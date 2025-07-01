WCLV Program Guide 06-29-2025

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

12:00:00 Benoit, Peter De Pacificatie van Gent VRT Phil/Silveer Van den Broeck Marco Polo 8.2251 Romantic Flemish Orchestral Music 5:26

12:05:26 Jongen, Joseph Adagio symphonique in B, Op 20 Philippe Graffin, v; Royal Flemish Phil/Martyn Brabbins Hyperion CDA-68005 Jongen: Violin Concerto, Adagio Symphonique, Fantasia/ Lazzari: Rapsodie in E Minor 11:53

12:17:19 Lekeu, Guillaume Larghetto Marie Hallynck, vc; Liège Phil/Pierre Bartholomée Ricercar RIC-351 (8) Guillaume Lekeu Complete Works 9:20

12:28:24 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Concerto No. 13 in C, K. 415 András Schiff, p; Salzburg Mozarteum Camerata Academica/Sándor Végh London 425466-2 Piano Concertos No. 9, K271, No. 13, K415 26:50:00

12:55:14 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Sonata No. 15 in C, K. 545 András Schiff, p London 417149-2 Piano Sonatas (KV333 - KV545 - KV457, Fantasia KV475) 1:44

1:00:00 Villa-Lobos, Heitor Bachianas brasileiras No. 6 (1938) Fernand Dufrene, f; René Plessier, bn EMI/Ang CZS7-67229-2 (6) N/A 5:09

1:05:09 Villa-Lobos, Heitor Fantasia for Cello and Orchestra (1945) Janos Starker, vc; Paraíba Sym Orch/Eleazar de Carvalho Delos DE-1017 VILLA-LOBOS, H.: Choros No. 8 / Fantasia / Uirapuru / NOBRE, M.: Convergencias (Brazil '88 - A Brazilian Music Extravanganza) (Carvalho) 19:43

1:24:52 Villa-Lobos, Heitor Fantasia for soprano saxophone & chamber orchestra (1945) Greg Banaszak, sx; Polish Natl Chbr Orch of Slupsk/B. Jarmolowicz Centaur CRC-2400 Saxophone Concertos - Glazunov, Et Al 11:21

1:36:13 Gershwin, George Three Preludes (1926) Chicago Saxophone Quartet Centaur CRC-2086 Chicago Saxophon Quartet 3:54

1:41:38 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Serenade No. 6 in D, K. 239, "Serenata notturna" Lausanne Chamber Orch/Yehudi Menuhin Virgin 91122-2 N/A 12:10

1:53:48 Villa-Lobos, Heitor Twelve Etudes for Guitar (1928) Fabio Zanon, g Musicmasters 67188-2 The Complete Solo Guitar Music 1:51

2:00:00 Brahms, Johannes Piano Pieces, Op 119 Emanuel Ax, p Sony SK-69284 Brahms: 7 Fantasies Op. 116, 4 Piano Pieces Op. 119, Sonata No. 2 Op. 2 5:16

2:05:16 Brahms, Johannes Alto Rhapsody, Op 53 Dunja Vejzovic, ms; Houston Sym Orch Male Cho, Houston Sym Orch/Eschenbach Virgin 61360-2 (4) N/A 13:54

2:19:10 Brahms, Johannes Hungarian Dances Berlin Staatskapelle/Otmar Suitner Denon 81757-4597-2 Hungarian Dances 1:36

2:20:46 Brahms, Johannes Double Concerto in a minor, Op.102 I Kaler, v; M Kliegel, vc; Irish National Sym Orch/A Constantine Naxos 8.550938 BRAHMS: Double Concerto / SCHUMANN: Cello Concerto in A Minor 34:12:00

2:54:58 Brahms, Johannes Deutsche Volkslieder WoO 33 Hermann Prey, br; Geoffrey Parsons, p Capriccio 10199 Meine Mädel hat einen Rosenmund: 31 Deutsche Volkslieder 1:49

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Vivaldi, Antonio Oratorio, "Juditha Triumphans," R 644 Yo-Yo Ma, vc; Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman Sony SK-90916 Vivaldi's Cello 5:00

3:05:00 Vivaldi, Antonio Winds and Continuo Quartet in C Camerata Köln RCA-DHM 77018-2-RG N/A 9:36

3:14:36 Vivaldi, Antonio Sinfonia in C, R 116 Helicon Ensemble/Albert Fuller Reference Recordings RR-23-CD Vivaldi - Bach 5:56

3:20:32 Vivaldi, Antonio Opera, "Bajazet" Europa Galante/Fabio Biondi Virgin 45676-2 (2) Antonio Vivaldi * Bajazet * Europa Galante * Fabio Biondi 6:17

