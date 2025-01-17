WCLV Program Guide 01-18-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Bridge, Frank Lament (1915) English String Orch/William Boughton

Beethoven, Ludwig van Clarinet and Bassoon Duo in B-Flat, WoO 27/3 Consortium Classicum

Jacob, Gordon Seven Bagatelles Hansjörg Schellenberger, ob

Hoover, Katherine Reflections (1982) Eugenia Zukerman, f

Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 103 in E-Flat, Drum Roll Philharmonia/Leonard Slatkin

Orff, Carl Carmina Burana Bavarian Radio Sym Cho and Orch/Eugen Jochum

Ward, Robert Prairie Overture (1963) Polish Radio Orch/Zdzislav Szostak

Beethoven, Ludwig van Variations and Fugue in E-Flat, Op.35, Eroica Llyr Williams, p

Ward, Robert Symphony #4 (1958) North Carolina Sym/ Zimmermann

Rochberg, George Caprice Variations Eliot Fisk, g

Milhaud, Darius Percussion Concerto (1930) Concert Arts Percussion/Felix Slatkin

Chopin, Frédéric Nocturnes, Op 37 Daniel Barenboim, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 Toke Moldrup, vc

Fasch, Johann Friedrich Three-Trumpet Concerto in D Virtuosi Saxoniae/Ludwig Güttler

Fibich, Zden?k Novelettes, Op 44 Marian Lapshansky, p

Dvorák, Antonín Rhapsody, Op 14 Slovak Phil/Libor Pesek

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Herold/Lanchbery La Fille mal gardée National Phil/Richard Bonynge

Liszt, Franz Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (Dance in the Village Inn) Yevgeny Kissin, p

Strauss, Johann, Jr Waltz, Greeting to America Slovak Phil/Michael Dittrich

Confrey Heaven's Garden Zez Confrey, p

Chadwick, George Whitefield Symphonic Poem, Aphrodite Nashville Sym/Kenneth Schermerhorn

Paine, John Knowles In the Country, Op 26 Denver Oldham, p

Gubaidulina, Sofia Allegro Rusticana; Sounds of the Forest Alexa Still, f; Stephen Gosling, p

Tchaikovsky, Peter Romeo and Juliet Overture-Fantasy Baltimore Sym Orch/David Zinman

Prokofiev, Serge Peter and the Wolf, Op. 67 John Gielgud, n; Academy of London/Richard Stamp

Scriabin, Alexander Twenty-Four Preludes, Op 11 Piers Lane, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Orchestra Suite No.3 in D, BWV 1068 Kennedy, v; English Chamber Orch

Handel, George Frideric Passacaglia Kennedy, v; Lynn Harrell, vc

Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel Cello Concerto in A, Wq 172 Lynn Harrell, vc; English Chamber Orch/Pinchas Zukerman

Austin, Frederic Symphonic Rhapsody, Spring Royal Northern College of Music Sym Orch/Douglas Bostock

Hadley, Patrick One Morning in Spring Philharmonia/Matthias Bamert

Dyson, George Song on a May Morning Ellis, h; Evans, ob; Royal College Of Music Chamber Cho/Willcocks

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Gerónimo Giménez Intermezzo from "The Wedding of Luis Alonso" National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos

Gerónimo Giménez Prelude to "La Leyenda del Beso" (The Legend of the Kiss) National Orchestra of Spain Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos

Johannes Brahms Violin Sonata No. 2 in A, Op. 100 Jaime Laredo, violin; Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano

Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez Sharon Isbin, guitar; New York Philharmonic José Serebrier

Leopold Mozart Trumpet Concerto in D Arturo Sandoval, trumpet; London Symphony Orchestra Luis Haza

Candelario Huízar Imágenes Philharmonic Orchestra of the Americas Alondra de la Parra

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 32 in c, Op. 111 Blanca Uribe, piano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Samuel Barber: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C minor Movement 2: Adagio-Presto Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Gabriela Lena Frank: Elegia Andina The Orchestra Now; Naomi Woo, conductor Bard College and The Orchestra Now, Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Bard College, Annandale on Hudson, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Deborah Conquest calling from Pittsford, New York

Aaron Copland: Piano Sonata, Mvt. 1: Molto moderato - Allegro Molto moderato – Allegro Conrad Tao, piano Album: American Rage

Samuel Barber: Symphony No. 1, Op. 9 Orchestre de la Suisse Romande; Roderick Cox, conductor CHRTS, Victory Hall, Geneva, Switzerland

Marcel Tournier: Suite for Flute, Violin, Viola, Cello, and Harp, Op. 34: IV. Fete Kristin Lee, violin; Paul Neubauer, viola; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Bridget Kibbey, harp; Tara Helen O'Connor, flute Album: Music@Menlo From Bach, Vol. 6 Music@Menlo Live

Julio Medaglia: Belle Epoque en Sud-America Imani Winds University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, Athens, GA

Robert Schumann: Marchenbilder (Fairy Tale Pictures), Op. 113 Paul Neubauer, viola; Jeewon Park, piano Chamber Music Northwest, Kaul Auditorium, Reed College, Portland, OR

Krzysztof Penderecki: String Quartet No. 3, "Leaves from an Unwritten Diary" Viano String Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Episcopal Church, Jacksonville Beach, FL

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2022 - Violinist Charles Yang returns as co-host. We meet a bubbly teen violinist, a pianist with a mission to connect with audiences, and a cellist who opens up about mental health. The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir sing us out with a performance that will have you on your feet and smiling!

