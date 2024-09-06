WCLV Program Guide 09-09-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Vincenzo Bellini "Norma" Maria Callas, s; La Scala Orch/Tullio Serafin
Otto Nicolai "Fantasy with Variations" after Bellini's "Norma," Op 25 Friedrich Horicke, p; Cologne Radio Orch/Michail Jurowski
Vincenzo Bellini Oboe Concerto in E-Flat Rolf Smedvig, tr; Scottish Chamber Orch/Jahja Ling
Jules Massenet Orchestral Suite No. 7, "Scenes alsaciennes" Paris Conservatoire Orch/Albert Wolff
Jules Massenet Song, "Crepuscule" Joan Sutherland, s; New Philharmonia Orch/Richard Bonynge
Luigi Cherubini "Marche funebre" Boston Baroque/Martin Pearlman
Mauro Giuliani "Marcia di Cherubini Variata," Op 110 Inon Barnatan, p; David Starobin, g
Paul Paray "Impressions" (1912) Flavio Varani, p
Claude Debussy Three Nocturnes Detroit Sym Orch/Paul Paray; Wayne State Univ Women's Glee Club
Francis Poulenc Eight Nocturnes (1929-38) Olivier Cazal, p
Andre Grétry "Le Huron" Orch de Bretagne/Stefan Sanderling
Francois-Joseph Gossec Symphony in D, Op. 6/2 Munich Radio Orch/Ulf Schirmer
Jean-Baptiste Lully Le Grand Divertissement Royal de Versailles Le Concert des Nations/Jordi Savall
Franz Liszt Piano Sonata in b Stephen Hough, p
Jean-Baptiste Lully "Alceste" Le Concert des Nations/Jordi Savall
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Ferde Grofé "Hollywood Suite" Bournemouth Sym Orch/William T Stromberg
Erich Wolfgang Korngold "The Adventures of Robin Hood" film music Hollywood Bowl Sym/John Mauceri
William Walton "As You Like It" (Film score, 1936) London Phil Cho, Orch/Carl Davis
Dmitri Shostakovich "The Fall of Berlin" (1949) Moscow Sym/Adriano
Peter Flinn "Cinema Suite" (2006) Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Gavin Sutherland
William Walton "Henry V" Suite (1944) London Phil/Leonard Slatkin
Nikolai Medtner "Six Fairy Tales", Op 51 Hamish Milne, p
Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 4 in g minor, Op. 40 Earl Wild, p; Royal Phil/Jascha Horenstein
George Gershwin "An American in Paris" Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta
Andre Bernheim "Paris" Antonio Pompa-Baldi, p
Earl Wild Virtuoso Etudes after Gershwin Joanne Polk, p
Jacques Offenbach "Gaîté Parisienne" Boston Sym Orch/Seiji Ozawa
Johannes Brahms Piano Pieces, Op 118 Dirk Herten, p
Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 59 in A, "Fire" English Concert/Trevor Pinnock
Johannes Brahms Piano Pieces, Op. 119 Nelson Freire, p
Johann Baptist Vanhal Symphony in C Toronto Chamber Orch/Kevin Mallon
Friedrich Silcher Chorus, "Rosmarin und Salbeiblattlein" Teisendorf Mens' Chorus/Ernst Gruber
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Traditional: Crowley's Reel
Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883)
Carl Orff: Carmina burana: Fortune Empress of the World (1936)
George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Antonín Dvorák: Rusalka: Polonaise (1900)
Antonín Dvorák: Humoresque No. 5 (1894)
Carl Maria von Weber: Oberon: Overture (1826)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite (1940)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondeau from Violin Concerto No. 5 'Turkish' (1775)
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Suite (1938)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1801)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 (1881)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony (1885)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Henry Purcell: Trumpet Tune & Bell Symphony (1690)
John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary (1750)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: Oboe Concerto (1944)
Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c (1839)
Franz Liszt: Two Concert Etudes: Waldesrauschen (1863)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e (1899)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Iphigénie en Aulide: Overture (1774)
Adolphe Adam: If I Were King: Overture (1852)
Claude Debussy: Tarantelle styrienne 'Danse' (1890)
Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Three Dances (1866)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 7 'Noon' (1761)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from Serenade for Strings (1875)
Vincenzo Bellini: Oboe Concerto in E-Flat (1823)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Dmitri Shostakovich: Moscow Cheryomushki: A Spin through Moscow (1959)
Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943)
Franz Waxman: The Philadelphia Story: Suite (1940)
Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture (1821)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 (1713)
Maurice Ravel: Finale from Piano Concerto (1931)
Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony in d (1864)
Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March (1846)
Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 8 (1881)
Edward Burlingame Hill: Divertimento for Piano & Orchestra (1926)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Oprichnik: Act 4 Dances (1872)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Piano Sonata No. 18 (1802)
Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues (1912)
Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 2 'Habanera' (1878)
Johann Stamitz: Finale from Clarinet Concerto (1755)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Edward Burlingame Hill: Concertino No. 2 (1939)
Manuel Rosenthal: Gaîté Parisienne (1938)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)
Claude Debussy: String Quartet in g (1893)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 32 in c (1822)
Ferruccio Busoni: Four Bagatelles (1888)
Antonín Dvorák: Bagatelle No. 5 (1878)
Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)
Edward Burlingame Hill: Symphony No. 4 (1941)
Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Suite (1956)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 4 in E (1737)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes (1903)
Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces (1898)
King Henry VIII: Green grow'th the Holly (1520)
Franz Schubert: Andante from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)
George Frideric Handel: Aria from Concerto Grosso (1739)
William Grant Still: Bayou Home (1944)
Christopher Rouse: Karolju: Finale 'Italian' (1991)
Morton Gould: Blues from 'Interplay' (1945)
Jean Sibelius: Romance in C (1903)
Sir Edward Elgar: Sospiri (1914)