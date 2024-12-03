WCLV Program Guide 12-04-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Johann Sebastian Bach Well-Tempered Clavier, Bk 1 Davitt Moroney, hc
George Frideric Handel Trio Sonata in G, Op. 5, No. 4 London Baroque
Erich Wolfgang Korngold The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex London Sym/Andre Previn
Eric Coates The Three Elizabeths East of England Orch/Malcolm Nabarro
Anthony Holborne The Cecilia Almain The City Musick
Antonio Salieri Wind Serenade in G Il Gruppo di Roma
Lars-Erik Larsson Little Serenade for Strings, Op 12 Stockholm Sinfonietta/Esa-Pekka Salonen
Libby Larsen Collage-Boogie Baltimore Sym/David Zinman
Frederic Chopin Cello Sonata in g minor, Op. 65 Sung-Won Yang, vc; Enrico Pace, p
Frederic Chopin Waltzes, Op. 64 Fredrik Ullen, p
Joseph Boudin de Boismortier Daphnis et Chloe (Ballet Suite) Le Concert Spirituel/Herve Niquet
Joseph Bodin de Boismortier Premiere Suite pour le Clavecin Mireille Lagace, hc
Francois Couperin Concert Royal #2 in D Concert des Nations
Jean-Philippe Rameau Les fetes d'Hebe Les Arts Florissants/William Christie
Johann Anton Kozeluch Symphony in A Zurich Chamber Orch/Paul Goodwin
Jacob Obrecht Tssat en meiskin Sesquitertia
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Margaret Bonds Troubled Water Jeni Slotchiver, p
Barbara Harbach American Solstice Ensemble/Kirk Trevor
William Grant Still Get on Board Sierra Winds; Carol Urban-Stivers, p
Aaron Copland Appalachian Spring St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin
Charles Ives Song, Harpalus Dora Ohrenstein, s; Phillip Bush, p
Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Concertino in C, H XIV:3 Ilse von Alpenheim, forte-p; Bamberg Sym Orch/Antal Dorati
Lars-Erik Larsson Bassoon Concertino, Op 45/4 Sonstevold, Musicae Sveciae Orch/Verde
Dinu Lipatti Concertino en style classique, Op 3 Luiza Borac, p; Academy of St Martin in the Fields/Jaime Martin
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Sonata No. 13 in B-Flat, K. 333 Alicia de Larrocha, p
Hugo Wolf Italienisches Liederbuch Ruth Ziesak, s; Andreas Schmidt, br; Rudolf Jansen, p
Amy Beach Romance, Op 23 Joseph Silverstein, v; Virginia Eskin, p
George Whitefield Chadwick String Quartet No. 3 in D Portland String Quartet
Richard Strauss Salome, Op. 54 Cleveland Orch/Vladimir Ashkenazy
Alexander Glazunov Introduction and Dance of Salome, Op 90 Russian State Sym/Valeri Polyansky
Alexander Scriabin Eight Etudes, Op 42 Ruth Laredo, p
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889)
Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: From Bohemia's Woods and Fields (1879)
John Duke: Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening (1970)
Josef Suk: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1892)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Yeoman of the Guard: Overture (1888)
Richard Rodgers: Slaughter on 10th Avenue from 'On Your Toes' (1936)
John Rutter: Suite Antique: Prelude (1979)
Charles S. Belsterling: March of the Steel Men (1937)
Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Hoedown (1942)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne (1842)
Ernest Gold: Exodus: Theme (1960)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4: Preludio (1737)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Banjo (1855)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Mick Jagger/Keith Richards: Paint It Black / Sympathy for the Devil (1966/1968)
George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You (1930)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 4 'Mazeppa' (1851)
Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Sea Interlude No. 2 'Sunday Morning' (1944)
Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Prelude No. 1 in e (1940)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Une barque sur l'océan (1905)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)
Gian Carlo Menotti: Sebastian: Barcarolle (1944)
Frederick Delius: Late Swallows (1919)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Fidelio: Overture (1814)
Jean Sibelius: Finale from Violin Concerto (1905)
Antonín Dvorák: A Hero's Song (1897)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D (1720)
Franz Schubert: Konzertstück in D (1817)
Hermann Goetz: The Taming of the Shrew: Overture (1872)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Strauss: Don Juan (1888)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade: The Young Prince and Young Princess (1888)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Sir Hamilton Harty: The Fair Day from 'An Irish Symphony' (1904)
Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 'Irish' (1887)
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'See, the conqu'ring hero comes' (1796)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)
Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 36 in B-Flat (1788)
George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 6 in A-Flat 'Heroic' (1842)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Final Chorale (1734)
John Williams: Sound the Bells! (1993)
Sir Hamilton Harty: A John Field Suite: Rondo (1940)
Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)
Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Noëls on Instruments (1693)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Percy Grainger: A Sussex Mummer's Christmas Carol (1911)
Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867)
Harold Arlen: The Wizard of Oz: Over the Rainbow (1939)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956)
Jack Sutte: We Got the Sweets Suite (2021)
Fernando Bustamante: Misionera (1948)
Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Waltz (1830)
Robert Schumann: Finale from Piano Quintet (1842)
Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 (1720)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Neil Sedaka: Manhattan Intermezzo (2008)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: March 'Sea Songs' (1923)
Leo Arnaud: Three Fanfares (1958/1979)
Felix Mendelssohn: Minuet & Finale from String Symphony No. 8 (1822)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D (1878)
Richard Yardumian: Armenian Suite (1937)
20:00 OVATIONS: Cleveland Chamber Choir, Gregory Ristow, Artistic Director & Conductor, Assistant Conductor Peter Wright – Holidays from the Iberian Peninsula, recorded 12/16/2023.
La Bomba, Matteo Flecha el Viejo (1481-1553)
Praeter rerum seriem, Vicente Lusitano (1520-1561)
Mi Zeh Y’maleil* arr. Joshua R. Jacobson (b. 1948) Dominic Aragon, solo
Psalm 118, Salamone Rossi (ca. 1570-1630)
Ríu, Ríu, Chíu, Anonymous (likely Flecha, 1556), Jelani Watkins, Kimberly Lauritsen, Albert Donze, Kira McGirr, John Mills, soloists
O Magnum Mysterium, Tomás Luis de Victoria (c.1548-1611)
Missa O magnum mysterium, Tomás Luis de Victoria
El Fuego, Matteo Flecha el Viejo
Fum, Fum, Fum arr. Alice Parker (b. 1925) & Robert Shaw (1916-1999)
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
Margaret Bonds: Credo: I Believe in the Prince of Peace (1960)
William L. Dawson: Mary Had a Baby (1947)
Duke Ellington: Tchaikovsky's Suite from 'The Nutcracker' (1960)
John Wesley Work Jr.: Spiritual 'Go Tell It on the Mountain' (1909)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andantino from Piano Concerto No. 14 (1784)
Federico Mompou: Canción y Danza No. 6 (1943)
Bright Sheng: Moonlight Shadows from 'Never Far Away' (2008)
Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2: Cloches a travers les feuilles (1907)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Prelude from Phantasy Quintet (1912)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 in B (1846)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio cantabile from Symphony No. 13 (1763)
Johannes Brahms: Chorale Prelude 'Herzlich tut mich verlangen' (1896)
Alec Wilder: Air for Bassoon (1945)