WCLV Program Guide 01-18-2025
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Bridge, Frank Lament (1915) English String Orch/William Boughton
Beethoven, Ludwig van Clarinet and Bassoon Duo in B-Flat, WoO 27/3 Consortium Classicum
Jacob, Gordon Seven Bagatelles Hansjörg Schellenberger, ob
Hoover, Katherine Reflections (1982) Eugenia Zukerman, f
Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 103 in E-Flat, Drum Roll Philharmonia/Leonard Slatkin
Orff, Carl Carmina Burana Bavarian Radio Sym Cho and Orch/Eugen Jochum
Ward, Robert Prairie Overture (1963) Polish Radio Orch/Zdzislav Szostak
Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations and Fugue in E-Flat, Op.35, Eroica Llyr Williams, p
Ward, Robert Symphony #4 (1958) North Carolina Sym/ Zimmermann
Rochberg, George Caprice Variations Eliot Fisk, g
Milhaud, Darius Percussion Concerto (1930) Concert Arts Percussion/Felix Slatkin
Chopin, Frédéric Nocturnes, Op 37 Daniel Barenboim, p
Bach, Johann Sebastian Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 Toke Moldrup, vc
Fasch, Johann Friedrich Three-Trumpet Concerto in D Virtuosi Saxoniae/Ludwig Güttler
Fibich, Zden?k Novelettes, Op 44 Marian Lapshansky, p
Dvorák, Antonín Rhapsody, Op 14 Slovak Phil/Libor Pesek
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Herold/Lanchbery La Fille mal gardée National Phil/Richard Bonynge
Liszt, Franz Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (Dance in the Village Inn) Yevgeny Kissin, p
Strauss, Johann, Jr Waltz, Greeting to America Slovak Phil/Michael Dittrich
Confrey Heaven's Garden Zez Confrey, p
Chadwick, George Whitefield Symphonic Poem, Aphrodite Nashville Sym/Kenneth Schermerhorn
Paine, John Knowles In the Country, Op 26 Denver Oldham, p
Gubaidulina, Sofia Allegro Rusticana; Sounds of the Forest Alexa Still, f; Stephen Gosling, p
Tchaikovsky, Peter Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy Baltimore Sym Orch/David Zinman
Prokofiev, Serge Peter and the Wolf, Op. 67 John Gielgud, n; Academy of London/Richard Stamp
Scriabin, Alexander Twenty-Four Preludes, Op 11 Piers Lane, p
Bach, Johann Sebastian Orchestra Suite No.3 in D, BWV 1068 Kennedy, v; English Chamber Orch
Handel, George Frideric Passacaglia Kennedy, v; Lynn Harrell, vc
Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel Cello Concerto in A, Wq 172 Lynn Harrell, vc; English Chamber Orch/Pinchas Zukerman
Austin, Frederic Symphonic Rhapsody, Spring Royal Northern College of Music Sym Orch/Douglas Bostock
Hadley, Patrick One Morning in Spring Philharmonia/Matthias Bamert
Dyson, George Song on a May Morning Ellis, h; Evans, ob; Royal College Of Music Chamber Cho/Willcocks
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Gerónimo Giménez Intermezzo from "The Wedding of Luis Alonso" National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos
Gerónimo Giménez Prelude to "La Leyenda del Beso" (The Legend of the Kiss) National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos
Johannes Brahms Violin Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 100 Jaime Laredo, violin; Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano
Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez Sharon Isbin, guitar; New York Philharmonic José Serebrier
Leopold Mozart Trumpet Concerto in D Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza
Candelario Huízar Imágenes Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra
Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111 Blanca Uribe, piano
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Samuel Barber: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C minor Movement 2: Adagio-Presto Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano
Gabriela Lena Frank: Elegia Andina The Orchestra Now; Naomi Woo, conductor Bard College and The Orchestra Now, Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Bard College, Annandale on Hudson, NY
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Deborah Conquest calling from Pittsford, New York
Aaron Copland: Piano Sonata, Mvt. 1: Molto moderato - Allegro Molto moderato – Allegro Conrad Tao, piano Album: American Rage
Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1, Op. 9 Orchestre de la Suisse Romande; Roderick Cox, conductor CHRTS, Victory Hall, Geneva, Switzerland
Marcel Tournier: Suite for Flute, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Harp, Op. 34: IV. Fete Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Bridget Kibbey, harp; Tara Helen O'Connor, flute Album: Music@Menlo From Bach, Vol. 6 Music@Menlo Live
Julio Medaglia: Belle Epoque en Sud-America Imani Winds University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA
Robert Schumann: Marchenbilder (Fairy Tale Pictures), Op. 113 Paul Neubauer, viola; Jeewon Park, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR
Krzysztof Penderecki: String Quartet No. 3, "Leaves from an Unwritten Diary" Viano String Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff
Elgar, Edward Sospiri English String Orch/William Boughton
Beethoven, Ludwig van Clarinet and Bassoon Duo in B-Flat, WoO 27/3 Consortium Classicum
Hoover, Katherine Reflections (1982) Eugenia Zukerman, f
Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 103 in E-Flat, Drum Roll Philharmonia/Leonard Slatkin
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Tchaikovsky, Peter Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy Baltimore Sym Orch/David Zinman
Prokofiev, Serge Peter and the Wolf, Op. 67 John Gielgud, n; Academy of London/Richard Stamp
Scriabin, Alexander Twenty-Four Preludes, Op 11 Piers Lane, p
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2022 - Violinist Charles Yang returns as co-host. We meet a bubbly teen violinist, a pianist with a mission to connect with audiences, and a cellist who opens up about mental health. The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir sing us out with a performance that will have you on your feet and smiling!
