WCLV Program Guide 09-07-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Gabriel Faure "Pavane," Op 50 Duo Similia

Gabriel Faure "Fantaisie," Op 79 Jonathan Snowden, f; Andrew Litton, p

Jules Massenet "Fantaisie" (1897) Jascha Silberstein, vc; London Sym/Richard Bonynge

Louise Farrenc Piano Trio No. 2 Alexandre Pascal, v; Heloise Luzzati, vc; Celia Oneto Bensaid, p

Nicolas Chedeville "Amusement de Bellone" Francoise Bois Poreur, hurdy-gurdy; Mario Ruskin, hc; Andre Gabriel, musette de cour

Charles Ives "Largo" (1901) Richard Stoltzman, cl; Lucy Chapman Stoltzman, v; Richard Goode, p

Samuel Barber "Adagio for Strings" (from Op. 11) Berlin Phil Orch/Semyon Bychkov

Emile Waldteufel Galop, "Prestissimo", Op 152 Slovak Phil/Kurt Redel

Alexander Borodin String Quartet no.1 in A Borodin String Quartet

Reinhold Gliere "The Red Poppy" St Petersburg State Sym/Andre Anichanov

Josef Lanner "Neue Wiener Landler mit Coda" in G, Op 1 Ensemble Wien

Johann Strauss II Waltz, "Wine, Women and Song," Op. 333 Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat, Op. 73, "Emperor" Alessio Bax, p; Southbank Sinfonia/Simon Over

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart "Bastien und Bastienne," K. 50 Bryn Terfel, br; Scottish Chamber Orch/Charles Mackerras

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Adolf Henselt 12 Characteristic Etudes, Op 2 Esther Budiardjo, p

Johannes Brahms Viola Sonata #1 in f, Op 120/1 Nobuko Imai, vi; Roger Vignoles, p

Johannes Brahms Five Songs for Mixed Chorus, Op 104 Freiburg Vocal Ensemble/Wolfgang Schafer

Ernest John Moeran Rhapsody #1 (1922) Ulster Orch/Vernon Handley

Frederick Delius "Dance Rhapsody" #1 Welsh National Opera Orch/Sir Charles Mackerras

Gerald Finzi Part Song, "My spirit sang all day" King's Singers

Frederick Delius "Hassan" (1920-23) Bournemouth Sinfonietta/Vernon Handley

Gabriel Faure "Pelleas et Melisande," Op. 80 Orch de Paris/Serge Baudo

Henry Purcell "The Gordian Knot Untied" Accademia Bizantina/Stefano Montanari

Georges Bizet "L'Arlesienne" Suite No. 2 Philharmonia Orch/Herbert von Karajan

Frederick Delius "Hassan" (1920-23) Hill, t; Cook, br; Bournemouth Sinfonietta Cho, Sinfonietta/Handley

Frederic Chopin Nocturnes, Op. 55 Thierry de Brunhoff, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Notturno for Four Orchestras, K. 286 Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood

Antonin Dvorak American Suite in A, Op 98b Stefan Veselka, p 5

Leos Janacek Suite, Op 3 Slovak Phil/Libor Pesek

Frederic Chopin "Etudes," Op. 10 Jorge Bolet, p

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Anonymous Por que llorax blanca nina Montserrat Figueras, soprano; Hesperion XXI Jordi Savall

Jose Pablo Moncayo Huapango Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes

Juan Crisostomo de Arriaga String Quartet No. 2 in A Chilingirian Quartet

Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Batiz

Sebastian Albero y Ananos Sonata No. 2 in g: Andante Sophie Yates, harpsichord

Luys De Narvaez; Fernandez Palero Paseavase El Rey Moro Andrew Lawrence-King, medieval harp

Antonio de Cabezon Tres sobre el canto llano Andrew Lawrence-King, Spanish double-harp; The Harp Consort

Jesus de Monasterio Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in c Ara Malikian, violin; Orquesta Sinfonica de Castilla y Leon

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Kevin Puts: Credo: I. the Violin Guru of Katonah Miro Quartet

Ye Xiaogang: Sichuan Image (excerpts) Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra; Bian Zushan, conductor CNSMG, Chengdu City Concert Hall, China

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Gina Doorn calling from Los Alamos, NM

Leos Janacek: Jenufa - Act 1 Prelude Vienna Philharmonic; Charles Mackerras, conductor

Caroline Shaw: Microfictions, Volume 1 Caroline Shaw, reader; Miro Quartet La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA

