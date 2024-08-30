WCLV Program Guide 09-03-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Gian Francesco Malipiero "Sette Invenzioni" Veneto Phil Orch/Peter Maag

Gian Francesco Malipiero Piano Concerto No. 2 (1937) Sandro Ivo Bartoli, p; Saabrucken Radio Sym/Michele Carulli

Francesco Maria Veracini "Ouverture" (Suite) #1 in B-Flat Accademia I Filarmonici/Alberto Martini

Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestra Suite No.1 in C, BWV 1066 Brazilian Guitar Quartet

Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestra Suite No.4 in D, BWV 1069 Boston Baroque Orch/Martin Pearlman

Felix Mendelssohn "Largo" in d Ana-Marija Markovina, p

Jean Sibelius "Presto" Finlandia Sinfonietta/Pekka Helasvuo

Samuel Barber "Adagio for Strings" (from Op. 11) Los Angeles Phil/Leonard Bernstein

Felix Mendelssohn String Octet in E-Flat, Op. 20 Brandis Quartet; Westphal Quartet

Felix Mendelssohn "Songs Without Words," Op. 102 Ana-Marija Markovina, p

Jim Cooke "Concert Jig" (2004) Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Gavin Sutherland

Eric Coates "Springtime Suite" Czecho-Slovak Radio Sym/Adrian Leaper

Johann Caspar Fischer Le Journal de printemps Roger Voisin, tr; Kapp Sinfonietta

Johann Caspar Fischer "Uranie" Luc Beausejour, hc

Luigi Boccherini Oboe Quintet in D, Op. 55/3 Lajos Lencses, ob; Parisii Quartet

Arrigo Pedrollo Oboe Concertino Lajos Lencses, ob; Stuttgart Chamber Orch/Patrick Strub

Giuseppe Verdi "Il Trovatore" Giacomo Lauri-Volpi, t

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Maurice Ravel "Deux melodies hebraiques" Jaime Laredo, v; Joseph Kalichstein, p

Claude Debussy Sonata (#1) in d for Cello and Piano Christopher van Kampen, vc; Ian Brown, p

Claude Debussy "Suite bergamasque" I Salonisti

Erik Satie "La Belle Excentrique" I Salonisti

Carl Friedemann "Slavonic Rhapsody" No. 2 I Salonisti

Bohuslav Martinu "Suite concertante" (1944) Bohuslav Matousek, v; Czech Phil/Christopher Hogwood

Czech Trad Folksong, Am Donaustrom Quink

Adolf Henselt Two Nocturnes, Op 6 Esther Budiardjo, p

Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda Symphony #5 in b, Op 106 Das Neue Orchester/Christoph Spering

Camille Saint-Saens "La jota aragonese," Op. 64 London Phil/Geoffrey Simon

Francisco Tarrega "Gran Jota" David Russell, g

Enrique Granados "Danzas espanolas," Op 37 (Op 5) Jorge Federico Osorio, p

Vilches Ya cantan los gallos The Dufay Collective

German Trad Folksong, Der Mond ist aufgegangen Peter Schreier, t, Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Horst Neumann

German Trad Folksong, Guten Abend, Gute Nacht Peter Schreier, t, Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Horst Neumann

Niels Gade Fantasy Pieces, Op 43 (1864) Charles Stier, cl; William Bloomquist, p

Carl Reinecke Nocturne for horn and piano, Op 112 James Sommerville, fh; Rena Sharon, p

Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e minor, Op. 64 Chee Yun, v; London Phil/Jesus Lopez-Cobos

Charles Villiers Stanford Song, "The Compleat Virtuoso" Bryn Terfel, b-br; Malcolm Martineau, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Joseph Eybler: Overture in c (1804)

Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 4 in f (1842)

Franz Schubert: Sanctus from Mass No. 6 (1828)

Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Intermezzo (1879)

Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)

Henry Fillmore: March 'Men of Ohio' (1921)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Concerto Italiano (1924)

Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Bacchanale (1915)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)

Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)

Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: Psalm 23 (2011)

Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 8 (1820)

Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Forward with Valor!' (1888)

Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Hornpipe (1695)

Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cádiz (1886)

Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)

Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)

William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1922)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

Richard Strauss: Sunrise from 'Also sprach Zarathustra' (1896)

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)

Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltz No. 6 (1869)

Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures (1899)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)

Niels Gade: Symphony No. 1 in c (1842)

Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 2 n g-Sharp 'Sonata-Fantaisie' (1897)

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c (1801)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card: Breeze Serenade (2016)

Clarice Assad: Bluezilian (2005)

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C (1924)

Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C (1795)

William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 2 (1948)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)

Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: Un sospiro (1849)

Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)

Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 (1880)

Traditional: The Parting Glass

Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)

Jerome Moross: The Cardinal: Prologue (1963)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse (1881)

Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole (1858)

Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848)

George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing (1935)

Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955)

Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Yrsa' (1881)

Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)

Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)

Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra: Waltz (1980)

Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)

Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: La leggierezza (1849)

Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 10 (1851)

Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Modest Mussorgsky: St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain (1880)

Richard Strauss: Don Quixote (1897)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)

Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost Suite (1946)

Josef Rheinberger: Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1869)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 1 in c (1828)

Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: St. Gregory the Great (1927)

Gregorian Chant: Te lucis ante termminum

Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro (1930)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat 'Romantic' (1880)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)

Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)

Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)

Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)

Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)

Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)

Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)

Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum (2011)

Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (1912)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

