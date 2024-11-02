WCLV Program Guide 11-03-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Richard Strauss Four Last Songs Lise Davidsen, s; Philharmonia Orch/Esa-Pekka Salonen London 4834883 Lise Davidsen 5:39

0:05:39 Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata No. 7 in c minor, Op.30/2 Nell Gotkovsky, v; Ivar Gotkovsky, p Pyramid 13490/1/2 (3) Beethoven Complete Violin Sonatas 29:47

0:37:00 Richard Strauss Duet Concertino Weise, cl; Liebscher, bn; Dresden Staatskapelle/Kempe EMI/Ang CMS7-64342-2 (3) N/A 18:19

0:55:19 Haydn Wood Moods Suite Michael Stairs, p DTR DTR-9701 N/A 1:52

1:00:00 Isaac Albeniz Suite Espanola, Op. 47 New Philharmonia Orch/Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos London 417786-2 The Classic Sound- Albeniz: Suite Espanola, Falla/ Fruhbeck De Burgos 4:55

1:04:55 Isaac Albeniz Iberia, Book 3 Alicia de Larrocha, p London 417887-2 (2) Iberia, Navarra, Suite Espanola 21:29

1:27:41 Victor Ewald Brass Quintet #3 in D-Flat, Op 7 New York Brass Quintet Mentor MEN-108 Romantic Age Brass 17:23

1:45:04 Peter Tchaikovsky Serenade melancolique, Op. 26 Corey Cerovsek, v; Moscow Chamber Orch/Constantine Orbelian Delos DE-3244 Orchestral Music (Russian) - TCHAIKOVSKY, P.I. / GLIERE, R. / SCRIABIN, A. / SHOSTAKOVICH, D. / GEDIKE, A.F. (Moscow Chamber Orchestra, Orbelian) 8:48

1:53:52 Peter Tchaikovsky Six Songs, Op. 63 Dmitri Hvorostovsky, br; Oleg Boshniakovich, p Philips 432119-2 Russian Romances 1:40

2:00:00 Giovanni Valentini Sonata a5 in g Acronym New Focus Recordings FCR-904 Oddities & Trifles 5:32

2:05:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 42 in F, K. 75 Prague Chamber Orch/Charles Mackerras Telarc CD-80273 Mozart: Symphony No. 8, Symphony No. 9, Symphony No. 44, Symphony No. 47, Symphony No. 45, Symphony No. 11 12:21

2:17:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 9 in d minor, Op. 125, Choral All Star Percussion Ens,Harold Farberman MMG MCD-10007 The All Star Percussion Ensemble Plays Bizet, Beethoven, Pachelbel and Berlioz 9:21

2:27:14 Ludwig van Beethoven Eleven Bagatelles, Op. 119 John O'Conor, p Telarc CD-80423 Beethoven: Bagatelles 1:52

2:29:06 Ludwig van Beethoven String Quartet No. 1 in F, Op. 18 Eybler Quartet Coro COR-16164 Beethoven: String Quartets, Op. 18 Nos. 1-3 25:42

2:54:48 Leo Delibes Sylvia London Sym Orch/Anatole Fistoulari Mercury 434313-2 (3) Sylvia / Coppelia 1:51

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 George Gershwin Song, Our love is here to stay Dirk Herten, p White 2 N/A 5:00

3:05:00 George Gershwin Piano Concerto in F Jeffrey Siegel, p; St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin MMG MCD-10011 Gershwin: Works For Piano And Orchestra- Rhapsody In Blue, Second Rhapsody, Concerto In F 33:12

3:38:12 George Gershwin Prelude No. 1 in B-Flat Alicia Zizzo, p MSR Classics MS-1127 Gershwin Rediscovered 1:37

3:39:49 Johann Rosenmuller String Sonata #8 a 5 in e Acronym New Focus Recordings FCR-909 Johann Rosenmuller in Exile 7:15

3:47:04 George Frideric Handel Flute Sonata in g, Op. 1, No. 2 Michala Petri, r; Keith Jarrett, hc RCA 60441-2-RC Handel Sonatas 7:26