August Baik, 17, piano, from Seattle, WA Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809) Sonata No. 60 in C, Hob. XVI:50 - Mvmt I, Allegro
Emma-Grace Kim, 13, violin, from Herndon, VA with Charles Yang, violin & Peter Dugan, piano
Robert Schumann (1810-1856) arr. A. d'Ambrosio Six Duos of Robert Schumann (for 2 violins and piano), Nos. 1 & 6
Rishab Jain, 16, percussion, from Clarksville, MD Blake Tyson (b. 1969) A Cricket Sang and Set the Sun
Kyle Ryu, cello, Charles Yang, violin & Peter Dugan, piano Charles Austin Miles (1868-1946) In the Garden, arr. Ryu, Yang and Dugan
Kyle Ryu, 16, cello, from Burke, VA Robert Schumann (1810-1856) Fantasiestücke (Fantasy Pieces), Op. 73 Mvmt I "Zart und mit Ausdruck"
Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir Brent Jones (b. 1966) Joy Comin'
13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder
The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 broadcast season continues with a highlight from last November: Tosca by Giacomo Puccini. It stars the sensational Norwegian dramatic soprano Lise Davidsen in the title role of the temperamental Roman diva who lives for love and art. British Italian tenor Freddie de Tommaso, in his network broadcast debut, is Tosca’s lover, the painter and revolutionary Mario Cavaradossi. And Hawaiian baritone Quinn Kelsey sings the role of Baron Scarpia, the lecherous and corrupt chief of police. The company’s Music Director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, leads the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus.
15:35 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)
Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)
Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)
Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)
Max Steiner: Adventures of Don Juan: Suite (1948)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood’s Greatest Year, 1939
Alfred Newman: Selznick International Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Franz Waxman: MGM Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
McHugh: Universal Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Max Steiner: Warner Bros. Fanfare--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (
Alfred Newman: 20th Century Fox Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Herbert Stothart: The Wizard of Oz: Concert Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Polka—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Suite —Westminster Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn
Max Steiner: Dark Victory: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn
Victor Young: Gulliver’s Travels: Prelude & Finale—Moscow Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/William Stromberg
Gerard Carbonara: Stagecoach: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman
Alfred Newman: Wuthering Heights: Cathy’s Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Boston Pops/John Williams
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Harold Arlen (Part 2) – An hour of the jazzy, soulful creations of an American master, featuring excerpts from Bill Rudman’s interview with his biographer and close friend, the late Edward Jablonski
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat (1919)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – NDR Elbphilharmonie, Karina Canellakis, conductor; Kian Soltani, cello
Benjamin Britten: Sinfonia da Requiem
Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1
Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3—Berlin Philharmonic; Claudio Abbado, conductor
22:00 OVATIONS: Les Delices 14th c. Avant-Garde
Sophie Michaux, mezzo-soprano; James Reese, tenor; Scott Metcalfe, vielle & gothic harp; Debra Nagy, recorders, douçaines, harp, and voice
Guillaume de Machaut: Ma fin est mon commencement
Jacob de Senleches: La harpe de la melodie
Baude Cordier: Tout par compas
Guillaume de Machaut: Rose, liz, printemps, verdure
Johannes Ciconia: O rosa bella
Anonymous: Rose sans per
Anonymous: Esperance qui en mon cuer
Guillaume de Machaut: Ay mi! Dame de valour & Je vivroie liement
Guillaume de Machaut: En amer a douce vie
Johannes Suzoy: Pictagoras, Jabol et Orpheus
Pierre de Molins: De ce que foul pense
Matheus de Sancto Johanne: Sience n’a nul annemi
Anonymous: Bel fiore dança
Borlet? (Trebol?): Ma tre dol rossignol
Anonymous: Je voy le bon temps
23:25 QUIET HOUR
Percy Grainger: Dreamery (1942) BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 9584 6:29
Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995) Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 559677 4:30
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 Op 2 # 3 (1795) Evgeny Kissin, piano Deutsche Gram 4797581 8:20
Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 4795448 4:26
John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 4:23
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Spohr's Romance 'The Rose' S 571 (1876) Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9471 4:07