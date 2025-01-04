WCLV Program Guide 01-04-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Orchestra Suite #3 in D, BWV 1068 Anne Akiko Meyers, v; Jason Vieaux, g Avie AV-2455 Shining Night 5:26

0:05:00 Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 39 in g L'Estro Armonico/Derek Solomons CBS M2K-37861 (2) N/A 20:32

0:27:00 Dohnányi, Ernst von Variations on a Hungarian Folk Song, Op 29 Barry Snyder, p Pro Arte CDD-240 N/A 10:08

0:37:00 Rózsa, Miklós The Vintner's Daughter (Variations on a French Folksong), Op 2 New Zealand Sym/James Sedares Koch 3-7244-2 N/A 16:50

0:54:00 Babnik, Janos Presto Benko Consort Teldec 8.42782 Tanzmusik aus Ungarn 1:44

1:00:00 Bach, Carl Philipp Emanuel Duet in G Gunilla von Bahr, f; Clas Pehrsson, v BIS LP-6 N/A 5:19

1:05:00 Larsson, Lars-Erik Flute Concertino, Op 45/1 Gunilla von Bahr, f; Musicae Sveciae Orch/Verde BIS CD-473/474 (2) Larsson: Twelve Concertinos 10:20

1:16:00 Still, William Grant Pastorela Alexa Still, f; Susan DeWitt Smith, p Koch 3-7192-2 N/A 10:35

1:28:00 Mason, Daniel Gregory Violin Sonata in g, Op 5 Kevin Lawrence, v; Phillip Bush, p New World 80591-2 Daniel Gregory Mason and Frederick Shepherd Converse: Violin Sonatas 26:45:00

1:54:00 Confrey Relaxation Zez Confrey, p Warner Classics 49309-2 Piano Rolls And Scores - Realized By Artis Wodehouse 1:50

2:00:00 Schumann, Robert Romances and Ballades, Op. 53 Christopher Maltman, br; Graham Johnson, p Hyperion CDJ-33105 The Songs of Robert Schumann, Volume 5 5:07

2:05:00 Schumann, Robert Three Romances, Op. 94 Todd Levy, cl; Elena Abend, p Avie AV-2098 Brahms Schumann 12:41

2:18:00 Schumann, Robert Myrthen, Op. 25 Dorothea Röschmann, s; Graham Johnson, p Hyperion CDJ-33107 Songs of Robert Schumann 7 1:44

2:20:00 Debussy, Claude Images, set 3, for orchestra Montreal Sym Orch London 425502-2 Images / Nocturnes 35:22:00

2:55:00 Satie, Erik Le Piccadilly (Piano Rag, c 1904) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, p London 470290-2 The Magic of Satie 1:33

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Rossini, Gioachino Péchés de vieillesse (Sins of My Old Age), Vol V Alessandro Mangoni, p Naxos 8.572315 Rossini Complete Piano Music 3 5:08

3:05:00 Fenby, Eric Rossini on Ilkla Moor- Overture (1938) Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Gavin Sutherland ASV CDWHL-2126 British Light Music Discoveries 6:35

3:12:00 Moeran, Ernest John Overture for a Masque (1944) Ulster Orch/JoAnn Falletta Naxos 8.573106 MOERAN, E.J.: In the Mountain Country / Rhapsodies / Overture for a Masque (Frith, Ulster Orchestra, Falletta) 9:27

3:21:00 Farnaby, Giles A maske Pierre Hantaï, hc Adda 581172 Farnaby's Dreame 1:49

3:23:00 Fauré, Gabriel Piano Quintet #1 in d, Op 89 Jean-Philippe Collard, p; Parrenin String Quartet EMI/Ang CMS7-62548-2 (2) N/A 31:32:00

3:55:00 Satie, Erik Légende californienne (1905) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, p London 473620-2 (5) Satie (The Complete Solo Piano Music) 1:34

4:00:00 Vivaldi, Antonio Opera, Teuzzone Modo Antiquo/Federico Maria Sardelli Brilliant Classics 94030 Vivaldi: Opera Overtures 5:25

4:05:00 Hasse, Johann Adolph Astarto Ensemble Arcadia/Attilio Cremonesi Harmonia Mundi HMC-905244 La Contadina 2:27

4:08:00 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Daphnis et Aeglé Capella Savaria/Mary Térey-Smith Naxos 8.553746 RAMEAU: Anacreon / Daphnis et Egle 6:00

