WCLV Program Guide 10-29-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Johann Heinrich Schmelzer Balletto di centauri, ninfe e salvatici New London Consort L'Oiseau Lyre 425834-2 Biber & Schmelzer - Trumpet Music 5:28

0:05:28 Johann Heinrich Schmelzer Sonata Quarta in D Elizabeth Wallfisch, v Hyperion CDA-67238 Violin Masters of the 17th Century 10:08

0:15:36 Peter Tchaikovsky Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op. 33 Raphael Wallfisch, vc; English Chamber Orch/Geoffrey Simon Chandos CHAN-8347 Tchaikovsky: Music for Cello & Orchestra 18:09

0:35:24 Carl Stamitz Cello Concerto in G Claude Starck, vc; Southwest German Chamber Orch/Paul Angerer Claves CD-50-8105 Stamitz 19:29

0:54:53 Alexander Scriabin Twenty-Four Preludes, Op 11 Vladimir Sofronitski, p Profil PH-22006 (12) Scriabin Piano Works 1:37

1:00:00 George Gershwin "Primrose" (1924) New Princess Theater Orch/John McGlinn Angel DS-47977 Gershwin Overtures 5:39

1:05:39 Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Sonata No. 5 in f minor, BWV 1018 Adrian Butterfield, v; Silas Wollston, hc Somm SOMMCD-0664-2 (2) Bach: Complete Violin Sonatas 16:48

1:24:06 Richard Rodgers "Carousel" Hollywood Bowl Sym/John Mauceri Philips 432109-2 Hollywood Dreams 4:50

1:28:56 Richard Rodgers "The King and I" Stephen Hough, p Virgin Classics 59304-2 The Piano Album 3:50

1:32:46 Leonard Bernstein "West Side Story" London Sym Orch/Michael Tilson Thomas DG 439926-2 Bernstein 22:10

1:54:56 Leonard Bernstein "Thirteen Anniversaries" Alexander Frey, p Koch 3-7426-2H1 N/A 1:36

2:00:00 Domenico Scarlatti Clavier Sonata in G, Kk 105 (L 204) Scott Ross, hc Erato 45309-2 (34) Domenico Scarlatti: Complete Keyboard Works 5:17

2:05:17 Luigi Boccherini String Quintet in C, Op 30/6 (G 324), Musica notturna...di Madrid Le Concert des Nations/Jordi Savall Alia Vox AV-9845 Boccherini 12:55

2:18:12 Reinhold Glière 25 Preludes, Op. 30 Anthony Goldstone, p Olympia OCD-711 Glière Piano Music 1:28

2:19:40 Reinhold Glière Symphony #1 in E-Flat, Op 8 Slovak Phil/Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 8.550898 Glière: Symphony No. 1 / The Sirens 35:07

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Carlos Surinach "Magic Fair" Overture (1956) Louisville Orch/Robert Whitney First Edition FECD-0039 Carlos Surinach 5:12

3:05:12 Maurice Ravel "Rapsodie espagnole" Vienna Phil/Lorin Maazel RCA 68600-2 Lorin Maazel Conducts Ravel: Bolero, Daphnis Et Chloe Suites 1 and 2, La Valse, Rhapsodie Espagnole 17:42

3:22:54 Ernesto Lecuona "Andalucia, Suite Espagnole" Thomas Tirino, p BIS CD-754 Lecuona: Complete Piano Music Vol 1 1:42

3:24:36 Manolis Kalomiris Rhapsody No. 2 Karlovy Vary Sym/Byron Fidetzis Naxos 8.572451 Manolis Kalomiris 13:12

3:37:48 Franz Joseph Haydn Horn Concerto No. 1 in D, H VIId:3 Timothy Brown, fh; Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood L'Oiseau Lyre 417610-2 Haydn: Trumpet Concerto/ Horn Concerto No. 1/ Organ Concerto No. 1 17:04

3:54:52 Franz Joseph Haydn Welsh Folksong, "The door clapper," H XXXIb:50 Jamie MacDougall, t; Eisenstadt Haydn Trio Brilliant Classics 95594 (160) Haydn Edition 1:52

