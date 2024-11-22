WCLV Program Guide 11-23-24

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Max Bruch Eight Pieces, Op. 83 David Shifrin, cl; David Finckel, vc; Wu Han, p

Franz Joseph Haydn Piano Concerto in F, H XVIII:3 Emanuel Ax, p; Franz Liszt Chamber Orch

Edwin Finckel Of Human Kindness David Finckel, vc, Wu Han, p

Roberto Banuelas Tres canciones espanolas Juan Carlos Mendoza, t; Jessica Monnier, p

Johann Strauss II Quadrille on Themes from Verdi's Un ballo in maschera, Op. 272 Vienna Philharmonic/Riccardo Muti

Luigi Hugues Concert Fantasy on Themes from Verdi's A Masked Ball Jean-Pierre Rampal, f; Claudi Arimany, f; John Steele Ritter, p

Giuseppe Verdi La forza del destino Bern Sym Orch/Vincent La Selva

Claude Debussy La Boite a Joujoux ORTF National Orch/Jean Martinon

Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants, Op 22 Timothy LeRoi Nickel, p; Nancy Leroi Nickel, p

Alexander Glazunov The King of the Jews Russian State Sym/Valeri Polyansky

Dmitri Shostakovich Hamlet (Incidental Music, 1932), Op. 32 Boston Sym Orch/Andris Nelsons

Peter Tchaikovsky Hamlet, Op. 67 USSR Radio Sym/Alexander Gauk

Serge Prokofiev Eugene Onegin incidental music Martha Argerich, p; Sergei Babayan, p

Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 4 in G, Op. 61, Mozartiana Stuttgart Radio Sym/Sir Neville Marriner

Serge Prokofiev Eugene Onegin incidental music Martha Argerich, p; Sergei Babayan, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Isaac Albeniz Suite Espanola, Op. 47 New Philharmonia Orch/Rafael Frühbeck de Burgos

Pablo de Sarasate Carmen Fantasy, Op 25 Itzhak Perlman, v; Royal Phil/Lawrence Foster

Francisco Tárrega Preludio #6 David Russell, g Opera Tres

Anna Bon Clavier Sonata #6 La Donna Musicale La Donna Musicale

Louise Farrenc Clarinet Trio in E-Flat, Op. 44 Romain Guyot, cl; Francois Salque, vc; Brigitte Engerer, p

Adolphe-Charles Adam Giselle London Sym Orch/Michael Tilson Thomas

Carl Nielsen Maskarade (1904-06) Swedish Radio Sym Orch/Esa-Pekka Salonen

Aram Khachaturian Masquerade Suite Scottish National Orch/Neeme Jarvi

Vincent Persichetti Masquerade for Band, Op 102 Eastman Wind Ensemble/Donald Hunsberger

Johannes Brahms Violin Sonata #2 in A, Op 100 Pamela Frank, v; Peter Serkin, p

Samuel Scheidt Galliard Battaglia Canadian Brass High, Light, Bright, and Clear: The Glory of Baroque Brass

Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus (1739) Topi Lehtipuu, t; Concert d'Astree/Emmanuelle Haim

Jean-Philippe Rameau Dardanus (1739) Orch of the 18th Century/Frans Bruggen

Wilhelm Stenhammar Piano Concerto #1 in b-flat (1893-4) Niklas Sivelov, p; Malmo Sym Orch/Mario Venzago

Hans Newsidler Ein guter welscher tantz Ronn McFarlane, l

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Horn Concerto No. 3 in Eb, K. 447 Sarah Willis, horn Havana Lyceum

Edgar Olivero Sarahnade Mambo (based on Mozart's Eine Kleine Nachtmusik) Sarah Willis, horn Havana Lyceum Orchestra; The Sarahbanda Jose Antonio Mendez Padron

Joshua Davis Yuniet Lombida Prieto Rondo alla Mambo (based on the third mvt of Mozart's Horn Concerto, K. 447) Sarah Willis, horn Havana Lyceum Orchestra; The Sarahbanda Jose Antonio Mendez Padron

Joaquin Turina La Oracion del torero (The Bullfighter's Prayer) Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Juan-Miguel Hernandez, viola; Desmond Neysmith, cello

Guido López-Gavilan Cuarteto en guaguancó Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Jaime Amador, viola; Felix Umansky, cello Harlem Quartet