3:54:30 Edvard Grieg Lyric Pieces, Op. 43 Michala Petri, r; English Chamber Orch/Okko Kamu RCA 61881-2 Grieg: Holberg Suite, Melodies and Dances 1:39

4:00:00 Robert Schumann Romances and Ballades, Op. 64 Christopher Maltman, br; Graham Johnson, p Hyperion CDJ-33105 The Songs of Robert Schumann, Volume 5 5:40

4:05:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 in G, K. 216 Giuliano Carmignola, v; Orch Mozart/Claudio Abbado Archive 4777371 (2) Mozart: The Violin Concertos * Carmignola * Abbado 20:29

4:27:58 Johannes Brahms Horn Trio in E-Flat, Op 40 Trio Quelque Chose Kickshaw CD-1001 Trio Quelque Chose 27:36

4:55:34 Johann Melchior Molter Sinfonia in C Detmolder Horn Quartet MD+G Recordings L-3324 Hornquartette (Horn Quartets/ Quatuors pour cors) 1:32

5:00:00 Franz Schubert Polonaise in B-Flat, D 580 Chamber Orch of Europe/Gidon Kremer, v DG 437535-2 Schubert-Soiree 5:38

5:05:38 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 101 in D, Clock Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch/Adam Fischer Nimbus NI-5105 Haydn: Symphonies 93-104 29:45

5:37:05 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune #2 Manhattan Chamber Orch/Richard Auldon Clark Koch 3-7220-2 Persian Set 6:55

5:44:00 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune #10 Celia Nicklin, ob; St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner Argo 417818-2 Adagio For Strings / Symphony No.3 / Quiet City 6:50

5:50:50 Henry Cowell Hymn and Fuguing Tune #12 London Gabrieli Brass Ens Hyperion CDA-66517 From The Steeples And The Mountains 4:18

5:55:08 Johann Sebastian Bach Fugue in D New Mexico Brass Quintet Crystal CD-563 New Mexico Brass Quintet 1:42

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

06:03:09 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Church Sonata No. 14 in C K 278 (1777) Genevieve Soly, organ I Musici de Montréal Yuli Turovsky Chandos 8745 3:41

06:08:13 Pedro I of Brazil: Te Deum (1820) Concentus Musicum de Belo Horizonte Minas Gerais Philharmonic Fabio Mechetti Naxos 574404 31:51

06:42:18 Baldassare Galuppi: Lauda Jerusalem (1779) Dresden Vocal Concert Dresden Instrumental Concert Peter Kopp Archiv 4776145 10:38

06:53:56 Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Pater Noster S 173/5 (1852) Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479 2:37

06:57:02 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 Op 68 # 2 (1849) Grigory Sokolov, piano Deutsche Gram 4794342 3:32

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipedreams Live! at the Eastman School (IV) - We conclude our series of programs featuring in-concert performances and conversations, plus some added extras

GEORG MUFFAT: Toccata septima --Jiae Kwak

CÉSAR FRANCK: Prelude, Fugue & Variation, Op. 18 --James Jeffery

J. S. BACH: Piece d’Orgue/Fantasy in G, BWV 572 --Mitchell Miller, organist; Daniel Minnick, pumper

FELIX MENDELSSOHN: Andante recitativo (iii.) & Allegro assai vivace (iv), fr Organ Sonata in f, Op. 65. No. 1 –David Higgs (Loft 1115)

Selections by Muffat and Bach (r. 11/12/23) and Mendelssohn in this hour were performed on the 2008 GOArt-1776 Casparini replica, and the Franck piece on the 1893 Hook & Hastings, both organs at Christ Church, Rochester, NY.

