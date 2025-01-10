WCLV Program Guide 01-11-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Grondahl, Agathe Backer Norwegian Folksongs and Folkdances, Op 30 Natalia Strelchenko, p

Grondahl, Agathe Backer Norwegian Folksongs and Folkdances, Op 30 Natalia Strelchenko, p

Grieg, Edvard 19 Norwegian Folksongs for Piano, Op. 66 Paul Galbraith, g

Sibelius, Jean Symphony No. 1 in e, Op. 39 Gothenburg Sym/Neeme Järvi

Grieg, Edvard Lyric Pieces, Op. 12 Christopher Glynn, p

Bach, Johann Sebastian Fugue in g, BWV 1000 Julian Bream, g

Telemann, Georg Philipp Flute (Recorder) Suite in a Julius Baker, f; I Solisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro

Martinu, Bohuslav Variations on a Slovakian Theme Oystein Birkeland, vc; Håvard Gimse, p

Cikker, Jan Variations on a Slovak Folksong Bratislava Radio Sym Orch/Ondraj Lenard

Roman, Johann Helmich The Golovin Music Drottningholm Baroque Ensemble

Tchaikovsky, Peter Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66 Scottish Chamber Orchestra/Neeme Järvi

Stravinsky, Igor Suite italienne Truls Mork, vc; Lars Vogt, p

Florentia, Gheraldello de I'vo'bene Calliope

Spohr, Ludwig (Louis) Octet in E, Op 32 Consortium Classicum

Mussorgsky, Modest Sorotchinsky Fair Indianapolis Sym Orch/Raymond Leppard

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Grainger, Percy My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone (1912) Eugene List, p

Grainger, Percy Molly on the Shore (Irish Reel) Oscar Shumsky, v; William Wolfram, p

Grainger, Percy Handel in the Strand (Clog Dance)(1912) Philip Martin, p; Bournemouth Sinfonietta/Kenneth Montgomery

Grainger, Percy Arrival Platform Humlet (1912) Joel Smirnoff, vi

Grainger, Percy Green bushes (Passacaglia on an English Folksong) English Chamber Orch/Steuart Bedford

Grainger, Percy Country Gardens Royal Northern College of Music Wind Orchestra/Timothy Reynish

Hanson, Howard Symphony #2, Op 30, "Romantic" Orch/Charles Gerhardt

Copland, Aaron Old American Songs Set 1 Mormon Tabernacle Cho, Utah Sym Orch/Tilson Thomas

Stevens, Thomas A New 'Carnival of Venice' (1985) Stevens, McGregor, Hood, Green, tr's; D. Wheatley, p

Giampieri, Alamiro Variations on Carnival of Venice Emma Johnson, cl; Gordon Back, p

Tárrega, Francisco Introduction and Variations on The Carnival of Venice Slava Grigoryan, g

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat, K. 297b Orpheus Chamber Orch

Ligeti, György Etudes for Piano, Bk 2 Pierre-Laurent Aimard, p

Frescobaldi, Girolamo Aria con variazione detta la Frescobalda Eliot Fisk, g

Frescobaldi, Girolamo Quattro Pezzi Rome Santa Cecilia Orch/Fernando Previtali

Ghedini, Giorgio Musica Concertante for Cello & Strings Werner Thomas-Mifune, vc; Munich Chamber Orch/Hans Stadlmair

Blavet, Michel Flute Sonata in G, Op 2/1 Masahito Arita, f; Masako Hirao, viga; Chiyoko Arita, hc

Rameau, Jean-Philippe Les fetes de l'Hymen et de lAmour (1747) Patricia Petibon, s; Les Folies Francoises/Patrick Cohen-Akenine

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

María Grever "Te quiero, dijiste" (I love you, you said.) Ramón Vargas, tenor Camerata de las Americas; Mariachi de la Casa de la Musical Mexi Enrique Barrios

Tablao Flamenco (live in the John Clark Performance Studio, WDAV, Feb. 15, 2019)

Remo Pignoni Danzas tradicionales Mirian Conti, piano

Astor Piazzolla Histoire du Tango (The history of the tango) Jason Vieaux, guitar; Julien Labro, bandoneon

Ernesto Lecuona "Siboney" Juan Diego Florez, tenor Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya

Benny More "Bonito y sabroso" Mario Plasencia Delgado Camerata Vocale Sine Nomine

Paquito D'Rivera Invitacion al danzon Susan Palma-Nidel, flute; Edward Arron, cello; Jeewon Park, piano

Carlos Chavez Cantos de Mexico The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz

arr. by Terig Tucci La Bamba Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente

Alberto Ginastera Cantos de Tucuman, Yo naci en el valle, Solita su alma, Vida, vidita, vidala, Algarrabo, Algarroba D'Anna Fortunato, mezzo-soprano Melisande Trio; Susan Miron, harp, Fenwick Smith, flute, Burton Keith Lockhart