3:26:49 Vivaldi, Antonio Opera, "L'Orlando finto pazzo" Sonia Prina, s; Academia Montis Regalis/Alessandro De Marchi Naive V-5138 (2) N/A 1:47

3:28:36 Britten, Benjamin Gloriana: Symphonic Suite, Op. 53a Bournemouth Sym Orch/Uri Segal EMI/Ang CDM7-69422-2 N/A 25:28:00

3:54:04 Trad, English Folksong, The Girl I Left Behind Me Cambridge Singers/John Rutter Collegium COLCD-120 The Lark In The Clear Air 1:45

4:00:00 Tchaikovsky, Peter Sleeping Beauty, Op. 66 Royal Opera House Orch/Mark Ermler Conifer 55014-2 Ballet Highlights: Swan Lake - The Nutcracker - The Sleeping Beauty 5:11

4:05:11 Creston, Paul Dance Overture, Op 62 Lithuanian National Phil/David Amos Centaur CRC-2356 Dello Joio: Variations; Creston, Bloch / David Amos, Et Al Dello Joio: Variations; Creston, Bloch 13:35

4:18:46 Délibes, Léo Coppélia Suisse Romande Orch/Richard Bonynge London 425472-2 (2) Essential Ballet - 37 Of The Greatest Ballet Masterpieces 27:45:00

4:48:19 Bach, Johann Sebastian Clavier Concerto No. 3 in D, BWV 1054 Chamber Orch of Europe/András Schiff, p London 425676-2 (2) Bach: Piano Concertos 1-7, BWV 1052-1058 15:39

4:55:42 Bach, Johann Sebastian Anna Magdalena Notebook Michigan State University Marching Band/Keith Brion Delos DE-3101 MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY SYMPHONIC BAND: To the Fore! - Percy Grainger's Great Symphonic Band Music 1:38

5:00:00 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Masonic Funeral Music in c, K. 477 Soloists; Chapelle Royale Cho, Champs Elysées Orch/Herreweghe Harmonia Mundi HMC-901393 Mozart: Messe En Ut Mineur, Etc. 5:31

5:05:31 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-Flat, K. 493 Domus Virgin 91485-2 N/A 27:36:00

5:35:00 Verdi, Giuseppe La Traviata BBC Phil/Sir Edward Downes Chandos CHAN-9696 Verdi: Preludes, Overtures, and Ballet Music Vol. 1 7:35

5:42:35 Arensky, Anton Marguérite Gautier, Op 9 USSR Sym Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov Melodiya SUCD-1000164 A. Glazunov, A. Arensky Conductor Evgeni Svetlanov 12:21

5:54:56 Arensky, Anton Twelve Etudes, Op 74 Richard Alston, p Centaur CRC-2307 Anton Arensky: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 2 1:41

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Anna Burr

06:02:48 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 Op 40 (1802) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Göttingen Symphony Orchestra Christoph-Mathias Mueller Cedille 144 6:56

06:11:20 Ludwig van Beethoven: Gloria from 'Missa Solemnis' Op 123 (1823) Saramae Endich, soprano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 15:53

06:29:30 Felix Mendelssohn: Psalm 42 'Wie der Hirsch schreit' Op 42 (1837) Dame Janet Baker, mezzo-soprano City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Virgin 61469 23:02

06:53:54 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 12 Op 30 # 6 'Venetian Gondola Song' (1835) Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2 3:26

06:58:17 Marc-Antoine Charpentier: Te Deum: Prélude H 146 (1698) Les Arts Florissants William Christie Harmonia Mundi 2908304 1:52

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Treasures of Antiquity – a collection of music for the pipe organ from the mid-14th through the 18th centuries.

ANONYMOUS: Orientis partibus & Hymn to St. Magnus.

PEROTIN: Huic main-Hec dies.

ANONYMOUS: Estampie, fr Robertsbridge Codex –E. Power Biggs (1390 Anonymous/Notre Dame de Valere, Switzerland) Sony Classical 19658826772

ANONYMOUS: Kyrie cunctipotens.

