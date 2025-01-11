WCLV Program Guide 01-12-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Vivaldi, Antonio Oratorio, Juditha Triumphans, R 644 Elly Ameling, s; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Kurt Masur

Vivaldi, Antonio Cello Sonata #6 in B-Flat, R 46 Ofra Harnoy, vc; Mihai Tetel, vc continuo; Colin Tilney, hc, o

Beach, Amy Piano Concerto in c-sharp, Op 45 Joanne Polk, p; English Chamber Orch/Paul Goodwin

Handel, George Frideric Rodelinda Berlin Academy for Ancient Music

Tchaikovsky, Peter Eugene Onegin, Op. 24 St Petersburg Kirov Orch

Tchaikovsky, Peter Sleeping Beauty Russian National Orch/Mikhail Pletnev

Scriabin, Alexander Piano Sonata #2 in g-sharp, Op 19, Sonata-Fantasy Lev Oborin, p

Taneyev, Sergei Symphony #2 in B-Flat USSR Radio/TV Large Sym Orch/Vladimir Fedoseyev

Gerle, Hans En l'ombre d'ung buysonnet Jacob Heringman, l

Vivaldi, Antonio Catone in Utica Vivica Genaux, ms; Europa Galante/Fabio Biondi

Vivaldi, Antonio Violin Concerto in F, R 284 (Op 4/9) Monica Huggett, v; Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood

Haydn, Franz Joseph Violin Concerto No. 4 in G, H VIIa:4 Dmitri Sitkovetsky, v; Prague Chamber Phil

Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Song, Jagdlied (Hunting Song), Op 154/3 Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, br; Dmitri Sitkovetsky, v; Hartmut Höll, p

Barber, Samuel Violin Concerto, Op. 14 Joseph Silverstein, v; Utah Sym Orch/Charles Ketcham

Barber, Samuel Song, Strings in the earth and air Cheryl Studer, s; John Browning, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Purcell, Henry Chacony in g English Concert/Trevor Pinnock

Bax, Arnold Northern Ballad #3 London Phil/Bryden Thomson

Parker, Horatio A Northern Ballad, Op 46 Royal Phil/Karl Krueger

Huss Three Bagatelles Brian Kovach, p

Debussy, Claude String Quartet in g minor, Op. 10 Cleveland String Quartet

ANON 14th c, French Branle de Tricot Les Menestriers Picards

Wieniawski, Henryk Polonaise de concert (Polonaise brillante #1 in D), Op 4 Leila Josefowicz, v; St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner

Wieniawski, Henryk Polonaise brillante #2 in A, Op 21 Itzhak Perlman, v; Samuel Sanders, p

Karlowicz, Mieczyslaw The Sorrowful Tale, Op 13 Silesia Phil/Jerzy Salwarowski

Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 42 in D Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati

Isaac, Heinrich J'ay pris amours Ciaramella

Rodgers, Richard Carousel Renée Fleming, s; St Luke's Orchestra/Patrick Summers

Rodgers, Richard Carousel London Pops Orch/Frederick Fennell

Rodgers, Richard The Sound of Music Stephen Hough, p

Rodgers, Richard The King and I Boston Pops Orch/Arthur Fiedler

Rodgers, Richard Slaughter on 10th Avenue Ballet Boston Pops/Arthur Fiedler

Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 5 in B-flat, D. 485 Royal Phil/Thomas Beecham

Tansman, Alexandre Le petit nègre Douglas Niedt, g

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Darius Milhaud: Saudades do Brasil: Corcovado (1921)

Maurice Duruflé: Mass 'Cum Jubilo' (1966)

Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles (1907)

Jules Massenet: Impromptu 'Eau dormant' (1896)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: A New Year Roundup – starting off 2025 with a curated collection of recently release recordings from far and near.

ERIKS ESENVALDS: Kyrie, fr Mass of the Eternal Flame –Paragon Brass; Craig Hauschildt, percussion; Christ Church Cathedral Choir/Robert Simpson; Thomas Marvil (2005 Letourneau/Church of St. John the Divine, Houston, TX)

MAX DRISCHNER: Norwegian Toccata & Fugue in g –James D. Hicks (1910 Link-2014 Gaida/St. Paul’s Church, Ulm, Germany)

DENIS BEDARD: Capriccio for Piano & Organ –Joachim Segger, piano; Marnie Giesbrecht (2002 Letourneau/Winspear Center, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada)

CHARLES TOURNEMIRE: Epiphany Fantasy, fr L’Orgue Mystique, Op. 55, no. 7 –Jean-Luc Etienne (1869 Cavaillé-Coll+1967 Beuchet-Debierre/Trinity Church, Paris, France)

FREDERICK SWANN: Fanfare á Sainte Clotilde. SWANN: Anthem, The Unchanging God –Thallander Festival Choir/Hanan Yaqub; Bradley Hunter Welch (1962 Aeolian-Skinner+1997 Ruffatti/Christ Cathedral, Garden Grove, CA)

ANDREW DOWNES: Prelude, The Forest at Dawn, Op78a –Robin Walker (1908-2001 Harrison/Ely Cathedral, England)

