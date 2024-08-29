WCLV Program Guide 09-01-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Cesar Franck "Cantabile" in B Jean Guillou, o (St Eustache, Paris)
Aram Khachaturian "Gayaneh" (1942, rev 1957) St Petersburg State Sym Orch/Andre Anichanov
Aram Khachaturian "Gayaneh" Alexander Markov, v; Dmitriy Cogan, p
Henri Vieuxtemps Violin Concerto #4 in d, Op 31 Alexander Markov, v; Monte Carlo Phil/Lawrence Renes
Gabriel Dupont "Les heures dolentes" Bo Ties, p
William Lawes Pavan of Alfonso Fretwork
Ernest John Moeran Serenade in G (1947-8) Ulster Orch/JoAnn Falletta
Alejandro Garcia Caturla "Tres danzas cubanas" Simon Bolivar Sym Orch, Venezuela/Keri-Lynn Wilson
Ernesto Lecuona "Danzas Cubanas" Thomas Tirino, p
Leo Delibes "Coppélia" Minneapolis Sym Orch/Antal Dorati
Gioachino Rossini "William Tell" Katia Ricciarelli, s; Lyon Opera Orch/Gabriele Ferro
Gioachino Rossini "The Siege of Corinth" Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Riccardo Chailly
Giuseppe Verdi "Aida" New York Harmonie Ensemble/Steven Richman
Giuseppe Verdi "Aida" James Galway, f; Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan
Johann Wenzel Kalliwoda Symphony #7 in g Das Neue Orchester/Christoph Spering
Felix Mendelssohn "Songs Without Words," Op 30 Livia Rev, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
Peter Tchaikovsky "The Months (The Seasons)," Op. 37 Moscow Chamber Orch/Constantine Orbelian
Frederic Chopin "Barcarolle" in F-Sharp, Op. 60 Mikhail Pletnev, p
Emile Waldteufel Waltz, "La Barcarolle" Slovak Phil/Kurt Redel
Jacques Offenbach "The Tales of Hoffmann" Sutherland, Tourangeau; Suisse Romande Cho and Orch/Bonynge
Jacques Offenbach "Orpheus in the Underworld" Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel
Ottorino Respighi Violin Sonata in b minor Frank Almond, v; William Wolfram, p
Giovanni Battista Vitali Passa Galli per la lettera E Tragicomedia
Henryk Wieniawski "Polonaise de concert (Polonaise brillante" #1 in D), Op 4 James Ehnes, v; Eduard Laurel, p
Frederic Chopin Piano Concerto no.1 in e minor, Op.11 Fumiko Shiraga, p; Yggdrasil String Quartet; Jan-Inge Haukas, db
Aaron Copland "An Outdoor Overture" Seattle Sym/Gerard Schwarz
Aaron Copland "The Red Pony" Suite Buffalo Phil/JoAnn Falletta
Peter Tchaikovsky Piano Pieces, Op. 72 Mikhail Pletnev, p
Jules Massenet "Thais" Kennedy, v; English Chamber Orch
Arthur Bliss "Meditations on a Theme by John Blow" (1955) Royal Liverpool Phil/Vernon Handley
William Walton "Scapino" Overture (1940) London Phil/Bryden Thomson
Thomas Morley Madrigal, "I love, alas I love thee" King's Singers
06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey
Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio (1878)
Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)
Leonard Bernstein: Chichester Psalms (1965)
Samuel Barber: A Slumber Song of the Madonna (1925)
07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Organ Prom 2024 - A BBC broadcast from London’s Royal Albert Hall featuring acclaimed Manchester organist Jonathan Scott
RICHARD WAGNER (trans. Lemare): Tannhäuser Overture.
J.S. BACH: Fantasy and Fugue in g, BWV 542.
CÉCILE CHAMINADE: Autumn, fr Concert Etudes, Op. 35.
