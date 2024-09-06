WCLV Program Guide 09-07-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Gabriel Faure "Pavane," Op 50 Duo Similia
Gabriel Faure "Fantaisie," Op 79 Jonathan Snowden, f; Andrew Litton, p
Jules Massenet "Fantaisie" (1897) Jascha Silberstein, vc; London Sym/Richard Bonynge
Louise Farrenc Piano Trio No. 2 Alexandre Pascal, v; Heloise Luzzati, vc; Celia Oneto Bensaid, p
Nicolas Chedeville "Amusement de Bellone" Francoise Bois Poreur, hurdy-gurdy; Mario Ruskin, hc; Andre Gabriel, musette de cour
Charles Ives "Largo" (1901) Richard Stoltzman, cl; Lucy Chapman Stoltzman, v; Richard Goode, p
Samuel Barber "Adagio for Strings" (from Op. 11) Berlin Phil Orch/Semyon Bychkov
Emile Waldteufel Galop, "Prestissimo", Op 152 Slovak Phil/Kurt Redel
Alexander Borodin String Quartet no.1 in A Borodin String Quartet
Reinhold Gliere "The Red Poppy" St Petersburg State Sym/Andre Anichanov
Josef Lanner "Neue Wiener Landler mit Coda" in G, Op 1 Ensemble Wien
Johann Strauss II Waltz, "Wine, Women and Song," Op. 333 Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel
Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat, Op. 73, "Emperor" Alessio Bax, p; Southbank Sinfonia/Simon Over
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart "Bastien und Bastienne," K. 50 Bryn Terfel, br; Scottish Chamber Orch/Charles Mackerras
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Adolf Henselt 12 Characteristic Etudes, Op 2 Esther Budiardjo, p
Johannes Brahms Viola Sonata #1 in f, Op 120/1 Nobuko Imai, vi; Roger Vignoles, p
Johannes Brahms Five Songs for Mixed Chorus, Op 104 Freiburg Vocal Ensemble/Wolfgang Schafer
Ernest John Moeran Rhapsody #1 (1922) Ulster Orch/Vernon Handley
Frederick Delius "Dance Rhapsody" #1 Welsh National Opera Orch/Sir Charles Mackerras
Gerald Finzi Part Song, "My spirit sang all day" King's Singers
Frederick Delius "Hassan" (1920-23) Bournemouth Sinfonietta/Vernon Handley
Gabriel Faure "Pelleas et Melisande," Op. 80 Orch de Paris/Serge Baudo
Henry Purcell "The Gordian Knot Untied" Accademia Bizantina/Stefano Montanari
Georges Bizet "L'Arlesienne" Suite No. 2 Philharmonia Orch/Herbert von Karajan
Frederick Delius "Hassan" (1920-23) Hill, t; Cook, br; Bournemouth Sinfonietta Cho, Sinfonietta/Handley
Frederic Chopin Nocturnes, Op. 55 Thierry de Brunhoff, p
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Notturno for Four Orchestras, K. 286 Academy of Ancient Music/Christopher Hogwood
Antonin Dvorak American Suite in A, Op 98b Stefan Veselka, p 5
Leos Janacek Suite, Op 3 Slovak Phil/Libor Pesek
Frederic Chopin "Etudes," Op. 10 Jorge Bolet, p
06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.
