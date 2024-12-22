WCLV Program Guide 12-22-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

ohann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 140, Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme (Sleepers Wake) Giovanni De Chiaro, g

Camille Saint-Saens Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso, Op. 28 Evelyn Glennie, per; National Phil/Barry Wordsworth

English Trad Marimba Carol Medley Univeristy of Oklahoma Percussion Ensemble

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck Motet, Hodie Christus natus est Regensburger Domspatzen/ Ratzinger

German Trad Carol, Heil'ge Nacht, ich grusse dich Regensburger Domspatzen/Georg Ratzinger

German Trad In dulci jubilo Regensburger Domspatzen/Georg Ratzinger

Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Sonata No. 2 in b-flat, Op. 36 Michael Ponti, p

Leontovich Carol of the Bells Univeristy of Oklahoma Percussion Ensemble

Michael Praetorius Lobe den Herren Music of the Baroque/ThoMusic of the Baroque MB-104 Von Himmel hoch 5:25

Michael Praetorius Terpsichore Music of the Baroque/Thomas Wikman

Michael Praetorius Christmas chorale motet, Resonet in laudibus Trinity College Cho, Cambridge/Richard Marlow

Heinrich von Biber Mystery Sonatas (Rosary) Andrew Manze, v; Richard Egarr, hc

Anders Ohrwall Gaudete Soli Deo Gloria Cantorum/Almeda Berkey

Trad Spanish Carol, Fum, fum, fum Univeristy of Oklahoma Percussion Ensemble

Traditional Carol, The First Nowell Canadian Brass

English Trad Carol, What Child is this? (Greensleeves) Canadian Brass

Welsh Trad Carol, Deck the Hall Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley

Gordon Young Tambourine Noel Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley

French Trad Carol, Ding! Dong! merrily on high Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley

Adolphe-Charles Adam Cantique de Noel (O Holy Night) Gloriae Dei Cantores/Elizabeth Patterson

Guillaume Costeley Carol, Allon, gay bergeres Music of the Baroque Cho/Thomas Wikman

Camille Saint-Saens Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat, Op. 29 Pascal Roge, p; London Phil

Camille Saint-Saens Christmas Oratorio Dresden Kreuzchor, Dresden Phil/Martin Flamig

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Franz Liszt Weihnachtsbaum Leslie Howard, p

Norman Dello Joio Variants on a Mediaeval Tune (In dulci jubilo) Dallas Wind Symphony/Frederick Fennell

Franz Liszt Weihnachtsbaum Leslie Howard, p

John Rutter Gloria Mormon Tabernacle Cho, Canadian Brass/Craig Jessop

John Rutter Brother Heinrich's Christmas Cambridge Singers, City of London Sinfonia/Rutter

Welsh Trad Carol, Deck the Hall Cambridge Singers/John Rutter

Franz Liszt Weihnachtsbaum Leslie Howard, p

Franz Liszt Weihnachtsbaum Leslie Howard, p

Johann Strauss II Die Fledermaus Salerno-Sonnenberg, B Kim, v's, M Kawasaki, vi, M Lidstrom, E Kim, vc's

Victor Herbert Babes in Toyland St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin

Carl Reinecke Toy Symphony Raymond Lewenthal, p; Ensemble

Gioachino Rossini La Boutique fantasque St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner

English Trad Carol, The First Noel Glen Ellyn Children's Cho, Chicago Chamber Brass/Doreen Rao

Trad, American Carol, O Come, All Ye Faithful Huddersfield Cho Society, John Foster Black Dyke Mills Band/Roy Newsome

English Trad Carol, God Rest Ye, Merry gentlemen Huddersfield Cho Society, John Foster Black Dyke Mills Band/Roy Newsome

English Trad Christmas Medley Univeristy of Oklahoma Percussion Ensemble

Alfred Reed Russian Christmas Music Dallas Wind Sym/Jerry Junkin

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Christmas Eve (1894-5) Armenian Phil/Loris Tjeknavorian

British Trad Carol, It Came Upon a Midnight Clear The Western Wind

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Jan Sandström: Lo, how a Rose e'er blooming (1995)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 3 (1993)

David Lovrien: Minor Alterations (2007)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Magnificat quarti toni (1622)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 39 (1788)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: March (1892)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket (1734)

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells/Vive le Vent d'Hiver (1857)

Traditional: Il est né le divin enfant

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 4 (1963)

Georges Bizet: The Miracle Doctor: Overture (1857)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Ola Gjeilo: Northern Lights (2008)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 1: Chorale fantasia 'Wie schön leuchtet der Morgenstern' (1725)

Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911)

Jerome Moross: The Big Country: Theme (1958)

Various: 'Christmas with Chanticleer and Dawn Upshaw' (2001)

Cole Porter: Let's Do It (1928)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)

Jack Sutte: We Got the Sweets Suite (2021)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

John Rutter: Brother Heinrich's Christmas (1982)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 3 (1963)

Jester Hairston: Mary's Boy Child (1956)

Antonín Dvorák: Violin Concerto in a (1880)

Johann Strauss Jr: Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music (1871)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Johann Melchior Molter: Concerto Pastorale (1740)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: The Flight into Egypt (1927)

Michael Praetorius: Lo, how a rose e'er blooming (1609)

Anonymous: Personent hodie (1360)

Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture (1874)

John Williams: Home Alone 2: Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas (1992)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season (2004)

John Williams: Home Alone: Holiday Flight (1990)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Kermit Poling: Two Puerto Rican Carols (2010)

Kermit Poling: A Holly and Ivy Calypso (2010)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Oboe Concerto in C (1777)

Daniel Pinkham: Christmas Cantata (1958)

Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 8 in d (1955)

Bruce Saylor: Cantata 'Star of Wonder' (1989)

Henri Büsser: Le sommeil de l'Enfant Jesus (1920)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

H. Walford Davies: O Little Town of Bethlehem (1910)

Anonymous: The Virgin Mary had a Baby Boy

Wilhelm Friedemann Bach: Symphony for Strings in F 'Dissonant' (1740)

Robert MacGimsey: Sweet Little Jesus Boy (1934)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Anonymous: Corde natus ex parentis (950)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite from the Christmas Oratorio (1720)

Kurt Weill: Lost in the Stars (1949)

Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck: Hodie Christus natus est (1619)

Daniel Read: While Shepherds Watched (1785)

Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds (1999)

Giuseppe Verdi: Aïda: Ballet Music (1870)

Arcangelo Corelli: Concerto Grosso in g 'Christmas' (1713)

Michael Praetorius: Christmas Vespers: Processional (1621)

Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957)

Domenico Zipoli: Pastorale (1720)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Part 1 (1734)

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells (1857)

Traditional: Good King Wenceslas

Billy May: Holiday Cheer (1958)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

William Henry Fry: Santa Claus Symphony (1853)

Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e (1844)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)

Antonín Dvorák: Rondo in g (1893)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)

John Rutter: Five Meditations for Orchestra (1987)

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier: Ballet de Village No. 2 (1734)

Gustav Holst: In the Bleak Midwinter (1906)

Henry Charles Litolff: Scherzo from Concerto Symphonique No. 4 (1852)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D (1806)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 191 'Gloria in excelsis Deo' (1741)

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 2 (1993)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Children's Prayer (1893)

Armas Toivo Valdemar Maasalo: The Bells of Christmas (1940)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from String Quartet No. 26 (1772)

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale (1932)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Ludwig Bonvin: Christmas Night's Dream (1900)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