JULES GRISON: Toccata in F Jonathan Scott (Royal Albert Hall, London, r. 8/10/24)
KARL JENKINS: Palladio Jonathan Scott (1996 Marcussen/Bridgewater Hall, Manchester, England) Scott Brothers Duo 008 (CD)
08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Come, Labor On - As summer winds down, we’ll honor the Labor Day holiday with sacred choral and organ music appropriate for the celebration. Join Peter DuBois for this truly American celebration
09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills
Baldassare Galuppi: Harpsichord Concerto (1750)
Antonio Vivaldi: Dixit Dominus (1720)
Salomone Rossi: Elohim Hashivenu (1600)
Arcangelo Corelli: Violin Sonata in d 'La Folia' (1700)
10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey
Florence Price: Prelude No. 2 (1930)
Florence Price: Three Miniature Portraits of Uncle Ned (1941)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 in D (1774)
Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944)
Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 4 in e (1885)
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture (1893)
Felix Mendelssohn: Allegro from the Octet for Strings (1825)
George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air (1717)
12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler & Fred Child
Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands, Op. 23: Germany San Francisco Ballet Orchestra; Martin West, conductor
Augusta Holmès: Irlande National Symphony Orchestra, Ireland; Lio Kuokman, conductor EBU, National Concert Hall, Dublin, Ireland
Piano Puzzler Contestants: Beau Smith & Sylvia Pacheco calling from Attleboro, MA
Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 119, No. 1 Orli Shaham, piano
Moritz Moszkowski: Suite for Two Violins and Piano, Op. 71 Giyeon Yoon, violin; Benjamin Loeb, piano; Alex Kerr, violin Collora Piano, Dallas, TX
Florence Price: Somebody's knockin' at yo do', from Negro Folk Songs in Counterpoint Catalyst Quartet
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 Movement 2 Adagio Jonathan Biss, piano
Florence Price: Five Folk Songs in Counterpoint Catalyst Quartet Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, Woodstock, NY
Robert Schumann: Arabesque Jonathan Biss, piano
14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka
Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 4
Claude Debussy: La Mer—Carlo Maria Giulini, conductor
16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Dalia Stasevska, conductor; Josefina Maldonado, mezzo-soprano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 5/26/2024
Einojuhani Rautavaara: Cantus Arcticus
Julia Perry: Stabat Mater
Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 2 in D Op 43
18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Spring 2023 - We hear Clara Schumann performed on clarinet, a ferocious performance of Rachmaninoff, and a moving new cello work inspired by the pandemic. We also meet an 18-year-old who loves the euphonium so much that he's determined to make it a household name and a young woman who is making an impression on the double bass world
Jamie Park, 18, Double Bass, from Beachwood, OH 2 Pièces pour contrebasse et piano, Op. 32 II. Scherzo (4:57) Reinhold Glière (1875-1956)
Veronica Pavlovic, 17, Clarinet, from Seattle, WA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Three Romances, Op. 22 I. Andante molto (3:09) Clara Schumann (1819-1896), arr. for clarinet and piano by Max Opferkuch
Carter Medina, 17, Cello, from Lee’s Summit, MO SEVEN for Solo Cello (7:23) Andrea Casarrubios (b. 1988) Arabeske in C major, Op. 18 by Robert Schumann, performed by Peter Dugan, piano
Jahiem James, 18, Euphonium, from Winter Haven, FL (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Excerpts from Pantomime for Euphonium and Piano (3:04) Philip Sparke (b. 1951)
Isabelle Bruening, 18, Piano, from Newark, DE (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Etudes-tableaux, Op.33 I. Allegro non troppo (2:14) Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943)
Reprise of 2 Pièces pour contrebasse et piano, Op. 32 II. Scherzo Reinhold Glière
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Engelbert Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Suite (1893)
Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 'Romantic' (1930)
Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream Incidental Music (1842)
21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild
Jeffrey Mumford: of fields unfolding…echoing depths of resonant light for cello and orchestra (2012) Christine Lamprea, cello; Detroit Symphony Orch/Kazeem Abdullah, cond.
Margaret Brouwer: Skyriding (1993) 20th Century Consort
Jeffrey Mumford: verdant cycles of deepening spring (Concerto No. 2 for violin and orchestra) Christine Wu, violin; Chicago Composers Orchestra/Allen Tinkham, cond.
22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded 2/8/24 at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech, Artificial Intelligence in the Workforce – The modern job hunt is being revolutionized, and the way future employers understand, evaluate, and match workers with their ideal careers is changing. Panelists: Neal Bruce. Chief Product Officer, Arena Analytics; Ann Conn, President and CEO, The McGregor Foundation; Bethany Friedlander, President and CEO, NewBridge CLE|CAT. Moderator: Jeff St. Clair, Host / Producer, Ideastream Public Media
23:00 QUIET HOUR
John Sheppard: Libera nos (1550)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729)
Leopold Stokowski: Two Ancient Liturgical Melodies (1934)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in c (1750)
Franz Biebl: Ave Maria (1964)
George Frideric Handel: Air for Oboe & Orchestra (1740)
Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies (1558)
William Grant Still: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931)
Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 3 in B (1831)
Gregorian Chant: Ex eius tumba (900)