WCLV Program Guide 09-13-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Johann Strauss II Das Spitzentuch der Konigin Vienna Phil/Willi Boskovsky
Franz Schubert Piano Sonata in a, D 784 Ingrid Haebler, p
Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in e, R 280 (Op 6/5) Andrew Manze, v; Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood
Henri Vieuxtemps Violin Concerto #5 in a, Op 37 Sarah Chang, v; Philharmonia Orch
Serge Prokofiev "Romeo and Juliet," Op. 64 Sarah Chang, v; Charles Abramovic, p
Edouard Lalo "Namouna" (1882) Royal Phil/Yondani Butt
Ludwig van Beethoven Septet in E-flat, Op. 20 Berlin Phil Octet
Carl Orff Carmina Burana Berlin Phil/Seiji Ozawa
Peter Tchaikovsky "Sleeping Beauty", Op. 66 Bavarian Radio Sym Orch/Hans Vonk
Peter Tchaikovsky "Swan Lake," Op. 20 St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin
Peter Tchaikovsky "The Nutcracker," Op. 71 Tubadours
Paul Creston Invocation and Dance, Op 58 Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz
Jennifer Higdon "Dance Card" Chicago Sinfonietta/Mei-Ann Chen
Leonard Bernstein "Music for the Dance" Michele Tozzetti, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 99, "Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan (What God does, that is done well)" Sax-Chamber Orch/Lawrence Gwozdz
Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Sonata in e, BWV 1023 Adrian Butterfield, v; Silas Wollston, hc
Zygmunt Noskowski "The Steppes" Sinfonia Varsovia/Grzegorz Nowak
Alexander Scriabin Mazurkas, Op 40 Samuel Feinberg, p
Sergei Liapunov Symphonic Poem in Memory of Chopin, Op 37 (1910) Ussr State Academy Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov
Alexander Scriabin Mazurkas, Op 25 Samuel Feinberg, p
Johannes Brahms "Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem)" Op. 45 Atlanta Sym & Cho/Robert Spano
Johannes Brahms String Sextet #1 in B-Flat, Op 18 Alfred Brendel, p
Johannes Brahms String Quartet #3 in B-Flat, Op 67 Shanghai String Quartet
Johannes Brahms "Liebeslieder Waltzes" Op. 52 Edith Mathis, s; Brigitte Fassbaender, ms; Peter Schreier, t; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, br
Maurice Ravel "Valses nobles el sentimentales" Sean Chen, p
Virgil Thomson "The Plow that Broke the Plains" Suite (1936) Sym of the Air/Leopold Stokowski
Aaron Copland "The North Star" film music Eos Orch/Jonathan Sheffer
Aaron Copland "Old American Songs" Set 2 Jennifer Larmore, ms; Antoine Palloc, p
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful' (1728)
Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance (1934)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in e (1892)
Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lesghinka (1942)
Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March (1914)
Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Symphony No. 5 (1888)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds (1967)
Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Octet for Strings (1825)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)
Bernard Herrmann: Citizen Kane: Breakfast Montage (1941)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)
Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)
John Dowland: Kemp's Jig, Mistress Winter's Jump & My Lady Hunsdon's Puffe (c.1600)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle (1864)
George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)
Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Of Human Bondage: Nora's Theme (1934)
Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Infernal Dance (1910)
Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Arnold Schoenberg: Sunrise from 'Gurrelieder' (1913)
Richard Strauss: Sunrise from 'Also sprach Zarathustra' (1896)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Cello Concerto in C (1950)
Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Barcarolle (1894)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)
Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)
Luigi Cherubini: Concert Overture in G (1815)
Vittorio Monti: Csárdás (1900)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2 (1879)
Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)
Clara Schumann: Romance in D-Flat (1855)
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Wolf: Suite (1941)
Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture (1952)
Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f (1830)
Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)
Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody (1953)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G (1795)
Franz Schubert: Minuet from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)
Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)
Clara Schumann: Concerto Movement in f (1847)
Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)
Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)
Miklós Rózsa: Double Indemnity: Mrs. Dietrichson & The Conspiracy (1944)
Franz Schubert: Kyrie from Mass No. 6 (1828)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 9 'Razumovsky No. 3' (1806)
Clara Schumann: Romance in g (1855)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88 (1787)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Oboe Concerto (1777)
Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)
Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)
Brian Dykstra: The National Pastime (2006)
George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)
William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)
Richard Strauss: On the Roman Campagna from 'Aus Italien' (1886)
Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night (1899)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 46 in B (1772)
Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)
Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)
Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in d (1720)
Vasily Kalinnikov: Symphony No. 2 in A (1897)
Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)
Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Percy Grainger: Dreamery (1942)
Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)
Antonín Dvorák: Lasst mich allein (1888)
Stéphan Elmas: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1887)
Fritz Kreisler: Berceuse Romantique (1916)
Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)
Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings (2017)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 4 (1787)
Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1831)