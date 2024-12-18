WCLV Program Guide 12-19-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

German Trad Carol, O du frohliche! Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, s; Ambrosian Sngrs, Philharmonia/Charles Mackerras

Traditional Sandmannchen Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, s; Philharmonia/Sir CharlesMackerras EMI CDM7-63574-2 Christmas Album * Schwarzkopf/Mackerras 2:50

Johannes Brahms Two Rhapsodies, Op 79 Wilhelm Kempff, p

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 1 in F minor, Op. 10 Vienna Sym Orch/Eliahu Inbal

English Trad Carol, The First Noel Glen Ellyn Children's Cho, Chicago Chamber Brass/Doreen Rao

Ralph Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Greensleeves (1934) Orch/Morton Gould

Peter Cornelius Weihnachtslieder, Op 8 Peter Schreier, t; Norman Shetler, p

Felix Mendelssohn Piano and Strings Concerto in a Cyprien Katsaris, p; Franz Liszt Chamber Orch/Janos Rolla

German Trad Personent hodie Cambridge Singers/John Rutter

Leroy Anderson Forgotten Dreams Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel

Leroy Anderson Sleigh Ride Boston Pops Orch/Arthur Fiedler

Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols BBC Concert Orch/Leonard Slatkin

Haydn Joy to the World (after Piano Sonata in D) Jeffrey Biegel, p

Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a Martha Argerich & Nicolas Economou, p's.

Peter Tchaikovsky The Nutcracker, Op. 71 Philharmonia Orch/Michael Tilson Thomas

Jule Styne Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Giovanni De Chiaro, g

Jacques Offenbach Le voyage dans la lune Gulbenkian Foundation Orch/Michel Swierczewski

Emile Waldteufel Les Patineurs (The Skaters) Waltz, Op 183 St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Bernard Herrmann Currier and Ives Suite New Zealand Sym Orch/James Sedares

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

English Trad Carol, The First Nowell Trinity College Cho, Cambridge/Richard Marlow

Rick Sowash Piano Trio #3, A Christmas Divertimento Mirecourt Trio

English Anon 16th c The Boar's Head Carol The Sixteen Cho/Harry Christophers

Johann Sebastian Bach Magnificat in D, BWV 243 Upshaw, Jensen, Simpson, Gordon, Stone, Atlanta Sym & Cho/Shaw

Johann Pachelbel Chorale Prelude, Vom Himmel hoch, da komm ich her Dietrich Prost, o

Beethoven What Child is This? (after Beethoven's Sonata in c#, Op 27/1) Jeffrey Biegel, p

Bela Bartok Rhapsody No. 1 Ida Haendel, v; Vladimir Ashkenazy, p

Bela Bartok Rumanian Christmas Carols, Sz 57 Zoltan Kocsis, p

Edward Elgar The Wand of Youth Suite #2, Op 1b English String Orch/William Boughton

Frank Taylor Toy Symphony Raymond Lewenthal, p; Ensemble Seraphim

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day (after Sonata in C, K. 545) Jeffrey Biegel, p

Richard WILLIS Carol, It Came Upon a Midnight Clear Robert Decormier Singers/Robert DeCormier

Zoltan Kodaly Dances of Galanta Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati

English Trad Carol, O Come All Ye Faithful London Brass

German Trad Carol, In dulci jubilo London Brass; Leslie Pearson, o

Franz Gruber Carol, Stille Nacht (Silent Night) London Brass

Welsh Trad Carol, Deck the Hall Oregon Repertory Singers/Gilbert Seeley

Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 110, Unser Mund sei voll Lachens (May our mouth be filled with laughter) Soloists; Leipzig Thomaner Cho, New Bach Collegium Musicum/Rotzsch

John Reading Carol, O Come, All Ye Faithful Aaron Brask, fh

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

August Soederman: Swedish Festival Music (1858)

Hugo Alfvén: Roslag Polka (1956)

Alexander Reinagle: Overture in G (1787)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 5 in f (1740)

Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings (1937)

Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: When I was a lad (1878)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)

Johann Abraham Peter Schulz: The Harvest Feast: Overture (1790)

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 9 (1886)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Schönfeld March (1890)

Federico Moreno Tórroba: Airs of la Mancha (1960)

Edward MacDowell: To a Hummingbird (1897)

Eubie Blake: Charleston Rag (1899)

Pio Carlo Nevi: March on Themes from Puccini's 'La bohème' (1896)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Oh, I Can't Sit Down (1935)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 10 (1868)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Overture (1935)

Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2 (1875)

Antonio Caldara: Cajo Marzio Coriolano: Overture (1717)

Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 12 in c 'Revolutionary' (1832)

Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Treasure Waltz (1885)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Hugh Martin: Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (1944)

Mel Tormé: The Christmas Song (1946)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Suite (1892)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo from 'Triple' Concerto (1804)

Louise Farrenc: Symphony No. 1 in c (1841)

Sergei Prokofiev: War and Peace: The Ball (1945)

Francesco Manfredini: Concerto Grosso in C 'Christmas' (1718)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 1 (1963)

John Rutter: Nativity Carol (1963)

Traditional: Sussex Carol 'On Christmas Night'

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Dream Pantomime (1893)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy (1892)

Bernard de La Monnoye: Patapan (1720)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Emmanuel Chabrier: Dix pièces pittoresques: Menuet pompeux (1881)

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 18 in E-Flat 'Hunt' (1802)

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Aram Khachaturian: Piano Concerto (1936)

André Jolivet: Pastorales de Noël (1943)

Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' (1844)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' (1873)

William Byrd: O magnum mysterium (1607)

David Conte: O magnum mysterium (2003)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Allegro from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Traditional: The Coventry Carol (1534)

Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol (1641)

Gary Ruschman: Pat-a-Drummer (2011)

Traditional: Advent Hymn

Alexander Glazunov: Chopiniana Suite (1893)

Alan Silvestri: The Polar Express: Spirit of the Season (2004)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Waltz of the Flowers (1892)

Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)

Traditional: Quittez, pasteurs

Francis Poulenc: Four Christmas Motets: O magnum mysterium (1952)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Once Upon a Time (1901)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Behold, A Virgin shall conceive...O Thou that tellest (1741)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 3 (1904)

Adolphe Adam: O Holy Night (1847)

Hector Berlioz: L'Enfance du Christ: The Shepherds' Farewell (1854)

Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture (1880)

Traditional: Christ Child's Lullaby

Traditional: Frost & Snow, 28th of January & Dominion Reel

Bruce Healey: Medley 'Sing With Us of Christmas' (1999)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

John Rutter: Dancing Day (1973)

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Traditional: Wintertide

Franz Schubert: Overture in the Italian Style (1817)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

George Frederick Bristow: Overture to 'A Winter's Tale' (1856)

Boris Lyatoshinksy: Symphony No. 3 in b (1951)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Alfred Burt: A Christmas Greeting (1954)

Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols (1942)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 62 'Nun komm der Heiden Heiland' (1724)

Max Bruch: Concerto for Violin & Viola (1911)

Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes: Finale (1852)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 4 in c 'After Alkan' (2005)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols (1952)

Wilhelm Stenhammar: Symphony No. 2 in g (1915)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

Jean Roger-Ducasse: Interlude from 'Au jardin de Marguerite' (1909)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

John Ireland: The Holy Boy (1913)

Traditional: Wexford Carol

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)

Traditional: Suo gân

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910)

Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas (1943)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 (1826)