Nadia Boulanger: Vers la vie nouvelle (Toward a New Life) Lucy Mauro, piano

Nadia Boulanger: Three Pieces for Cello and Piano Clive Greensmith, cello; Esther Park, piano Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5: Movement 4-5 Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN

Juan Pablo Contreras: Mariachitlan Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jaime Martin, conductor Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

Josef Lanner "Neue Wiener Landler mit Coda" in G, Op 1 Ensemble Wien

Johann Strauss II Waltz, "Wine, Women and Song," Op. 333 Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel

Johannes Brahms "Liebeslieder Waltzes" Op. 52 Westminster Cho/Joseph Flummerfelt

Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat, Op. 73, "Emperor" Alessio Bax, p; Southbank Sinfonia/Simon Over

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Gabriel Faure "Pelleas et Melisande," Op. 80 Orch de Paris/Serge Baudo

Frederick Delius "Hassan" (1920-23) Bournemouth Sinfonietta Cho/Vernon Handley

Henry Purcell "The Gordian Knot Untied" Accademia Bizantina/Stefano Montanari

Georges Bizet "L'Arlesienne" Suite No. 2 Philharmonia Orch/Herbert von Karajan

Frederick Delius "Hassan" (1920-23) Hill, t; Cook, br; Bournemouth Sinfonietta Cho, Sinfonietta/Handley

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2024 - We’re in Philadelphia where we meet a local teen composer who aspires to create more opportunities for fellow Black composers and learn how co-host Joseph Conyers, Philadelphia Orchestra’s principal bassist, is making an impact through his service to the community. We also hear a young violinist perform a phenomenal work by contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery

Rhyuhn Green, 17, Piano, from Brookhaven, Pennsylvania (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Symbiosis by Rhyuhn Green (b. 2006)

Gabriela Salvador Riera, 17, Violin, from Wilmington, Delaware (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Rhapsody No. 2 for solo violin by Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981)

Joshua Rascón, 18, Flute, from Greeley, Colorado (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Suite, Op.34 - III. Romance by Charles-Marie Widor (1844-1937)

Jupiter from The Planets by Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Peter Dugan and Joseph Conyers Adoration by Florence Price (1887-1953)

Eunice Park, 17, Harp, from Springfield, Virginia (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Aria in Classic Style by Marcel Grandjany (1891-1975)

Ethan Kim, 12, Guitar, from Herndon, Virginia Libra Sonatine - III. Fuoco by Roland Dyens (1955-2016)

Reprise of Symbiosis by Rhyuhn Green (b. 2006)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: September (1876)

Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)

E. J. Moeran: Sinfonietta (1944)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations on Paisiello's 'Nel cor più non mi sento' (1795)

Pedro I of Brazil: Te Deum (1820)

Antônio Carlos Jobim: A Felicidade (1958)

Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture (1919)

15:00 LIVE FROM THE GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL with Donald Runnicles & Jeff Counts

Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra, Donald Runnicles, conductor

Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla Overture

Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben Op 40--Madeline Adkins, concertmaster

16:00 CENTER STAGE AT WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt

Arnaud Sussman, Paul Neubauer, David Finckel & Wu Han plus Will Liverman

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 25

Alexander Glazunov: Song of a Minstrel in F-sharp minor Op 71

Maurice Ravel: Don Quichotte à Dulcinée for Voice and Piano--Will Liverman, baritone; Wu Qian, piano

Preview: David Finckel & Wu Han - Claude Debussy: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Star Wars: The Score Awakens

An award-winning exploration of themes from John Williams’s masterful score for Star Wars Episode 7: The Force Awakens, with the former Assistant Conductor of the Cleveland Orchestra, Brett Mitchell.

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Big Sound: The Broadway Chorus - We'll hear what the vocal ensemble contributes with example covering 70 years of musical theater history: "The New Moon," "South Pacific," "Titanic," "My Fair Lady," "Sweeney Todd" and more

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)

Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-Flat (1865)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, Daniel Barenboim, conductor; Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin – From the 2024 BBC Proms

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D major

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 in C ‘Great’

22:00 OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory

Walter Aschaffenburg: Oboe Concerto Op 25 Jonathan Kronheimer, oboe; Oberlin Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded May 5, 2023)

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 Matthew Cone, violin; Oberlin Chamber Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 14, 2023)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Scena di Berenice Kylie Buckham, soprano; Chamber Orch/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 28, 2023)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Annie Qin, piano; Oberlin Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 6, 2023)

23:20 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

