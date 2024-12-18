WCLV Program Guide 12-19-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
German Trad Carol, O du frohliche! Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, s; Ambrosian Sngrs, Philharmonia/Charles Mackerras
Traditional Sandmannchen Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, s; Philharmonia/Sir CharlesMackerras EMI CDM7-63574-2 Christmas Album * Schwarzkopf/Mackerras 2:50
Johannes Brahms Two Rhapsodies, Op 79 Wilhelm Kempff, p
Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 1 in F minor, Op. 10 Vienna Sym Orch/Eliahu Inbal
English Trad Carol, The First Noel Glen Ellyn Children's Cho, Chicago Chamber Brass/Doreen Rao
Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Greensleeves (1934) Orch/Morton Gould
Peter Cornelius Weihnachtslieder, Op 8 Peter Schreier, t; Norman Shetler, p
Felix Mendelssohn Piano and Strings Concerto in a Cyprien Katsaris, p; Franz Liszt Chamber Orch/Janos Rolla
German Trad Personent hodie Cambridge Singers/John Rutter
Leroy Anderson Forgotten Dreams Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel
Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride Boston Pops Orch/Arthur Fiedler
Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols BBC Concert Orch/Leonard Slatkin
Haydn Joy to the World (after Piano Sonata in D) Jeffrey Biegel, p
Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a Martha Argerich & Nicolas Economou, p's.
Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker, Op. 71 Philharmonia Orch/Michael Tilson Thomas
Jule Styne Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Giovanni De Chiaro, g
Jacques Offenbach Le voyage dans la lune Gulbenkian Foundation Orch/Michel Swierczewski
Emile Waldteufel Les Patineurs (The Skaters) Waltz, Op 183 St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner
Bernard Herrmann Currier and Ives Suite New Zealand Sym Orch/James Sedares
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
English Trad Carol, The First Nowell Trinity College Cho, Cambridge/Richard Marlow
Rick Sowash Piano Trio #3, A Christmas Divertimento Mirecourt Trio
English Anon 16th c The Boar's Head Carol The Sixteen Cho/Harry Christophers
Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat in D, BWV 243 Upshaw, Jensen, Simpson, Gordon, Stone, Atlanta Sym & Cho/Shaw
Johann Pachelbel Chorale Prelude, Vom Himmel hoch, da komm ich her Dietrich Prost, o
Beethoven What Child is This? (after Beethoven's Sonata in c#, Op 27/1) Jeffrey Biegel, p
Bela Bartok Rhapsody No. 1 Ida Haendel, v; Vladimir Ashkenazy, p
Bela Bartok Rumanian Christmas Carols, Sz 57 Zoltan Kocsis, p
Edward Elgar The Wand of Youth Suite #2, Op 1b English String Orch/William Boughton
Frank Taylor Toy Symphony Raymond Lewenthal, p; Ensemble Seraphim
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day (after Sonata in C, K. 545) Jeffrey Biegel, p
Richard WILLIS Carol, It Came Upon a Midnight Clear Robert Decormier Singers/Robert DeCormier
Zoltan Kodaly Dances of Galanta Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati
English Trad Carol, O Come All Ye Faithful London Brass
German Trad Carol, In dulci jubilo London Brass; Leslie Pearson, o
Franz Gruber Carol, Stille Nacht (Silent Night) London Brass
Welsh Trad Carol, Deck the Hall Oregon Repertory Singers/Gilbert Seeley
Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 110, Unser Mund sei voll Lachens (May our mouth be filled with laughter) Soloists; Leipzig Thomaner Cho, New Bach Collegium Musicum/Rotzsch
John Reading Carol, O Come, All Ye Faithful Aaron Brask, fh
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
August Soederman: Swedish Festival Music (1858)
Hugo Alfvén: Roslag Polka (1956)
Alexander Reinagle: Overture in G (1787)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)
Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)
Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)
Johann Abraham Peter Schulz: The Harvest Feast: Overture (1790)
Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)
Carl Michael Ziehrer: Schönfeld March (1890)
Federico Moreno Tórroba: Airs of la Mancha (1960)
Edward MacDowell: To a Hummingbird (1897)
Eubie Blake: Charleston Rag (1899)
Pio Carlo Nevi: March on Themes from Puccini's 'La bohème' (1896)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh, I Can't Sit Down (1935)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 10 (1868)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Overture (1935)
Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)
Antonio Caldara: Cajo Marzio Coriolano: Overture (1717)
Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 in c 'Revolutionary' (1832)
Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)
Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from 'Triple' Concerto (1804)
Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 1 in c (1841)
Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)
Francesco Manfredini: Concerto Grosso in C 'Christmas' (1718)
Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)
John Rutter: Nativity Carol (1963)
Traditional: Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night'
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (1892)
Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 18 in E-Flat 'Hunt' (1802)
Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)
Aram Khachaturian: Piano Concerto (1936)
André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël (1943)
Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' (1844)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)
William Byrd: O magnum mysterium (1607)
David Conte: O magnum mysterium (2003)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)
Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol (1641)
Gary Ruschman: Pat-a-Drummer (2011)
Traditional: Advent Hymn
Alexander Glazunov: Chopiniana Suite (1893)
Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season (2004)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)
Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High
John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)
Traditional: Quittez, pasteurs
Francis Poulenc: Four Christmas Motets: O magnum mysterium (1952)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Once Upon a Time (1901)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive...O Thou that tellest (1741)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 3 (1904)
Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)
Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)
Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)
Traditional: Christ Child's Lullaby
Traditional: Frost & Snow, 28th of January & Dominion Reel
Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
John Rutter: Dancing Day (1973)
Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy
Traditional: Wintertide
Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
George Frederick Bristow: Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' (1856)
Boris Lyatoshinksy: Symphony No. 3 in b (1951)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Alfred Burt: A Christmas Greeting (1954)
Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols (1942)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 62 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1724)
Max Bruch: Concerto for Violin & Viola (1911)
Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes: Finale (1852)
Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 4 in c 'After Alkan' (2005)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols (1952)
Wilhelm Stenhammar: Symphony No. 2 in g (1915)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)
Jean Roger-Ducasse: Interlude from 'Au jardin de Marguerite' (1909)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
John Ireland: The Holy Boy (1913)
Traditional: Wexford Carol
Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)
Traditional: Suo gân
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)
Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas (1943)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 (1826)