4:00:00 Alexander Glazunov Prelude and Two Mazurkas, Op 25 Tatjana Franov , p Marco Polo 8.223151 GLAZUNOV : Piano Music Vol. 1 5:25

4:05:25 Alan Hovhaness String Quartet #4, Op 208/2, "The Ancient Tree" Shanghai String Quartet Delos DE-3162 HOVHANESS, A.: 4 Bagatelles / String Quartet Nos. 1-4 / ZHOU, L.: Song of the Ch'in ( Spirit Murmur) (Shanghai Quartet) 18:05

4:24:56 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-Flat, K. 493 Sir Georg Solti, p; Melos Quartet Members London 417190-2 Piano Quartets No.1 K478 & No.2 K493 29:53

4:54:49 Adolphe-Charles Adam "Giselle" Royal Opera House Orch/Richard Bonynge London 417505-2 (2) Giselle 1:34

5:00:00 Johannes Brahms "Ophelia-Lieder", WoO 22 Christine Schafer, s; Graham Johnson, p Hyperion CDJ-33122 The Songs of Johannes Brahms, Volume 2 5:14

5:05:14 Robert Schumann "Konzertstuck" in F, Op. 86 Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz Delos DE-3084 Schumann: Overture, Scherzo & Finale, Op. 52; Konzertstuck, Op. 86; Symphony No. 1 in B flat 18:15

5:23:29 Antonio Vivaldi Four-Violin and Cello Concerto in b, R 580 La Serenissima Avie AV-2106 The Rise of the N It V Conc 1690-1740 Vol 1 The Dawn of the Virtuoso 9:06

5:34:25 Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 7 in C, Op. 105 Vienna Phil/Lorin Maazel London 466995-2 N/A 21:15

5:55:40 Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude, "Christe, aller Welt Trost (Christ, comfort to all the world)" BWV 673 Fretwork Harmonia Mundi HMU-907395 J S Bach * Alio Modo * Fretwork 1:31

05:57:47 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in a Op 118 # 1 (1892) Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 1:47

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:45 Charles Gounod: Concertino for Flute & Small Orchestra (1860) Sharon Bezaly, flute Tapiola Sinfonietta Jean Jacques Kantorow BIS 1359 4:57

06:13:42 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 2 (1717) Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 10:27

06:25:50 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers (1881) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:58

06:30:39 Felix Mendelssohn: Mitten wir im Leben sind mit dem Tod umfangen Op 23 # 3 (1830) RIAS Chamber Chorus Marcus Creed Harmonia Mundi 2908304 6:39

06:37:31 Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika Op 60 (1934) Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 2:37

06:42:25 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 1 Op 45 (1940) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4839839 11:45

06:55:46 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Stars and Stripes Forever' (1896) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:40

07:03:13 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'My Life is Love and Laughter' Op 263 (1869) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 7:46

07:12:52 Johannes Brahms: Finale from Symphony No. 2 Op 73 (1877) Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 67254 9:19

07:24:16 Leroy Anderson: Jazz Legato (1938) BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 1:40

07:27:04 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 4:22

07:31:40 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: Procession of the Sardar (1894) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 4:14

07:40:35 Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations in F Op 34 (1802) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 68346 14:17

07:57:46 George Gershwin: Shall We Dance: They All Laughed (1937) Sharon Kam, clarinet London Symphony Gregor Bühl Teldec 88482 2:43

08:07:18 John Williams: Star Wars: Main Title (1977) Boston Pops John Williams Decca 4851590 5:35

08:13:58 Franz Schubert: Konzertstück in D D+ 345 (1817) Gidon Kremer, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Gidon Kremer Deutsche Gram 437535 10:35

08:26:31 Louiguy: La vie en rose (1946) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015 2:02

08:30:28 William Grant Still: Folk Suite No. 3 (1962) Carol Urban-Stivers, piano Sierra Winds Cambria 1083 5:47

08:36:26 Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80260 2:01

08:41:44 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 in G BWV 1049 (1720) Alan Choo, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2520 15:43

