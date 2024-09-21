WCLV Program Guide 09-22-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Ludwig van Beethoven Three Marches, Op 45 Anagnoson & Kinton, p

Ludwig van Beethoven "Leonore" Overture no. 3 in C, Op. 72b Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan

Jean Sibelius "Festive March" Jubilate Choir/Astrid Riska

Erkki Melartin Festive March Helsinki Phil/Leif Segerstam

Yrjo KILPINEN Cello Sonata in F, Op 90 Simca Heled, vc, Jonathan Zak, p

Ludwig van Beethoven Rondo a capriccio in G, "Rage Over A Lost Penny," Op 129 Anatol Ugorski, p

Kurt Weill "Kleine Dreigroschenmusik (Little Threepenny Music)" Chicago Pro Musica

Andre Cardinal Destouches "Le Carnaval et la Folie" Limoges Baroque Ensemble

Jean-Marie Leclair Violin Sonata in D, Op 5/8 Ryo Terakado, v; K Uemura, viga; H Suzuki, vc; Christophe Rousset, hc

Francis Poulenc Flute Sonata Patrick Gallois, f; Pascal Roge, p

Andre Campra "Les Festes Venitiennes" Limoges Baroque Ensemble

Claude Debussy "L'Enfant prodigue" Kate Royal, s; St Martin's Academy/Edward Gardner

Claude Debussy Violin Sonata (#3) in g Blake Pouliot, v; Hsin-I Huang, p

Claude Debussy "Petite piece" (1910) David Shifrin, cl; Andre Watts, p

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto #1 in C, Op 15 Martha Argerich, p; Mito Chamber Orch/Seiji Ozawa

Serge Prokofiev Romeo and Juliet," Op 64 Martha Argerich, p; Sergei Babayan, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Charles Tomlinson Griffes "De Profundis" (1915) James Tocco, p

Charles Tomlinson Griffes "Poem" Keith Bryan, f; Slovak Radio Sym Orch/Zuohuang Chen

Charles Tomlinson Griffes Transcription of Humperdinck's "Hansel and Gretel" Overture Michael Lewin & Janice Weber, p's

Richard Strauss "Le bourgeois gentilhomme," Op. 60 Orpheus Chamber Orch

Engelbert Humperdinck String Quartet in C (1920) Zurich Tonhalle String Quartet

Franz Strauss Horn Concerto in c, Op 8 Barry Tuckwell, fh; London Sym Orch/Istvan Kertesz

Johannes Brahms "Liebeslieder Waltzes" Op. 52 Edith Mathis, s; Brigitte Fassbaender, ms; Peter Schreier, t; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, br

Victor Herbert Operetta, "The Only Girl" Beverly Sills, s; London Sym Orch/Andre Kostelanetz

Victor Herbert Cello Concerto #2 in e, Op 30 Yo-Yo Ma, vc; New York Phil/Kurt Masur

Victor Herbert Orchestral Medley on Themes from Operettas London Sym Orch/Andre Kostelanetz

Aaron Copland "The Tender Land" Boston Sym/Aaron Copland

Aaron Copland "Old American Songs" Set 2 Utah Sym Orch/Michael Tilson Thomas

Thomas Tomkins A Fancy "for the vyalls" Davitt Moroney, Olivier Baumont, hc

Franz Schubert "Rosamunde" Incidental Music, D 797 Czech Phil/Zdenek Kosler

David Diamond Two Barcarolles Carol Rosenberger, p

Anatol Liadov "Barcarolle" in F-Sharp, Op 44 Stephen Coombs, p

Gabriel Faure Barcarolle #6 in E-flat, Op 70 Kathryn Stott, p

Johann David Heinichen Concerto grosso in G, S. 214 Musica Antiqua Cologne/Reinhard Goebel

Johann Sebastian Bach Chorale Prelude, "Jesu, meines Lebens Leben (Jesus, My Life's Life)" BWV 1107 David Boe, o

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

John Rutter: Suite Antique: Prelude (1979)

John Rutter: Opening Chorus from Magnificat (1990)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Magnificat (1680)

John Rutter: Gloria (1974)

Gabriel Fauré: Messe Basse (1906)

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Canadian International Organ Competition - As prelude to upcoming events in 2024, some selections from the final round and gala conclusion of CIOC 2021, featuring the three top prize-winners

AUGUSTE FAUCHARD: Le Mystere de Noël (Theme and Variations) Ben Bloor (2nd Prize)

GABRIEL FAURÉ (trans. Robilliard): Fileuse (ii.), fr Pelleas et Melisande, Op. 80 Bryan Anderson (3rd Prize ex-aequo)

GABRIEL FAURÉ (trans. Robilliard): Sicilienne (iii.), fr Pelleas et Melisande, Op.80 Tyler Boehmer (3rd Prize, ex-aequo)

PYOTR TCHAIKOVSKY: Scene, Illumination of the Christmas Tree (trans. Tan) and March (trans. Hohman), fr Nutcracker Ballet, Op. 71.

LEO SOWERBY: Air with Variations, fr Suite.

