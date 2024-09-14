WCLV Program Guide 09-14-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Antonio Soler Clavier Sonata #90 in F-Sharp Maggie Cole, hc
Francis Poulenc "Concert champetre" Maggie Cole, hc; City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox
Jean Sibelius "Suite champetre," Op. 98b Finlandia Sinfonietta/Pekka Helasvuo
Antonio Vivaldi Violin & "Echo Violin" Concerto in A, R 552 Katherine Kyme, Lisa Weiss, v; Philharmonia Baroque Orch/McGegan
Elaine Agnew "April Awake" Aylish Kerrigan, ms; Dearbhla Collins, p
Johann Sebastian Bach Two-Clavier Concerto No. 1 in c, BWV 1060 Jon Gillock, o; Kathleen Bride, h
Serge Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in C, Op. 26 Tedd Joselson, p; Philharmonia Hungarica/Zoltan Rozsnyai
Marcel Grandjany "Rhapsodie pour la Harpe" Kathleen Bride, h
Claude Debussy Saxophone "Rapsodie" (1911) Sigurd Rascher, sx; New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein
Claude Debussy "Le petit negre" Chicago Saxophone Quartet
Joseph Rheinberger "Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen," Op 35 Gonville and Caius College Cho/Geoffrey Webber; Helen Cole, h
Edvard Grieg Violin Sonata No. 1 in F, Op. 8 Ivan Zenaty, v; Antonin Kubalek, p
Thomas Weelkes Madrigal, "Some men desire spouses" Cologne Collegium Vocale/Wolfgang Fromme
Ludwig van Beethoven Symphony No. 1 in C, Op. 21 Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Wolfgang Sawallisch
Georg Philipp Telemann "The Faithful Music Master" Heinz Holliger, ob; Klaus Thunemann, bn; Christianne Jaccottet, hc
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Johann Nepomuk Hummel Hungarian Rondo in C, Op 107/6 Klaus Hellwig, p
Ludwig van Beethoven "Leonore" Overture no.3 in C, Op.72b BBC Sym Orch/Rudolf Kempe
Carlos Salzedo "Tango" Mariko Anraku, h
Charles Loeffler Two Rhapsodies Mack, ob; Skernick, vi; Podis, p
Hugo Alfven Swedish Rhapsody #1, Op 19, "Midsommarvaka" Helsingborg Sym/Okko Kamu
Wilhelm Stenhammar Song, "I en skogsbacke" Ingvar Wixell, br; Stockholm Phil/Johan Arnell
Franz Liszt Six Grand Etudes after Paganini (1838) Vladimir Pleshakov, p
Franz Liszt "Grande Fantaisie Symphonique" on themes from Berlioz's "Lelio" Leslie Howard, p; Budapest Sym/Karl Anton Rickenbacher
William Walton "Escape Me Never" Film Suite St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner
Gerard Schurmann "Attack and Celebration" (1967) Philharmonia Orch/Kenneth Alwyn
Arthur Bliss "Caesar and Cleopatra" film music BBC Phil/Rumon Gamba
Erasmus Widmann Dances and Galliards Denmark Concentus Musicus/Aksel H Mathiesen
Edward Elgar Cello Concerto in e minor, Op. 85 Shauna Rolston, vc; Calgary Phil/Mario Bernardi
Joseph Kreutzer Grand Trio, Op 6, for Flute, Clarinet, and Guitar Alexa Still, f; Robert Alemany, cl; JoAnn Falletta, g
Roque Cordero Eight Miniatures for Small Orchestra Chicago Sinfonietta/Paul Freeman
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Alberto Ginastera Malambo, from "Estancia" Simon Bolivar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
Gustavo Dudamel Paris, from "The Liberator - Libertador" Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel
Otto Nicolai "Moon Chorus" from "The Merry Wives of Windsor" Vienna Philharmonic; Vienna Boys Choir (Live at the 2017 New Yea Gustavo Dudamel
Silvestre Revueltas The Wandering Tadpole Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes
Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky Marche slave, Op. 31 Dallas Symphony Eduardo Mata
Joaquin Turina Sinfonia Sevillana, Op. 23 Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos
Ben Folds Piano Concerto (Movement 3) Ben Folds, piano; Nashville Symphony Orchestra Giancarlo Guerrero
Franz Schubert Die Forelle (The Trout) Jorge Bolet, piano;
Enrique Granados Piano Quintet in g, Op. 49 Gabriela Montero, piano; Lugano Festival, June 2010
Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 4 in G, Op. 58 Horacio Gutierrez, piano; Eastern Festival Orchestra Gerard Schwarz
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Muse Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano
Aaron Copland: Two Pieces for String Quartet: Movement 1 Lento molto The Knights Skaneateles Festival, First Presbyterian Church, Skaneateles, NY
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Allison Toltz calling from Montreal, Canada
Gabriel Faure: Piano Quintet No. 1 In D Minor, Op. 89 Molto Moderato Fine Arts Quartet
Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Verbier Festival Chamber Orchestra; Gabor Takacs-Nagy, conductor Verbier Festival, Combins Hall, Verbier, Switzerland
Igor Stravinsky: Suite No. 1 for Small Orchestra Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
Jessie Montgomery: Divided, for cello and orchestra Tommy Mesa, cello; Greenwich Symphony Orchestra; Stuart Malina, conductor Greenwich Symphony Orchestra, Greenwich High School Performing Arts Center, Greenwich, CT
Igor Stravinsky: Three Movements from Petrushka Ilya Shmukler, piano Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, TCU Van Cliburn Concert Hall, Fort Worth, TX
Benjamin Krause: Origin Stories (world premiere) Atlanta Chamber Players Atlanta Chamber Players, First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta, Atlanta, GA
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff
Johann Nepomuk Hummel Hungarian Rondo in C, Op 107/6 Klaus Hellwig, p
Ludwig van Beethoven "Leonore" Overture no.3 in C, Op.72b BBC Sym Orch/Rudolf Kempe
Charles Loeffler Two Rhapsodies Mack, ob; Skernick, vi; Podis, p
Hugo Alfven Swedish Rhapsody #1, Op 19, "Midsommarvaka" Helsingborg Sym/Okko Kamu
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