Anonymous Por que llorax blanca nina Montserrat Figueras, soprano; Hesperion XXI Jordi Savall
Jose Pablo Moncayo Huapango Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes
Juan Crisostomo de Arriaga String Quartet No. 2 in A Chilingirian Quartet
Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Batiz
Sebastian Albero y Ananos Sonata No. 2 in g: Andante Sophie Yates, harpsichord
Luys De Narvaez; Fernandez Palero Paseavase El Rey Moro Andrew Lawrence-King, medieval harp
Antonio de Cabezon Tres sobre el canto llano Andrew Lawrence-King, Spanish double-harp; The Harp Consort
Jesus de Monasterio Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in c Ara Malikian, violin; Orquesta Sinfonica de Castilla y Leon
08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child
Kevin Puts: Credo: I. the Violin Guru of Katonah Miro Quartet
Ye Xiaogang: Sichuan Image (excerpts) Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra; Bian Zushan, conductor CNSMG, Chengdu City Concert Hall, China
Piano Puzzler Contestant: Gina Doorn calling from Los Alamos, NM
Leos Janacek: Jenufa - Act 1 Prelude Vienna Philharmonic; Charles Mackerras, conductor
Caroline Shaw: Microfictions, Volume 1 Caroline Shaw, reader; Miro Quartet La Jolla Music Society, The Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, La Jolla, CA
Nadia Boulanger: Vers la vie nouvelle (Toward a New Life) Lucy Mauro, piano
Nadia Boulanger: Three Pieces for Cello and Piano Clive Greensmith, cello; Esther Park, piano Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY
Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5: Movement 4-5 Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN
Juan Pablo Contreras: Mariachitlan Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra; Jaime Martin, conductor Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Los Angeles, CA
10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff
Johannes Brahms "Liebeslieder Waltzes" Op. 52 Westminster Cho/Joseph Flummerfelt
Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat, Op. 73, "Emperor" Alessio Bax, p; Southbank Sinfonia/Simon Over
11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND
12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2024 - We’re in Philadelphia where we meet a local teen composer who aspires to create more opportunities for fellow Black composers and learn how co-host Joseph Conyers, Philadelphia Orchestra’s principal bassist, is making an impact through his service to the community. We also hear a young violinist perform a phenomenal work by contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery
Rhyuhn Green, 17, Piano, from Brookhaven, Pennsylvania (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Symbiosis by Rhyuhn Green (b. 2006)
Gabriela Salvador Riera, 17, Violin, from Wilmington, Delaware (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Rhapsody No. 2 for solo violin by Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981)
Joshua Rascón, 18, Flute, from Greeley, Colorado (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Suite, Op.34 - III. Romance by Charles-Marie Widor (1844-1937)
Jupiter from The Planets by Gustav Holst (1874-1934) arr. Dugan, performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Peter Dugan and Joseph Conyers Adoration by Florence Price (1887-1953)
Eunice Park, 17, Harp, from Springfield, Virginia (Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Aria in Classic Style by Marcel Grandjany (1891-1975)
Ethan Kim, 12, Guitar, from Herndon, Virginia Libra Sonatine - III. Fuoco by Roland Dyens (1955-2016)
Reprise of Symbiosis by Rhyuhn Green (b. 2006)
13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Sam Petrey
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: September (1876)
Étienne Méhul: Le jeune Henri: Overture (1797)
E. J. Moeran: Sinfonietta (1944)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Six Variations on Paisiello's 'Nel cor più non mi sento' (1795)
Pedro I of Brazil: Te Deum (1820)
Antônio Carlos Jobim: A Felicidade (1958)
Maurice Ravel: Piano Concerto in G (1931)
Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture (1919)
15:00 LIVE FROM THE GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL with Donald Runnicles & Jeff Counts
Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra, Donald Runnicles, conductor
Mikhail Glinka: Ruslan and Ludmilla Overture
Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben Op 40--Madeline Adkins, concertmaster
16:00 CENTER STAGE AT WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt
Arnaud Sussman, Paul Neubauer, David Finckel & Wu Han plus Will Liverman
Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor Op 25
Alexander Glazunov: Song of a Minstrel in F-sharp minor Op 71
Maurice Ravel: Don Quichotte à Dulcinée for Voice and Piano--Will Liverman, baritone; Wu Qian, piano
Preview: David Finckel & Wu Han - Claude Debussy: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Star Wars: The Score Awakens
An award-winning exploration of themes from John Williams’s masterful score for Star Wars Episode 7: The Force Awakens, with the former Assistant Conductor of the Cleveland Orchestra, Brett Mitchell.
18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Big Sound: The Broadway Chorus - We'll hear what the vocal ensemble contributes with example covering 70 years of musical theater history: "The New Moon," "South Pacific," "Titanic," "My Fair Lady," "Sweeney Todd" and more
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897)
Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-Flat (1865)
20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, Daniel Barenboim, conductor; Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin – From the 2024 BBC Proms
Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D major
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 in C ‘Great’
22:00 OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory
Walter Aschaffenburg: Oboe Concerto Op 25 Jonathan Kronheimer, oboe; Oberlin Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded May 5, 2023)
Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 Matthew Cone, violin; Oberlin Chamber Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 14, 2023)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Scena di Berenice Kylie Buckham, soprano; Chamber Orch/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 28, 2023)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18 Annie Qin, piano; Oberlin Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 6, 2023)
23:20 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)