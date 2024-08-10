WCLV Program Guide 08-10-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

0:00:00 Domenico Scarlatti Clavier Sonata in d, Kk 77 (L 168) Alexandre Lagoya, g Erato 45692-2 Alexandre Lagoya Plays Bach 5:15

0:05:15 Luigi Boccherini Oboe Quintet in G, Op. 55/1 Lajos Lencses, ob; Parisii Quartet Capriccio 10454 Boccherini: Oboe Quintets, Op. 55 9:21

0:14:36 Alessandro Marcello Oboe Concerto in D Alexandre LaGoya, g; St Martin's Academy/Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002-2 Bizet, Albeniz, Lagoya, Tarrega: Carmen Dances, Asturias, Variations sur 'Jeux interdits' 11:17

0:27:39 Prince Louis Ferdinand Octet, Op 12 Consortium Classicum/Dieter Klocker CPO 999745-2 Beethoven's Friends 27:09

0:54:48 Ludwig van Beethoven 12 German Dances, WoO 8 Sassari Sym Orch/Roberto Tigani Bongiovanni GB-5601-2 Beethoven 1:49

1:00:00 Giuseppe Torelli Trumpet Concerto in D German Chamber Phil, Bremen/Alison Balsom, tpt EMI 16213-0 Haydn, Hummel: Trumpet Concertos 5:52

1:05:52 Johann Sebastian Bach Solo Harpsichord Concerto in D, BWV 972 Alison Balsom, tr; Ensemble EMI/Ang CDC5-58047-2 Works For Trumpet 8:05

1:13:57 Antonio Vivaldi Flute, Bassoon and Violin Concerto in F, R 100 Katy Bircher, f; Peter Whelan, bn; La Serenissima/Adrian Chandler, v Avie AV-2178 Vivaldi: The French Connection * La Serenissima * Adrian Chandler 7:40

1:23:22 Ernest Chausson Symphony in B-Flat, Op 20 San Francisco Sym Orch/Pierre Monteux RCA 61899-2 Chausson: Symphonie, Poeme 32:03

1:55:25 Joseph Canteloube Songs of the Auvergne, Set 4 Netania Davrath, s; Orch/Pierre de la Roche Vanguard ATM-CD-1189 (2) Canteloube: Songs of the Auvergne Complete * Netania Davrath 1:50

2:00:00 Leos Janacek Jealousy Overture Royal Concertgebouw Orch/Mark Elder Radio Nederland RCO-12004 (14) N/A 5:45

2:05:45 Antonin Dvorak Vanda, Op 25 Slovak Phil/Libor Pesek Records Int'l 7013-2 N/A 8:37

2:14:22 Josef Myslivecek Il Demetrio L'Orfeo/Michi Gaigg CPO 777050-2 (2) Myslivecek: Symphonies 6:31

2:20:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni, K. 527 (opera in 2 acts) Dresden Staatskapelle/Hans Vonk Laserlight 15885 11 Overtures 6:08

2:27:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Don Giovanni, K. 527 Leslie Howard, p Hyperion CDA-66090 Rare Piano Encores 1:35

2:28:36 Ambroise Thomas String Quartet in e Daniel String Quartet EMS SBCD-7800 N/A 26:33

2:55:09 Francis Poulenc Improvisations Lucille Chung, p Signum SIGCD-455 Poulenc: Works for Piano Solo & Duo 1:29

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

3:00:00 Franz Liszt Six Grand Etudes After Paganini Jooyoung Kim, p MSR MS-1636 N/A 5:22

3:05:22 Nicolo Paganini Violin Concerto #1 in D, Op 6 Gil Shaham, v; New York Phil/Giuseppe Sinopoli DG 429786-2 Violin Concerto No. 1 / Violin Concerto No. 3 31:56

3:37:18 Felix Mendelssohn Songs, Op 8 Gil Shaham, v; Jonathan Feldman, p DG 463483-2 Devil's Dance 2:19

3:39:37 Felix Mendelssohn Choral Songs, Der erste Fruhlingstag, Op 48 Leipzig Radio Cho/Horst Neumann Philips 6514362 Mendelssohn: Choruses 1:32

3:41:09 John Field Piano Sonata #2 in A, Op 1/2 Miceal O'Rourke, p Chandos CHAN-8787 John Field: 4 Piano Sonatas 13:34

3:54:43 Ludwig Minkus La Bayadere London Sym Orch/Richard Bonynge MHS 525121-L (2) 50 ballet classics 1:41

4:00:00 Herbert Howells Song, King David Benjamin Luxon, br; Julius Drake, p Chandos CHAN-9185/6 (2) Howells: Songs 5:14

4:05:14 Johann Kuhnau Biblical Sonata #1, The Fight Between David and Goliath Philip Jones Brass Ensemble/Elgar Howarth London CS-7221 Battles For Brass 14:18

