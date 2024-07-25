From breakups to breakthroughs, Danna O’Connor evolves Cleveland band Post Saga

The seven-piece, indie-pop band Post Saga has been active in the Cleveland music community for the past seven years.

Amidst changing lineups, breakups and diversifying its sound, the band’s frontwoman, Danna O’Connor, is on a mission to inspire other independent artists, particularly queer musicians and other underrepresented voices.

“I have a vision and idea of what I want to do and how I want to not only empower my band but empower the music community,” O’Connor said.

Moving from California to Hudson, Ohio, at age 10, O’Connor now resides in Lakewood. Music became a lifeline for the singer-songwriter, especially during the painful breakups she experienced early in her adult life.

“We did the ‘very gay thing,’ we U-Hauled almost immediately and lived with each other for two months, and then she broke up with me. And it was the end of the world,” O’Connor said. “I thought I was going to die.’

O’Connor went to therapy, and her therapist recommended she find a creative outlet to cope.

“I was like, ‘I really miss playing music,’” she said.

Shortly after, O’Connor approached some of her musician friends in Hudson to start a new musical project, and Post Saga was born.

The name means “post-story” and was inspired by O’Connor’s songwriting, which serves as a way to record her life experiences and share them with others after the fact.

“Being unafraid is so, so big."

Danna O'Connor

The band's debut EP in 2017 was born from her struggles, featuring songs that resonated with her heartbreak.

“We joke a lot in the band that we should just name it ‘Lesbian Breakup Songs,’ because it was just all about my ex-girlfriend and how sad it was and all that,” she said.

What started as a therapeutic outlet has evolved into a full band with a diverse sound, including horns, saxophones and keys, setting Post Saga apart from many groups in the Cleveland music scene.

“In the scene here in Cleveland, you hear a lot of pop, punk or rock. I want something different,” O’Connor said.



Creating a vision for Post Saga

Post Saga's lineup includes Matt Muenzberg on keys, Luke Mason on guitar, Alex Carlson on drums and Nick Yanosko on bass, with varying horn players per show.

Lindsey Poyar Post Saga has been active in the Northeast Ohio music scene since 2017, blending pop, indie, jazz rock, soul and alternative sounds.

Her vision for the band was clear: To create a sound that stood out.

The band describes itself as “distinctively queer and female-fronted” and pulls sonic inspiration from Amy Winehouse and ‘70s soul.

“I think what puts us apart in the musical scene here is, number one, I'm a woman with all male musicians, and we have horns on top of that,” she said. “And I think that's kind of what people gravitate to when they look for live music, because horns are sexy.”

O’Connor said representation matters to her because she didn’t have a lot of it growing up, but she doesn’t want to be known solely as an LGBTQ+ person who happens to make music.

“I want you to like me because you like my music, not because I'm gay. I think me being gay is the least interesting thing about me and about my band,” she said.

O’Connor emphasized the importance of collaboration and communication within the seven-piece band. As the only female member, she said she has had to assert her voice to ensure her ideas and contributions are recognized.

“You just have to be more direct in the way that you speak with them, especially in general. As women, our voices aren't heard, especially in the music scene,” she said. “If you notice, a lot of the big acts here are all male led.”

This experience has taught her valuable lessons in communication and leadership, which she now applies to her interactions within the broader music community.

“Being unafraid is so, so big,” she said.

O’Connor is deeply involved in Cleveland's music scene, often attending open mics and networking with fellow musicians. Her goal is to support and uplift other local artists, offering resources and guidance to those starting out.

"There's a lot of gatekeeping in music communities, and I want to break that cycle," she said.

The comeback album

After releasing two albums, the band called it quits early last year amid growing frustration about writing new music. O’Connor changed her mind about a month later, realizing the band needed to take a break to realize what they had.

“The only reason we got back together was because I started actually going to shows and actually feeling inspired to want to write and to, like, be part of the music community,” O’Connor said.

This renewed energy resulted in their latest EP, "Circles," set to release Friday.

The album’s title track reflects on recurring patterns of behavior and personal growth.

"I wanted to focus more on 'I' instead of 'you' in my songs," she said.

The EP represents a significant evolution from Post Saga’s earlier work, showcasing O’Connor's introspective lyrics and the band's matured sound.

“I'm just leaning into this idea that we're indescribable and that you just are going to have to listen to find out,” she said.

The band’s goal for this year is to go on tour for the first time, expanding their reach beyond their hometown.

"We want to see how our vibe resonates outside of Cleveland," she said.

Post Saga plans to tour regionally and will host a local EP release show at Trellis Rooftop in Lakewood, featuring artists Marcus Smith and The Labra Brothers, Saturday.