LORENZOI MASINI: Non vedi du, Amor? –Christophe Deslignes (organetto by Johannes Rohlf) Ricercar 206662

ARNOLD SCHLICK: Salve Regina (verses 3 & 4) –Pieter van Dijk (1511 van Covelens/St. Laurenskerk, Alkmaar, Netherlands) Contrapunctus Musicus VC 2947

GEORG MUFFAT: Toccata nona, fr Apparatus musico-organisticus –Joseph Keleman (1642 Freundt/Klosterneuburg Abbey, Austria) Oehms Classics 604

FRANÇOIS COUPERIN: Mass for Convent Use, excerpts (Plein jeu-Dialogue-Elevation-Agnus Dei) –Gustav Leonhardt (1748 Dom Bedos-1997 Quoirin/Sainte-Croix de Bordeaux, France) Alpha 0171

J. S. BACH: Allein Gott in der Höh, BWV 662 –Ewald Kooiman (1778 J-A. Silbermann/Protestant Temple, Bouxwiller, Alsace) Aeolus 10851

ANTONIO SOLER: 2 Sonatas in d (No. 49 & 117) –Martin Schmeding (1762 Bosch/Saint Andreu, Santanyi, Majorca, Spain) Cybele 001404

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Summer – It’s the time for refreshment, relaxation, and reflection. On this edition, we share sacred choral and organ music that invites us to sit back and savor a more relaxed pace, while leading us to spiritual reflection.

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:02:55 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture BWV 1069 (1723) Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 7:07

09:11:42 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suites Nos. 1-3 (1717) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 27:54

09:41:26 Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Sonata in g BWV 1030b (1736) Debra Nagy, oboe Les Délices 2025 16:47

09:58:42 Giuseppe Torelli: Allegro from Trumpet Concerto (1700) Paramount Brass Centaur 2355 1:38

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

10:03:31 Leroy Anderson: The Girl in Satin (1953) BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 2:12

10:06:08 Leroy Anderson: Melody on Two Notes (1966) BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 1:48

10:09:47 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 8 in F Op 93 (1812) Cleveland Orchestra Rafael Kubelik Deutsche Gram 459463 26:02

10:38:01 Georges Bizet: Allegro from Symphony No. 1 (1855) CityMusic Cleveland Joel Smirnoff CityMusic 2011 10:15

10:50:22 Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 9 in A Op 47 'Bridgetower' (1803) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Deutsche Gram 457619 43:48

11:35:50 Frank Loesser: How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying: Overture (1961) Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 3:06

11:40:01 Bernard Herrmann: North by Northwest: Main Title (1959) Danish National Symphony John Mauceri Toccata 241 2:50

11:44:37 Leroy Anderson: Song of Jupiter (1951) David McCallum, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559356 4:06

11:49:43 Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638) Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella Deutsche Gram 4795300 10:10

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Walter Piston: Symphony No. 5: Mvt 3 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; David Alan Miller, conductor Album: Gershwin: Concerto In F Naxos 8559875 Music: 4:39

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major, Op. 100: Mvt 1 National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Joseph Young, conductor EBU, National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie and Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD Music: 12:59

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Riley McManus calling from New York, New York Music: 6:55

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 "Waldstein" - Movement 1 Allegro con Brio Richard Raymond, piano Album: Reubke, Beethoven: Sonata, Waldstein, Tandeln und Scherzen Analekta 3172 Music: 11:14

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 3 in G Major, K. 216 Leonidas Kavakos, violin; NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra; Alan Gilbert, conductor DENDR, Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg, Germany Music: 22:56

Caroline Shaw: Cant voi l'aube Caroline Shaw, vocals; Attacca Quartet Album: Evergreen Nonesuch Music: 4:15

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 61: Mvts. 2-3 Hilary Hahn, violin; Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra; Alain Altinoglu, conductor EBU, Grand Hall, Alte Oper, Frankfurt, Germany Music: 18:53

Eleanor Alberga: String Quartet No. 2 Juilliard String Quartet Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music, St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Syracuse, NY Music: 17:01

Richard Strauss, arr. Andrew Yee: Four Last Songs: Mvt. 2 Andrew Yee, cello; Experiential Orchestra; James Blachly, conductor Experiential Orchestra, Trinity Church Wall Street, St. Paul's Chapel, New York, NY Music: 5:23

13:57:00 Betty Jackson King: Autumn Dance (1955) Samantha Ege, piano Lontano 145 2:10

14:00 SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY with Dianne Nicolini and Rik Malone – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello (recorded 6/15/2024)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Cello Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Op 107

Sofia Gubaidulina: Fairytale Poem for Orchestra

San Francisco Symphony; Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor Live Recording June 13-15, 2024 SFS

Peter Tchaikovsky: Francesca da Rimini Op 32

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 ‘Rhenish’—Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (recorded 5/27/2010)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, David Afkham, conductor; Beatrice Rana, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 4/27/2024

Unsuk Chin: subito con forza

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 in c Op 18

Claude Debussy: Etude for the Eight Fingers (encore)

Béla Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra

17:42:28 Robert Schumann: Introduction & Allegro appassionato Op 92 (1849) Rudolf Serkin, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 75 16:00

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January - May 2025

We’re meeting musicians from all over the country today and hearing fantastic performances on French Horn, harp, oboe, and more.

