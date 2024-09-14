WCLV Program Guide 09-14-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Antonio Soler Clavier Sonata #90 in F-Sharp Maggie Cole, hc

Francis Poulenc "Concert champetre" Maggie Cole, hc; City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox

Jean Sibelius "Suite champetre," Op. 98b Finlandia Sinfonietta/Pekka Helasvuo

Antonio Vivaldi Violin & "Echo Violin" Concerto in A, R 552 Katherine Kyme, Lisa Weiss, v; Philharmonia Baroque Orch/McGegan

Elaine Agnew "April Awake" Aylish Kerrigan, ms; Dearbhla Collins, p

Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Clavier Concerto No. 1 in c, BWV 1060 Jon Gillock, o; Kathleen Bride, h

Serge Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C, Op. 26 Tedd Joselson, p; Philharmonia Hungarica/Zoltan Rozsnyai

Marcel Grandjany "Rhapsodie pour la Harpe" Kathleen Bride, h

Claude Debussy Saxophone "Rapsodie" (1911) Sigurd Rascher, sx; New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Claude Debussy "Le petit negre" Chicago Saxophone Quartet

Joseph Rheinberger "Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen," Op 35 Gonville and Caius College Cho/Geoffrey Webber; Helen Cole, h

Edvard Grieg Violin Sonata No. 1 in F, Op. 8 Ivan Zenaty, v; Antonin Kubalek, p

Thomas Weelkes Madrigal, "Some men desire spouses" Cologne Collegium Vocale/Wolfgang Fromme

Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C, Op. 21 Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Wolfgang Sawallisch

Georg Philipp Telemann "The Faithful Music Master" Heinz Holliger, ob; Klaus Thunemann, bn; Christianne Jaccottet, hc

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Johann Nepomuk Hummel Hungarian Rondo in C, Op 107/6 Klaus Hellwig, p

Ludwig van Beethoven "Leonore" Overture no.3 in C, Op.72b BBC Sym Orch/Rudolf Kempe

Carlos Salzedo "Tango" Mariko Anraku, h

Charles Loeffler Two Rhapsodies Mack, ob; Skernick, vi; Podis, p

Hugo Alfven Swedish Rhapsody #1, Op 19, "Midsommarvaka" Helsingborg Sym/Okko Kamu

Wilhelm Stenhammar Song, "I en skogsbacke" Ingvar Wixell, br; Stockholm Phil/Johan Arnell

Franz Liszt Six Grand Etudes after Paganini (1838) Vladimir Pleshakov, p

Franz Liszt "Grande Fantaisie Symphonique" on themes from Berlioz's "Lelio" Leslie Howard, p; Budapest Sym/Karl Anton Rickenbacher

William Walton "Escape Me Never" Film Suite St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

Gerard Schurmann "Attack and Celebration" (1967) Philharmonia Orch/Kenneth Alwyn

Arthur Bliss "Caesar and Cleopatra" film music BBC Phil/Rumon Gamba

Erasmus Widmann Dances and Galliards Denmark Concentus Musicus/Aksel H Mathiesen

Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in e minor, Op. 85 Shauna Rolston, vc; Calgary Phil/Mario Bernardi

Joseph Kreutzer Grand Trio, Op 6, for Flute, Clarinet, and Guitar Alexa Still, f; Robert Alemany, cl; JoAnn Falletta, g

Roque Cordero Eight Miniatures for Small Orchestra Chicago Sinfonietta/Paul Freeman

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Alberto Ginastera Malambo, from "Estancia" Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Gustavo Dudamel Paris, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel

Otto Nicolai "Moon Chorus" from "The Merry Wives of Windsor" Vienna Philharmonic; Vienna Boys Choir (Live at the 2017 New Yea Gustavo Dudamel

Silvestre Revueltas The Wandering Tadpole Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes

Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Marche slave, Op. 31 Dallas Symphony Eduardo Mata

Joaquin Turina Sinfonia Sevillana, Op. 23 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Ben Folds Piano Concerto (Movement 3) Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero

Franz Schubert Die Forelle (The Trout) Jorge Bolet, piano;

Enrique Granados Piano Quintet in g, Op. 49 Gabriela Montero, piano; Lugano Festival, June 2010

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58 Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Eastern Festival Orchestra Gerard Schwarz

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Muse Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Aaron Copland: Two Pieces for String Quartet: Movement 1 Lento molto The Knights Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Allison Toltz calling from Montreal, Canada

Gabriel Faure: Piano Quintet No. 1 In D Minor, Op. 89 Molto Moderato Fine Arts Quartet

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra; Gabor Takacs-Nagy, conductor Verbier Festival, Combins Hall, Verbier, Switzerland

Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 1 for Small Orchestra Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Jessie Montgomery: Divided, for cello and orchestra Tommy Mesa, cello; Greenwich Symphony Orchestra; Stuart Malina, conductor Greenwich Symphony Orchestra, Greenwich High School Performing Arts Center, Greenwich, CT

Igor Stravinsky: Three Movements from Petrushka Ilya Shmukler, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, TCU Van Cliburn Concert Hall, Fort Worth, TX

Benjamin Krause: Origin Stories (world premiere) Atlanta Chamber Players Atlanta Chamber Players, First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, Atlanta, GA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Giuseppino Del Biabo Fuggi, fuggi, fuggi Julianne Baird, s, Ronn McFarlane, l

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January, 2021 - It’s From the Top’s Annual “Where are They Now” show this week with host, Peter Dugan catching up with musicians who’ve been on the program to find out what they’ve been doing lately and to hear the fantastic music they’ve been making. We revisit two violinist alums who are now a part of the award winning Calidore String Quartet, we speak to an alum harpist who’s founded her own non-profit and we’ll enjoy a thrilling new work for cello

Pianist Lindsay Garritson originally on From the Top at the age of 10 during its first season performs the Anna Landa Preludes, Mvt. II “Filligree”, Mvt. VII. “Divertissement” and Mvt. 12 “Chorale” by Carl Vine from her album “Aphorisms, Piano Music of Carl Vine.”

Cellist Khari Joyner originally on From the Top in 2009 at the age of 17, performs “PetrolMusic” by Khari Joyner from Khari’s album “CelLocomotion”

Violinist Doori Na originally on From the Top in 2006 at the age of 14, performs “Granadina” from Chants d'Espagne (Songs from Spain) by the Joaquín Nin and “Cavatina” from Suite, Op 3 for Violin and Piano by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor with pianist Jason Nong.

Harpist Angelica Hairston originally on From the Top in 2008 at the age of 18, performs Musical Branches by Maurice Draughn in a harp trio with harpists Mason Morton and Charles Overton.

Violinists Ryan Meehan and Jeffrey Meyers, both originally on the show at the age of 17 in 2007 and 2006 respectively, alumni members of the Calidore Quartet which also features violist Jeremy Berry and cellist Estelle Choi, perform String Quartet No. 3, Op.41, Mvt IV Finale by Robert Schumann

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Karl Jenkins: I'll Make Music (2010)

Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Kayama (1994)

William Wallace: Villon (1909)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)

Sir George Dyson: Violin Concerto (1941)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture (1768)

John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977)

15:00 LIVE FROM THE GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL with Donald Runnicles & Jeff Counts

Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra, Donald Runnicles, conductor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Overture from Le Nozze di Figaro, K 492

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Concerto for Bassoon in B-flat Major, K 191--Sue Heineman, bassoon

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Symphony No 25 in G minor, K 183

16:00 CENTER STAGE AT WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt

David Finckel & Wu Han

Felix Mendelssohn: Cello Sonata No. 2 in D Op 58

Frédéric Chopin: Cello Sonata in G minor Op 65

Preview: Sharon Isbin

Naomi Shemer: Jerusalem of Gold

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The High and the Mighty: Movies about Flight

Dimitri Tiomkin: The High & the Mighty: Suite—London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Elmer Bernstein: Airplane: Suite--London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

John Barry: Out of Africa: Flying Over Africa–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

John Williams: E. T.: Flying Theme–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Henry Mancini: The Great Waldo Pepper: March–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Ron Goodwin: Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines: Suite–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Lee Holdridge: The Tuskegee Airmen: Suite–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

Franz Waxman: The Spirit of St. Louis: Ireland--London Symphony/Richard Kaufman

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Hello, Dollies! – A tribute to six divas who put their stamp on the role of Dolly Gallagher Levi: Channing, of course, plus Mary Martin, Pearl Bailey, Ethel Merman, Barbra Streisand and Bette Midler

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet (1948)

Sir Arthur Bliss: Miracle in the Gorbals (1944)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – BBC Scottish Symphony, Gemma New, conductor; Anthony McGill, clarinet; NYCOS Chamber Choir

Mel Bonis: Salomé

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A major

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Incidental music

Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2—Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano; BBC Scottish Symphony; Andrew Litton, conductor

22:00 OVATIONS: Western Reserve Chorale - David Gilson, Artistic Director; Marian Vogel, soprano; Brian Keith Johnson, baritone

Johannes Brahms: Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem)

23:20 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)

Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 15 (1784)

Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)

Anthony Holborne: Pavan No. 3 (1599)

Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)

Traditional: A la claire fontaine

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 (1802)