4:14:00 Handel, George Frideric Alcina Orchestre Baroque de Montréal/Joël Thiffault Atma ACD-22157 Handel: Ouvertures 6:11

4:22:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Concerto No. 20 in d minor, K. 466 Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie/Mikhail Pletnev, p Virgin 62259-2 (4) Piano Concertos 6, 15 & 27 32:47:00

4:55:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus String Divertimento in B-Flat, K. 137 Gerhard Meinl Tuba Sextet EMI/Ang CDC7-54729-2 N/A 1:25

5:00:00 Stravinsky, Igor Suite No. 2 for Small Orchestra St Luke's Orch/Robert Craft Musicmasters 67110-2 Stravinsky, The Composer Volume V 5:34

5:06:00 Grieg, Edvard Lyric Suite, Op. 54 Philharmonia Orch/Sir Malcolm Sargent Price-Less D-19092 Grieg: Peer Gynt Suites, Etc. 14:56

5:21:00 Arnold, Malcolm Little Suite #2 for Orchestra, Op 78 City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox Chandos CHAN-9509 Arnold: Orchestral Works 8:43

5:31:00 Stojowski, Zygmunt Suite for Orchestra in E-Flat, Op 9 Bialystok Orch/Marcin Nalecz-Niesiolowski Dux 625 N/A 24:13:00

5:55:00 Victoria, Tomas Luis de Ave Maria Cambridge Singers/John Rutter Collegium COLCD-116 Hail! Queen Of Heaven 1:48

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

06:00:45 Gioacchino Rossini D'alma celeste, oh Dio!" (O heavens, I dared to trouble) Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Daniela Barcellona, mezzo-soprano; Valencia Community Orchestra Daniel Oren Decca 001164750 "Bel Canto Spectacular - Juan Diego Flórez"

06:12:47 Leo Brouwer Quintet for Guitar and String Quartet Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar; Santiago Quartet Cubafilin Records 4 "Latin Perspective"

06:32:04 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 17 in d, Op. 31, No. 2 "The Tempest" Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI Classics 94573 "Beethoven: Piano Sonatas 8, 17, 23"

07:00:45 Julio Gomez Balada Orquesta de Cordoba Jose Luis Temes Verso n/a "Julio Gomez: Obra Sinfonica Completa"

07:16:22 Adolf von Henselt Aufforderung Zum Tanz (Invitation to the Dance) Sergio Gallo, piano Grand Piano GP661 "Adolf von Henselt: Piano Works"

07:27:57 Joan Manen Violin Concerto No. 1 Op. A-7 "Concierto espanol" Tianwa Yang, violin; Barcelona Symphony & Catalonia National Orchestra Darrell Ang Naxos 8573067 "Lalo - Manen: Violin Concertos"

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Clarice Assad: Hocus Pocus: Movement 3 Klutzy Witches Duo Noire Album: Night Triptych New Focus 210 Music: 4:36

Clarice Assad: Ode to Carmen Miranda ROCO; Johannes Debus, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 6:21

Joseph Haydn: Divertimento in C Major for winds, strings & continuo, Hob.II:11, "The Birthday" Sooyun Kim, flute; James Austin Smith, oboe; Ani Kavafian, violin; Chad Hoopes, violin; David Finckel, cello; Anthony Manzo, bass; Mika Sasaki, piano Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, Spieker Center for the Arts, Menlo Park, CA Music: 14:21

Scott Yoo: Piano Quartet, Op. 1 (World Premiere) John Novacek, piano; Scott Yoo, violin; Maurycy Banaszek, viola; Sophie Shao, cello Festival Mozaic, Harold J. Miossi Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Cuesta College, San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 21:46

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1 Movement 3 Fuga Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Kenneth Schermerhorn, conductor Album: Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 1 Naxos 557470 Music: 4:27

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in D major, (for the Left Hand), M. 82 Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Stephane Deneve, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 19:04

Sophie Fay: The Bell Tower Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, violin; David Samuel, viola; Drew Petersen, piano Emerging Composers Intensive at the Hidden Valley Music Seminars, Walden Theater, Hidden Valley Music Seminars, Carmel Valley, CA Music: 9:04

Adolphus Hailstork: Sanctum Rhapsody for Viola and Piano Meghan Yost, viola; Irene Kim, piano Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow, GA Music: 14:26