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: All Saints & All Souls - On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we’ll listen to music celebrating the great “cloud of witnesses” of those who have passed before us. Join Peter DuBois as he shares sublime music for this observance

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:59 George Frideric Handel: The Triumph of Time and Disillusionment: Overture (1707) Orch of Age of Enlightenment Catherine Mackintosh BBC 201 4:58

09:11:07 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D BWV 1068 (1731) National Arts Centre Orchestra Pinchas Zukerman Analekta 8783 20:48

09:33:45 Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca (1630) Paramount Brass Centaur 2355 4:01

09:39:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 190 'Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied' (1724) Helen Watts, alto Bach-Collegium Stuttgart Helmut Rilling Hänssler 98836 17:57

09:58:28 Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 BWV 1031 (1730) Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 2:02

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

10:03:35 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture Op 43 (1801) Basel Chamber Orchestra Giovanni Antonini Sony 376362 4:48

10:08:41 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43 (1801) Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 6:05

10:15:52 Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings Op 21 (1878) Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 21:57

10:40:31 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Isaiah from Violin Concerto No. 2 Op 66 'The Prophets' (1931) Tianwa Yang, violin SWR Symphony Orchestra Pieter-Jelle de Boer Naxos 573135 13:16

10:55:25 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 in E-Flat 'Drum Roll' (1795) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 28:26

11:25:03 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890) Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 4:50

11:30:56 Sir Michael Tippett: Fantasia Concertante on a Theme by Corelli (1953) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 4756117 20:56

11:53:24 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: In the Hall of the Mountain King (1876) Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 2:33

11:56:59 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: To Spring Op 43 # 6 (1884) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 3:31

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Felix Mendelssohn: Octet: Scherzo Seattle Chamber Music Society: James Ehnes, Erin Keefe, Andrew Wan, Augustin Hadelich, violins; Cynthia Phelps, Richard O'Neill, violas; Robert deMaine, Edward Arron, cellos Album: Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto, Octet Onyx 4060 Music: 4:29

Paul Juon: Five Pieces for String Orchestra, Op. 16: Mvts. 4-5 Swiss Orchestra; Lena-Lisa Wustendorfer, conductor 12 Concerts from Switzerland, Andermatt Concert Hall, Andermatt, Switzerland Music: 8:34

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Austin Hooper calling from Waco, Texas Music: 8:25

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 18 "The Hunt," Mvt. 2 Scherzo Jonathan Biss, piano Album: Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 9 Orchid Music: 4:53

Zoltan Kodaly: Duo for Violin and Cello, Op. 7 Tai Murray, violin; Efe Baltacigil, cello Seattle Chamber Music Society, The Center for Chamber Music, Seattle, WA Music: 25:41

Giovanni Battista Buonamente: Sonate et canzoni, Book 6, No. 22, Sonata a 6 Capricornus Ensemble Stuttgart Album: Music for San Marco (Live) K&K 138 Music: 4:21

Damien Geter: I Said What I Said for Woodwind Quintet Imani Winds Chamber Music Northwest, Alberta Rose Theatre, Portland, OR Music: 6:01

Giovanni Battista Buonamente: Sonata for 3 Violins Chloe Fedor, violin; Karen Dekker, violin; Ravenna Lipchik, violin; Cullen O'Niel, cello; Elliot Figg, harpsichord; Brandon Acker, theorbo Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN Music: 6:06

Richard Danielpour: Triptych ROCO; Johannes Debus, conductor (Mvt.1); Delyana Lazarova, conductor (Mvt.2); JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Mvt.3) ROCO, The Church of St. John the Divine and Brockman Hall for Opera at Rice University, Houston, TX Music: 30:14

13:57:37 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 1st tone No. 1 à 8 (1597) National Brass Ensemble Oberlin Music 1504 3:19

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon & John Schaefer – Boston Symphony Orchestra, Andris Nelsons, Music Director; Seong-Jin Cho, piano (recorded in Carnegie Hall, 1/29/2024)

Tania Leon: Stride

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto for the Left Hand

Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 in D-flat (encore)

Igor Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Franz Schubert: Excerpt from String Quintet in C D 956--Danish String Quartet; Johannes Rostamo, cello

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Philippe Herreweghe, conductor; Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 2/24/2024

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont Op 84

Joseph Haydn: Cello Concerto No.1 in C

Traditional: Ukrainian folk song (encore)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude from Cello Suite No. 4 (encore)

Ludwig van Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Op 68 ‘Pastoral’

17:40:30 Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber (1943) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 53258 19:25

