WCLV Program Guide 09-01-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Cesar Franck "Cantabile" in B Jean Guillou, o (St Eustache, Paris)

Aram Khachaturian "Gayaneh" (1942, rev 1957) St Petersburg State Sym Orch/Andre Anichanov

Aram Khachaturian "Gayaneh" Alexander Markov, v; Dmitriy Cogan, p

Henri Vieuxtemps Violin Concerto #4 in d, Op 31 Alexander Markov, v; Monte Carlo Phil/Lawrence Renes

Gabriel Dupont "Les heures dolentes" Bo Ties, p

William Lawes Pavan of Alfonso Fretwork

Ernest John Moeran Serenade in G (1947-8) Ulster Orch/JoAnn Falletta

Alejandro Garcia Caturla "Tres danzas cubanas" Simon Bolivar Sym Orch, Venezuela/Keri-Lynn Wilson

Ernesto Lecuona "Danzas Cubanas" Thomas Tirino, p

Leo Delibes "Coppélia" Minneapolis Sym Orch/Antal Dorati

Gioachino Rossini "William Tell" Katia Ricciarelli, s; Lyon Opera Orch/Gabriele Ferro

Gioachino Rossini "The Siege of Corinth" Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Riccardo Chailly

Giuseppe Verdi "Aida" New York Harmonie Ensemble/Steven Richman

Giuseppe Verdi "Aida" James Galway, f; Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan

Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda Symphony #7 in g Das Neue Orchester/Christoph Spering

Felix Mendelssohn "Songs Without Words," Op 30 Livia Rev, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Peter Tchaikovsky "The Months (The Seasons)," Op. 37 Moscow Chamber Orch/Constantine Orbelian

Frederic Chopin "Barcarolle" in F-Sharp, Op. 60 Mikhail Pletnev, p

Emile Waldteufel Waltz, "La Barcarolle" Slovak Phil/Kurt Redel

Jacques Offenbach "The Tales of Hoffmann" Sutherland, Tourangeau; Suisse Romande Cho and Orch/Bonynge

Jacques Offenbach "Orpheus in the Underworld" Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel

Ottorino Respighi Violin Sonata in b minor Frank Almond, v; William Wolfram, p

Giovanni Battista Vitali Passa Galli per la lettera E Tragicomedia

Henryk Wieniawski "Polonaise de concert (Polonaise brillante" #1 in D), Op 4 James Ehnes, v; Eduard Laurel, p

Frederic Chopin Piano Concerto no.1 in e minor, Op.11 Fumiko Shiraga, p; Yggdrasil String Quartet; Jan-Inge Haukas, db

Aaron Copland "An Outdoor Overture" Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz

Aaron Copland "The Red Pony" Suite Buffalo Phil/JoAnn Falletta

Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Pieces, Op. 72 Mikhail Pletnev, p

Jules Massenet "Thais" Kennedy, v; English Chamber Orch

Arthur Bliss "Meditations on a Theme by John Blow" (1955) Royal Liverpool Phil/Vernon Handley

William Walton "Scapino" Overture (1940) London Phil/Bryden Thomson

Thomas Morley Madrigal, "I love, alas I love thee" King's Singers

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878)

Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)

Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (1965)

Samuel Barber: A Slumber Song of the Madonna (1925)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Organ Prom 2024 - A BBC broadcast from London’s Royal Albert Hall featuring acclaimed Manchester organist Jonathan Scott

RICHARD WAGNER (trans. Lemare): Tannhäuser Overture.

J.S. BACH: Fantasy and Fugue in g, BWV 542.

CÉCILE CHAMINADE: Autumn, fr Concert Etudes, Op. 35.

