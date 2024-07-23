WCLV Program Guide 07-24-2024
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
John Jenkins "Bell Pavan" Hesperion XX
Albert W Ketelby "Bells Across the Meadows" Philharmonia Orch/John Lanchbery
Charles Avison Concerto grosso #9 in C, after Domenico Scarlatti L'Ensemble Berlin
Leo Delibes "Coppelia" San Francisco Ballet Orch/Martin West
Hedwige Chretien "Petits poemes au bord de l'eau" (1910) Cyrille Dubois, t; Tristan Raes, p
Jean Sibelius "Musik zu einer Scene" (1904) Lahti Sym Orch/Osmo Vanska
Jean Sibelius "Tapiola," Op. 112 London Sym/Sir Colin Davis
Eduardo Destenay Trio in b, Op. 27 Tabea Trio
Albert Roussel "Divertissement," Op 6 (1906) Paris Instrumental Group
Jacques Ibert "Divertissement" (1930) City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox
Johann Strauss, Sr "Najaden-Quadrille," Op. 206 Slovak Sinfonietta/Christian Pollack
Johann Strauss II Waltz, "Tales from the Vienna Woods", Op. 325 Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan
Ludwig van Beethoven Waltz in c, WoO 219 Carl Petersson, p
Ludwig van Beethoven String Quintet in c, Op 104 (after Piano Trio Op 1/3) Fine Arts Quartet
Ludwig van Beethoven 25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 Gunther Leib, br; Reinhard Ulbricht, v; Joachim Bischof, vc; Eva Ander, p
03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff
George Frideric Handel "Semele" Anthony Rolfe Johnson, t; English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner
George Frideric Handel Harpsichord Suite No. 7 in g Nina Kotova, vc
George Frideric Handel Harpsichord Suite No. 5 in E New Mexico Brass Quintet
George Frideric Handel Harpsichord Suite in d, HWV 447 Keith Jarrett, p
George Frideric Handel "Semele" Monteverdi Choir; English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner
Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90, "Italian" Age of Enlightenment Orch/Charles Mackerras
Biagio Marini "La Superba" Fiati Virtuosi
Gabriel Faure "Fantaisie," Op 79 Maxence Larrieu, f; Susanna Mildonian, h
Richard Wagner "Parsifal" Orch/Bruno Walter
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart "The Magic Flute," K. 620 Calgary Phil/Mario Bernardi
Ludwig Stasney Papageno Polka Neely Bruce, p
Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat, H VIIe:1 Hakan Hardenberger, tr; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner
William Byrd "The Earl of Salisbury's Pavan and Galliard" Igor Kipnis, hc
Richard Strauss Five Songs, Op. 41 Montserrat Caballe, s; Alexis Weissenberg, p
Pieter Hellendaal Concerto grosso in d, Op 3/5 Andrew Manze, v; European Community Baroque Orch/Roy Goodman, v
Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 Anne-Sophie Mutter, v; Dresden Staatskapelle/Andre Previn
Oscar Lorenzo Fernandez "First Brazilian Suite" Cristina Ortiz, p
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Overture (1876)
Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)
George M. Cohan: Over There (1917)
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)
Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)
Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & March (1889)
Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1889)
Adrian Munsey: The Distance Between (2008)
Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo in B-Flat (1858)
Hans Christian Lumbye: Galop 'Salute to August Bournonville' (1869)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 (1730)
Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 37 (1845)
Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Waltz & Pas de deux (1841)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Five Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' (1803)
Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)
Franz Schubert: Heidenröslein (1815)
Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)
Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Masks (1936)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 27 in G (1773)
Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: Overture (1937)
Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3 (1723)
Chick Corea: Spain (1973)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Minuet & Badinerie (1738)
George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Vivace from Viola da Gamba Sonata No. 3 (1721)
Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz (1896)
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)
Claude Debussy: Valse romantique (1890)
Ernest Bloch: Concerto Grosso No. 1 for Strings & Piano (1925)
Margaret Brouwer: Pluto (1997)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)
Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant Pas de deux (1841)
Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 2 in D (1800)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 in e-Flat (1947)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier
Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)
Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)
Ottorino Respighi: Belkis, Queen of Sheba: Suite (1934)
George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1925)
Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)
Margaret Brouwer: Path at Sunrise, Masses of Flowers (2010)
Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' (1890)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: July (1876)
Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: August (1876)
Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E-Flat (1781)
Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Virginia Reel (1905)
Claude Debussy: Khamma (1912)
Charles Williams: The Apartment: Jealous Lover (1960)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)
Margaret Brouwer: Pluto (1997)
William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)
Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue in C 'Jig' (1690)
Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)
Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace (1944)
Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)
Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 10 'The painter of Cannahy' (1926)
Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Morning Song (1899)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for String Trio (1902)
Percy Grainger: English Dance (1902)
Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)
Margaret Brouwer: Path at Sunrise, Masses of Flowers (2010)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills
Ernest Bloch: Schelomo (1916)
William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)
20:00 OVATIONS:2024 She Scores Music Festival – the four-day Spring concert series took place in Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music and featured works written by female and non-binary living composers performed by talented regional musicians.