Aiden Bower, 17, French Horn, from Jacksonville, FL (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Nocturno, Op. 7 by Franz Strauss (1822-1905) (5:37)

Oliver Mar, 14, Cello, from Jericho, NY - Cello Concerto No. 2 in E minor, Op. 30 - II. Lento - Andante tranquillo by Victor Herbert (1859-1924) (6:17)

Katherine Schaufenbuel, 13, Violin, from Naperville, IL - T’filah by Lera Auerbach (b. 1973) (4:54)

Alexander Vakov, 18, Oboe, from Henderson, NV (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Italian Dance by Madeleine Dring (1923-1977) (2:13) & Sonata for Oboe and Piano - III. Molto Allegro by Camille Saint-Saëns (1835-1921) (2:38)

Rebekah Esper, 17, Harp, from Novi, MI (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) - Sonata for Harp in C minor, Op. 2 No. 3 - I. Allegro, III. Rondo - Allegro by Sophia Dussek (1775-1831) (5:53)

CLOSING PIECE: Excerpt from Piano Trio in A minor, Op. 50 - II. (b) Variazione Finale e Coda by Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893) performed by the INN Trio (Nathan Meltzer, violin; Noah Lee, cello; Wenfang Ivan Han, piano)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:32 Robert Schumann: Overture, Scherzo and Finale Op 52 (1845) Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 457591 16:45

19:21:15 Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello Op 102 'Double' (1887) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4795448 34:38

19:57:08 Isaac Albéniz: España: Tango Op 165 # 2 (1890) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4785334 2:29

20:00 SPECIAL Proud to Be with Kevin O’Connor – Pride Month is a wonderful time to celebrate our unique identities and to reflect on how pride and authenticity show up in our lives. We asked classical musicians in the LGBTQIA community about their thoughts on Pride. The answers we got were diverse and thought-provoking. This one-hour special brings all of those thoughts to you punctuated with music performed, conducted or composed by these featured artists.

Takuma Itch: Wavelengths—Hub New Music

Stephen Paulus: The Road Home—Conspirare; Craig Hella Johnson, conductor

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 ‘Pathetique’—Jonathan Biss, piano

Maurice Ravel: Gaspard de la Nuit: Ondine—Conrad Tao, piano

Clarice Assad: Glitch—Delgani String Quartet

Caroline Shaw: Valencia—Attacca Quartet

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano: Awakenings (2008) — Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19

Frederick Koch: Trinitas for Flute, Harp and Cello — Jocelyn Chang, Dilling harp; Michael Leese, flute; James Meyers, cello (Dimension 2004) 9:26

Frederick Koch: Images for Flute, Alto Saxophone and Piano — Katherine DeJongh, flute; Greg Banaszak, alto sax; Frederick Koch, piano (Dimension 2004) 7:37

Ty Alan Emerson: Concerto for Alto Saxophone and Winds — Jason McFeaters, alto sax; Peabody Wind Ensemble/Harlan Parker, cond. (private CD) 24:35

21:53:05 Artur Lemba: Scherzo from Symphony in c-Sharp (1908) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8656 7:03

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, The Evolving Role of Regional Public Universities, a panel discussion with Jennifer Keup PhD, the Executive Director for the Coalition of Urban Serving Universities; Cecilia M. Orphan PhD, Associate Professor of Higher Education, Morgridge College of Education and Director of Partnerships, Alliance for Research on Regional Colleges; Nigamanth Sridhar PhD, Senior Vice President and Provost, Cleveland State University; and moderator Amy Morona, Statewide Higher Education Reporter, Signal Ohio

22:57:54 Morton Gould: Gavotte from 'Interplay' (1943) Findlay Cockrell, piano Albany Symphony Orchestra David Alan Miller Albany 1174 2:35

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:07 Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37 # 6 (1915) Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 3:03

23:05:11 Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883) Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 5:23

23:10:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E K 261 (1776) Joshua Bell, violin English Chamber Orchestra Peter Maag Decca 436376 8:48

23:19:31 Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 (1865) Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 109 6:41

23:26:12 Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in F [No. 3] (1780) Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069 9:01

23:35:14 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Violin Concerto in f BWV 1056 (1740) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin English Chamber Orchestra Steven Mercurio eOne Music 7785 3:10

23:38:34 Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11 (1871) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 7:01

23:45:36 Mark O'Connor: Appalachia Waltz (1995) Mark O'Connor, violin Sony 752307 5:47

23:51:23 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat Op 28 # 15 'Raindrop' (1839) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 5:31

23:57:04 Manuel Ponce: Mexican Serenade 'Estrellita' (1912) John-Henry Crawford, cello Orchid 100198 2:39

