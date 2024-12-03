WCLV Program Guide 12-04-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Johann Sebastian Bach Well-Tempered Clavier, Bk 1 Davitt Moroney, hc

George Frideric Handel Trio Sonata in G, Op. 5, No. 4 London Baroque

Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex London Sym/Andre Previn

Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths East of England Orch/Malcolm Nabarro

Anthony Holborne The Cecilia Almain The City Musick

Antonio Salieri Wind Serenade in G Il Gruppo di Roma

Lars-Erik Larsson Little Serenade for Strings, Op 12 Stockholm Sinfonietta/Esa-Pekka Salonen

Libby Larsen Collage-Boogie Baltimore Sym/David Zinman

Frederic Chopin Cello Sonata in g minor, Op. 65 Sung-Won Yang, vc; Enrico Pace, p

Frederic Chopin Waltzes, Op. 64 Fredrik Ullen, p

Joseph Boudin de Boismortier Daphnis et Chloe (Ballet Suite) Le Concert Spirituel/Herve Niquet

Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Premiere Suite pour le Clavecin Mireille Lagace, hc

Francois Couperin Concert Royal #2 in D Concert des Nations

Jean-Philippe Rameau Les fetes d'Hebe Les Arts Florissants/William Christie

Johann Anton Kozeluch Symphony in A Zurich Chamber Orch/Paul Goodwin

Jacob Obrecht Tssat en meiskin Sesquitertia

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Margaret Bonds Troubled Water Jeni Slotchiver, p

Barbara Harbach American Solstice Ensemble/Kirk Trevor

William Grant Still Get on Board Sierra Winds; Carol Urban-Stivers, p

Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin

Charles Ives Song, Harpalus Dora Ohrenstein, s; Phillip Bush, p

Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Concertino in C, H XIV:3 Ilse von Alpenheim, forte-p; Bamberg Sym Orch/Antal Dorati

Lars-Erik Larsson Bassoon Concertino, Op 45/4 Sonstevold, Musicae Sveciae Orch/Verde

Dinu Lipatti Concertino en style classique, Op 3 Luiza Borac, p; Academy of St Martin in the Fields/Jaime Martin

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 13 in B-Flat, K. 333 Alicia de Larrocha, p

Hugo Wolf Italienisches Liederbuch Ruth Ziesak, s; Andreas Schmidt, br; Rudolf Jansen, p

Amy Beach Romance, Op 23 Joseph Silverstein, v; Virginia Eskin, p

George Whitefield Chadwick String Quartet No. 3 in D Portland String Quartet

Richard Strauss Salome, Op. 54 Cleveland Orch/Vladimir Ashkenazy

Alexander Glazunov Introduction and Dance of Salome, Op 90 Russian State Sym/Valeri Polyansky

Alexander Scriabin Eight Etudes, Op 42 Ruth Laredo, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889)

Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)

John Duke: Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening (1970)

Josef Suk: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1892)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture (1888)

Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)

John Rutter: Suite Antique: Prelude (1979)

Charles S. Belsterling: March of the Steel Men (1937)

Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)

Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme (1960)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Banjo (1855)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Mick Jagger/Keith Richards: Paint It Black / Sympathy for the Devil (1966/1968)

George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 'Mazeppa' (1851)

Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 'Sunday Morning' (1944)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Prelude No. 1 in e (1940)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle (1944)

Frederick Delius: Late Swallows (1919)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)

Jean Sibelius: Finale from Violin Concerto (1905)

Antonín Dvorák: A Hero's Song (1897)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D (1720)

Franz Schubert: Konzertstück in D (1817)

Hermann Goetz: The Taming of the Shrew: Overture (1872)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Young Prince and Young Princess (1888)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Sir Hamilton Harty: The Fair Day from 'An Irish Symphony' (1904)

Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Irish' (1887)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'See, the conqu'ring hero comes' (1796)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 36 in B-Flat (1788)

George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Final Chorale (1734)

John Williams: Sound the Bells! (1993)

Sir Hamilton Harty: A John Field Suite: Rondo (1940)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Percy Grainger: A Sussex Mummer's Christmas Carol (1911)

Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)

Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)

Jack Sutte: We Got the Sweets Suite (2021)

Fernando Bustamante: Misionera (1948)

Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)

Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quintet (1842)

Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Neil Sedaka: Manhattan Intermezzo (2008)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)

Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)

Felix Mendelssohn: Minuet & Finale from String Symphony No. 8 (1822)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)

Richard Yardumian: Armenian Suite (1937)

20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir, Gregory Ristow, Artistic Director & Conductor, Assistant Conductor Peter Wright – Holidays from the Iberian Peninsula, recorded 12/16/2023.

La Bomba, Matteo Flecha el Viejo (1481-1553)

Praeter rerum seriem, Vicente Lusitano (1520-1561)

Mi Zeh Y’maleil* arr. Joshua R. Jacobson (b. 1948) Dominic Aragon, solo

Psalm 118, Salamone Rossi (ca. 1570-1630)

Ríu, Ríu, Chíu, Anonymous (likely Flecha, 1556), Jelani Watkins, Kimberly Lauritsen, Albert Donze, Kira McGirr, John Mills, soloists

O Magnum Mysterium, Tomás Luis de Victoria (c.1548-1611)

Missa O magnum mysterium, Tomás Luis de Victoria

El Fuego, Matteo Flecha el Viejo

Fum, Fum, Fum arr. Alice Parker (b. 1925) & Robert Shaw (1916-1999)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in the Prince of Peace (1960)

William L. Dawson: Mary Had a Baby (1947)

Duke Ellington: Tchaikovsky's Suite from 'The Nutcracker' (1960)

John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' (1909)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)

Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 6 (1943)

Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' (2008)

Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles (1907)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude from Phantasy Quintet (1912)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B (1846)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)

Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'Herzlich tut mich verlangen' (1896)

Alec Wilder: Air for Bassoon (1945)

