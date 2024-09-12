WCLV Program Guide 09-13-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Johann Strauss II Das Spitzentuch der Konigin Vienna Phil/Willi Boskovsky

Franz Schubert Piano Sonata in a, D 784 Ingrid Haebler, p

Antonio Vivaldi Violin Concerto in e, R 280 (Op 6/5) Andrew Manze, v; Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood

Henri Vieuxtemps Violin Concerto #5 in a, Op 37 Sarah Chang, v; Philharmonia Orch

Serge Prokofiev "Romeo and Juliet," Op. 64 Sarah Chang, v; Charles Abramovic, p

Edouard Lalo "Namouna" (1882) Monte Carlo Phil/David Robertson

Edouard Lalo "Namouna" (1882) Royal Phil/Yondani Butt

Ludwig van Beethoven Septet in E-flat, Op. 20 Berlin Phil Octet

Carl Orff Carmina Burana Berlin Phil/Seiji Ozawa

Peter Tchaikovsky "Sleeping Beauty", Op. 66 Bavarian Radio Sym Orch/Hans Vonk

Peter Tchaikovsky "Swan Lake," Op. 20 St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin

Peter Tchaikovsky "The Nutcracker," Op. 71 Tubadours

Paul Creston Invocation and Dance, Op 58 Seattle Sym Orch/Gerard Schwarz

Jennifer Higdon "Dance Card" Chicago Sinfonietta/Mei-Ann Chen

Leonard Bernstein "Music for the Dance" Michele Tozzetti, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Johann Sebastian Bach Cantata No. 99, "Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan (What God does, that is done well)" Sax-Chamber Orch/Lawrence Gwozdz

Johann Sebastian Bach Violin Sonata in e, BWV 1023 Adrian Butterfield, v; Silas Wollston, hc

Zygmunt Noskowski "The Steppes" Sinfonia Varsovia/Grzegorz Nowak

Alexander Scriabin Mazurkas, Op 40 Samuel Feinberg, p

Sergei Liapunov Symphonic Poem in Memory of Chopin, Op 37 (1910) Ussr State Academy Orch/Yevgeny Svetlanov

Alexander Scriabin Mazurkas, Op 25 Samuel Feinberg, p

Johannes Brahms "Ein deutsches Requiem (A German Requiem)" Op. 45 Atlanta Sym & Cho/Robert Spano

Johannes Brahms String Sextet #1 in B-Flat, Op 18 Alfred Brendel, p

Johannes Brahms String Quartet #3 in B-Flat, Op 67 Shanghai String Quartet

Johannes Brahms "Liebeslieder Waltzes" Op. 52 Edith Mathis, s; Brigitte Fassbaender, ms; Peter Schreier, t; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, br

Peter Tchaikovsky "Swan Lake," Op. 20 St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin

Maurice Ravel "Valses nobles el sentimentales" Sean Chen, p

Virgil Thomson "The Plow that Broke the Plains" Suite (1936) Sym of the Air/Leopold Stokowski

Aaron Copland "The North Star" film music Eos Orch/Jonathan Sheffer

Aaron Copland "Old American Songs" Set 2 Jennifer Larmore, ms; Antoine Palloc, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful' (1728)

Richard Wagner: The Flying Dutchman: Overture (1841)

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Romance (1934)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings in e (1892)

Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lesghinka (1942)

Kenneth J. Alford: Colonel Bogey March (1914)

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Symphony No. 5 (1888)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds (1967)

Felix Mendelssohn: Scherzo from Octet for Strings (1825)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905)

Bernard Herrmann: Citizen Kane: Breakfast Montage (1941)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 3 (1717)

Francisco Tárrega: Recuerdos de la Alhambra (1899)

John Dowland: Kemp's Jig, Mistress Winter's Jump & My Lady Hunsdon's Puffe (c.1600)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Tarantelle (1864)

George Gershwin: Of Thee I Sing: Overture (1931)

Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture (1892)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Of Human Bondage: Nora's Theme (1934)

Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Infernal Dance (1910)

Johann Strauss Jr: Fledermaus Quadrille (1874)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Arnold Schoenberg: Sunrise from 'Gurrelieder' (1913)

Richard Strauss: Sunrise from 'Also sprach Zarathustra' (1896)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Cello Concerto in C (1950)

Marin Marais: Alcyone: Chaconne (1706)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Barcarolle (1894)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 (1721)

Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: La vallée des cloches (1905)

Luigi Cherubini: Concert Overture in G (1815)

Vittorio Monti: Csárdás (1900)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude (1848)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2 (1879)

Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Clara Schumann: Scherzo No. 2 (1845)

Clara Schumann: Romance in D-Flat (1855)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Wolf: Suite (1941)

Miklós Rózsa: Ivanhoe: Overture (1952)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f (1830)

Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)

Ernö Dohnányi: American Rhapsody (1953)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet in G (1795)

Franz Schubert: Minuet from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

Emmanuel Chabrier: Bourrée fantasque (1891)

Clara Schumann: Concerto Movement in f (1847)

Max Steiner: Gone with the Wind: Tara Theme (1939)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Sergei Prokofiev: Lieutenant Kijé Suite: Troika (1934)

Florence Price: Three Negro Spirituals (1942)

Miklós Rózsa: Double Indemnity: Mrs. Dietrichson & The Conspiracy (1944)

Franz Schubert: Kyrie from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 9 'Razumovsky No. 3' (1806)

Clara Schumann: Romance in g (1855)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 88 (1787)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Oboe Concerto (1777)

Reinhold Glière: The Red Poppy: Russian Sailor's Dance (1927)

Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture (1879)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue (1927)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Impresario: Overture (1786)

Brian Dykstra: The National Pastime (2006)

George Frideric Handel: Messiah: Hallelujah (1741)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Florence Price: Symphony No. 1 in e (1932)

William Grant Still: Wood Notes (1947)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Johannes Brahms: Andante from String Sextet No. 1 (1860)

Richard Strauss: On the Roman Campagna from 'Aus Italien' (1886)

Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night (1899)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 46 in B (1772)

Claude Debussy: L'isle joyeuse (1904)

Claude Debussy: Images: Rondes de printemps (1912)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in d (1720)

Vasily Kalinnikov: Symphony No. 2 in A (1897)

Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' (1827)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Percy Grainger: Dreamery (1942)

Enrique Granados: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Oriental' (1900)

Antonín Dvorák: Lasst mich allein (1888)

Stéphan Elmas: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1887)

Fritz Kreisler: Berceuse Romantique (1916)

Stephen Goss: Jasmine Flower from 'The Chinese Garden' (2007)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Nimrod (1899)

Donald Fraser: Epilogue for Strings (2017)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 4 (1787)

Felix Mendelssohn: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 1 (1831)

