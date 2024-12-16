WCLV Program Guide 12-17-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Welsh Trad Carol, Deck the Hall Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley

German Trad Personent hodie Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley

Victor Christian Hely-Hutchinson Carol Symphony City of Prague Phil/Gavin Sutherland

William Boyce Symphony #8 in d I Solisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro

Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata in c-sharp minor, H XVI:16 Bart van Oort, forte-p

English Trad Carol, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen Anthony Newman, o

Gottfried Wolters Carol, Maria durch ein Dornwald ging Swiss Vocal Consort/Marco Amherd

Burkhard Kinzler Carol, Still, still, still Swiss Vocal Consort/Marco Amherd

Alexei Verstovsky Jingle Bell Osipov Balalaika Orch/Viktor Dubrovsky

Camille Saint-Saens Cello Concerto No. 1 in a minor, Op. 33 Laszlo Varga, vc; Radio Luxembourg Orch/Louis de Froment

Gregory Vasilevich Sviridov The Snowstorm Yurlov State Cho; Ostankino Sym Orch/Vladimir Fedoseyev

Marcel Dupre 79 Chorales, Op. 28 Jeremy Filsell, o

Edward Elgar The Snow American Boy Cho/James Litton

Edward Elgar String Quartet in e, Op 83 Chilingirian String Quartet

English Trad We Wish You a Merry Christmas Huddersfield Cho Society, Black Dyke Mills Band/Roy Newsome

Bohuslav Martinu Merry Christmas 1941 St Paul Chamber Orch/Christopher Hogwood

Bedrich Smetana Ma vlast (My Fatherland) Chicago Sym Orch/Rafael Kubelik

Jaroslav Jezek Bagatelles Tomas Visek, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Gioachino Rossini The Barber of Seville Pilafian, tuba; Arizona State University Chamber Orch/Russell

Gioachino Rossini Il Signor Bruschino National Phil/Riccardo Chailly

Gioachino Rossini Peches de vieillesse (Sins of My Old Age), Vol I Lugano Societa Cameristica/Edwin Loehrer

Gioachino Rossini Matinees musicales, Op. 24 Helsingborg Sym/Okko Kamu

English Trad Folksong, Come you not from Newcastle? Kathleen Ferrier, c, Frederick Stone, p

Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols, Op. 28 Robert Shaw Chamber Singers/Shaw

Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Woodwinds BBC Concert Orch Winds/Leonard Slatkin

Louis-Claude Daquin Noel Kevin Bowyer, o

Arcangelo Corelli Concerto grosso in g, Op 6/8, Christmas Concerto Tafelmusik/Jean Lamon

Richard Strauss Schlagobers, Op. 70 Tokyo Metropolitan Sym Orch/Hiroshi Wakasugi

Richard Strauss Song, Winterreise Manuel Walser, br; Nina Schumann, p

George Frederic Handel Hymn, Joy to the World Pittsburgh Sym Brass

Trad Irish The Wexford Carol Pittsburgh Sym Brass

Gerald Finzi Dies Natalis, Op 8 (1939) Martyn Hill, t; City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox

Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Brass Choir BBC Concert Orch Brass/Leonard Slatkin

Robert Russell Bennett Christmas Medley #1 Robert Shaw Cho, Orch/Robert Shaw

Norman Dello Joio Christmas Music Debra Torok, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Franz Lehár: The Count of Luxemburg: Waltzes (1909)

Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols (1952)

Traditional: The Canadian Set

Étienne Méhul: Le trésor supposé: Overture (1802)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)

James Hewitt: Medley Overture (1798)

Domenico Cimarosa: Il maestro di cappella: Overture (1793)

Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel (1872)

Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)

Leroy Anderson: The First Day of Spring (1954)

Henry Purcell: Come Ye Sons of Art: Duet 'Sound the Trumpet' (1694)

François Dompierre: The Devil's Beauties (2000)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 (1930)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Wedding March (1876)

Jonathan Smith: A Little Christmas Medley (2009)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6: Gavotte (1720)

Joseph Lamb: Ragtime Nightingale (1915)

David Lovrien: Minor Alterations (2007)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 9 for Winds (1776)

Orlande de Lassus: In Monte Oliveti (1570)

Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1864)

Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand (1930)

Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 (1963)

Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Main Title (1955)

Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)

François Joseph Gossec: Christmas Suite (1790)

Peter Heidrich: Happy Birthday Tango (1994)

Traditional: Greensleeves

Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' (1928)

George Butterworth: Two English Idylls (1911)

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 (1839)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: 2 Minuets (1725)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Vince Guaraldi: My Little Drum (1965)

Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here (1965)

Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)

Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass (1955)

Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas

George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (1963)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole (1879)

Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)

John Rutter: Nativity Carol (1963)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)

Traditional: Wexford Carol

Gioacchino Rossini: Il viaggio a Reims: Overture (1825)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Galop (1944)

Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite: Mephisto Waltz (1947)

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)

Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)

James Pierpont: Jingle Bells (1857)

Max Bruch: Symphony No. 2 in f (1870)

Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds (1999)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: December 'Christmas' (1876)

Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: December (1841)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)

Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol (1641)

John Rutter: Gloria (1974)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen (1734)

Mateo Flecha: Riu, riu, chiu (1556)

Tomás Luis de Victoria: O magnum mysterium (1572)

Mateo Flecha: El jubilate (1540)

Randy Edelman & Trevor Jones: The Last of the Mohicans: Main theme (1993)

Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement (1892)

Giuseppe Verdi: Alzira: Prelude (1845)

Gustav Holst: Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Day' (1910)

John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol (1966)

John Rutter: Candlelight Carol (1984)

John Rutter: Angels' Carol (1988)

John Rutter: Donkey Carol (1975)

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Czárdás (1870)

Anthony DiLorenzo: Christmas 'Toons (2007)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' (1904)

Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here (1965)

Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 1 (1993)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)

Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos (1887)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat in D (1723)

Jean-Michel Damase: Seventeen Variations for Wind Quintet (1952)

Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Unfinished' (1886)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)

Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on Theme by Paganini (1941)

Stanislaw Moniuszko: The Raftsman: Overture (1858)

Ignace Jan Paderewski: Piano Concerto in a (1889)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat (1792)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale (1932)

Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo' (1996)

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)

Richard Purvis: Prelude on 'Greensleeves' (1980)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He shall feed His flock (1741)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)

Giovanni Gabrieli: O magnum mysterium (1587)

Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds

Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas (1943)

