47 Panocha String Quartet Members; Jaroslav Tuma, harmonium

Gershwin, George Three-Quarter Blues Pro Arte Guitar Trio

Lachner, Franz Suite #7 in d, Op 190 Polish State Phil/Stephen Gunzenhauser

Reichardt, Louise Song, Wassernoth Wolfang F Holzmair, br; Rosario Marciano, p

Cherubini, Luigi Marche funèbre Boston Baroque/Martin Pearlman

Giuliani, Mauro Marcia di Cherubini Variata, Op 110 Inon Barnatan, p; David Starobin, g

Prokofiev, Serge Symphony No. 7 in c-sharp minor, Op. 131 French National Radio Orch/Jean Martinon

Liadov, Anatol Biryulki, Op 2 Inna Poroshina, p

Rossini, Gioachino Péchés de vieillesse (Sins of My Old Age), Vol V Alessandro Mangoni, p

Schubert, Franz Impromptus, D 935 (Op. 142) András Schiff, p

Fauré, Gabriel Harp Impromptu, Op 86 Marisa Robles, h

Gounod, Charles Impromptu Roberto Prosseda, p

Poulenc, Francis Six impromptus (1920) Equale Brass

Gounod, Charles Souvenance Roberto Prosseda, p

Barber, Samuel Souvenirs, Op. 28 Royal Scottish National Orch/Marin Alsop

Barber, Samuel Three Songs, Op. 2 Thomas Hampson, br; John Browning, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Ward, Robert Pantaloon-He Who Gets Slapped William Parker, br; Dalton Baldwin, p

Chadwick, George Whitefield Symphonic Poem, Thalia Nashville Sym/Kenneth Schermerhorn

Paisible, James Mr Paisible's Airs in the Comedy The Humours of Sir John Falstaff London Oboe Band/Paul Goodwin

Purcell, Henry The Fairy Queen English Baroque Soloists/Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Flute Concerto #2 in D, K 314 Rune Most, f; Odense Sym/Scott Yoo

Villa-Lobos, Heitor Cirandinhas (1925) Sonia Rubinsky, p

Beethoven, Ludwig van Fidelio, Op 72 Amadeus Ensemble/Julius Rudel

Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Sonata No. 8 in c minor, Op. 13, Pathétique Anthony Newman, forte-p

Glinka, Mikhail Trio pathétique in d Borodin Trio

Rossini, Gioachino William Tell Cincinnati Sym Orch/Thomas Schippers

Anonymous 16th century, Italian Passamezzo moderno Lutz Kirchhof, l

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Cosi fan tutte, K. 588 Cuberli, Bartoli, Streit, Furlanetto, Tomlinson, Cho, Berlin Phil/Barenboim

Bruch, Max String Quintet in a minor, Op. Posth Vadim Gluzman & Sandis Steinbergs, v's; Maxim Rysanov & Ilze Klava, vi's; Reinis Birznieks, vc

Nielsen, Carl Wind Quintet, Op 43 Melos Ensemble

Nielsen, Carl Song, Jeg baerer med smil min byrde Canzone Vocal Ensemble/Frans Rasmussen

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Manuel Ponce "Estrellita" (Little Star) Juan Diego Florez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya

Manuel Ponce Sonata in g for cello and piano John-Henry Crawford, cello; Victor Santiago Asuncion, piano

Manuel Ponce Sonata No. 3 Philip Hemmo, guitar

Manuel Ponce Balada Mexicana (Mexican Ballad) Eva Suk, piano The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz

Heitor Villa-Lobos Guitar Concerto Roland Dyens, guitar Jean-Walter Audoli Ensemble

Heitor Villa-Lobos "Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5" (Aria) Julianne Banse, soprano The 12 Cellists of the Berlin Philharmonic

Heitor Villa-Lobos Modinha Anna Noakes, flute; Gillian Tingay, harp

Heitor Villa-Lobos Piano Concerto No. 3 (1957) Elvira Santiago, piano Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba (Havana, Cuba) Enrique Perez Mesa

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

William Grant Still: Radiant Pinnacle Althea Waites, piano

William Grant Still: From the Delta: Suite Northern Arizona University Wind Symphony; Patricia Hoy, conductor

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Claire Nalven calling from Waltham, MA

Maurice Ravel: Piano Sonatine No. 1: Movement 1 Modere Alicia de Larrocha, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Michelle Rofrano, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston SC

Johannes Brahms, arr.: Joseph Joachim and Bion Tsang: Hungarian Dance No. 4 Anton Nel, piano; Bion Tsang, cello

Sergei Taneyev: String Trio in D Benjamin Beilman, violin; Yura Lee, viola; Bion Tsang, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, The Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA Music:

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water Kyle P. Walker, piano Colour of Music Festival Viritual Concert Hall, Murray Center Salon, Charleston, SC

Richard Wagner: Prelude to Act 1 of Lohengrin Philadelphia Orchestra; Yannick Nezet-Seguin, conductor Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga, NY

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Chadwick, George Whitefield Symphonic Poem, Thalia Nashville Sym/Kenneth Schermerhorn

Paisible, James Mr Paisible’s Airs in the Comedy The Humours of Sir John Falstaff London Oboe Band/Paul Goodwin

Purcell, Henry The Fairy Queen English Baroque Soloists/Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Flute Concerto #2 in D, K 314 Rune Most, f; Odense Sym/Scott Yoo

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded September 2024

We are in Kansas City! We explore the connection between music and math with a 16-year-old pianist who also happens to be a champion swimmer. We hear a majestic performance of Dukas by a teen French horn player. A young flutist performs Ian Clarke’s The Great Train Race and describes the technical and artistic challenges of emulating the sounds of a train in this exhilarating work. A 17-year-old double bassist gives a heartfelt performance of Bottesini’s Elegy No. 1. We meet a teen composer and learn about her journey in writing music, including creating an imaginative ocean adventure for the famous Kronos Quartet which you’ll hear! And we enjoy a flashback performance by prize-winning violinist Maria Ioudenitch from when she was a teen living in Kansas City.