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

10:02:00 Vivaldi, Antonio Opera, Teuzzone Modo Antiquo/Federico Maria Sardelli Brilliant Classics 94030 Vivaldi: Opera Overtures 5:25

10:05:00 Hasse, Johann Adolph Astarto Ensemble Arcadia/Attilio Cremonesi Harmonia Mundi HMC-905244 La Contadina 2:27

10:08:00 Rameau, Jean-Philippe Daphnis et Aeglé Capella Savaria/Mary Térey-Smith Naxos 8.553746 RAMEAU: Anacreon / Daphnis et Egle 6:00

10:16:00 Handel, George Frideric Alcina Orchestre Baroque de Montréal/Joël Thiffault Atma ACD-22157 Handel: Ouvertures 6:11

10:23:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Concerto No. 20 in d minor, K. 466 Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie/Mikhail Pletnev, p Virgin 62259-2 (4) Piano Concertos 6, 15 & 27 32:47

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:00 Grieg, Edvard Lyric Suite, Op. 54 Philharmonia Orch/Sir Malcolm Sargent Price-Less D-19092 Grieg: Peer Gynt Suites, Etc. 14:56

11:27:00 Arnold, Malcolm Little Suite #2 for Orchestra, Op 78 City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox Chandos CHAN-9509 Arnold: Orchestral Works 8:43

11:38:00 Stojowski, Zygmunt Suite for Orchestra in E-Flat, Op 9 Bialystok Orch/Marcin Nalecz-Niesiolowski Dux 625 N/A 24:13

11:55:00 Victoria, Tomas Luis de Ave Maria Cambridge Singers/John Rutter Collegium COLCD-116 Hail! Queen Of Heaven 1:48

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded December 30, 2024

We’ll hear the adrenaline-filled performances taking place at the 37th Annual Irving M. Klein International String Competition, meet the players, hear from the jury, and of course, learn who wins. Violinist Tessa Lark and pianist Peter Dugan co-host this portrait of one of our country’s top competitions for young players.

Hayoung Choi, violin, 20, from Daejeon, South Korea performs excerpt from Travel of Modes for Solo Violin by Gloria Justen (1966 - )

Jacques Forestier, violin, 17, from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada performs excerpt from Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47, Allegro Moderato by Jean Sibelius (1865-1957)

Emily Hwang, viola, 16, from Palo Alto, California performs Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major, VWV 1010, Sarabanda by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Han Lee, cello, 22, from the New York City area originally from Japan performs Cello Suite No. 2 in D minor, BWV 1008, Courante by Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Andromeda Kepecs, 18, Woodside, CA. performs excerpt from Violin Concerto No. 2 BB117, Mvt 1 by Béla Bartók (1881-1945)

Jaewon Wee, 22, violin, South Korea performs Travel of Modes for Solo Violin by Gloria Justen (1966 - )

Gaeun Kim, 20 from the New York City area originally from South Korea performs Excerpts from Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op.33 by Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

13:00 ROBERT K. JOHNSON FOUNDATION METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2024-25 season of Saturday matinee radio broadcasts continues with a highlight from last fall: Les Contes d’Hoffmann – The Tales of Hoffmann – by Jacques Offenbach. It stars acclaimed French tenor Benjamin Bernheim in the title role of the poet whose stories of lost love lead him to artistic inspiration. The cast also features Christian Van Horn as the mysterious Four Villains; Vasilisa Berzhanskaya as Hoffmann’s Muse and best friend Nicklausse; and Erin Morley, Pretty Yende, and Clémentine Margaine as the objects of his love: a mechanical doll, an aspiring singer, and a courtesan. Marco Armiliato conducted the Met Orchestra and Chorus in Offenbach’s dazzling score.

16:22 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' (1859)

Josef Suk: Piano Trio in c (1889)

Alexander Glazunov: Finale from Symphony No. 1 (1881)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Morricone Conducts Morricone

Ennio Morricone: The Good the Bad & the Ugly: Main titles & Ecstasy of Gold—St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone (Sony 61672) 6:34

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: Man with the Harmonica & Jill’s Theme—Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone (Decca 25323) 5:34

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in America: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone (Sony 93456) 3:06

Ennio Morricone: Giuseppe Tornatore Suite [themes from Cinema Paradiso, The Legend of 1900, Malena & A Pure Formality]—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone (Sony 93456) 13:44

Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown—Chorus and Orch of St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone (Sony 61672) 5:38

Ennio Morricone: The Lady Caliph: Dinner & Nocturne—Yo-Yo Ma; Roma Sinfonietta/Morricone (Sony 93456) 6:23

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite—Kodály Choir; Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone (Decca 25323) 8:19

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1947 On Stage

18:00:00 0:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Nonesuch 979151-2 Songs by Gershwin

18:01:05 1:41 Frederick Loewe Overture from Brigadoon Orchestra RCA 1001-2-RG Brigadoon -- Original B'way Cast

18:02:46 2:44 A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe Almost Like Being in Love David Brooks, Marion Bell RCA 1001-2-RG Brigadoon -- Original B'way Cast

18:05:26 2:05 A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe Come to Me, Bend to Me Frank Porretta DRG DRG19071 Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast

18:08:08 3:41 A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe There but For You Go I David Brooks RCA 1001-2-RG Brigadoon -- Original B'way Cast

18:11:59 3:14 Burton Lane, Yip Harburg How Are Things in Glocca Morra? Ella Logan Sony SK89208 Finian's Rainbow -- Orginal B'way Cast

18:15:35 3:25 Burton Lane, Yip Harburg Old Devil Moon Ella Logan, Donald Richards Sony SK89208 Finian's Rainbow -- Orginal B'way Cast

18:19:37 2:26 Burton Lane, Yip Harburg When the Idle Poor… Company Ghostlight GH4402-2 Finian's Rainbow -- 2004 Irish Rep Production

18:22:23 1:59 Burton Lane, Yip Harburg When I'm Not Near the Girl I Love… David Wayne Sony SK89208 Finian's Rainbow -- Orginal B'way Cast

18:24:58 0:58 Jule Styne Bathing Beauties Ballet Orchestra Painted Smiles PSCD-149 Ballet on Broadway

18:25:55 2:37 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Nobody Ever Died for Dear Old Rutgers Phil Silvers Sepia Sepia1048 High Button Shoes -- Original B'way Cast

18:28:22 2:58 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Papa, Won't You Dance With Me? Nanette Fabray Sepia Sepia1048 High Button Shoes -- Original B'way Cast

18:31:56 3:08 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein One Foot, Other Foot Chorus RCA 07863-52758 Allegro -- Original B'way Cast

18:35:02 3:12 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein You Are Never Away John Battles RCA 07863-52758 Allegro -- Original B'way Cast

18:38:37 3:10 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Allegro Liz Callaway, Patrick Wilson Masterworks B'way 88697-41738 Allegro -- Studio Cast

18:42:11 2:30 Bob Hilliard Civilization Elaine Stritch Painted Smiles PS1380 Great Revues Revisited

18:44:41 3:18 Kurt Weill-Langston Hughes Ain't It Awful, the Heat? Company Sony MK44688 Street Scene -- Original B'way Cast

18:47:58 3:41 Kurt Weill-Langston Hughes Lonely House Brian Sullivan Sony MK44688 Street Scene -- Original B'way Cast

18:51:56 1:04 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Sony SK60659 Gershwin Fantasy

18:53:20 3:34 Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn Filler: I Still Get Jealous Nanette Fabray, Jack McCauley Sepia Sepia1048 High Button Shoes -- Original B'way Cast

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 (1772)

Karol Szymanowski: Stabat Mater (1926)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Jaime Martín, conductor; Augustin Hadelich, violin

Dai Wei: Invisible Portals

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in E minor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 ‘Jupiter’

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 82 ‘The Bear’—Christoph Perick, conductor (Dorian 90168)

22:00 OVATIONS: Canton Symphony, Melanie Ashkar, mezzo-soprano

Antonin Dvorak: Slavonic Dance No. 8

Bedrich Smetana: Dance of the Comedians

Alma Mahler: Selected Songs

Gustav Mahler: “I Went Out this Morning Through the Fields” from “Songs of a Wayfarer”; “Rheinlegendchen” (“Little Rhine Legend”) from “The Youth’s Magic Horn”

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 1

23:20 QUIET HOUR

Horatio Parker: Nocturne from Four Sketches (1890)

Henri Tomasi: Nocturne from Trumpet Concerto (1948)

Isaac Albéniz: Córdoba from 'Cantos de España' (1896)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)

Richard Strauss: Four Last Songs: Beim Schlafengehn (1948)

