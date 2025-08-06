Guardians keep Kwan and turn the tide after tumultuous first half

The Cleveland Guardians are keeping their playoff hopes alive after a rough first half. A 10-game losing streak last month dropped their record to 40-48. As of Tuesday, they’ve climbed back to a record of 57-55, eight games behind Detroit in the American League Central Division. They’re 2.5 games back in the AL Wild Card race.

Ideastream Public Media’s Terry Pluto says the team has been winning while navigating adversity. Last week, closer Emmanuel Clase joined starting pitcher Luis Ortiz on paid leave tied to a Major League Baseball investigation into gambling.

“That is enough (of an) issue to really just sink a team, absolutely sink a team,” Pluto said.

Then came the July 31 MLB trade deadline. The Guardians were at the center of rumors surrounding their All-Star outfielder and fan-favorite, Steven Kwan.

“Here's how baseball people think," Pluto said. "It's like, well, Cleveland, they have these pitchers being looked at by Major League Baseball for the gambling thing. Cleveland will probably just give up on a season and cash it in (and) trade Kwan for a bunch of young players.”

Pluto said it’s something the Guardians have done in the past, but not with a player like Kwan.

“They've done it in the past when a guy was near free agency or something of that sort, not when a player is in his prime like Steven Kwan (and) not when a player like Steven Kwan is under what they call team control through the end of the 2027 season,” Pluto said.

The Guardians did trade 2020 Cy Young award-winning pitcher Shane Bieber, who’s coming off "Tommy John" elbow ligament surgery. Bieber had started only two games at the major league level since the end of 2023. In return, the Guardians are getting right-handed pitcher Khal Stephen, a 2024 second-round draft pick. Cleveland also dealt right-hander Paul Sewald to the Tigers.

Meanwhile, the Guardians are continuing to win. Pluto credits last year's Manager of The Year, Stephen Vogt.

“Stephen Vogt … was able to keep these guys situated and their heads on straight during the 10-game losing streak and this turn around has got them back in contention," Pluto said. "It’s exciting, they’re relevant again.”

Leading the charge is All-Star third baseman José Ramírez.

“Since the All-Star break, José is batting .344. and José is, like, just leading this team in the second half resurgence," Pluto said. "And that also is a tremendous message to the rest of the players, like, ‘I’m not giving up. So, um, you better not either.’”

As for fresh faces, Pluto says he’s keeping an eye on prospect C.J. Kayfus, called up this week.

“He was drafted only three years ago … in terms of, like, the hype around being a prospect, wasn’t that high, but his stats, he’s been around a .300 hitter, and he’s intriguing,” Pluto said.

Still, Pluto believes it will come down to the core group.

“Kyle Manzardo, José Ramirez, Brayan Rocchio (who’s come) back from the minors and playing well … (and) Gabriel Arias, and then the younger pitchers are the ones that are going to determine whether they make the playoffs or not,” Pluto said.