Brayden Miao, 16, Piano, from Springfield, Missouri - Moment Musicaux Op. 16, No. 4 in E minor by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

Kayla Nelson, 17, French Horn, from Kansas City, Missouri - Villanelle for French Horn and Piano by Paul Dukas (1865-1935)

Alex Saddler, 16, Flute, from Blue Springs, Missouri - The Great Train Race by Ian Clarke (b. 1964)

Jacob O'Toole, 17, Double Bass, from Kansas City, Missouri (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Elegy No. 1 in D Major for Contrabass and Piano by Giovanni Bottesini (1821-1889)

Hannah Wolkowitz, 18, Composer, from Chesterfield, Missouri - Excerpts from An Ocean Escapade by Hannah Wolkowitz (b. 2006)

Scherzo-Tarantelle, Op. 16 for Violin and Piano by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880), performed by Maria Ioudenitch, violin

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season continues with Aida, Verdi’s monumental tragedy of forbidden love in ancient Egypt. Soprano Angel Blue stars in the title role of the Ethiopian princess, a captive in the pharaoh’s court. Tenor Piotr Beczala is her lover, the Egyptian warrior Radamès. Mezzo-soprano Judit Kutasi is the pharaoh’s daughter Amneris – who is also in love with Radamès. And baritone Quinn Kelsey is Aida’s father Amonasro, king of Ethiopia. The incomparable Metropolitan Opera Chorus and Orchestra are led by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin in Verdi’s sweeping drama – presented in a spectacular new production.

16:20 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Giuseppe Verdi: Introduction to Act 1 & Brindisi from 'La traviata' (1853)

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)

Maurice Jarre: A Passage to India: Suite (1984)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: André the Giant (Previn as Conductor)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Main title—London Symphony/André Previn

André Previn (arr Mark McGurty): Valley of the Dolls: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings—London Symphony/André Previn

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Prince and the Pauper: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn

Ralph Vaughan Williams (arr Muir Matheson): Three Portraits from ‘The England of Elizabeth’—London Symphony/André Previn

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch—St. Louis Symphony/André Previn

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Introduction—London Symphony/André Previn

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance of the Knights [‘The Montagues and the Capulets’]—London Symphony/André Previn

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Shows Within Shows!

George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

Mel Brooks Springtime for Hitler Company

Harry Warren-Al Dubin 42nd Street Company

Richard Rodgers-O. Hammerstein Honey Bun Mary Martin

Cole Porter Kiss Me, Kate Brian Stokes Mitchell, Marin Mazzie

Jerome Kern-Dorothy Fields Lovely to Look At Alfred Drake, Kitty Carlisle

Henry Krieger-Tom Eyen Dreamgirls Jennifer Holiday

Stephen Sondheim Prologue to Follies Orchestra

Stephen Sondheim The Story of Lucy and Jessie Alexis Smith

John Kander Two Ladies Joel Grey

Frank Loesser Take Back Your Mink Vivian Blaine

Jonathan Larson Shoot the Moon Idina Menzel

Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Johnny One-Note Melissa Rain Anderson

Munson-Leonard-Weinrich-Maddie Ida Sweet as Apple Cider/On Moonlight Bay Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland

Eubie Blake-Noble Sissle I'm Just Wild About Harry Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland Rhino R271921 Mickey and Judy 1:53

Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Triplets Fred Astaire, Nanette Fabray, Jack Buchanan

Jule Styne-Bob Merrill Rat-a-Tat-Tat Barbra Streisand

Jule Styne-Stephen Sondheim Let Me Entertain You Crista Moore

Stephen Sondheim Bobby and Jackie and Jack Jim Walton, Lonny Price, Ann Morrison

Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein Bill Helen Morgan

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Vincent d'Indy: Symphony on a French Mountain Air (1886)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Quintet for Piano & Winds in E-Flat (1784)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Douglas Boyd, conductor; Cassie Pilgrim, oboe

Brett Dean: Short Stories–Five Interludes for String Orchestra

Richard Strauss: Concerto in D for Oboe and Small Orchestra

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-flat

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 ‘Pastoral’—Edo de Waart, conductor

22:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony, Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Akron Symphony Chorus; Bethlehem Kelley, violin

William Grant Still, Two Folk Songs

John Corigliano, Fern Hill

Ralph Vaughn Williams, The Lark Ascending

Franz Schubert, Symphony No. 5

23:15 QUIET HOUR

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Interlude No. 2 'Dreaming by the Fireside' (1924)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1891)

Duke Ellington: Come Sunday (1945)

Frederick Delius: Romance (1896)

Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)

Claude Debussy: Ballade (1890)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Adagietto (1872)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Two-Part Invention No. 14 (1723)