08:58:24 Sergei Prokofiev: Humorous Scherzo Op 12 # 9 (1913) Milan Turkovic, bassoon Koch Intl 1374 2:28

09:04:42 Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien Op 45 (1880) Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4796018 16:49

09:23:36 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Fantasy on Mozart's 'Il mio tesoro' (1820) Gérard Caussé, viola Solistes de Montpellier-Moscou Gerard Caussé EMI 54817 7:25

09:32:56 Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek: The New Enterprise (1979) London Philharmonic John Mauceri LPO 86 7:30

09:41:58 Robert Schumann: Variations on an Original Theme WoO 24 'Ghost' (1854) Igor Levit, piano Sony 542445 11:16

09:43:12 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 3:14

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:54 Franz Schubert: The Twin Brothers: Overture D 647 (1819) Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 3:55

10:04:20 Franz Schubert: Marche militaire No. 3 D 733 (1822) Paul Badura-Skoda, piano Valois 4622 5:21

10:12:26 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 4 (1939) Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 20:29

10:34:06 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 5 in f-Sharp Op 44 (1841) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 10:13

10:45:22 Sergei Prokofiev: The Queen of Spades: Polonaise Op 70 (1936) Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Gram 4799854 02:19

10:50:14 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 20 in d K 466 (1785) John Gibbons, fortepiano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7575 31:08

11:22:33 John Stanley: Concerto Grosso in D Op 2 # 1 (1742) Collegium Musicum 90 Simon Standage Chandos 638 10:18

11:34:57 Ferruccio Busoni: Symphonic Suite: Gavotte & Gigue Op 24 (1883) Deutsches Symphonie Berlin Arturo Tamayo Capriccio 10480 11:30

11:47:30 Jerome Kern: The Song is You (1932) Manhattan String Quartet Newport 60033 4:30

11:52:41 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 (1887) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 6:19

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:48 Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy Op 80 (1808) Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421718 20:26

12:28:39 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 19 in F K 459 (1784) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4786763 28:24

12:58:21 Mario Broeders: Vals criollo No. 3 (2010) Mirian Conti, piano Steinway 30010 1:31

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:32 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Scherzo Op 61 # 1 (1842) Olga Kern, piano Harmonia Mundi 907336 4:18

13:06:13 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Love's Labour's Lost: Spanish Dance Op 167 (1953) Malmö Symphony Orchestra Andrew Mogrelia Naxos 572823 3:08

13:11:49 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (1804) Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Sony 57497 18:44

13:32:47 Lars-Erik Larsson: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 2 (1928) Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 6:30

13:41:27 Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture Op 17 (1903) Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 10:07

13:54:46 Sir Alexander Mackenzie: Violin Concerto in c-Sharp Op 32 (1885) Malcolm Stewart, violin Royal Scottish National Orchestra Vernon Handley Hyperion 66975 31:22

14:27:58 Johann Sebastian Bach: Italian Concerto in F BWV 971 (1731) Peter Serkin, piano RCA 68188 12:50

14:43:24 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 BWV 1047 (1718) John Thiessen, trumpet Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 11:54

14:55:49 Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings: Finale Op 63 (1908) dogma chamber orchestra Mikhail Gurewitsch MDG 9121717 4:29

15:02:37 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 63085 4:08

15:07:28 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Make Our Garden Grow (1956) June Anderson, soprano London Symphony Leonard Bernstein Deutsche Gram 27991 05:37

15:15:26 Richard Wagner: Parsifal: Act 1 Prelude (1882) Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 12:08

15:29:25 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat D 946/1 (1828) Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977 8:57

15:41:11 Enrique Granados: Torrijos: Suite (1894) Cor Madrigal Barcelona Symphony Pablo González Naxos 573263 17:20

15:59:12 Alexandre Desplat: The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 2:42

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:05:02 William Boyce: Symphony No. 5 in D Op 2 # 5 (1760) Academy of Ancient Music Christopher Hogwood Oiseau-Lyre 436761 7:29

16:14:11 Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto in C Op 48 (1948) Gil Shaham, violin Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457064 14:27

