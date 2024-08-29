WCLV Program Guide 09-02-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Marcel Poot "A Cheerful Overture" Moscow Sym/Frederic Devreese

Erkki Melartin "Suite lyrique #3, Impressions de Belgique" Tempere Phil/Leif Segerstam

Jean-Philippe Rameau "Dardanus" (1739) Orch of the 18th Century/Frans Bruggen

Pancrace Royer "Pyrrhus" Les Enfants d'Apollon/Michael Greenberg

Camille Saint-Saens "Ascanio" (1890) Antony Gray, p

Camille Saint-Saens "Ascanio" (1890) Geneva Grand Theatre Orch/Guillaume Tourniaire

Oskar Nedbal Serenade, Op 6/2 Vladislav Linetzky, v; Carlsbad Sym Orch/Douglas Bostock

Viteslav Novak Trio quasi una ballata, Op 27 (1902) Joachim Trio

Zdenek Fibich "At Twilight" Czech Phil Orch/Karel Sejna

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Sonata in F, K. 376 Andrew Smith, v; Joshua Pierce, p

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Canon, "Essen und Trinken," K 234 Chamber Cho of Europe/Nicol Matt

Pablo de Sarasate "Caprice basque," Op 24 Leonidas Kavakos, v; Enrico Pace, p

Philippe Gaubert "Au pays basque" (1930) Luxembourg Phil/Marc Soustrot

Gabriel Pierne Ramuntcho (1907) Lorraine Phil/Jacques Houtmann

Andres Segovia Anecdotas 2 David Russell, g

Manuel de Falla "Seven Popular Spanish Songs" Augustin Hadelich, v; Pablo Sainz Villegas, g

Miguel Llobet "Canciones Populares Catalanas" David Russell, g

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Johann Sebastian Bach Fantasia & Fugue in a, BWV 904 Vikingur Olafsson, p

Johann Sebastian Bach Cello Suite No. 3 in C, BWV 1009 Nina Kotova, vc

Charles Ives Song, "Weil auf mir" Dora Ohrenstein, s; Phillip Bush, p

Aaron Copland "Appalachian Spring" Grant Park Orch/Carlos Kalmar

Amy Beach Songs, Op. 71 Katherine Kelton, ms; Catherine Bringerud, p

George Frideric Handel "Tolomeo" Il Complesso Barocco/Alan Curtis

George Frideric Handel Harpsichord Suite No. 5 in E Andrew Davis, hc

George Frideric Handel Harpsichord Suite No. 5 in E Eugene Dowling, tuba; Edward Norman, p

Ludwig (Louis) Spohr Octet in E, Op 32 Consortium Classicum

Max Bruch Violin Concerto No. 2 in d minor, Op. 44 Lydia Mordkovitch, v; London Sym Orch/Richard Hickox

Fritz Kreisler "La Chasse" (caprice) in the style of Cartier Michael Rabin, v

Giovanni Battista Bononcini Divertimento da camera in d Hans-Martin Linde, r; Eduard Muller, hc; Konrad Ragossnig, l

Josef Fiala Divertimento #3 in D# Prague Collegium Musicum

Xavier Montsalvatge "Tres Divertimentos (on Themes of Forgotten Composers)" Alicia de Larrocha, p

Jean Sibelius Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat, Op. 82 Berlin Phil

Manuel de Falla "El Amor Brujo" (1915) Brodsky String Quartet

06:00 MUSIC FOR LABOR DAY with Sam Petry

William David Brohn: Suite from Bernstein's 'West Side Story' (2000)

Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)

Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite (1947)

07:00 MUSIC FOR LABOR DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

08:00 MUSIC FOR LABOR DAY with Bill O’Connell

Aaron Copland: John Henry (1940)

Hans Christian Lumbye: Galop 'Copenhagen Steam Railway' (1847)

William Grant Still: Can’t You Line ’Em (1940)

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

09:00 MUSIC FOR LABOR DAY with Mark Satola

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free Ballet (1944)

Florence Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement (1934)

Charles Ives: Finale from Symphony No. 2 (1902)

10:00 MUSIC FOR LABOR DAY with John Simna

William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)

Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite (1941)

David Amram: Variations on 'Red River Valley' (1991)

Jerome Kern: Show Boat: A Scenario for Orchestra (1927)

11:00 MUSIC FOR LABOR DAY with John Mills

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique (1905)

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Grand Fantasia Triumfal (1869)

Amy Beach: Les rêves de Colombine (1907)

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928)

Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948)

13:00 SPECIAL Robert Conrad’s Top 10 – An autobiographical survey of some favorite pieces of the co-founder of WCLV, recorded in 2016.

Virgil Thomson: Excerpts from ‘The Plow that Broke the Plains’—New London Orchestra/Ronald Corp

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C Op105—London Symphony/Sir Colin Davis

Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait—Henry Fonda, narrator; London Symphony/Aaron Copland

Dag Wirén: Serenade for Strings: March—English String Orchestra/William Boughton

Howard Hanson: Excerpts from Symphony No. 2 ‘Romantic’—Eastman Rochester Symphony/Howard Hanson

Claude Debussy: Sacred and Profane Dances—Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Oberlin 21/Bridget Reischl

Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 5 ‘Egyptian’—Jean-Philippe Collard, piano; Royal Philharmonic/Andre Previn

Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches No. 2: War March—Sydney Symphony/Christopher Lyndon Gee

Alexander Glazunov: March on Russian Themes—Hong Kong Philharmonic/Antonio de Almeida

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e Op 39—Vienna Philharmonic/Leonard Bernstein

16:00 MUSIC FOR LABOR DAY with John Mills

Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017)

Peter Boyer: Festivities (2011)

Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 48 'Vision of Andromeda' (1982)

Jerome Moross: Variations on a Waltz (1966)

17:00 MUSIC FOR LABOR DAY with Rob Grier

Virgil Thomson: The Plow that Broke the Plains: Suite (1942)

Morton Gould: Folk Suite (1938)

Antonín Dvorák: Cantata 'The American Flag' (1894)

James Hewitt: New Federal Overture (1796)

18:00 MUSIC FOR LABOR DAY with Bill O’Connell

James Hewitt: New Medley Overture (1799)

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1962)

Scott Joplin: A Treemonisha Sampler (1911)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

William Grant Still: Pastorela (1946)

David Diamond: Symphony No. 2 (1944)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with John Mills

Mark O'Connor: Fanfare for the Volunteer (1996)

William Schuman: New England Triptych (1957)

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924)

Vittorio Giannini: Concerto Grosso (1946)

Karl King: March 'Voice of America' (1956)

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963)

Aaron Copland: Quiet City (1940)

Frederick Rzewski: The People United Will Never be Defeated! (1975)

Michael Torke: Javelin (1994)

Aaron Copland: The Tender Land: The Promise of Living (1954)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Duke Ellington: Reflections (1953)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1946)

Howard Blake: Andante from Flute Concerto (1996)

Guillaume Lekeu: Adagio for Orchestral Quartet (1891)

Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890)

Germaine Tailleferre: Moderato from Piano Trio (1917)

Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996)

John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Yesterday (1965)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 (1730)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 23 (1786)

