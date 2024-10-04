WCLV Program Guide 10-05-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Franz Liszt "Venezia e Napoli" Jerome Lowenthal, p

Nicolo Paganini Variations on "The Carnival of Venice" Salvatore Accardo, v; Chamber Orch of Europe/Franco Tamponi

Luigi Mancinelli "Scene veneziane" Rome Sym/Francesco La Vecchia

Biagio Marini Gagliarda, "La Caotorta" Clemencic Consort

Carlo Martelli Persiflage Royal Ballet Sinfonia/David Lloyd-Jones

Edmund Rubbra "A Tribute," Op 56 (for Vaughan Williams on his 70th birthday) Bournemouth Sinfonietta/Hans-Hubert Schonzeler

Ralph Vaughan Williams Piano Concerto in C (1926-31) Howard Shelley, p; London Sym Orch/Bryden Thomson

George Frideric Handel Suite from the operas "Florindo" and "Daphne" Parley of Instruments/Peter Holman

Felix Mendelssohn Chorus, "Heilig, heilig ist Gott, der Herr Zebaoth" St John's College Cho, Cambridge/Christopher Robinson

Weber Die Drei Pintos Queensland Phil/John Georgiadis

Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 Vadim Repin, v; London Sym Orch/Emmanuel Krivine

Jean Sibelius "Petite Suite" Finnish Brass Ensemble/Jukka-Pekka Saraste

Jan Ladislav Dussek Harp Sonata in B-Flat, Op 34/2 Susann McDonald, h

Sophia Corri DUSSEK Harp Sonata Judy Loman, h

William Byrd "Miserere" a 4 Fretwork

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Erik Satie Two "Gymnopedies" English Chamber Orch/Paul Tortelier

Maurice Ravel Piano Sonatine Anne Queffelec, p

Ernest Chausson Symphonic Poem, "Soir de fete," Op 32 Belgian Radio Sym Orch/Jose Serebrier

3:32:44 Reynaldo Hahn Song, "Fetes galantes" Marie-Nicole Lemieux, c; Daniel Blumenthal, p Naive V-5022 L'Heure Exquise 1:43

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Concerto in C, K. 314 Marc Schachman, ob; Old Fairfield Academy Orch/Thomas Crawford

Domenico Gabrielli Ricercar I Anner Bylsma, vc

Peter Tchaikovsky "Swan Lake," Op. 20 Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel

Jean Sibelius Four Legends from the Kalevala, Op. 22 London Phil/Sir Adrian Boult

Camille Saint-Saens "Le carnaval des animaux (Carnival of the Animals)" Mischa Maisky, vc; Pavel Gililov, p

Ludwig (Louis) Spohr Symphony #7 in C, Op 121, "The Earthly and Divine in Human Life" Slovak Radio Sym Bratislava/Alfred Walter

Felix Mendelssohn Six Male Choruses, Op 50 Leipzig Radio Cho/Horst Neumann

Sergei Rachmaninoff Fifteen Songs, Op. 26 Elisabeth Soderstrom, s; Vladimir Ashkenazy, p

Sergei Rachmaninoff Song, "Night" Elisabeth Soderstrom, s; Vladimir Ashkenazy, p

Modest Mussorgsky "Night on Bald Mountain" Finnish Radio Sym Orch/Leif Segerstam

Vincent D'Indy String Quartet #2 in E, Op 45 Prat String Quartet

Franz Liszt "Annees de pelerinage:" 1st Year, Switzerland (1848-54) Alfred Brendel, p

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Santiago de Murcia/Francisco de Vid Jacaras de la costa/Los que fueren de buen gusto(Dance tunes from the coast/Those who have taste) The Harp Consort Andrew Lawrence-King

Traditional Canarios Arianna Savall, harp; Ferran Savall, theorbo; Jordi Savall, viola da gamba

Luigi Boccherini Guitar Quintet No. 4 in G, G.448, "Fandango" Jose Rey de la Torre, guitar Stuyvesant String Quartet

Carlos Guastavino 10 Cantos populares Mirian Conti, piano Steinway & Sons 30012 "Nostalgias Argentinas"

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Bassoon Concerto in Bb, K. 191 Gustavo Núnez, bassoon Concertgebouw Chamber Orchestra

Jose Luis Greco Pastel Orquesta Filarmonica de Gran Canaria Adrian Leaper

Sergei Prokofiev Pedro y El Lobo Antonio Banderas, narrator Russian National Orchestra Kent Nagano

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

John Playford: Newcastle/Splendid Schilling Gao Hong, Pipa; Belladonna Baroque Quartet

Gao Hong: Celebration Gao Hong, Pipa; Kenwood Symphony Orchestra, Carleton College Chinese Music Ensemble; Dennis Friesen-Carper, conductor International Friendship Through the Performing Arts, Ordway Center for the Performing Arts, St. Paul, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brent Sverdloff calling from Rhinebeck, NY

Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1: Prelude and Fugue No. 8 Andras Schiff, piano

Paulo Bellinati: Baiao de Gude Newman & Oltman Guitar Duo & Joao Luiz, guitar; Celil Refik Kaya, guitar The 35th Raritan River Music Festival, The Courtroom of the Historic Hunterdon County Courthouse, Flemington, NJ

Lalo Schifrin: Pampas Pablo Aslan, bass; Alex Brown, piano; Hector Del Curto, bandoneon, Cho-Liang Lin, violin; David Shifrin, clarinet; Satoshi Takeishi, percussion San Antonio Chamber Music Society, Trinity Baptist, Church San Antonio, TX

Maximo Diego Pujol: Suite magica Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Jason Vieaux, guitar

