WCLV Program Guide 12-17-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Welsh Trad Carol, Deck the Hall Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley
German Trad Personent hodie Mormon Tabernacle Cho/Jerold D Ottley
Victor Christian Hely-Hutchinson Carol Symphony City of Prague Phil/Gavin Sutherland
William Boyce Symphony #8 in d I Solisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro
Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Sonata in c-sharp minor, H XVI:16 Bart van Oort, forte-p
English Trad Carol, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen Anthony Newman, o
Gottfried Wolters Carol, Maria durch ein Dornwald ging Swiss Vocal Consort/Marco Amherd
Burkhard Kinzler Carol, Still, still, still Swiss Vocal Consort/Marco Amherd
Alexei Verstovsky Jingle Bell Osipov Balalaika Orch/Viktor Dubrovsky
Camille Saint-Saens Cello Concerto No. 1 in a minor, Op. 33 Laszlo Varga, vc; Radio Luxembourg Orch/Louis de Froment
Gregory Vasilevich Sviridov The Snowstorm Yurlov State Cho; Ostankino Sym Orch/Vladimir Fedoseyev
Marcel Dupre 79 Chorales, Op. 28 Jeremy Filsell, o
Edward Elgar The Snow American Boy Cho/James Litton
Edward Elgar String Quartet in e, Op 83 Chilingirian String Quartet
English Trad We Wish You a Merry Christmas Huddersfield Cho Society, Black Dyke Mills Band/Roy Newsome
Bohuslav Martinu Merry Christmas 1941 St Paul Chamber Orch/Christopher Hogwood
Bedrich Smetana Ma vlast (My Fatherland) Chicago Sym Orch/Rafael Kubelik
Jaroslav Jezek Bagatelles Tomas Visek, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Gioachino Rossini The Barber of Seville Pilafian, tuba; Arizona State University Chamber Orch/Russell
Gioachino Rossini Il Signor Bruschino National Phil/Riccardo Chailly
Gioachino Rossini Peches de vieillesse (Sins of My Old Age), Vol I Lugano Societa Cameristica/Edwin Loehrer
Gioachino Rossini Matinees musicales, Op. 24 Helsingborg Sym/Okko Kamu
English Trad Folksong, Come you not from Newcastle? Kathleen Ferrier, c, Frederick Stone, p
Benjamin Britten A Ceremony of Carols, Op. 28 Robert Shaw Chamber Singers/Shaw
Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Woodwinds BBC Concert Orch Winds/Leonard Slatkin
Louis-Claude Daquin Noel Kevin Bowyer, o
Arcangelo Corelli Concerto grosso in g, Op 6/8, Christmas Concerto Tafelmusik/Jean Lamon
Richard Strauss Schlagobers, Op. 70 Tokyo Metropolitan Sym Orch/Hiroshi Wakasugi
Richard Strauss Song, Winterreise Manuel Walser, br; Nina Schumann, p
George Frederic Handel Hymn, Joy to the World Pittsburgh Sym Brass
Trad Irish The Wexford Carol Pittsburgh Sym Brass
Gerald Finzi Dies Natalis, Op 8 (1939) Martyn Hill, t; City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox
Leroy Anderson Suite of Carols for Brass Choir BBC Concert Orch Brass/Leonard Slatkin
Robert Russell Bennett Christmas Medley #1 Robert Shaw Cho, Orch/Robert Shaw
Norman Dello Joio Christmas Music Debra Torok, p
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Franz Lehár: The Count of Luxemburg: Waltzes (1909)
Sir Malcolm Arnold: Fantasy on Christmas Carols (1952)
Traditional: The Canadian Set
Étienne Méhul: Le trésor supposé: Overture (1802)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Piano Sonata No. 11 (1778)
James Hewitt: Medley Overture (1798)
Domenico Cimarosa: Il maestro di cappella: Overture (1793)
Victor Herbert: Babes in Toyland: March of the Toys (1903)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Omphale's Spinning Wheel (1872)
Antonín Dvorák: Finale from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)
Leroy Anderson: The First Day of Spring (1954)
Henry Purcell: Come Ye Sons of Art: Duet 'Sound the Trumpet' (1694)
François Dompierre: The Devil's Beauties (2000)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 5 (1930)
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Wedding March (1876)
Jonathan Smith: A Little Christmas Medley (2009)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cello Suite No. 6: Gavotte (1720)
Joseph Lamb: Ragtime Nightingale (1915)
David Lovrien: Minor Alterations (2007)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 9 for Winds (1776)
Orlande de Lassus: In Monte Oliveti (1570)
Johannes Brahms: Scherzo from Piano Quintet (1864)
Percy Grainger: Handel in the Strand (1930)
Robert Russell Bennett: The Many Moods of Christmas: Medley No. 2 (1963)
Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Main Title (1955)
Samuel Barber: Souvenirs Suite (1952)
François Joseph Gossec: Christmas Suite (1790)
Peter Heidrich: Happy Birthday Tango (1994)
Traditional: Greensleeves