SERGEI PROKOFIEV (trans. Guillou/Tan): Toccata, Op. 11 Aaron Tan (1st Prize)

These performances, dedicated to the memory of CIOC sponsor E. Noël Spinelli, feature the 71-rank 2002 Casavant organ at Holy Angels Church in Lachine, Quebec (r. 10/24/21)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Comes Autumn Time - As Fall officially begins, this edition of With Heart and Voice will focus on the wonders of nature, of creation, and the changing seasons, with great sacred choral and organ music, and stirring hymns

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto (1725)

Giuseppe Tartini: Violin Sonata in g 'Devil's Trill' (1713)

Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite (1670)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie (1764)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

William Schuman: New England Triptych: Chester (1957)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: Be Glad Then, America (1957)

Michael Torke: Bright Blue Music (1985)

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata No. 35 in A-Flat (1783)

Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in d (1859)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance (1955)

Friedrich Kuhlau: Overture to 'Elves' Hill' (1828)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony in D (1781)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Johann Strauss Jr.: Annen - Polka, Op. 117 Vienna Philharmonic; Daniel Barenboim, conductor

Richard Strauss: Don Juan, Op. 20 Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Jader Bignamini, conductor Interlochen Presents, Kresge Auditorium, Interlochen, MI

Piano Puzzler Contestant: John Mundy calling from Wabasha, MN

Franz Schubert: Piano Quintet "Trout": Theme and Variations Schubert Ensemble of London

Amjad Ali Khan arr. Kyle Paul: Sacred Evening (Raag Yaman) Sharon Isbin, guitar; Ayaan Ali Bangash, sarod; Amit Kavthekar, tabla; Strings for Peace; Sharon Isbin, conductor Aspen Music Festival, Harris Hall, Aspen, CO

Paul Patterson: Allusions for 2 Solo Violins and Strings movement 3: Beneath the Surface Harriet Mackenzie, violin; Philippa Mo, violin; English String Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor

Paquito D'Rivera: Three Pieces for Clarinet and Piano Franklin Cohen, clarinet; Amy Yang, piano; Jamey Haddad, percussion ChamberFest Cleveland, Mixon Hall, Cleveland Institute of Music, Cleveland, OH

Paul Wiancko: Cities of Air Tara Helen O'Connor, flute; Alexi Kenney, violin; Livia Sohn, violin; Ayane Kozasa, viola; Paul Wiancko, cello Spoleto Festival, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC

Edward Elgar: In the South (Alassio) Op. 50 English Symphony Orchestra; Kenneth Woods, conductor The Elgar Festival, Worcester Cathedral, Worcester, England

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Karina Canellakis, conductor; Inon Barnatan, piano

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to The Creatures of Prometheus

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25

Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso in E Op14 (encore)

Bela Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4—Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Yuja Wang, piano

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Christoph Sietzen, percussion – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 10/7/2023

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 29 in A K 201

Johannes Maria Staud: Whereas the Reality Trembles [World Premiere, TCO Co-Commission]

Hubert von Goisern: Improvisation on the song ‘Jodler für Willi’ (encore)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 in C minor Op 17 ‘Ukrainian’

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2022 - On this week’s From the Top pianist Peter Dugan introduces us to a thrilling teen cellist who performs a flashy Polonaise by Frederic Chopin. Also, we meet a teenage composer with a sparse and beautiful work for oboe and clarinet, and we’ll hear a funny story how a young pianist, with a long running fear of Mickey Mouse, had to play a competition at Disney World

Rubi Lee, violin, 14, from Irvine, CA performs excerpts from Carmen Fantasy, Op. 25 by Pablo de Sarasate with host Peter Dugan, piano

Willa Hawthorne, composer, 18, from Pasadena, CA presents her own composition Interiors for Oboe and Clarinet performed by Diana Dunn, oboe and Emily Bowland, clarinet.

Ivan Wang, cello, 17, from Trabuco Canyon, CA performs Polonaise Brilliante in C major, Opus 3 by Frédéric Chopin with host Peter Dugan, piano

Valeria Serrano, viola, 17, from Arlington, Virginia performs Suite for Viola, Group 1, No. 1 by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Susan Snyder, piano

Luke Turner, piano, 18, from Birmingham, AL performs Sonata in G Major, Op 31, No 1, Mvmt 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons (1899)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 6 in C 'Little C Major' (1818)

Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque (1919)

20:00 SPECIAL Les Delices 'Phoenix of Mexico'

Music by Les Delices and conversation about Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz, the 17th century writer, philosopher, poet, composer, and nun, nicknamed “The Tenth Muse” and “The Phoenix of Mexico” by her contemporaries.

Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz: Madre de los Primores

Rafael Castellanos: Pues mi Dios

Antonio Durán de la Mota: Dios y Josef apuestan

Andres Flores: A este edificio celebre

Antonio Durán de la Mota: Fuego, fuego

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Nicholas Underhill: Kaleidoscope Cleveland Chamber Collective

Jeffrey Quick: String Quartet No. 1 in A Cleveland Chamber Collective

Katherine O’Connell: Let Something Remain Cleveland Chamber Collective

Eubie Blake (arr. Underhill): Brittwood Rag Cleveland Chamber Collective

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - What’s at Stake? Examining Taxation in Ohio and the Nation - Panel

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 15 in D-Flat 'Raindrop' (1839)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Six Studies in English Folk Song (1926)

Olivier Messiaen: O sacrum convivium (1937)

Peter Warlock: Serenade for String Orchestra (1922)

John Sheppard: In pace in idipsum (1550)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Flute Sonata No. 1 (1717)

Claude Debussy: Nocturne (1892)

Giuseppe Verdi: Laudi alla Vergine Maria from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1889)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan 'Bona speranza' (1599)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Adagio from Concerto for Oboe & Violin (1740)