Chick Corea Mozart Goes Dancing: Piano Quintet Rendition Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Jaime Amador, viola; Matthew Zalkind, cello Chick Corea, piano; Harlem Quartet HQ Records n/a "Harlem Quartet: Visionary"



Billy Strayhorn Take the "A" Train Ilmar Gavilan, Melissa White, violins; Juan-Miguel Hernandez, viola; Desmond Neysmith, cello The Harlem Quartet



Oscar Lorenzo Fernández Batuque Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Keri-Lynn

Mozart Camargo Guarnieri Encantamento Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes

Heitor Villa-Lobos Piano Concerto No. 2 (1948) Elvira Santiago, piano Orquesta Sinfonica Nacional De Cuba (Havana, Cuba) Enrique Perez Mesa Havana, Cuba

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Alexander Tsfasman: Suite for Piano and Orchestra movement 2: Lyrical Waltz Mikhail Pletnev, piano; Verbier Festival Orchestra; Kent Nagano, conductor

Reza Vali: Funebre for solo violin and orchestra Vesa-Matti Leppanen, violin; New Zealand Symphony Orchestra; Fawzi Haimor, conductor

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Stacy Fahrion calling from Denver, CO

Bela Bartok: Bear Dance Jeno Jando, piano Album: Bartok: Piano Music, Vol. 3

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 in D minor, WAB 109: Mvt 1 Feierlich. Misterioso Verbier Festival Orchestra; Sir Antonio Pappano, conductor

Joshua Roman: Duet Joshua Roman, cello; Tessa Lark, violin

Rebecca Clarke: Morpheus Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; Audrey Andrist, piano ROCO, Rienzi, Museum of Fine Arts, Houston TX

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 NDR Radio Philharmonic Orchestra; Stanislav Kochanovsky, conductor Schleswig-Holstein Music Festival, Holstenhall, Neumunster, Germany

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 1 in G Major for Solo Cello – Prelude Joshua Roman, cello

Mark Summer: Julie-O Joshua Roman, cello

Joshua Roman: Immunity Joshua Roman, cello



10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

Johann Strauss II Quadrille on Themes from Verdi's Un ballo in maschera, Op. 272 Vienna Philharmonic/Riccardo Muti

Luigi Hugues Concert Fantasy on Themes from Verdi's A Masked Ball Jean-Pierre Rampal, f; Claudi Arimany, f; John Steele Ritter, p

Giuseppe Verdi La forza del destino Bern Sym Orch/Vincent La Selva

Claude Debussy La Boite a Joujoux ORTF National Orch/Jean Martinon

Georges Bizet Jeux d'enfants, Op 22 Timothy LeRoi Nickel, p; Nancy Leroi Nickel, p

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Dmitri Shostakovich Hamlet (Incidental Music, 1932), Op. 32 Boston Sym Orch/Andris Nelsons

Serge Prokofiev Eugene Onegin incidental music Martha Argerich, p; Sergei Babayan, p

Peter Tchaikovsky Suite No. 4 in G, Op. 61, Mozartiana Stuttgart Radio Sym/Sir Neville Marriner

Serge Prokofiev Eugene Onegin incidental music Martha Argerich, p; Sergei Babayan, p

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2024

This week, we're giving thanks for the power of music. Guest Host Orli Shaham joins our musicians for a feast of beautiful performances and meaningful conversations about gratitude and the importance of music in our lives. You’ll hear performances of Beethoven, Chopin, Debussy, Tchaikovsky, and more!

Peter Olmeda, 18, Cello, from Winchester, Massachusetts - Theme and Variations on "Draw the Sacred Circle Closer" by Adolphus Hailstork (b.1941)

Perry Moskowitz, 17, Piano, from Ipswich, Massachusetts - Sonata No. 13 in Eb major "Quasi una Fantasia" Op. 27, No. 1, I. Andante-Allegro by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Sonata in D Major No 18, K 576, 3rd mvmt by W.A. Mozart (1756-1791), performed by Orli Shaham, piano

Noah Ferris, 18, Cello, from Amherst, Massachusetts - Cello Sonata in D Minor, L. 135, I. Prologue by Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

Lillian Arnold Mages, 15, Violin, from Waltham, Massachusetts - Melodie by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

Victoria S. Bi, 16, Piano, from Plano, Texas - Nocturne Op. 62, No. 2 by Frédéric Chopin (1810-1849)

Sonata in A major No. 11, K.331, 3rd mvmt “Alla Turca” by W.A. Mozart, performed by Orli Shaham, piano

