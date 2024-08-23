WCLV Program Guide 08-24-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Max Bruch Seichentrost-Lieder, Op. 54 Rafael Fingerlos, br; Sascha El Mouissi, p

Max Bruch Two-Piano Concerto, Op. 88a Katia Labeque; Marielle Labeque, p's; Philharmonia Orch/Semyon Bychkov

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Violin Sonata in C, K. 296 Andrew Smith, v; Joshua Pierce, p

Antonio Salieri Il mondo alla rovescia Mannheim Mozart Orch/Thomas Fey

Antonio Salieri La grotta di Trofonio Cecilia Bartoli, ms; Age of Enlightenment Orch/Adam Fischer

Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet, Op 81 (Andante, Scherzo, Capriccio & Fugue) Pacifica Quartet

Felix Mendelssohn Piano Quartet No. 1 in c, Op 1 Domus Piano Quartet

Leo Delibes Sylvia Slovak Radio Sym/Andrej Lenard

Camille Saint-Saens Samson and Delilah Detroit Sym Orch/Paul Paray

Jacques Ibert Bacchanale (1956) City of Birmingham Sym Orch/Louis Fremaux

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart The Abduction from the Seraglio, K. 384 Amadeus Ensemble/Julius Rudel

Ferruccio Busoni Stucke fur Pianoforte, Op. 33b Geoffrey Douglas Madge, p

Alexander Glazunov Finnish Fantasy, Op 88 Moscow Sym Orch/Igor Golovschin

Jean Sibelius Ten Bagatelles, Op. 34 Ralf Gothoni, p

Antonio Vivaldi Trio Sonata in g, R 58, Il pastor fido Michael Schneider, r; Camerata Koln

George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido English Concert/Trevor Pinnock

Jacob van Eyck Der Fluyten Lusthof Pro Arte Recorder Ensemble

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Henry Cowell Air and Scherzo (1961) Lawrence Gwozdz, sx; Lois Leventhal, p

Paul Creston Saxophone Sonata, Op 19 (1936) Ronald Caravan, sx; Sar-Shalom Strong, p

Alexander Glazunov Saxophone Quartet in E-Flat, Op 109 Washington Saxophone Quartet

Franz Joseph Haydn String Quartet in F, Op. 2, No. 4 Angeles String Quartet

Paul Creston Corinthians: XIII, Op 82 (1963) Krakow Phil/David Amos

Henry Cowell American Melting Pot Manhattan Chamber Orch/Richard Auldon Clark

Giovanni Gabrieli Canzon primi toni Eastman Brass Quintet

Georg Philipp Telemann Darmstadt Overture (Suite) in D Concentus Musicus Wien/Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Piano Concerto #2 in G, Op 92 Santiago Rodriguez, p; Richmond Sinfonia/George Mahanan

Fernando Sor 24 Guitar Etudes, Op 29 Andres Segovia, g

Halfdan Cleve Ballade Tragica, Op 22 Geir Henning Braaten, p

Edvard Grieg Ballade in g, Op. 24 Jan Henrik Kayser, p

Leos Janacek Ballad, The Fiddler's Child Czech Phil/Jiri Belohlavek

Johann Sebastian Bach Concerto for Two Violins in d minor, BWV 1043 Isaac Stern, Itzhak Perlman, v's; New York Phil/Zubin Mehta

Bela Bartok 44 Duos for Two Violins Eugene Drucker, v

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

Isaac Albeniz Mallorca (Barcarolle) Jean-Joel Barbier, piano

Isaac Albeniz Granada, from Suite Espanola No. 1 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano

Isaac Albeniz Asturias Alicia de Larrocha, piano

Jesus Monge Ramirez "Mexico lindo" Juan Diego Florez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya

Blas Galindo Sones de Mariachi (Mariachi Songs) Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente

Joao Pernambuco Itching Powder Graham Anthony Devine, guitar

Darius Milhaud Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano

Mozart Camargo Guarnieri Brazilian Dance (Dansa Brasileira) Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony Classical 89935 "Yo-Yo Ma - Obrigado Brazil"

Ernesto Lecuona Rapsodia Cubana Thomas Tirino, piano; Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra Michael Bartos

George Gershwin Cuban Overture Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Andreas Delfs

Gentil Montaña Porro Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion

Agustin Barrios Danza paraguaya Eliot Fisk, guitar

Antonio Lauro Valses Venezolanos Pepe Romero, guitar

Joaquin Turina Sextet - Escena Andaluza Lincoln Trio & Ayane Kozasa, viola; Aurelien Pederzoli, violin

Roberto Sierra Sinfonia No. 3 "La Salsa" (2005) Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Valerie Kahler & Fred Child

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: 4 African Dances, Op. 58: Movement 3 Allegro con brio Samuel Nebyu, violin; Bethany Brooks, piano

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade for Orchestra in A minor, Op. 33 Minnesota Orchestra; Thomas Sondergaard, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Brandon Baxter calling from Hastings, Nebraska

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (As Slowly as Possible) Jean-Bernard Pommier, piano

Peteris Vasks: Fantasy for Violin and Strings, Vox amoris (Voice of Love) Nina Tso-Ning Fan, violin; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Saint Paul, MN

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet Op. 18, No. 4 Movement 4. Allegro Miro String Quartet

Robert Schumann: Fantasiestucke, Op.73 Najee Greenlee, clarinet; Beilin Han, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont, Op. 84 Sphinx Symphony Orchestra; Roderick Cox, conductor Sphinx Organization, Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, Detroit, MI