Carlos Chavez: String Quartet No. 1: movement 1 Allegro Cuarteto Latinoamericano

Alfred Schnittke: Gratulations Rondo Lun Li, violin; Ying Li, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Delhi, NY

Ruperto Chapì: String Quartet No. 1 in G Major: Movements 2-3 Cuarteto Latinoamericano The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, Palm Beach, FL

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68: Movements 1-2 Charlotte Symphony Orchestra; Kwame Ryan, conductor Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, Belk Theatre, Blumenthal Performing Arts Center, Charlotte, NC

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Maurice Ravel Piano Sonatine Anne Queffélec, p

Ernest Chausson Symphonic Poem, "Soir de fete," Op 32 Belgian Radio Sym Orch/Jose Serebrier

Reynaldo Hahn Song, "Fetes galantes" Marie-Nicole Lemieux, c; Daniel Blumenthal, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Oboe Concerto in C, K. 314 Marc Schachman, ob; Old Fairfield Academy Orch/Thomas Crawford

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 2022

Charles Yang -- violin virtuoso, singer-songwriter and member of the string trio “Time For Three” returns to From the Top this week to collaborate with our young musicians and to co-host thje program with Peter Dugan. Charles plays some quixotic and playful contemporary music by composer Lera Auerbach with a teen cellist … snd he joins host Peter Dugan and a quintet of young players to perform a movement of Schubert’s “Trout Quintet.”

Li Yu Chen, violin, 17, from Bayside, NY performs Entranced with Mountain Scenery by Li Shangqian

AhHa Duo: Amy Baskurt, violin, 18, from New York, NY and Heather Wang, guitar, 18, from New York, NY perform Cantabile et Presto by Astor Piazzolla

Vincent Garcia-Hettinger, cello, 16, from San Antonio, TX with Charles Yang, violin, Three Dances in the Old Style, Op. 54 by Lera Auerbach

Maanas Varma, viola, 17, from Flower Mound, TX performs Romeo and Juliet, Op. 64, Act 1 Scene 2: Masks by Sergei Prokofiev

Christian Luevano, double bass, 18, from Corinth, TX performs Double Bass Concerto No. 1, Mvmt 3 by Andrés Martin

Charles Yang, violin; Maanas Varma, viola; Vincent Garcia-Hettinger, cello; Christian Luevano, double bass; Peter Dugan, piano perform Piano Quintet in A major, D. 667 “Trout”, Finale by Franz Schubert

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 2 in E-Flat (1828)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat (1828)

Henryk Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 1 in f-Sharp (1852)

Traditional: Londonderry Air 'Danny Boy'

Carl Nielsen: Symphony No. 4 'Inextinguishable' (1916)

Alexander Borodin: Piano Quintet in c (1862)

Claude Debussy: Pour le piano (1901)

William Bolcom: Incineratorag (1967)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D (1902)

Franz Schubert: Finale from 'Wanderer Fantasy' (1822)

Antonín Dvorák: String Quartet No. 12 in F 'American' (1893)

Amy Beach: Berceuse (1898)

Pauline Viardot: Berceuse (1868)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Lady Radnor's Suite (1894)

John Williams: The Empire Strikes Back: Imperial March (1980)

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The Egyptian, a Hollywood Case Study

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: The True Pharaoh—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: Nefer-Nefer-Nefer—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Alfred Newman: The Egyptian: Valley of the Kings—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

Alfred Newman: The Egyptian: Selections—Moscow Symphony & Chorus/William Stromberg

Bernhard Herrmann: The Egyptian: Selections—Moscow Symphony/William Stromberg

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: 1954 on Stage - Songs from Peter Pan, Fanny, The Pajama Game and more.

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Fritz Kreisler: Praeludium and Allegro in the Style of Pugnani (1910)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Three Portraits from 'The England of Elizabeth' (1959)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite (1907)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus, Sakari Oramo, conductor; BBC Singers; Angel Blue, soprano; Sir Stephen Hough, piano – Last Night of the Proms

Sir William Walton: Portsmouth Point, overture

Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi – ‘O mio babbino caro’/Madam Butterfly – Humming Chorus

Giacomo Puccini: Tosca – 'Vissi d'arte'

Carlos Simon: Hellfighters’ Blues (world premiere)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane

Samual Coleridge -Taylor: Summer is Gone

Grace Williams: Fantasia on Welsh Nursery Tunes

Camille Saint-Saens: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 5 in F ‘Egyptian’

Iain Farrington: Extra Time

Henry Mancini: Main Theme from ‘The Pink Panther’

Ruperto Chapì: Las hijas del Zebedeo: ‘Las carceleras’

Sir Henry Wood (arranger): Fantasia on British Sea-Songs

Thomas Arne (arr Sargent): Rule, Britannia!

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 in D (‘Land of Hope and Glory’)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry (arr Elgar): Jerusalem

Benjamin Britten (arranger): The National Anthem

Traditional (arr Campbell): Auld lang syne

22:00 OVATIONS: Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music Faculty Recital, March 25, 2024

Nancy Maultsby, mezzo-soprano; Poiesis String Quartet

Eleanor Alberga (b. 1949): String Quartet No. 2

Clint Needham (b. 1981): String Quartet No. 1 ‘Shades of Green’

Richard Stout (b. 1964): Songs of Correspondence (text: letters from American author Willa Cather)

23:45 QUIET HOUR

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

William Sterndale Bennett: Romance No. 2 in E-Flat (1837)

Traditional: Blow the Wind Southerly

Peter Dodd: Irish Idyll (1971)

