WCLV Program Guide 09-03-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Gian Francesco Malipiero "Sette Invenzioni" Veneto Phil Orch/Peter Maag
Gian Francesco Malipiero Piano Concerto No. 2 (1937) Sandro Ivo Bartoli, p; Saabrucken Radio Sym/Michele Carulli
Francesco Maria Veracini "Ouverture" (Suite) #1 in B-Flat Accademia I Filarmonici/Alberto Martini
Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestra Suite No.1 in C, BWV 1066 Brazilian Guitar Quartet
Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestra Suite No.4 in D, BWV 1069 Boston Baroque Orch/Martin Pearlman
Felix Mendelssohn "Largo" in d Ana-Marija Markovina, p
Jean Sibelius "Presto" Finlandia Sinfonietta/Pekka Helasvuo
Samuel Barber "Adagio for Strings" (from Op. 11) Los Angeles Phil/Leonard Bernstein
Felix Mendelssohn String Octet in E-Flat, Op. 20 Brandis Quartet; Westphal Quartet
Felix Mendelssohn "Songs Without Words," Op. 102 Ana-Marija Markovina, p
Jim Cooke "Concert Jig" (2004) Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Gavin Sutherland
Eric Coates "Springtime Suite" Czecho-Slovak Radio Sym/Adrian Leaper
Johann Caspar Fischer Le Journal de printemps Roger Voisin, tr; Kapp Sinfonietta
Johann Caspar Fischer "Uranie" Luc Beausejour, hc
Luigi Boccherini Oboe Quintet in D, Op. 55/3 Lajos Lencses, ob; Parisii Quartet
Arrigo Pedrollo Oboe Concertino Lajos Lencses, ob; Stuttgart Chamber Orch/Patrick Strub
Giuseppe Verdi "Il Trovatore" Giacomo Lauri-Volpi, t
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Maurice Ravel "Deux melodies hebraiques" Jaime Laredo, v; Joseph Kalichstein, p
Claude Debussy Sonata (#1) in d for Cello and Piano Christopher van Kampen, vc; Ian Brown, p
Claude Debussy "Suite bergamasque" I Salonisti
Erik Satie "La Belle Excentrique" I Salonisti
Carl Friedemann "Slavonic Rhapsody" No. 2 I Salonisti
Bohuslav Martinu "Suite concertante" (1944) Bohuslav Matousek, v; Czech Phil/Christopher Hogwood
Czech Trad Folksong, Am Donaustrom Quink
Adolf Henselt Two Nocturnes, Op 6 Esther Budiardjo, p
Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda Symphony #5 in b, Op 106 Das Neue Orchester/Christoph Spering
Camille Saint-Saens "La jota aragonese," Op. 64 London Phil/Geoffrey Simon
Francisco Tarrega "Gran Jota" David Russell, g
Enrique Granados "Danzas espanolas," Op 37 (Op 5) Jorge Federico Osorio, p
Vilches Ya cantan los gallos The Dufay Collective
German Trad Folksong, Der Mond ist aufgegangen Peter Schreier, t, Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Horst Neumann
German Trad Folksong, Guten Abend, Gute Nacht Peter Schreier, t, Leipzig Gewandhaus Orch/Horst Neumann
Niels Gade Fantasy Pieces, Op 43 (1864) Charles Stier, cl; William Bloomquist, p
Carl Reinecke Nocturne for horn and piano, Op 112 James Sommerville, fh; Rena Sharon, p
Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e minor, Op. 64 Chee Yun, v; London Phil/Jesus Lopez-Cobos
Charles Villiers Stanford Song, "The Compleat Virtuoso" Bryn Terfel, b-br; Malcolm Martineau, p
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Joseph Eybler: Overture in c (1804)
Frédéric Chopin: Ballade No. 4 in f (1842)
Franz Schubert: Sanctus from Mass No. 6 (1828)
Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 2: Intermezzo (1879)
Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Can-Can (1858)
Henry Fillmore: March 'Men of Ohio' (1921)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Finale from Concerto Italiano (1924)
Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Bacchanale (1915)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata & Fugue in d (1707)
Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C (1839)
Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: Psalm 23 (2011)
Nicolò Paganini: Caprice No. 8 (1820)
Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Forward with Valor!' (1888)
Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Hornpipe (1695)
Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Cádiz (1886)
Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Cakewalk (1908)
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 2 (1923)
William Arms Fischer: Goin' Home (1922)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)
Richard Strauss: Sunrise from 'Also sprach Zarathustra' (1896)
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Secret of Susanna: Overture (1909)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)
Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltz No. 6 (1869)
Sir Edward Elgar: Sea Pictures (1899)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 35 'Haffner' (1782)
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Ruins of Athens: Overture (1811)
Niels Gade: Symphony No. 1 in c (1842)
Alexander Scriabin: Piano Sonata No. 2 n g-Sharp 'Sonata-Fantaisie' (1897)
Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'On the Beautiful Blue Danube' (1867)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Richard Wagner: Rienzi: Overture (1842)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in c (1801)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Jennifer Higdon: Dance Card: Breeze Serenade (2016)
Clarice Assad: Bluezilian (2005)
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C (1924)
Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No. 12 after Corelli in d 'La Follia' (1726)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C (1795)
William Alwyn: Concerto Grosso No. 2 (1948)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 21 (1785)
Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: Un sospiro (1849)
Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' (1848)
Antonín Dvorák: Adagio from Symphony No. 6 (1880)
Traditional: The Parting Glass
Johannes Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn (1873)
Jerome Moross: The Cardinal: Prologue (1963)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Scherzo-valse (1881)
Franz Liszt: Rhapsodie espagnole (1858)
Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus (1848)
George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Got Plenty of Nothing (1935)
Fela Sowande: Selections from 'African Suite' (1955)
Johann Peter Emilius Hartmann: Overture to 'Yrsa' (1881)
Unico Willem van Wassenaer: Concerto Armonico No. 2 in G (1740)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Egmont: Overture (1810)
Claude Debussy: Rêverie (1890)
Leonard Bernstein: Divertimento for Orchestra: Waltz (1980)
Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 1 in b (1832)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Adalbert Gyrowetz: Symphony in F (1790)
Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: La leggierezza (1849)
Franz Liszt: Transcendental Etude No. 10 (1851)
Carl Maria von Weber: Invitation to the Dance (1819)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Modest Mussorgsky: St. John's Night on the Bare Mountain (1880)
Richard Strauss: Don Quixote (1897)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880)
Gerald Finzi: Love's Labour's Lost Suite (1946)
Josef Rheinberger: Overture to 'The Taming of the Shrew' (1869)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 1 in c (1828)
Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows: St. Gregory the Great (1927)
Gregorian Chant: Te lucis ante termminum
Joseph Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne: Baïlèro (1930)
Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 in E-Flat 'Romantic' (1880)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 5: Nocturne (1891)
Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie (1888)
Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair (1910)
Edward MacDowell: Woodland Sketches: To a Wild Rose (1896)
Gabriel Fauré: Pavane (1887)
Niels Gade: Andantino from Symphony No. 1 (1842)
Leo Brouwer: Una día de noviembre (2000)
Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum (2011)
Jean Sibelius: Rakastava (1912)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)