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2024 - This week, we celebrate five musicians and their unique journeys. From a decorated Eagle Scout who turned to YouTube to get his start on trumpet to a mezzo soprano who is passionate about representing Hispanic culture in the works she sings and a clarinetist who found a home-away-from-home surrounded by music and art at the Interlochen Arts Academy. We hear the violin showpiece “Figaro” from the Barber of Seville and the tender second movement of Wieniawski’s Violin Concerto No. 2

Cooper Olsen, 19, Violin, from Bloomington, Indiana Figaro from "The Barber of Seville" by Gioachino Rossini arr. Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco (1792 – 1865) (5:58)

Rebecca Marchan, 18, Mezzo Soprano, from Astoria, New York (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Arrunango by Antonio Estévez (1916-1988) (2:20)

Ricardo Lazaro, 17, Trumpet, from San Antonio, Texas (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Concert Etude, Opus 49 by Alexander Goedicke (1877-1957) (3:30)

Three Preludes for Piano, Prelude No. 2 by George Gershwin (1898-1937), performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Ian Dodd, 18, Clarinet, from Interlochen, Michigan (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Three Romances, Op. 94 - II. Einfach, innig by Robert Schumann (1810-1856) (3:58)

Alette Williams, 15, Violin, from Keller, Texas Violin Concerto No. 2, Op. 22 - II. Romance. Andante non troppo by Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880) (4:51)

Reprise of Figaro from "The Barber of Seville" by Gioachino Rossini arr. Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco (1792 – 1865), performed by Cooper Olsen, violin

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:00:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Contradance in B-Flat K 123 (1770) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 1:16

19:03:38 Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf: Harp Concerto in A (1780) Nicanor Zabaleta, harp Paul Kuentz Chamber Orchestra Paul Kuentz Deutsche Gram 439693 18:54

19:23:53 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Horn Signal' (1765) Orchestra of St Luke's Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80156 33:54

19:59:39 Jan Vanhal: Symphony in c (1770) Toronto Camerata Kevin Mallon Naxos 557483 16:20

20:17:41 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 9 in D K 320 'Posthorn' (1779) Bernard Adelstein, posthorn Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 39:28

20:58:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Entrata from Serenade in D Op 25 (1801) Doriot Anthony Dwyer, flute Sony 19439946802 2:31

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Halim El-Dabh: The Miraculous Tale (2006) Duo Eigentone (Duo Eigentone 2019) 10:19

Jennifer Conner: A Teller of Tales Thomas Trenney, organ (Capstone 8736) 13:03

Eric Charnofsky: Four Characters (2012) George Pope, flute; Eric Charnofsky, piano (Crystal 718) 16:36

Adrienne Elisha: Harrier Trio Adrienne Elisha, viola; Jonathan Golove, cello; James VanDemark, double bass (private CD) 10:40

Matthew Saunders: Lady Glides on the Moon (2012-13) Duo Eigentone (Duo Eigentone 2019) 5:04

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Getting Proximate and Local: The State of Free Speech, News, and Access to Information in our Communities - Dale R Anglin

22:58:47 Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose Op 51 # 1 (1896) New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 2:05

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:30 Ernest Bloch: From Jewish Life: Prayer (1925) Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 4:40

23:07:10 Johann Sebastian Bach: St. John Passion: Chorus 'Ruht wohl, ihr heiligen Gebeine' (1724) Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2369 7:40

23:14:51 Franz Schubert: Ave Maria D 839 (1825) Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 4:42

23:19:40 Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ (1957) Wolfgang Meyer, organ Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4796018 10:03

23:29:44 César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872) Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Orch del Teatro Comunale Michele Mariotti Decca 14875 3:27

23:33:12 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in E Op 116 # 6 (1892) Stanislav Khristenko, piano Steinway 30032 3:29

23:36:51 Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: Adoration of the Magi (1927) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2008 8:26

23:45:18 Julius Klengel: Hymnus Op 57 (1920) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello Chamber Ensemble Decca 31491 5:09

23:50:27 William Byrd: Ave verum corpus (1605) Ora Suzi Digby Harmonia Mundi 906102 3:28

23:54:05 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Andante from Cello Sonata Op 19 (1901) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello Decca 4851630 5:34

23:59:50 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 19 Op 28 # 19 (1839) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4791728 1:05