August Baik, 17, piano, from Seattle, WA Franz Joseph Haydn (1732-1809) Sonata No. 60 in C, Hob. XVI:50 - Mvmt I, Allegro

Emma-Grace Kim, 13, violin, from Herndon, VA with Charles Yang, violin & Peter Dugan, piano

Robert Schumann (1810-1856) arr. A. d'Ambrosio Six Duos of Robert Schumann (for 2 violins and piano), Nos. 1 & 6

Rishab Jain, 16, percussion, from Clarksville, MD Blake Tyson (b. 1969) A Cricket Sang and Set the Sun

Kyle Ryu, cello, Charles Yang, violin & Peter Dugan, piano Charles Austin Miles (1868-1946) In the Garden, arr. Ryu, Yang and Dugan

Kyle Ryu, 16, cello, from Burke, VA Robert Schumann (1810-1856) Fantasiestücke (Fantasy Pieces), Op. 73 Mvmt I "Zart und mit Ausdruck"

Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir Brent Jones (b. 1966) Joy Comin'

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 broadcast season continues with a highlight from last November: Tosca by Giacomo Puccini. It stars the sensational Norwegian dramatic soprano Lise Davidsen in the title role of the temperamental Roman diva who lives for love and art. British Italian tenor Freddie de Tommaso, in his network broadcast debut, is Tosca’s lover, the painter and revolutionary Mario Cavaradossi. And Hawaiian baritone Quinn Kelsey sings the role of Baron Scarpia, the lecherous and corrupt chief of police. The company’s Music Director, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, leads the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus.

15:35 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Grand March 'Gloria all' Egitto!' (1870)

Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828)

Frederick Delius: Brigg Fair: An English Rhapsody (1907)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

Max Steiner: Adventures of Don Juan: Suite (1948)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood’s Greatest Year, 1939

Alfred Newman: Selznick International Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Franz Waxman: MGM Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

McHugh: Universal Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Warner Bros. Fanfare--National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (

Alfred Newman: 20th Century Fox Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Herbert Stothart: The Wizard of Oz: Concert Suite—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Polka—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Max Steiner: Gone With the Wind: Suite —Westminster Philharmonic/Kenneth Alwyn

Max Steiner: Dark Victory: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Private Lives of Elizabeth & Essex: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn

Victor Young: Gulliver’s Travels: Prelude & Finale—Moscow Symphony Chorus & Orchestra/William Stromberg

Gerard Carbonara: Stagecoach: Suite—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman

Alfred Newman: Wuthering Heights: Cathy’s Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Boston Pops/John Williams

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Harold Arlen (Part 2) – An hour of the jazzy, soulful creations of an American master, featuring excerpts from Bill Rudman’s interview with his biographer and close friend, the late Edward Jablonski

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Hugo Alfvén: Swedish Rhapsody No. 1 'Midsummer Vigil' (1904)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat (1919)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – NDR Elbphilharmonie, Karina Canellakis, conductor; Kian Soltani, cello

Benjamin Britten: Sinfonia da Requiem

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3—Berlin Philharmonic; Claudio Abbado, conductor

22:00 OVATIONS: Les Delices 14th c. Avant-Garde

Sophie Michaux, mezzo-soprano; James Reese, tenor; Scott Metcalfe, vielle & gothic harp; Debra Nagy, recorders, douçaines, harp, and voice

Guillaume de Machaut: Ma fin est mon commencement

Jacob de Senleches: La harpe de la melodie

Baude Cordier: Tout par compas

Guillaume de Machaut: Rose, liz, printemps, verdure

Johannes Ciconia: O rosa bella

Anonymous: Rose sans per

Anonymous: Esperance qui en mon cuer

Guillaume de Machaut: Ay mi! Dame de valour & Je vivroie liement

Guillaume de Machaut: En amer a douce vie

Johannes Suzoy: Pictagoras, Jabol et Orpheus

Pierre de Molins: De ce que foul pense

Matheus de Sancto Johanne: Sience n’a nul annemi

Anonymous: Bel fiore dança

Borlet? (Trebol?): Ma tre dol rossignol

Anonymous: Je voy le bon temps

23:25 QUIET HOUR

Percy Grainger: Dreamery (1942) BBC Philharmonic Richard Hickox Chandos 9584 6:29

Eric Whitacre: Water Night (1995) Elora Festival Singers Noel Edison Naxos 559677 4:30

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 Op 2 # 3 (1795) Evgeny Kissin, piano Deutsche Gram 4797581 8:20

Nicolò Paganini: Romance from Grand Sonata for Guitar & Violin (1803) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 4795448 4:26

John Williams: Return of the Jedi: Luke and Leia (1983) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 4:23

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Spohr's Romance 'The Rose' S 571 (1876) Geoffrey Tozer, piano Chandos 9471 4:07

