WCLV Program Guide 09-04-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Tor Aulin "Swedish Dances," Op 32 Gavle Sym/Niklas Willen

Tor Aulin Violin Concerto #3 in c, Op 14 Tobias Ringborg, v; Swedish Chamber Orch/Niklas Willen

Jean-Pierre Duport Twenty-One Exercises for Two Cellos Anner Bylsma & Kenneth Slowik, vc's

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Nine Variations in D on a Minuet by Duport, K 573 Ingrid Haebler, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Canon, "Confitebor tibi" Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt

Lili Boulanger "D'un Matin de Printemps" Women's Phil/JoAnn Falletta

Lili Boulanger Psalm 24 Elisabeth Brasseur Cho, Lamoureux Orch/Igor Markevitch

Igor Markevitch Sinfonietta in F Arnhem Phil/Christopher Lyndon Gee

Felix Mendelssohn "A Midsummer Night's Dream" Overture, Op. 21 Bamberg Sym Orch/Claus Peter Flor

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 8 in D, K. 48 English Concert/Trevor Pinnock

Guillaume Lekeu "Chansonette sans paroles" Luc Devos, p

Percy Grainger Scandinavian Suite (1902) Joel Moerschel, vc; Stephen Drury, p

Edvard Grieg Two Norwegian Airs ("Nordic Melodies"), Op. 63 Ostrobothnian Chamber Orch/Juha Kangas

Percy Grainger "To A Nordic Princess" Martin Jones, p

Percy Grainger Scandinavian Suite (1902) Joel Moerschel, vc; Stephen Drury, p

Johannes Brahms String Quintet No. 1 in F, Op. 88 Brett Dean, vi; Brandis Quartet

Johannes Brahms Five Songs, Op 47 Jessye Norman, s; Daniel Barenboim, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Aaron Copland Four Dance Episodes from "Rodeo" Baltimore Sym Orch/David Zinman

Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 2 in d minor, BWV 1008 Victoria Drake, h

Johann Sebastian Bach Minuet in G, BWV Anh 116 Graziano Mandozzi, synth

Aaron Copland Ballet, "Grohg" Cleveland Orch/Oliver Knussen

Paul Chihara "The Tempest" Performing Arts Orch/Jean-Louis LeRoux

Jean Sibelius "Kuolema," Op. 44, No. 62 Philharmonia Virtuosi of New York/Richard Kapp

Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in g, Op. 20, No. 3 Angeles String Quartet

Peter Tchaikovsky "Swan Lake," Op. 20 Suisse Romande Orch/Ernest Ansermet

Thomas Tomkins Voluntary in C Charivari Agreable Ensemble

Johann Jakob Froberger Suite XX in D Christophe Rousset, hc

Maurice Ravel "Pavane pour une infante defunte" Gerhard Oppitz, p

Maurice Ravel "Introduction et allegro" Vanessa McKeand, h; Carol Wincenc, f; David Campbell, cl; Allegri String Quartet

Alexander Borodin Symphony no.2 in b minor Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Jarvi

Alexander Borodin "Serenade" Christopher Headington, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Enrique Granados: Goyescas: The Lady and the Nightingale (1911)

César Franck: Les Éolides (1876)

Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7 (1700)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)

Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Finale (1899)

Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Frederick Delius: A Song Before Sunrise (1918)

Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March (1913)

Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)

Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! (1913)

David Rose: Holiday for Strings (1943)

Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Mazurka (1895)

Bohuslav Martinu: Dumka No. 2 'Contemplation' (1936)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 104 'London' (1795)

John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)

Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany's: Moon River (1961)

Hieronymus Praetorius: Cantate Domino (1600)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: La chasse (1841)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 2 (1881)

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)

Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Os justi' (1879)

Anton Bruckner: Ave Maria (1861)

Anton Bruckner: Te Deum (1884)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)

Darius Milhaud: Symphonie No. 2 (1944)

George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)

Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 (1881)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1816)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Darius Milhaud: Pastorale for Oboe, Clarinet & Bassoon (1935)

Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)

Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 3 (1873)

Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)

Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat (1919)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)

Johann David Heinichen: Movements from Concerto Grosso in G (1715)

Guillaume de Machaut: Virelai 'Douce dame jolie' (1350)

Francesco Landini: Ecco la primavera (1360)

Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)

Franz Schubert: Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)

Anton Bruckner: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1880)

Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' (1838)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)

Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972)

Adriano Banchieri: Concerto No. 2 for Brass 'Magnificat' (c.1610)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F (1740)

Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)

Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' (1863)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)

Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 (1881)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1880)

Scott Joplin: Bethena (1905)

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in d (1720)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Anton Bruckner: Mass No. 2 in e (1866)

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1883)

20:00 OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory

Walter Aschaffenburg: Oboe Concerto Op 25—Jonathan Kronheimer, oboe; Oberlin Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded May 5, 2023)

Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2—Matthew Cone, violin; Oberlin Chamber Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 14, 2023)

Franz Joseph Haydn: Scena di Berenice—Kylie Buckham, soprano; Chamber Orch/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 28, 2023)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18—Annie Qin, piano; Oberlin Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 6, 2023)

21:50 OVATIONS POSTLUDE

Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.

Duke Ellington: New World a-Comin' (1943)

Olly Wilson: Sinfonia (1984)

Olly Wilson: Akwan (1974)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)

Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song 'Indian' (1895)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)

Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)

Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar (1927)

Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)

Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra (1979)

Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music: Andante (1987)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)

Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River (1913)

