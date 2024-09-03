WCLV Program Guide 09-04-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Tor Aulin "Swedish Dances," Op 32 Gavle Sym/Niklas Willen
Tor Aulin Violin Concerto #3 in c, Op 14 Tobias Ringborg, v; Swedish Chamber Orch/Niklas Willen
Jean-Pierre Duport Twenty-One Exercises for Two Cellos Anner Bylsma & Kenneth Slowik, vc's
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Nine Variations in D on a Minuet by Duport, K 573 Ingrid Haebler, p
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Canon, "Confitebor tibi" Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt
Lili Boulanger "D'un Matin de Printemps" Women's Phil/JoAnn Falletta
Lili Boulanger Psalm 24 Elisabeth Brasseur Cho, Lamoureux Orch/Igor Markevitch
Igor Markevitch Sinfonietta in F Arnhem Phil/Christopher Lyndon Gee
Felix Mendelssohn "A Midsummer Night's Dream" Overture, Op. 21 Bamberg Sym Orch/Claus Peter Flor
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Symphony No. 8 in D, K. 48 English Concert/Trevor Pinnock
Guillaume Lekeu "Chansonette sans paroles" Luc Devos, p
Percy Grainger Scandinavian Suite (1902) Joel Moerschel, vc; Stephen Drury, p
Edvard Grieg Two Norwegian Airs ("Nordic Melodies"), Op. 63 Ostrobothnian Chamber Orch/Juha Kangas
Percy Grainger "To A Nordic Princess" Martin Jones, p
Percy Grainger Scandinavian Suite (1902) Joel Moerschel, vc; Stephen Drury, p
Johannes Brahms String Quintet No. 1 in F, Op. 88 Brett Dean, vi; Brandis Quartet
Johannes Brahms Five Songs, Op 47 Jessye Norman, s; Daniel Barenboim, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Aaron Copland Four Dance Episodes from "Rodeo" Baltimore Sym Orch/David Zinman
Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 2 in d minor, BWV 1008 Victoria Drake, h
Johann Sebastian Bach Minuet in G, BWV Anh 116 Graziano Mandozzi, synth
Aaron Copland Ballet, "Grohg" Cleveland Orch/Oliver Knussen
Paul Chihara "The Tempest" Performing Arts Orch/Jean-Louis LeRoux
Jean Sibelius "Kuolema," Op. 44, No. 62 Philharmonia Virtuosi of New York/Richard Kapp
Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in g, Op. 20, No. 3 Angeles String Quartet
Peter Tchaikovsky "Swan Lake," Op. 20 Suisse Romande Orch/Ernest Ansermet
Thomas Tomkins Voluntary in C Charivari Agreable Ensemble
Johann Jakob Froberger Suite XX in D Christophe Rousset, hc
Maurice Ravel "Pavane pour une infante defunte" Gerhard Oppitz, p
Maurice Ravel "Introduction et allegro" Vanessa McKeand, h; Carol Wincenc, f; David Campbell, cl; Allegri String Quartet
Alexander Borodin Symphony no.2 in b minor Gothenburg Sym Orch/Neeme Jarvi
Alexander Borodin "Serenade" Christopher Headington, p
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Enrique Granados: Goyescas: The Lady and the Nightingale (1911)
César Franck: Les Éolides (1876)
Johann Joseph Fux: Rondeau à 7 (1700)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Bess, You is My Woman Now (1935)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 6 in D-Flat 'Minute' (1838)
Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Finale (1899)
Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' (1937)
Frederick Delius: A Song Before Sunrise (1918)
Karl King: Barnum & Bailey's Favorite March (1913)
Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins 'L'Estro Armonico' (1711)
Percy Grainger: Shepherd's Hey! (1913)
David Rose: Holiday for Strings (1943)
Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Mazurka (1895)
Bohuslav Martinu: Dumka No. 2 'Contemplation' (1936)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 104 'London' (1795)
John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984)
Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany's: Moon River (1961)
Hieronymus Praetorius: Cantate Domino (1600)
Adolphe Adam: Giselle: La chasse (1841)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 31 in D 'Paris' (1778)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 2 (1881)
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1868)
Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1 (1901)
Ralph Vaughan Williams: English Folk Song Suite (1923)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Os justi' (1879)
Anton Bruckner: Ave Maria (1861)
Anton Bruckner: Te Deum (1884)
Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)
Darius Milhaud: Symphonie No. 2 (1944)
George Frideric Handel: Trio Sonata in G (1739)
Franz Schubert: Theme & Variations from Octet (1824)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Anton Bruckner: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 (1881)
Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1816)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Darius Milhaud: Pastorale for Oboe, Clarinet & Bassoon (1935)
Darius Milhaud: Brasileira from 'Scaramouche' (1937)
Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 3 (1873)
Morton Gould: American Symphonette No. 2 (1938)
Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat (1919)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 9 in E (1799)
Johann David Heinichen: Movements from Concerto Grosso in G (1715)
Guillaume de Machaut: Virelai 'Douce dame jolie' (1350)
Francesco Landini: Ecco la primavera (1360)
Claude Debussy: Printemps (1887)
Franz Schubert: Rondo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1827)
Anton Bruckner: Andante from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1880)
Max Steiner: The Caine Mutiny: March (1954)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 24 (1820)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' (1838)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Erlkönig' (1838)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Ave Maria' (1838)
Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972)
Adriano Banchieri: Concerto No. 2 for Brass 'Magnificat' (c.1610)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 in F (1740)
Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures: La Primavera (1927)
Franz Liszt: Legend No. 1 'St Francis of Assisi Preaching to the Birds' (1863)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 (1901)
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik (1884)
Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 (1881)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: Overture (1791)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Anton Bruckner: First movement from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic' (1880)
Scott Joplin: Bethena (1905)
Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)
Antonio Vivaldi: Viola d'amore Concerto in d (1720)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Anton Bruckner: Mass No. 2 in e (1866)
Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 7 (1883)
20:00 OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory
Walter Aschaffenburg: Oboe Concerto Op 25—Jonathan Kronheimer, oboe; Oberlin Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded May 5, 2023)
Sergei Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2—Matthew Cone, violin; Oberlin Chamber Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 14, 2023)
Franz Joseph Haydn: Scena di Berenice—Kylie Buckham, soprano; Chamber Orch/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 28, 2023)
Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 18—Annie Qin, piano; Oberlin Orchestra/Raphael Jimenez (recorded April 6, 2023)
21:50 OVATIONS POSTLUDE
Sergei Prokofiev: Andante for Strings (1931)
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African American composers and performers.
Duke Ellington: New World a-Comin' (1943)
Olly Wilson: Sinfonia (1984)
Olly Wilson: Akwan (1974)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711)
Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song 'Indian' (1895)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 in G (1839)
Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 (1823)
Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar (1927)
Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 (1882)
Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra (1979)
Paul Schoenfeld: Café Music: Andante (1987)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance in D-Flat (1871)
Frederick Delius: Summer Night on the River (1913)