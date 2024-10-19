WCLV Program Guide 10-20-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Franz Liszt "Annees de pelerinage: " 3rd Year, Rome (1867-77) Jerome Rose, p

Georges Bizet Symphony in C, "Roma" Lille National Orch/Jean-Claude Casadesus

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Trio #9 in G, Op 121a, "Kakadu" Vladimir Ashkenazy, p; Itzhak Perlman, v; Lynn Harrell, vc

Ludwig van Beethoven 25 Irish Songs, WoO 152 Renate Kramer, s; Brahms Trio

Karol Szymanowski "Masques," Op 34 Dennis Lee, p

Ernest John Moeran Overture for a Masque (1944) Ulster Orch/Vernon Handley

Karol Szymanowski "Masques," Op 34 Easley Blackwood, p

Richard Strauss "Don Juan," Op. 20 Vienna Phil/Andre Previn

Moritz Moszkowski "Don Juan and Faust," Op 56 San Francisco Ballet Orch/Martin West

Moritz Moszkowski Etudes, Op 72 Ilana Vered, p

Antonio Salieri "Armida" Slovak Radio Sym/Michael Dittrich

Muzio Clementi Piano Sonata in f-sharp, Op 26/2 Vladimir Horowitz, p

Franz Xaver Mozart Song, "Klage an den Mond" Barbara Bonney, s; Malcolm Martineau, p

Joseph Marx "Romantic Piano Concerto" in E Marc-Andre Hamelin, p; BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Osmo Vanska

Anton Zemlinsky "Zwei Brettl-Lieder" Hermine Haselbock, ms; Florian Henschel, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Edvard Grieg "Peer Gynt," Op. 23 Ilse Hollweg, s; Royal Phil/Thomas Beecham

Frederick Delius "Brigg Fair" Royal Phil/Sir Thomas Beecham

George Frideric Handel "The Gods Go a'Begging" Suite Royal Phil/Thomas Beecham

George Frideric Handel "Love in Bath" Royal Phil/Thomas Beecham

Johannes Brahms Variations and Fugue on a Theme by Handel, Op. 24 Alfred Brendel, p

George Frideric Handel "Water Music" Suite No. 1 in F Empire Brass; Arthur Press, per; Brad Ellis, syn

Felix Godefroid Etude de concert in e-flat Thelma Owen, h

Elias Parish-Alvars Harp Concerto in g, Op 81 Marielle Nordmann, h; Franz Liszt Chamber Orch/Jean-Pierre Rampal

Louis Moreau Gottschalk "A Night in the Tropics" (Symphony) Utah Symphony Orchestra/ Maurice Abravanel

Octavio Pinto "Scenas infantis" Duo Turgeon

Charles Gounod Song, "Crepuscule" Jose van Dam, b-br; Jean-Philippe Collard, p

Charles Gounod Song, "Si la mort est le but" Jose van Dam, b-br; Jean-Philippe Collard, p

Charles Gounod "Petite Symphonie" in B-Flat St Paul Chamber Orch/Christopher Hogwood

Charles Gounod Funeral March of a Marionette Paul Paray

Johann Christian JC Bach Flute Sonata in f Maxence Larrieu, f; Robert Veyron-Lacroix, hc

Max Bruch "In Memoriam", Op. 65 Salvatore Accardo, v; Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Kurt Masur

Hermann Regner Six Landler (1986) Les Vents de Montreal/Jacques Lacombe

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

John Bull: In Nomine IX (1612)

John Taverner: Magnificat à 5 (1540)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (1727)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Zadok the Priest' (1727)

George Frideric Handel: Coronation Anthem 'Let Thy Hand be Strengthened' (1727)

George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in G (1734)

Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Gigue (1722)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipedreams Live! at the Eastman School (II) – continuing our series of programs featuring in-concert performances and conversations.

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR: Allegro vivace (i.), fr Symphony No. 5, Op. 42, no. 1 --Alden Wright

CONNOR CHEE (b. 1987): Hózhó --Ryan Chan

BENJAMIN KJELL (b. 1995): Fugue (ii.), fr Sonata No. 2 for Organ --Benjamin Kjell

WIDOR: Andantino quasi allegretto (iii.), fr Symphony No. 5, Op. 42, no. 1 --Alessio Giacobone

ALEXANDRE GUILMANT: Ecce panis angelorum, Op. 66 –Thatcher Lyman, tenor; Adelaide Boedecker, soprano; Molly Werts McDonald, violin; Kristina Finch, harp; Joris Verdin, harmonium (1855 Mustel)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Birthday Bonanza – October is full of great composer birthdays, and so we celebrate Schütz, Vaughan Williams, Rautavaara, and several others with some of their sacred music.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Phaëton: Four Seasons Suite (1683)

