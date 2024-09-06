WCLV Program Guide 09-09-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Vincenzo Bellini "Norma" Maria Callas, s; La Scala Orch/Tullio Serafin

Otto Nicolai "Fantasy with Variations" after Bellini's "Norma," Op 25 Friedrich Horicke, p; Cologne Radio Orch/Michail Jurowski

Vincenzo Bellini Oboe Concerto in E-Flat Rolf Smedvig, tr; Scottish Chamber Orch/Jahja Ling

Jules Massenet Orchestral Suite No. 7, "Scenes alsaciennes" Paris Conservatoire Orch/Albert Wolff

Jules Massenet Song, "Crepuscule" Joan Sutherland, s; New Philharmonia Orch/Richard Bonynge

Luigi Cherubini "Marche funebre" Boston Baroque/Martin Pearlman

Mauro Giuliani "Marcia di Cherubini Variata," Op 110 Inon Barnatan, p; David Starobin, g

Paul Paray "Impressions" (1912) Flavio Varani, p

Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes Detroit Sym Orch/Paul Paray; Wayne State Univ Women's Glee Club

Francis Poulenc Eight Nocturnes (1929-38) Olivier Cazal, p

Andre Grétry "Le Huron" Orch de Bretagne/Stefan Sanderling

Francois-Joseph Gossec Symphony in D, Op. 6/2 Munich Radio Orch/Ulf Schirmer

Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Grand Divertissement Royal de Versailles Le Concert des Nations/Jordi Savall

Franz Liszt Piano Sonata in b Stephen Hough, p

Jean-Baptiste Lully "Alceste" Le Concert des Nations/Jordi Savall

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Ferde Grofé "Hollywood Suite" Bournemouth Sym Orch/William T Stromberg

Erich Wolfgang Korngold "The Adventures of Robin Hood" film music Hollywood Bowl Sym/John Mauceri

William Walton "As You Like It" (Film score, 1936) London Phil Cho, Orch/Carl Davis

Dmitri Shostakovich "The Fall of Berlin" (1949) Moscow Sym/Adriano

Peter Flinn "Cinema Suite" (2006) Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Gavin Sutherland

William Walton "Henry V" Suite (1944) London Phil/Leonard Slatkin

Nikolai Medtner "Six Fairy Tales", Op 51 Hamish Milne, p

Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 4 in g minor, Op. 40 Earl Wild, p; Royal Phil/Jascha Horenstein

George Gershwin "An American in Paris" Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta

Andre Bernheim "Paris" Antonio Pompa-Baldi, p

Earl Wild Virtuoso Etudes after Gershwin Joanne Polk, p

Jacques Offenbach "Gaîté Parisienne" Boston Sym Orch/Seiji Ozawa

Johannes Brahms Piano Pieces, Op 118 Dirk Herten, p

Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 59 in A, "Fire" English Concert/Trevor Pinnock

Johannes Brahms Piano Pieces, Op. 119 Nelson Freire, p

Johann Baptist Vanhal Symphony in C Toronto Chamber Orch/Kevin Mallon

Friedrich Silcher Chorus, "Rosmarin und Salbeiblattlein" Teisendorf Mens' Chorus/Ernst Gruber

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Traditional: Crowley's Reel

Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)

George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise (1900)

Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 5 (1894)

Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5 'Turkish' (1775)

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite (1938)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1801)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1881)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony (1885)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)

John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto (1944)

Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)

Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Waldesrauschen (1863)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e (1899)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture (1774)

Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)

Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)

Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Three Dances (1866)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 7 'Noon' (1761)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Serenade for Strings (1875)

Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1823)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: A Spin through Moscow (1959)

Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943)

Franz Waxman: The Philadelphia Story: Suite (1940)

Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)

Maurice Ravel: Finale from Piano Concerto (1931)

Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony in d (1864)

Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)

Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 8 (1881)

Edward Burlingame Hill: Divertimento for Piano & Orchestra (1926)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Oprichnik: Act 4 Dances (1872)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 18 (1802)

Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)

Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Habanera' (1878)

Johann Stamitz: Finale from Clarinet Concerto (1755)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Edward Burlingame Hill: Concertino No. 2 (1939)

Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté Parisienne (1938)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)

Claude Debussy: String Quartet in g (1893)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c (1822)

Ferruccio Busoni: Four Bagatelles (1888)

Antonín Dvorák: Bagatelle No. 5 (1878)

Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)

Edward Burlingame Hill: Symphony No. 4 (1941)

Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4 in E (1737)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)

Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)

King Henry VIII: Green grow'th the Holly (1520)

Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

George Frideric Handel: Aria from Concerto Grosso (1739)

William Grant Still: Bayou Home (1944)

Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)

Morton Gould: Blues from 'Interplay' (1945)

Jean Sibelius: Romance in C (1903)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)

