WCLV Program Guide 09-16-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Peter Tchaikovsky "The Seasons," Op. 37b Takako Nishizaki, v; Queensland Sym/Peter Breiner

Peter Tchaikovsky "Serenade melancolique," Op. 26 Jennifer Koh, v; Odense Sym Orch/Alexander Vedernikov

Albert Roussel "Serenade," Op 30 Netherlands Harp Ensemble

Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite no. 3 in C, BWV 1009 Victoria Drake, h

Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 48, "Ich elender Mensch, wer wird mich erlosen" Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt

Richard Wagner "Gotterdammerung" Dresden Staatskapelle/Peter Schneider

Zdenek Fibich "At Twilight" Prague Radio Sym/Frantisek Vajnar

Arnold Bax Violin Sonata #2 in D (1915) Robert Gibbs, v; Mary Mei-Loc Wu, p.

Ina Boyle "Three Songs by Walter de la Mare" Aylish Kerrigan, ms; Dearbhla Collins, p

Joaquin Turina "Mujeres de Sevilla", Op 89 (1935) David Buechner, p

Gioachino Rossini "The Barber of Seville" Orpheus Chamber Orch

Peter Cornelius "The Barber of Baghdad" BBC Sym Orch/Adrian Boult

Francois-Adrien Boieldieu "Le Calife de Bagdad" Munich Radio Orch/Kurt Redel

Louise Farrenc Etudes, Op. 26 Maria Stratigou, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23 in A, K. 488 Jos van Immerseel, forte-p; Anima Eterna

Alexander Scriabin Five Preludes, Op 74 Daniele Pollini, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Alan Rawsthorne "Coronation Overture" (1953) Royal Liverpool Phil/David Lloyd-Jones

William Walton "Coronation Te Deum" (1953) Polyphony/Stephen Layton

William Walton "Orb and Sceptre," Coronation March (1953) Eastman Rochester Orch/Frederick Fennell

Ralph Vaughan Williams Coronation Anthem, "O Taste and See" (1953) St Paul's Cathedral Choir/Andrew Carwood

Johann Nepomuk Hummel Piano Sonata #4 in C, Op 38 Constantino Mastroprimiano, p

Henry Purcell "The Gordian Knot Untied" Aradia Ensemble/Kevin Mallon

Pablo de Sarasate "Jota de Pablo", Op 52 Angel Jesus Garcia, v; Orch/Miguel Ortega

Isaac Albeniz "Recuerdos de viaje," Op. 71 Alicia de Larrocha, p

Claude Debussy "Images," Set 3, for Orchestra Boston Sym/Charles Munch

Ernst von Dohnanyi Piano Quintet #2 in e-flat, Op 26 London Schubert Ensemble

Josef Starzer Passepied mit Trio Melkus Ensemble DG

Johann Strauss II "Bal Champetre" Quadrille, Op. 303 Czechoslovak State Phil, Kosice/Alfred Walter

Jean-Fery Rebel "Les Plaisirs Champetres" La Petite Bande/Sigiswald Kuijken

Ludwig van Beethoven Violin Sonata no.9 in A, Op.47, "Kreutzer" Pinchas Zukerman, v; Marc Neikrug, p

George Frideric Handel Trumpet Suite in D, "Mr Handel's Water Piece," HWV 341 Maurice Andre, tr; Wurttemberg Chamber Orch/Jorg Faerber

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Deep River (1905)

George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks: Overture (1749)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Ave Maria (1995)

Victor Herbert: Festival March (1901)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Fantasy in G (1809)

Percy Grainger: Country Gardens (1919)

John Williams: Superman: March (1978)

Johann Christian Bach: Carattaco: Overture (1767)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Quartet No. 2 in G (1777)

Thomas Morley: Now is the Month of Maying (1595)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto (1872)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Paris Waltz (1956)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in A (1720)

Arthur Farwell: From Mesa and Plain: Navajo War Dance (1905)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Laideronnette, Empress of the Pagodas (1911)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Frolic (1918)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' (1883)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: La dama boba: Overture (1939)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 7 (1894)

John Williams: Cowboys Overture (1980)

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1868)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Lehár: Zigeunerliebe: Song & Czárdás (1910)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: I am Easily Assimilated (1956)

George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 2 'In the Lord I Put My Trust' (1718)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: May Night: Overture (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G (1806)

Ron Nelson: Courtly Airs and Dances (1995)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d (1885)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Così fan tutte: Overture (1789)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet from Septet (1800)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939)

Paul Taffanel: Romance et Saltarelle (1900)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings (1892)

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 4 'Orpheus' (1854)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Minstrels (1910)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Danseuses de Delphes (1910)

Jean Sibelius: Kullervo: Introduction (1892)

Karl Jenkins: Exsultate, jubilate (1993)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 1 in G (1778)

Michael Shapiro: Overture to 'Frankenstein' (2002)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Carl Maria von Weber: Overture to 'The Ruler of the Spirits' (1811)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat (1828)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936)

Francis Poulenc: Française after Claude Gervaise (1939)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Paul Taffanel: Finale from Wind Quintet (1900)

Dani Howard: Ellipsis (2021)

Antonín Dvorák: Prague Waltzes (1879)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir of a Beloved Place: Mélodie (1878)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Maid of Orleans: Dance of the Clowns (1879)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Shepherd's Song from Symphony No. 6 'Pastoral' (1808)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919)

Agustín Lara: Granada (1932)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 5 'Andaluza' (1900)

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Allegro from Piano Quintet in g (1893)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941)

Silvestre Revueltas: La Noche de los Mayas: Suite (1939)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Ricardo Castro: Piano Concerto in a (1887)

Alberto Hemsi: Greek Nuptial Dances (1956)

Astor Piazzolla: Histoire du Tango (1986)

Dmitri Klebanov: String Quartet No. 4 (1946)

Frédéric Chopin: Barcarolle in F-Sharp (1846)

Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 3 in G-Flat (1885)

Ola Gjeilo: Ubi caritas (2001)

Felix Mendelssohn: Concerto for Violin, Piano & Strings (1823)

Benjamin Britten: Gloriana: Courtly Dances (1953)

Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

John Jacob Niles: I Wonder As I Wander (1933)

Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' (1944)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 'Moonlight' (1801)

Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1830)

Clara Schumann: Romance in D-Flat (1855)

John Rutter: What Sweeter Music? (1987)

John Field: Nocturne No. 8 in E-Flat (1816)

Sir Edward Elgar: In Moonlight from 'In the South' (1904)

Guillaume Lekeu: Larghetto for Cello & Ensemble (1892)

Aaron Jay Kernis: Before Sleep and Dreams (1990)