JULES GRISON: Toccata in F Jonathan Scott (Royal Albert Hall, London, r. 8/10/24)

KARL JENKINS: Palladio Jonathan Scott (1996 Marcussen/Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England) Scott Brothers Duo 008 (CD)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Come, Labor On - As summer winds down, we’ll honor the Labor Day holiday with sacred choral and organ music appropriate for the celebration. Join Peter DuBois for this truly American celebration

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Baldassare Galuppi: Harpsichord Concerto (1750)

Antonio Vivaldi: Dixit Dominus (1720)

Salomone Rossi: Elohim Hashivenu (1600)

Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in d 'La Folia' (1700)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Florence Price: Prelude No. 2 (1930)

Florence Price: Three Miniature Portraits of Uncle Ned (1941)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D (1774)

Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)

Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from the Octet for Strings (1825)

George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler & Fred Child

Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands, Op. 23: Germany San Francisco Ballet Orchestra; Martin West, conductor

Augusta Holmès: Irlande National Symphony Orchestra, Ireland; Lio Kuokman, conductor EBU, National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Beau Smith & Sylvia Pacheco calling from Attleboro, MA

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 119, No. 1 Orli Shaham, piano

Moritz Moszkowski: Suite for Two Violins and Piano, Op. 71 Giyeon Yoon, violin; Benjamin Loeb, piano; Alex Kerr, violin Collora Piano, Dallas, TX

Florence Price: Somebody's knockin' at yo do', from Negro Folk Songs in Counterpoint Catalyst Quartet

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 Movement 2 Adagio Jonathan Biss, piano

Florence Price: Five Folk Songs in Counterpoint Catalyst Quartet Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY

Robert Schumann: Arabesque Jonathan Biss, piano

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4

Claude Debussy: La Mer—Carlo Maria Giulini, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Dalia Stasevska, conductor; Josefina Maldonado, mezzo-soprano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/26/2024

Einojuhani Rautavaara: Cantus Arcticus

Julia Perry: Stabat Mater

Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Spring 2023 - We hear Clara Schumann performed on clarinet, a ferocious performance of Rachmaninoff, and a moving new cello work inspired by the pandemic. We also meet an 18-year-old who loves the euphonium so much that he's determined to make it a household name and a young woman who is making an impression on the double bass world

Jamie Park, 18, Double Bass, from Beachwood, OH 2 Pièces pour contrebasse et piano, Op. 32 II. Scherzo (4:57) Reinhold Glière (1875-1956)

Veronica Pavlovic, 17, Clarinet, from Seattle, WA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Three Romances, Op. 22 I. Andante molto (3:09) Clara Schumann (1819-1896), arr. for clarinet and piano by Max Opferkuch

Carter Medina, 17, Cello, from Lee’s Summit, MO SEVEN for Solo Cello (7:23) Andrea Casarrubios (b. 1988) Arabeske in C major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann, performed by Peter Dugan, piano

Jahiem James, 18, Euphonium, from Winter Haven, FL (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Excerpts from Pantomime for Euphonium and Piano (3:04) Philip Sparke (b. 1951)

Isabelle Bruening, 18, Piano, from Newark, DE (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Etudes-tableaux, Op.33 I. Allegro non troppo (2:14) Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)

Reprise of 2 Pièces pour contrebasse et piano, Op. 32 II. Scherzo Reinhold Glière

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)

Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: of fields unfolding…echoing depths of resonant light for cello and orchestra (2012) Christine Lamprea, cello; Detroit Symphony Orch/Kazeem Abdullah, cond.

Margaret Brouwer: Skyriding (1993) 20th Century Consort

Jeffrey Mumford: verdant cycles of deepening spring (Concerto No. 2 for violin and orchestra) Christine Wu, violin; Chicago Composers Orchestra/Allen Tinkham, cond.

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded 2/8/24 at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Artificial Intelligence in the Workforce – The modern job hunt is being revolutionized, and the way future employers understand, evaluate, and match workers with their ideal careers is changing. Panelists: Neal Bruce. Chief Product Officer, Arena Analytics; Ann Conn, President and CEO, The McGregor Foundation; Bethany Friedlander, President and CEO, NewBridge CLE|CAT. Moderator: Jeff St. Clair, Host / Producer, Ideastream Public Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR

John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)

Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c (1750)

Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)

George Frideric Handel: Air for Oboe & Orchestra (1740)

Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies (1558)

William Grant Still: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)

Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 3 in B (1831)

Gregorian Chant: Ex eius tumba (900)