16:32:47 Joseph Haydn: The Creation: Sing to the Lord, All Ye Voices (1798) Gundula Janowitz, soprano Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4796018 3:58

16:39:08 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Piano Trio No. 2 Op 1 # 2 (1794) Xyrion Trio Naxos 500250 7:37

16:48:21 Peter Warlock: Capriol Suite (1926) Christopher Parkening, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown EMI 55052 10:50

17:04:17 Sergei Prokofiev: Scherzo from Flute Sonata Op 94 (1943) Brandon Patrick George, flute Hänssler 18039 5:23

17:11:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 5:52

17:17:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Batti, batti, o bel Masetto (1787) Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Friedrich Haider RCA 68522 3:32

17:22:57 William Grant Still: Five Preludes (1962) Denver Oldham, piano Koch Intl 7084 12:11

17:39:11 Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910) Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:51

17:46:00 Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944) Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 5:35

17:53:26 Michael Torke: Run (1992) Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Ecstatic 92203 6:30

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:07 Joseph Martin Kraus: Symphony in c VB 142 (1785) Swedish Chamber Orchestra Petter Sundkvist Naxos 553734 22:02

18:31:01 Antonio Vivaldi: Allegro from 'Spring' Concerto Op 8 # 1 (1725) Francisco Fullana, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2485 3:34

18:36:37 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Minuet (1717) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 1:51

18:40:30 George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1 (1901) Orchestre National de France Cristian Macelaru Deutsche Gram 4865505 11:47

18:53:23 Traditional: Dances from New England & Ireland Jeannette Sorrell, harpsichord Apollo's Fire Countryside Players Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2205 4:40

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

19:00:43 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818) Royal Northern Sinfonia Thomas Zehetmair Avie 2224 31:44

19:33:51 William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931) London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 24:35

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

20:00:29 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter Op 32 (1917) BBC Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Chandos 5086 8:21

20:10:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Harmoniemusik (1788) Members of Netherlands Wind Ensemble Philips 4788977 39:08

20:50:41 Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer Op 34 (1925) Euclid Quartet Afinat 2401 8:04

21:02:08 Édouard Lalo: Cello Concerto in d (1877) Jacqueline Du Pré, cello Cleveland Orchestra Daniel Barenboim EMI 55528 26:29

21:30:02 George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 (1911) BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 5:06

21:36:01 George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 2 (1911) BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 5:24

21:42:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (1723) Rafal Blechacz, piano Deutsche Gram 4795534 3:55

21:48:17 Sir Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1 in A-Flat Op 55 (1908) London Philharmonic Vernon Handley LPO 46 48:23

22:37:44 Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in d Op 5 # 12 'La Folia' (1700) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin Avie 2455 8:25

22:47:56 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967) Voces8 Decca 29601 7:36

22:55:54 Anthony Collins: Vanity Fair (1952) New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66868 3:53

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:25 Traditional: Scarborough Fair Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello Decca 31491 3:08

23:04:34 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Romanza from Symphony No. 5 (1943) Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80676 11:53

23:16:27 George Frideric Handel: Andante from Sonata à 5 in B-Flat HWV 288 (1707) Pavlo Beznosiuk, violin Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harmonia Mundi 907415 3:42

23:20:40 Gabriel Fauré: Dolly Suite: Berceuse Op 56 (1897) Kathryn Stott, piano Hyperion 66911 2:40

23:23:20 Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio Op 40 (1865) Richard King, horn Albany 1325 7:59

23:31:20 Jacques Offenbach: The Tales of Hoffmann: Barcarolle (1881) Liverpool Philharmonic Choir BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos 9765 3:16

23:34:47 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 447640 2:41

23:37:28 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Air Op 40 (1884) Ohio Philharmonic Domenico Boyagian Centaur 3311 5:07

23:42:36 Toru Takemitsu: Toward the Sea III for Alto Flute & Harp (1989) Aurèle Nicolet, flute Philips 442012 10:52

23:53:37 Randall Thompson: Largo from Symphony No. 2 (1931) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 4:51

23:58:40 Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs: Tin Pan Alley (1989) Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 1:27