Michel-Richard Delalande: Dies Irae (1690)

Michel Blavet: Flute Concerto in a (1750)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Charles Ives: Variations on 'America' (1891)

Charles Ives: Country Band March (1903)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 'Pathétique' (1893)

Charles Ives: Symphony No. 1 in d (1898)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 15 in D 'Pastoral' (1801)

Jean Sibelius: Finlandia (1899)

Charles Ives: Memories (1897)

Morton Gould: Blues from 'Interplay' (1945)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ernest Bloch: Symphony in E flat major Movement 2: Allegro Malmo Symphony Orchestra; Andrey Boreyko, conductor

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 8: Movements 1-3 Grand Teton Festival Orchestra; Stephane Deneve, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: William White calling from Portland, Oregon

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from A Soldier's Tale: Movement 1 March of the Soldier Anthony McGill, clarinet; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano

Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem, B. 47: Movement 2 Nigun Michael Shaham, violin; Sheng-Yuan Kuan, piano Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL

Sophia Dussek: C'est l'amour Kyunghee Kim-Sutre, harp

Sophia Dussek: Selections from Airs Favoris, Livre 7 Guillaume Sutre, violin; Kyunghee Kim-Sutre, harp Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 15 in A Major, Op. 141: Movement 4 Adagio – Allegretto Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite, Op. 40 East Coast Chamber Orchestra Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

14:00 CARNEGIE HALL LIVE with Jeff Spurgeon & John Schaefer – Daniil Trifonov, piano; recorded 12/12/2023

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Suite in A Minor from Nouvelles suites de pièces de clavecin

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata in F Major, K. 332

Felix Mendelssohn: Variations sérieuses

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 29 in B-flat Op 106 ‘Hammerklavier’

Johnny Green (arr Art Tatum): I Cover the Waterfront

Alexander Scriabin: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 3 Op 23

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Daniel Harding, conductor; Liv Redpath, soprano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 12/2/2023

Betsy Jolas: Ces belles années... [U.S. Premiere, TCO Co-Commission]

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A 'Italian' (1833)

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 2024

This week, we explore the rich depths of the bass register with incredible performances on double bass, cello, bassoon, piano, and even harp!

Olivia Ajero, 15, Piano, from Nacogdoches, Texas, Prelude in D Major, Op. 23 No. 4 Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

Fabrizio Milcent, 18, Bassoon, from Chicago, Illinois (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Bassoon Concertino, Op. 12 - II. Presto agitato by Ferdinand David (1810-1873)

Chip Fellows, 18, Double Bass, from Charlestown, Indiana La source, Op.44 by Alphonse Hasselmans (1845-1912)

BREAK PIECE: Piano Sonata No.17 “Tempest” Op. 31 No. 2 – III. Allegretto by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827), performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Caleb Graupera, 18, Cello, from Weston, Massachusetts, Sonata for Piano and Cello No. 3 in A major, Op.69 - III. Adagio cantabile-Allegro vivace by Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Gavin Hardy, 18, Double Bass, from Lexington, North Carolina (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Concerto No. 1 - III. Allegro Obsessivo by Andrés Martín

CLOSING PIECE: Reprise of Prelude in D Major, Op. 23 No. 4 by Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943), performed by Olivia Ajero, piano

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 in C (1846)

20:00 SPECIAL Charles Ives at 150 with Mark Satola

Charles Ives: Emerson (mv1) from Concord Sonata—John Kirkpatrick, piano

Charles Ives: Hawthorne (mv2) from Concord Sonata—Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano

Charles Ives: The Alcotts (mv3) from Concord Sonata—Donald Berman, piano

Charles Ives: Thoreau (mv4) from Concord Sonata—Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano; Emmanuel Pahud, flute

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

James Marron: Winter Scenes (1996) — James Marron, guitar

Monica Houghton: Epigram (2008) — Takako Masame, Sae Shiragami, violins; Lisa Boyko, viola; Linda Atherton, cello

Monica Houghton: Corpo Sonoro (2007) — Halida Dinova, piano

Jennifer Conner: Sevenwaters — Dana Johnson, violin; Wesley Hornpetrie, cello; Brendan Jacklin, piano

James Wilding: The Last Archangel (2018) — James Wilding, piano

James Wilding: Bells (2015) — James Wilding, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Remarks from Ted Carter, President of The Ohio State University

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Bob Chilcott: Ave Maria (2010)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in f (1756)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante No. 1 from Symphony No. 31 'Paris' (1778)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Cello Concerto No. 1 (1765)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 3 'Paysage' (1851)

Anonymous: There is no Rose of Such Virtue (1420)

Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Blessed Are They That Mourn (1868)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 11 in G-Flat (1903)

Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Nocturne (1941)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 11 for Winds (1781)