YU-HSIEN DENG: Longing for the spring breeze –Wen-Shin Yang, cello; Christian Schmitt (2018 Klais/National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, Taiwan)

HUBERT PARRY (arr. Elgar & Wick): Jerusalem –Choir of Christ’s College, Cambridge/David Rowland; Julian Collings (1886 Hill-2010 Nicholson/St. Michael’s Church Cornhill, London, England)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New? – The new year brings the opportunity to sample tracks from some of the new and recent recordings of sacred choral and organ music.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 6 (1734)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 in G (1722)

Tomaso Albinoni: Sinfonia for 2 Oboes (1710)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

John Novacek: Fourth Street Drag (1999)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: But Not For Me (1930)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 59 in E-Flat (1789)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b (1822)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: The Montagues and the Capulets (1936)

Antonín Dvorák: Largo from Symphony No. 9 'New World' (1893)

Ernesto Lecuona: Danza lucumi (1930)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat 'Aeolian Harp' (1836)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bernd Alois Zimmermann: Violin Concerto: Mvt. 1 Leila Josefowicz, violin; Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Hannu Lintu, conductor

Soon Hee Newbold: Alis Volat Propriis (World Premiere) The Merian Ensemble Emory University, Emory University Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Atlanta, GA

Ruth Gipps, arr. Elisabeth Remy Johnson: Sea-shore Suite, Op. 3b Emily Brebach, oboe; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp The Merian Ensemble; Emory University, Emory University Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Atlanta, GA

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Kate Kreger calling from Geneseo, New York Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E minor, K.402 Andras Schiff, piano

Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D Major Leila Josefowicz, violin; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Max Reger: Four Tone-Poems after Arnold Bocklin, Op. 128: Movement 4: Bacchanale Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto in F for Oboe, Violin, 2 Horns, Strings and Continuo, TWV 54:F1: Movement 1 Vivace Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, directors; Emlyn Ngai, concertmaster Tempesta di Mare Philadelphia Concert Series, Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, Philadelphia, PA

Ludwig Thuille: Piano Quintet No. 2, Op. 20: Movement 1 Allegro con brio Gilles Vonsattel, piano; St Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Erich Korngold: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra James Ehnes, violin; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

14:00 WFMT ORCHESTRA SERIES: THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA with Bill O’Connell – Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus (recorded September 2022 in Mandel Concert Hall)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 2 ‘Resurrection’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20—Mitsuko Uchida, conductor/pianist

Franz Schubert: Excerpt from Symphony No. 8

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Thierry Fischer, conductor; Leila Josefowicz, violin; Todd Wilson, organ – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/8/2022

Pierre Boulez: Notations

Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D

Camille Saint-Saens: Symphony No. 3 in c Op 78 ‘Organ’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2024

We are celebrating From the Top’s 25th birthday! You’ll hear festive performances of Gershwin, Beethoven, Chopin, and more. We’ll get to know a 13-year-old violinist who is equally accomplished in classical repertoire and fiddling, meet a 16-year-old pianist who has already contributed to writing a published book, and witness a life-changing surprise. We also reconnect with From the Top alum Yuna Langehennig and learn about her journey to becoming an Airman First Class in the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band. She brings along her wind ensemble Heritage Winds and they perform a rousing work by Paquito D'Rivera. Join us in celebrating 25 years of supporting gifted young musicians!

Maxwell Brown, 13, Violin, from Wilmington, Delaware - Prelude No. 1 by George Gershwin (1898-1937)

Sophia Shao, 17, Piano, from New York, NY - Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10 No. 3 - I. Presto by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

YUNA and the Military Band from Washington, D.C. - Aires Tropicales - I. Alborada, II. Son by Paquito D'Rivera (b. 1948)

Bhargava Kulkarni, 16, Cello, from Okemos, Michigan - Excerpts from Polonaise Brillante for Cello and Piano, Op. 3 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Jorge Cruz Hernandez, 16, Bassoon, from Hoffman Estates, Illinois (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Bassoon Concerto in C Major, RV 467 - I. Allegro, II. Andante by Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741)

CLOSING PIECE: Vals Venezolano by Paquito D'Rivera (b. 1948), performed by Noah Stone, clarinet (with Paquito D'Rivera and Peter Dugan)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Serenade for String Orchestra (1893)

Herbert Howells: Concerto for String Orchestra (1938)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Incidental Music (1823)

Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade (1828)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Darkling, I Listen (2018) — NO EXIT

Colin Holter: Pallor (2017) — NO EXIT

Timothy Beyer: She Was My Only Child (2018) — NO EXIT

Donald Erb: Symphony of Overtures (1964) — Dallas Symphony Orchestra/Donald Johanos, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, 15 Years of Transformative Leadership: A Conversation with Esperanza Inc’s Victor Ruiz

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on 'Greensleeves' (1934)

Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria (1532)

Gregorian Chant: Recordare virgo mater (1300)

Franz Liszt: Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth (1880)

Pietro A. Yon: Gesu Bambino (1917)

Frederic Hand: Prayer (2012)

Gustav Mahler: Adagietto from Symphony No. 5 (1902)

Carl Hillman: Lullaby (1910)

John Rutter: Mary's Lullaby (1978)

Jean Françaix: Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet (1959)