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Agust n Barrios: Julia Florida: Barcarola (1938)

Agust n Barrios: La catedral (1921)

Jean Sibelius: En saga (1901)

Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat (1919)

Mikhail Glinka: Spanish Overture No. 1 'Jota aragonesa' (1846)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) (1840)

Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy (1834)

Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, 1st Year: Les cloches de Gen ve (1854)

Manuel de Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain (1915)

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: El fandango de candil (1911)

Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 in D 'Fandango' (1799)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Movies about Movies

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Theme—New World Symphony/Michael Tilson Thomas

Franz Waxman (arr Mauceri): Sunset Boulevard Sonata for Orchestra—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri

Howard Shore: Ed Wood: Main title—London Philharmonic/Howard Shore

David Raksin: The Bad and the Beautiful: Suite—New Philharmonia Orchestra/David Raksin

Thomas Newman: The Player: Theme—Orchestra/Thomas Newman

Harold Arlen/Ira Gershwin: The Man That Got Away with dialogue from ‘A Star is Born’—Judy Garland, vocals; Warner Brothers Orchestra/Ray Heindorf

Howard Shore: Hugo: The Thief—City of Prague Philharmonic

Ennio Morricone: Cinema Paradiso: Theme—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Planes, Trains and Automobiles

George and Ira Gershwin, Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom

Hugh Martin The Trolley Song, Judy Garland Meet Me in St. Louis -- Film Soundtrack

Vincent Youmans-Edward Eliscu, Flying Down to Rio Fred Astaire Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at RKO -- Film Soundtrack

Richard Rodgers-Stephen Sondheim, What Do We Do? We Fly Elizabeth Allen and principals Do I Hear a Waltz? -- Original B'way Cast

Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein, Surrey With the Fringe on Top Gordon McRae Oklahoma! -- Film Sountrack

Harry Warren-Ralph Blane The Stanley Steamer Mickey Rooney, Gloria DeHaven Summer Holiday -- Film Soundtrack

Jule Styne-Sammy Cahn There's Nothing Like a Model T Phil Silvers High Button Shoes -- Original B'way Cast

Jim Jacobs-Warren Casey Greased Lightning Barry Boswick Grease -- Original Cast

Sherman Brothers Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Dick Van Dyke Chitty C hitty Bang Bang -- Film Soundtrack

Maury Yeston Godspeed, Titanic Chorus Titanic -- Original B'way Cast

Cy Coleman, B.Comden, A.Green On the Twentieth Century Chorus On the Twentieth Century -- Original B'way Cast

Harry Warren-Mack Gordon Chattanogga Choo Choo Tex Benecke, Glenn Miller

Harry Warren-Johnny Mercerrnin-Charles Strouse The Harvey Girls Judy Garland The Harvey Girls -- Film Soundtrack

Meredith Willson Wells Fargo Wagon Company The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast

Carol Hall The Bus from Amarillo Carla Glynn The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas -- Original B'way Cast

James Taylor Brother Trucker Joe Montegna Masterworks B'way Working -- Original B'way Cast

John Lennon-Paul McCartney Yellow Submarine Beatles

Noel Coward Sail Away James Hurst Sail Away -- Original B'way Cast

Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse Go, Little Boat Sylvia McNair Harbinger The Land Where the Good Songs Go

Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse The Enchanted Train David Gaines, Paige O'Hara Sitting Pretty -- Studio Cast

George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy

R. Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Filler: Surrey With the Fringe on Top Alfred Drake, Joan Roberts Oklahoma! -- Original B'way Cast

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils (1905)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (1888)

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra Santtu-Matias Rouvali, conductor; Stefan Jackiw, violin – live from Mandel Concert Hall at Severance

Carl Nielsen: Overture to Maskarade

Peter Tchaikovsky: Violin Concerto in D Op 35

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e Op 39

22:00 OVATIONS: Akron Symphony Orchestra, Christopher Wilkins, conductor; Eric Benjamin, Associate Conductor; Akron Symphony Chorus

Charles Ives: The Unanswered Question

Gity Razaz: Methuselah (In Chains of Time) [ASO co-commission, 2023]

Franz Liszt: Les Préludes

Gustav Holst: The Planets

23:37 QUIET HOUR

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 16 in G (1910)

Antonin Dvorak: Cypress No. 3 (1887)

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People (1838)

John Williams: Angela's Ashes: The Lanes of Limerick (1999)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: M lodie (1878)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Bist du bei mir (1725)