Kurt Weill: The Ballade of Mack the Knife from 'Kleine Dreigroschenmusik' (1928)
George Butterworth: Two English Idylls (1911)
Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 20 (1839)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: 2 Minuets (1725)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Vince Guaraldi: My Little Drum (1965)
Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here (1965)
Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Magnificat (1610)
Johannes Brahms: Tragic Overture (1881)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)
Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Brass (1955)
Gian Francesco Malipiero: Four Inventions (1933)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Ballet Music No. 2 (1823)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Traditional: The Twelve Days of Christmas
George Wyle: The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (1963)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Farandole (1879)
Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Suite, Part 1 (1911)
John Rutter: Nativity Carol (1963)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on Christmas Carols (1912)
Traditional: Wexford Carol
Gioacchino Rossini: Il viaggio a Reims: Overture (1825)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: Galop (1944)
Sergei Prokofiev: Waltz Suite: Mephisto Waltz (1947)
Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite (1884)
Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture (1887)
James Pierpont: Jingle Bells (1857)
Max Bruch: Symphony No. 2 in f (1870)
Randol Alan Bass: Seasonal Sounds (1999)
George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)
Leroy Anderson: Suite of Carols for Winds (1955)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: December 'Christmas' (1876)
Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel: The Year: December (1841)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)
Jean de Brébeuf: The Huron Carol (1641)
John Rutter: Gloria (1974)
John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Yoda's Theme (1980)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Ehre sei dir, Gott, gesungen (1734)
Mateo Flecha: Riu, riu, chiu (1556)
Tomás Luis de Victoria: O magnum mysterium (1572)
Mateo Flecha: El jubilate (1540)
Randy Edelman & Trevor Jones: The Last of the Mohicans: Main theme (1993)
Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker: Act 2 Divertissement (1892)
Giuseppe Verdi: Alzira: Prelude (1845)
Gustav Holst: Choral Fantasy on Old Carols 'Christmas Day' (1910)
John Rutter: Shepherd's Pipe Carol (1966)
John Rutter: Candlelight Carol (1984)
John Rutter: Angels' Carol (1988)
John Rutter: Donkey Carol (1975)
Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)
Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Czárdás (1870)
Anthony DiLorenzo: Christmas 'Toons (2007)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Sir Edward Elgar: Overture 'In the South' (1904)
Vince Guaraldi: Christmas Time is Here (1965)
Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy
Various: 'Songs of Angels' Pt. 1 (1993)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822)
Florence Price: Symphony No. 3 in c (1940)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Enrique Granados: Valses poéticos (1887)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Magnificat in D (1723)
Jean-Michel Damase: Seventeen Variations for Wind Quintet (1952)
Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Unfinished' (1886)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat (1835)
Witold Lutoslawski: Variations on Theme by Paganini (1941)
Stanislaw Moniuszko: The Raftsman: Overture (1858)
Ignace Jan Paderewski: Piano Concerto in a (1889)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat (1792)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 127: Aria 'Die Seele ruht in Jesu Händen' (1725)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd Suite: Pastorale (1932)
Daryl Runswick: Fantasia on 'The Coventry Carol' and 'In dulci jubilo' (1996)
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E (1892)
Richard Purvis: Prelude on 'Greensleeves' (1980)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Pastoral Symphony (1734)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: He shall feed His flock (1741)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927)
Giovanni Gabrieli: O magnum mysterium (1587)
Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds
Walter Kent: I'll Be Home for Christmas (1943)