4:20:55 Modest Mussorgsky Pictures at an Exhibition Philharmonia a` Vent/John Boyd Elf ELFCD-1003 Philharmonia a Vent Plays Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition/ Shostakovich: Festive Overture, Op. 96/ Tchaikovsky: Festival Coronation March, Theme and Variations from Sutie No. 3 Op. 55 34:09

4:55:04 Gunther Schuller Seven Studies on Themes of Paul Klee Minneapolis Sym Orch/Antal Dorati Mercury SRI-75116 Tabuh-Tabuhan / Sinfonia Breve / Seven Studies On Themes Of Paul Klee 1:43

5:00:00 Erich Wolfgang Korngold Die tote Stadt, Op. 12 Thomas Hampson, br; Munich Radio Orch/Fabio Luisi EMI/Ang CDC5-55233-2 N/A 5:07

5:05:07 John Corigliano Aria for oboe and strings Bert Lucarelli, ob; Brooklyn Phil Orch/Michael Barrett Koch 3-7187-2 N/A 6:20

5:13:19 Antonio Vivaldi The Four Seasons, Op. 8, Nos. 1-4 John Sr Corigliano, v; New York Phil/Leonard Bernstein Sony SMK-47642 Vivaldi * The Four Seasons * Bernstein 41:36

5:54:55 Claude Debussy Page d'album Martin Jones, p Nimbus NI-5164 N/A 1:11

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music.

06:00:45 William Orbaugh Suite Imaginaria William Orbaugh, guitar Classic Records ES8589

06:17:07 Carlos Jimenez Mabarak Ballad of the Bird and the Maidens (Balada del pajaro y las doncellas) Orquesta Sinfonica de la UNAM Armando Zayas Sonopress 7742

06:36:53 Ludwig van Beethoven Piano Sonata No. 30 in E, Op. 109 Gerardo Teissonniere, piano Steinway & Sons 30188

07:00:45 Carlos Chavez Chapultepec (Republican Overture) Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Keri-Lynn Wilson Sono Luminus

07:08:02 Carlos Chavez Baile (Dance) The State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra Enrique Batiz ASV 927 07:14:12 Carlos Baguer Symphony No. 12 in Eb London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9456 07:32:25 Astor Piazzolla Four Seasons in Buenos Aires Maria Bachmann, violin; Alexis Pia Gerlach, cello; Jon Klibonoff, piano;Trio Solisti Bridge

07:56:25 Anonymous Por la tu puerta yo pasi (I Passed By Your Door) Ensemble Accentus Thomas Wimmer Naxos 8553617

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Camille Saint-Saens: Air de ballet d'Ascanio Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Margot Garrett, piano Album: Flute Music of the Paris Conservatory Ten Thousand Lakes Music: 4:28

George Enescu: Violin Sonata in A minor "Torso" Alexi Kenney, violin; Inon Barnatan, piano Spoleto Festival USA Chamber Music Series, Dock Street Theatre, Charleston, SC Music: 13:58

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Liza Steele, Romain Fardel, and Cleo, calling from New York, New York Music: ~15:26

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 "Pathetique": Mvt. 2: Adagio cantabile Silvia Capova, piano Album: BEETHOVEN: Piano Sonatas Nos. 8, 14 and 23 Amadis Music: 5:04

Ulysses Kay: Aulos for Solo Flute and Orchestra Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra; Timothy Lovelace, conductor Saint Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Paul, MN Music: 13:29

Giuseppe Verdi: String Quartet in E Minor movement 4: Scherzo fuga. Allegro assai mosso Enso String Quartet Album: Strauss, Puccini & Verdi: Works for String Quartet Naxos 8573108 Music: 4:22

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth, Act III - Ballet Music Detroit Symphony Orchestra; Jader Bignamini, conductor Interlochen Presents, Kresge Auditorium, Interlochen, MI Music: 10:06

Jennifer Higdon: The Sound of Light The Merian Ensemble Emory University, Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Atlanta, GA Music: 6:30

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5 in D Major: Mvts. 2-4 London Symphony Orchestra; Sir Antonio Pappano, conductor EBU, Barbican Hall, London, England Music: ~25:51

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Peter van de Graaff

10:28:53 Johann Sebastian Bach Anna Magdalena Notebook Alexandre LaGoya, g Erato 45692-2 Alexandre Lagoya Plays Bach 1:46

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:20:32 Francis Poulenc Song Cycle, Le travail du peintre Gerard Souzay, br; Dalton Baldwin, p EMI/Ang CMS7-64087-2 (4) N/A 1:23

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded March 2023

New York Philharmonic President and CEO Deborah Borda joins Peter Dugan as co-host and shares insights into her iconic career at the helm of the country’s leading orchestras. She speaks with an inspiring 16-year-old violist who is an emerging leader in her own right. We also meet an articulate young composer who wants her music to bring people joy and healing, a teen clarinetist who has traveled the world with his musical parents, and a pianist with a passion for acting. They give incredible performances of Prokofiev, Enescu, Kovács, and more.