Franz Liszt "Grande Fantaisie Symphonique" on themes from Berlioz's "Lelio" Leslie Howard, p; Budapest Sym/Karl Anton Rickenbacher
Giuseppino Del Biabo Fuggi, fuggi, fuggi Julianne Baird, s, Ronn McFarlane, l
William Walton "Escape Me Never" Film Suite St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner
Gerard Schurmann "Attack and Celebration" (1967) Philharmonia Orch/Kenneth Alwyn
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January, 2021 - It’s From the Top’s Annual “Where are They Now” show this week with host, Peter Dugan catching up with musicians who’ve been on the program to find out what they’ve been doing lately and to hear the fantastic music they’ve been making. We revisit two violinist alums who are now a part of the award winning Calidore String Quartet, we speak to an alum harpist who’s founded her own non-profit and we’ll enjoy a thrilling new work for cello
Pianist Lindsay Garritson originally on From the Top at the age of 10 during its first season performs the Anna Landa Preludes, Mvt. II “Filligree”, Mvt. VII. “Divertissement” and Mvt. 12 “Chorale” by Carl Vine from her album “Aphorisms, Piano Music of Carl Vine.”
Cellist Khari Joyner originally on From the Top in 2009 at the age of 17, performs “PetrolMusic” by Khari Joyner from Khari’s album “CelLocomotion”
Violinist Doori Na originally on From the Top in 2006 at the age of 14, performs “Granadina” from Chants d'Espagne (Songs from Spain) by the Joaquín Nin and “Cavatina” from Suite, Op 3 for Violin and Piano by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor with pianist Jason Nong.
Harpist Angelica Hairston originally on From the Top in 2008 at the age of 18, performs Musical Branches by Maurice Draughn in a harp trio with harpists Mason Morton and Charles Overton.
Violinists Ryan Meehan and Jeffrey Meyers, both originally on the show at the age of 17 in 2007 and 2006 respectively, alumni members of the Calidore Quartet which also features violist Jeremy Berry and cellist Estelle Choi, perform String Quartet No. 3, Op.41, Mvt IV Finale by Robert Schumann
13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Karl Jenkins: I'll Make Music (2010)
Karl Jenkins: Adiemus 'Songs of Sanctuary' - Kayama (1994)
William Wallace: Villon (1909)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien (1880)
Sir George Dyson: Violin Concerto (1941)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Joseph Haydn: The Apothecary: Overture (1768)
John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977)
15:00 LIVE FROM THE GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL with Donald Runnicles & Jeff Counts
Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra, Donald Runnicles, conductor
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Overture from Le Nozze di Figaro, K 492
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Concerto for Bassoon in B-flat Major, K 191--Sue Heineman, bassoon
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - Symphony No 25 in G minor, K 183
16:00 CENTER STAGE AT WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt
David Finckel & Wu Han
Felix Mendelssohn: Cello Sonata No. 2 in D Op 58
Frédéric Chopin: Cello Sonata in G minor Op 65
Preview: Sharon Isbin
Naomi Shemer: Jerusalem of Gold
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: The High and the Mighty: Movies about Flight
Dimitri Tiomkin: The High & the Mighty: Suite—London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
Elmer Bernstein: Airplane: Suite--London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
Sir William Walton: Spitfire Prelude & Fugue–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
John Barry: Out of Africa: Flying Over Africa–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
John Williams: E. T.: Flying Theme–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
Henry Mancini: The Great Waldo Pepper: March–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
Ron Goodwin: Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines: Suite–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
Lee Holdridge: The Tuskegee Airmen: Suite–London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
Franz Waxman: The Spirit of St. Louis: Ireland--London Symphony/Richard Kaufman
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Hello, Dollies! – A tribute to six divas who put their stamp on the role of Dolly Gallagher Levi: Channing, of course, plus Mary Martin, Pearl Bailey, Ethel Merman, Barbra Streisand and Bette Midler
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet (1948)
Sir Arthur Bliss: Miracle in the Gorbals (1944)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – BBC Scottish Symphony, Gemma New, conductor; Anthony McGill, clarinet; NYCOS Chamber Choir
Mel Bonis: Salomé
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Clarinet Concerto in A major
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Incidental music
Dmitri Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 2—Marc-Andre Hamelin, piano; BBC Scottish Symphony; Andrew Litton, conductor
22:00 OVATIONS: Western Reserve Chorale - David Gilson, Artistic Director; Marian Vogel, soprano; Brian Keith Johnson, baritone
Johannes Brahms: Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem)
23:20 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Claude Debussy: Syrinx (1912)
Antonio Estévez: Mediodía en el Llano (1942)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 15 (1784)
Johannes Brahms: Andante from Horn Trio (1865)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Romance in A (1891)
Anthony Holborne: Pavan No. 3 (1599)
Giacomo Puccini: Suor Angelica: Intermezzo (1918)
Traditional: A la claire fontaine
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Molto moderato from Symphony No. 3 'Pastoral' (1921)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 (1802)