Chloe Arnold: ... and then there were none (2022)—Ross Karre • Katalin LaFavre • Dylan Moffitt percussion
Yi Yao: An Eclipse of Searing Whisper (2023)—Mary Kay Robinson, flute • Ben Chen, clarinet
Emily Cornelius, violin • Robert Nicholson, cello
Jennifer Conner: Ruminations (2010) Poetic Reflections by Rumi, Translations by Coleman Barks for Soprano, Baritone & Piano
Alexis Lamb: Lyric Dusk (2023) for percussion sextet and electronics—Mell Csicsila • Katalin LaFavre • Matthew Larson, Matthew Holm • Ross Karre • Dylan Moffitt percussion
Nora Farley: Sowing (2022) [Text by Miguel Otero Silva, translated by Emily Toder]—Kira McGirr, mezzo-soprano • Wendy Case, violin, David Ellis, cello • Megan Denman, piano
Marina López: Folia (2020, rev. 2023)—Kyra Kester, flute • Stanislav Golovin, clarinet, Andrea Belding Elson, violin • Amber Rogers, viola, Jeffrey Singler, cello
Mickie Wadsworth: Mirror, Mirror, (2023)—Madelyn Hasebein, soprano • Matthew Holm, fixed media
Cara Haxo: Recurrences (2011)—Perry Roth, soprano saxophone; Tyler Young, alto saxophone; Drew Hosler, tenor saxophone; Gabriel Piqué, baritone saxophone
Kirsten Strom: The Book of Life (2022)—Robert Nicholson, cello • Matthew Holm, electronics
Margi Griebling-Haigh: Triskaidekaphilia (2015) for three violins [I. Chiasmus, II. Apostrophe, III. Aristeia]—Ken Johnston • Leah Goor-Burtnett • Emily Cornelius, violins
Qianyu (Yuki) Huang: Twine (2023)—Kyra Kester, flute
Karen Griebling: Fractal Heart: Dialogues d’amour et de la mort (2015) V. Last Will and Testament—Lara Troyer, soprano • Megan Denman, piano
Elizabeth Start: Nostalgia (2023) [1. Rag Tag Too, 2. True Blue Too, 3. Tangled Tango Too]—Linda White, flute • Leah Goor-Burtnett, violin; Laura Shuster, viola • Julie Myers King, cello
Annick Odom: Last Week’s Flowers (2022)—Kira McGirr, mezzo-soprano • Ann Gilbert, double bass; Ross Karre, percussion • Katalin LaFavre, percussion
Amelia Kaplan: Insidious (2006)—Mary Kay Robinson, flute • Ben Chen, clarinet; Emily Cornelius, violin • Robert Nicholson, cello; Ross Karre, percussion • Eric Charnofsky, piano; Dean Buck, conductor
22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – pianist Karen Walwyn
Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)
Adolphus Hailstork: Piano Sonata No. 1 (1980)
Lettie Alston: Three Rhapsodies (1994)
23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier
Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)
Ola Gjeilo: Phoenix (2008)
Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)
Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)
Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)
Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 102 (1794)
Michelangelo Galilei: Toccata for solo Lute (1620)
Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)
Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)