Santiago Del Curto, 15, Clarinet, from Long Island City, NY Sholem-alekhem, rov Feidman! (5:02) Béla Kovács (1937-2021)

Yuri Lee, 18, Composer, from Tuckahoe, NY Avast, Ye! Maidens Sing (6:29) Yuri Lee (b. 2004)

Iris Hur, 16, Viola, from Paramus, NJ (Recipient of Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award) Sonata for Viola in F Major, Op.11 No.4 Mvmt I. Fantasie (3:02) Paul Hindemith (1895-1963)

BREAK PIECE: Excerpt from Piano Sonata No. 12 Mvmt 2 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart performed by Peter Dugan

Jordan Manasse, 16, Piano, from New York, NY Sonata for Piano in D Minor, Op. 14 No. 2, Mvmt IV. Vivace (5:51) Sergei Prokofiev (1891-1953)

Dexter Doris, 18, Violin, from Hartsdale, NY Pastorale, Menuet triste et Nocturne for Violin and Piano, Four Hands, III. Nocturne (5:45) George Enescu (1881-1955) arr. Adrian Tomescu

CLOSING PIECE: Reprise of Sholem-alekhem, rov Feidman! Performed by Santiago Del Curto

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

Sir Henry Wood: Fantasia on British Sea Songs (1905)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Jerusalem (1916)

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-Flat (1849)

Girolamo Frescobaldi: Aria detto Balletto (1627)

Astor Piazzolla: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires (1970)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Bacchanale (1877)

Claude Debussy: String Quartet in g (1893)

Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 (1850)



15:00 LIVE FROM THE GRAND TETON MUSIC FESTIVAL with Donald Runnicles & Jeff Counts

New Explorations

Kelley O’Connor with the Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra, Donald Runnicles, conductor

Chamber Music with Festival Musicians

José González Granero: Paisajes (Landscapes) Ling Ling Huang, Jessica Mathaes, violins; Anna Kruger, viola; Thalia Moore, cello; José González Granero, clarinet

Kareem Roustom: The Clustered Vine - Songs of Love, Loss and Remembrance (World Premiere)--Kelley O’Connor, mezzo-soprano

Detlev Glanert: Idyllium (US Premiere)

16:00 CENTER STAGE AT WOLF TRAP with Lee Anne Myslewski & Rich Kleinfeldt

Urbanarias

Irving Berlin, H. T. Burleigh, Charles Ives, H. T. Burleigh, Oley Speaks, Lee Hoiby

“What’ll I Do?” “I Want to Die While You Love Me” “Tom Sails Away” “The Sailor’s Wife” When the Boys Come Home” “Last Letter Home”

Shawn E. Okpebholo: UNKNOWN (World Premiere)

Preview: Escher String Quartet and Jason Vieaux - Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4, Movement 1

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Elmer Bernstein, A Life in Movies

Elmer Bernstein: The Ten Commandments: Suite—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 7:45

Elmer Bernstein: The Man With the Golden Arm: Theme—Kenny Baker, trumpet; Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 4:00

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 4:59

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird–-Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 8:14

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 2:44

Elmer Bernstein: National Geographic Theme–UK Symphony/Harry Rabinowitz (RCA 60470) 2:17

Elmer Bernstein: Hawaii: Theme—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 4:59

Elmer Bernstein: Ghostbusters: Theme—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 2:47

Elmer Bernstein: My Left Foot: Suite—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 7:10

Elmer Bernstein: The Babe: End credits ‘The Hero’—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80468) 5:42

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: TBA

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

John Ireland: Epic March (1942)

George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)

19:30 SPECIAL Cleveland International Piano Competition Final Concerto Round, live from Mandel Concert Hall at the Severance Music Center – The Cleveland Orchestra, Ruth Reinhardt, conductor

Sergei Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2—Giuseppe Guarrera, 32, Italy

Intermission: Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dance No. 1 (1940)

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 3—Zijian Wei, 25, China

22:00 [pending Prizes announcement for CIPC medalists] SYMPHONYCAST with Steve Seel First Night of the Proms – BBC Singers; BBC Symphony Chorus; BBC Symphony Orchestra, Elim Chan, conductor; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

George Frideric Handel (arr Charles Mackerras): Music for the Royal Fireworks – Overture

Anton Bruckner: Psalm 150

Clara Schumann: Piano Concerto

Ben Nobuto: Hallelujah Sim. (world premiere)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 5

Antonin Dvorak: Scherzo Capriccioso—BBC Symphony Orchestra; Jiri Belohlavek, conductor