Claude Debussy: Arabesque No.1 Najee Greenlee, clarinet; Beilin Han, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

Adolphus Hailstork: Three Smiles for Tracey Najee Greenlee, clarinet; Beilin Han, piano Young Artist in Residence Series, Maud Moon Weyerhaeuser Recording Studio, St. Paul, MN

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

Ferruccio Busoni Stucke fur Pianoforte, Op. 33b Geoffrey Douglas Madge, p

Alexander Glazunov Finnish Fantasy, Op 88 Moscow Sym Orch/Igor Golovschin

Jean Sibelius Ten Bagatelles, Op. 34 Ralf Gothoni, p

Antonio Vivaldi Trio Sonata in g, R 58, Il pastor fido Michael Schneider, r; Camerata Koln

George Frideric Handel Il pastor fido English Concert/Trevor Pinnock

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

Georg Philipp Telemann Darmstadt Overture (Suite) in D Concentus Musicus Wien/Nikolaus Harnoncourt

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Tango Jascha Heifetz, v; Emanuel Bay, p

Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco Piano Concerto #2 in G, Op 92 Santiago Rodriguez, p; Richmond Sinfonia/George Mahanan

Fernando Sor 24 Guitar Etudes, Op 29 Andres Segovia, g

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded Various - We’re treated to the magical music of Classical masters Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Liszt, and Kreisler. Plus, an 18-year-old soprano finds inspiration in the history of the first African American Opera House in the United States in her hometown of Pittsburgh. And two teens tell us what it’s been like to leave their home countries to study music in New York and Los Angeles

Dániel Hodos, 18, Violin, originally from Budapest, Hungary and currently living in Los Angeles, CA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Marche miniature viennoise Fritz Kreisler (1875-1962)

Amelia Reines, 17, Voice – Soprano, from Pittsburgh, PA (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Sure on This Shining Night (from Four Songs), Op. 13 No. 3 Samuel Barber (1910-1981), Lyrics by James Agee (1909-1955)

Andrew Sijie Li, 15, Piano, from Boston, MA Song Of The Lark Op. 39, No. 22 Peter Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)

Peter Dugan, piano A Child Is Born Thaddeus Joseph Jones (1923-1986)

Ashley Chiang, 16, French Horn, originally from Taipei, Taiwan and currently living in New York City, NY (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Sonata for Horn and Piano in F Major, Op. 17, I. Allegro moderato Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827)

Christopher Tillen, 18, Piano, from Weston, MA Paraphrase de concert sur Rigoletto de Verdi Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

Peter Dugan, Piano French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BWV 816, Gigue Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Andrew Sijie Li, 15, Piano, from Boston, MA Caténaires Elliott Carter (1908-2012)

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Stephen Paulus: The Road Home (2001)

Stephen Paulus: Prairie Songs: The Old Church (2001)

Joaquín Rodrigo: Fantasía para un gentilhombre (1954)

Christopher Palmer: Fantasy on Puccini's 'La bohème' (1987)

Boris Lyatoshinksy: Symphony No. 3 in b (1951)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in E 'Cortège' (1750)

William Grant Still: Festive Overture (1944)

Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943)

15:00 LIVE FROM THE GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL with Donald Runnicles & Jeff Counts

Ana María Martinez, Cio-Cio-San; Christopher Oglesby, Pinkerton; Megan Marino, Suzuki; Thomas Lehman, Sharpless; Rodell Rosel, Goro; William Buanbo Su, Bonze; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra, Donald Runnicles, conductor

Giacomo Puccini: Act 1 of Madama Butterfly

16:00 CENTER STAGE AT WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt

Simone Dinnerstein

Franz Schubert: Piano Sonata No. 21 in B-flat D 960

Preview: Montrose Trio - Joaquin Turina: First movement from Trio in B minor Op 76

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: It’s a Pirate’s Life for Me

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Captain Blood: Suite—London Symphony/André Previn

John Debney: Cutthroat Island: Main title ‘Morgan’s Ride’—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman

Klaus Badelt: Pirates of the Caribbean - The Curse of the Black Pearl: Main themes—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic/Carl Davis

Hans Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean - Dead Man’s Chest: Jack Sparrow & Hornpipe—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel

Hans Zimmer: Pirates of the Caribbean - On Stranger Tides: Mermaids—Helena Blackman, soprano; London Music Works

William Alwyn: The Crimson Pirate: Pirate Capers Overture—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman

John Williams: Hook: Smee’s Plan & Lost Boys Ballet—Boston Pops/Williams

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: All I Want – Tevye, Eliza Doolittle, the Little Mermaid and 14 other characters tell us what they are looking for in life and we guarantee you'll find at least one goal that you share

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Claude Debussy: La mer (1905)

Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E (1875)

20:00 SYMPHONY CAST with Steve Seel – The Swingles; Steven Osborne, piano; Cynthia Milla, ondes martenot; BBC Philharmonic, Nicholas Collon, conductor

Anna Clyne: The Gorgeous Nothings

Olivier Messiaen: Turangalîla Symphony

22:00 OVATIONS: BlueWater Chamber Orchestra, Daniel Meyer, conductor; Yolanda Kondonassis, harp; Amanda Powell, soprano

Charles Gounod: Petite symphonie

Takuma Itoh: Kohola Sings

Maurice Ravel: Introduction and Allegro

Gabriel Faure: Suite from Pelléas et Mélisande

23:30 QUIET HOUR

Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation (1894)

Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910)

Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour (1889)

