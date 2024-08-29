WCLV Program Guide 09-02-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Marcel Poot "A Cheerful Overture" Moscow Sym/Frederic Devreese
Erkki Melartin "Suite lyrique #3, Impressions de Belgique" Tempere Phil/Leif Segerstam
Jean-Philippe Rameau "Dardanus" (1739) Orch of the 18th Century/Frans Bruggen
Pancrace Royer "Pyrrhus" Les Enfants d'Apollon/Michael Greenberg
Camille Saint-Saens "Ascanio" (1890) Antony Gray, p
Camille Saint-Saens "Ascanio" (1890) Geneva Grand Theatre Orch/Guillaume Tourniaire
Oskar Nedbal Serenade, Op 6/2 Vladislav Linetzky, v; Carlsbad Sym Orch/Douglas Bostock
Viteslav Novak Trio quasi una ballata, Op 27 (1902) Joachim Trio
Zdenek Fibich "At Twilight" Czech Phil Orch/Karel Sejna
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Sonata in F, K. 376 Andrew Smith, v; Joshua Pierce, p
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Canon, "Essen und Trinken," K 234 Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt
Pablo de Sarasate "Caprice basque," Op 24 Leonidas Kavakos, v; Enrico Pace, p
Philippe Gaubert "Au pays basque" (1930) Luxembourg Phil/Marc Soustrot
Gabriel Pierne Ramuntcho (1907) Lorraine Phil/Jacques Houtmann
Andres Segovia Anecdotas 2 David Russell, g
Manuel de Falla "Seven Popular Spanish Songs" Augustin Hadelich, v; Pablo Sainz Villegas, g
Miguel Llobet "Canciones Populares Catalanas" David Russell, g
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Johann Sebastian Bach Fantasia & Fugue in a, BWV 904 Vikingur Olafsson, p
Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 Nina Kotova, vc
Charles Ives Song, "Weil auf mir" Dora Ohrenstein, s; Phillip Bush, p
Aaron Copland "Appalachian Spring" Grant Park Orch/Carlos Kalmar
Amy Beach Songs, Op. 71 Katherine Kelton, ms; Catherine Bringerud, p
George Frideric Handel "Tolomeo" Il Complesso Barocco/Alan Curtis
George Frideric Handel Harpsichord Suite No. 5 in E Andrew Davis, hc
George Frideric Handel Harpsichord Suite No. 5 in E Eugene Dowling, tuba; Edward Norman, p
Ludwig (Louis) Spohr Octet in E, Op 32 Consortium Classicum
Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 2 in d minor, Op. 44 Lydia Mordkovitch, v; London Sym Orch/Richard Hickox
Fritz Kreisler "La Chasse" (caprice) in the style of Cartier Michael Rabin, v
Giovanni Battista Bononcini Divertimento da camera in d Hans-Martin Linde, r; Eduard Muller, hc; Konrad Ragossnig, l
Josef Fiala Divertimento #3 in D# Prague Collegium Musicum
Xavier Montsalvatge "Tres Divertimentos (on Themes of Forgotten Composers)" Alicia de Larrocha, p
Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat, Op. 82 Berlin Phil
Manuel de Falla "El Amor Brujo" (1915) Brodsky String Quartet
06:00 MUSIC FOR LABOR DAY with Sam Petry
William David Brohn: Suite from Bernstein's 'West Side Story' (2000)
Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)
Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1947)
07:00 MUSIC FOR LABOR DAY with Jacqueline Gerber
08:00 MUSIC FOR LABOR DAY with Bill O’Connell
Aaron Copland: John Henry (1940)
Hans Christian Lumbye: Galop 'Copenhagen Steam Railway' (1847)
William Grant Still: Can’t You Line ’Em (1940)
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)
George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)
09:00 MUSIC FOR LABOR DAY with Mark Satola
Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet (1944)
Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)
Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1902)
10:00 MUSIC FOR LABOR DAY with John Simna
William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)
Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite (1941)
David Amram: Variations on 'Red River Valley' (1991)
Jerome Kern: Show Boat: A Scenario for Orchestra (1927)
11:00 MUSIC FOR LABOR DAY with John Mills
Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique (1905)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (1869)
Amy Beach: Les rêves de Colombine (1907)
12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)
Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)
13:00 SPECIAL Robert Conrad’s Top 10 – An autobiographical survey of some favorite pieces of the co-founder of WCLV, recorded in 2016.
Virgil Thomson: Excerpts from ‘The Plow that Broke the Plains’—New London Orchestra/Ronald Corp
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C Op105—London Symphony/Sir Colin Davis
Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait—Henry Fonda, narrator; London Symphony/Aaron Copland
Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings: March—English String Orchestra/William Boughton
Howard Hanson: Excerpts from Symphony No. 2 ‘Romantic’—Eastman Rochester Symphony/Howard Hanson
Claude Debussy: Sacred and Profane Dances—Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Oberlin 21/Bridget Reischl
Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 5 ‘Egyptian’—Jean-Philippe Collard, piano; Royal Philharmonic/Andre Previn
Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches No. 2: War March—Sydney Symphony/Christopher Lyndon Gee
Alexander Glazunov: March on Russian Themes—Hong Kong Philharmonic/Antonio de Almeida
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e Op 39—Vienna Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein
16:00 MUSIC FOR LABOR DAY with John Mills
Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017)
Peter Boyer: Festivities (2011)
Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 48 'Vision of Andromeda' (1982)
Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)
17:00 MUSIC FOR LABOR DAY with Rob Grier
Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)
Morton Gould: Folk Suite (1938)
Antonín Dvorák: Cantata 'The American Flag' (1894)
James Hewitt: New Federal Overture (1796)
18:00 MUSIC FOR LABOR DAY with Bill O’Connell
James Hewitt: New Medley Overture (1799)
Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)
Scott Joplin: A Treemonisha Sampler (1911)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
William Grant Still: Pastorela (1946)
David Diamond: Symphony No. 2 (1944)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills
Mark O'Connor: Fanfare for the Volunteer (1996)
William Schuman: New England Triptych (1957)
George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)
Vittorio Giannini: Concerto Grosso (1946)
Karl King: March 'Voice of America' (1956)
Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)
Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)
Frederick Rzewski: The People United Will Never be Defeated! (1975)
Michael Torke: Javelin (1994)
Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)
George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)
Howard Blake: Andante from Flute Concerto (1996)
Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet (1891)
Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)
Germaine Tailleferre: Moderato from Piano Trio (1917)
Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)
John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Yesterday (1965)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)