Jesus Guridi 10 Basque Melodies (Diez melodias vascas) National Orchestra of Spain Ataulfo Argenta

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Bernd Alois Zimmermann: Violin Concerto: Mvt. 1 Leila Josefowicz, violin; Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra; Hannu Lintu, conductor

Soon Hee Newbold: Alis Volat Propriis (World Premiere) The Merian Ensemble Emory University, Emory University Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Atlanta, GA

Ruth Gipps, arr. Elisabeth Remy Johnson: Sea-shore Suite, Op. 3b Emily Brebach, oboe; Elisabeth Remy Johnson, harp The Merian Ensemble; Emory University, Emory University Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Atlanta, GA

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Kate Kreger calling from Geneseo, New York Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E minor, K.402 Andras Schiff, piano

Igor Stravinsky: Violin Concerto in D Major Leila Josefowicz, violin; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Max Reger: Four Tone-Poems after Arnold Bocklin, Op. 128: Movement 4: Bacchanale Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto in F for Oboe, Violin, 2 Horns, Strings and Continuo, TWV 54:F1: Movement 1 Vivace Tempesta di Mare; Gwyn Roberts & Richard Stone, directors; Emlyn Ngai, concertmaster Tempesta di Mare Philadelphia Concert Series, Philadelphia Episcopal Cathedral, Philadelphia, PA

Ludwig Thuille: Piano Quintet No. 2, Op. 20: Movement 1 Allegro con brio Gilles Vonsattel, piano; St Lawrence String Quartet Spoleto Festival USA, Dock Street Theater, Charleston, SC

Erich Korngold: Concerto for Violin and Orchestra James Ehnes, violin; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

Grainger, Percy My Robin is to the Greenwood Gone (1912) Eugene List, p

Grainger, Percy Molly on the Shore (Irish Reel) Oscar Shumsky, v; William Wolfram, p

Grainger, Percy Handel in the Strand (Clog Dance)(1912) Philip Martin, p; Bournemouth Sinfonietta/Kenneth Montgomery

Grainger, Percy Arrival Platform Humlet (1912) Joel Smirnoff, vi

Grainger, Percy Green bushes (Passacaglia on an English Folksong) English Chamber Orch/Steuart Bedford

Grainger, Percy Country Gardens Royal Northern College of Music Wind Orchestra/Timothy Reynish

Hanson, Howard Symphony #2, Op 30, "Romantic" Orch/Charles Gerhardt

Copland, Aaron Old American Songs Set 1 Mormon Tabernacle Cho, Utah Sym Orch/Tilson Thomas

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Giampieri, Alamiro Variations on Carnival of Venice Emma Johnson, cl; Gordon Back, p

Tárrega, Francisco Introduction and Variations on The Carnival of Venice Slava Grigoryan, g

Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Sinfonia Concertante in E-Flat, K. 297b Orpheus Chamber Orch

Ligeti, György Etudes for Piano, Bk 2 Pierre-Laurent Aimard, p

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2024

We are celebrating From the Top’s 25th birthday! You’ll hear festive performances of Gershwin, Beethoven, Chopin, and more. We’ll get to know a 13-year-old violinist who is equally accomplished in classical repertoire and fiddling, meet a 16-year-old pianist who has already contributed to writing a published book, and witness a life-changing surprise. We also reconnect with From the Top alum Yuna Langehennig and learn about her journey to becoming an Airman First Class in the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band. She brings along her wind ensemble Heritage Winds and they perform a rousing work by Paquito D'Rivera. Join us in celebrating 25 years of supporting gifted young musicians!

Maxwell Brown, 13, Violin, from Wilmington, Delaware - Prelude No. 1 by George Gershwin (1898-1937)

Sophia Shao, 17, Piano, from New York, NY - Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. 10 No. 3 - I. Presto by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

YUNA and the Military Band from Washington, D.C. - Aires Tropicales - I. Alborada, II. Son by Paquito D'Rivera (b. 1948)

Bhargava Kulkarni, 16, Cello, from Okemos, Michigan - Excerpts from Polonaise Brillante for Cello and Piano, Op. 3 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Jorge Cruz Hernandez, 16, Bassoon, from Hoffman Estates, Illinois (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Bassoon Concerto in C Major, RV 467 - I. Allegro, II. Andante by Antonio Vivaldi (1678-1741)

CLOSING PIECE: Vals Venezolano by Paquito D'Rivera (b. 1948), performed by Noah Stone, clarinet (with Paquito D'Rivera and Peter Dugan)

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season continues with Rigoletto, Verdi’s tragedy of a man struggling to separate the good from the evil in his life. Italian baritone Luca Salsi stars in the title role of the sharp-tongued court jester; American soprano Erin Morley is Gilda, the daughter Rigoletto tries to shelter from the world; and Samoan tenor Pene Pati makes his Met broadcast debut as the lecherous Duke of Mantua, who preys on the innocent Gilda. The cast also features Soloman Howard and Rihab Chaieb as a ruthless assassin and his seductive sister. Maestro Daniele Callegari conducts the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Chorus in Verdi’s unforgettable score, full of famous melodies and heart-wrenching drama.

16:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca: Vissi d'arte (1900)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Suite (1927)

Ignaz Moscheles: Les Contrastes 'Grand Duo' (1846)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Wolf: Suite (1941)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies, Pt. 2

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—E. Power Biggs, organ

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—Stokowski Symphony

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Ebben? Ne andrò lontana [from Diva (1981)]—Renata Tebaldi; Monte Carlo Opera/Fausto Cleva

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 [from Children of a Lesser God (1986)]—Hilary Hahn, Margaret Batjer, violins; LA Chamber Orchestra/Jeffrey Kahane

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna [from Excalibur (1981)]—Chorus & Orchestra of Berlin German Opera/Eugen Jochum

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Music [from Excalibur (1981)]—Philharmonia Zürich/Fabio Luisi

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Lute Concerto in D RV 93 [from A Little Romance (1979)]—Eliot Fisk, guitar; Orchestra of St. Luke’s

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song [from Babe (1995)]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato [from Babe (1995)]—San Francisco Ballet Orchestra/Martin West

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine [from Babe (1995)]—Cambridge Singers; City of London Sinfonia/John Rutter

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Organ' [from Babe (1995)]—Gaston Litaize, organ; Chicago Symphony/Daniel Barenboim

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Harold Arlen Part 1

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Stephine Deneve, conductor; Steven Banks, saxophone; live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Darius Milhaud: La Création du monde Op 81

Guillaume Connesson: A Kind of Trane

Francis Poulenc: Suite from Les Biches

George Gershwin: An American in Paris

22:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire Allure The Three Amandas – Amanda Forsythe, soprano; Amanda Powell, soprano; Amanda Crider, mezzo-soprano; Jeannette Sorrell, direction, harpsichord, & program design; Francisco Fullana & Emi Tanabe, violins; Andrew Fouts, violin & viola; René Schiffer, cello; William Simms & Brian Kay, lute & theorbo; Parker Ramsay, baroque harp; Anthony Taddeo, percussion (first aired 2/24/2021)

I. Dance of Life

PRELUDE: El Cant dels Ocells (Song of the Birds) – trad. Catalan, arr. J. Sorrell

ANONYMOUS attributed to STEFANO LANDI (1587-1639) Passacaglia della Vita (Dance of Life), arr. J. Sorrell

II. In the Palace of Ferrara

ANDREA FALCONIERI (1586-1656) Ciaccona in G Major, arr. R. Schiffer

LUZZASCHO LUZZASCHI (1545-1607) Toccata del Quarto Tono – Parker Ramsay, harp

Dolcezze amarissime (Trio per il Concerto delle Donne), arr. J. Sorrell

ALESSANDRO PICCININI (1566-1638) Toccata in G Minor – William Simms, theorbo

BIAGIO MARINI (1594-1663) Passacalio à 4 in G Minor, Op. 22 no. 25

SAMUEL FRIEDRICH CAPRICORNUS (1628-1665) O Felix Jucunditas (O Happy Delight), from Theatrum Musicium, arr. J. Sorrell

III. Love is Too Much

BENEDETTO FERRARI (1603-1681) Amanti, io so vi dire – Ms. Forsythe, soprano

MARINI Sonata sopra Fuggi dolente core, Op. 22 no. 21

LUZZASCHI Troppo ben può questo tiranno (Trio per il Concerto delle Donne), arr. J. Sorrell

IV. Disdain

BARBARA STROZZI (1619-1677) Che si può fare (What can be done?), Op. 8 – Ms. Powell, soprano

CLAUDIO MONTEVERDI (1567-1643) Quel sguardo sdegnosetto, from the Scherzi Musicali – Ms. Crider, mezzo-soprano

VIRGILIO MAZZOCCHI (1597-1646) Sdegno, campion audace – Ms. Forsythe, soprano

V. The Allure of Spain

DIEGO ORTIZ (1510-1570) Two Recercadas from Trattado de Glosas, arr. J. Sorrell

Recercada 7 sobre la Romanesca

Recercada 2 sobre la Passamezzo moderno

JUAN ARAÑES (died c. 1649) Un Sarao de la Chacona (A Chacona Party), arr. J.Sorrell

ANTONIO VIVALDI (1678-1741) Concerto in D Major for 4 Violins, RV 549 –Olivier Brault, Adriane Post, Julie Andrijeski, & Evan Few; violins

23:25 QUIET HOUR

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 4 (1775)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)

Jules Mouquet: Pan and the Birds from 'La Flûte de Pan' (1905)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1839)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 12 (1886)

Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 3 for Strings 'Interlude in an Old Style' (1886)

