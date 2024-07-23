WCLV Program Guide 07-24-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

John Jenkins "Bell Pavan" Hesperion XX

Albert W Ketelby "Bells Across the Meadows" Philharmonia Orch/John Lanchbery

Charles Avison Concerto grosso #9 in C, after Domenico Scarlatti L'Ensemble Berlin

Leo Delibes "Coppelia" San Francisco Ballet Orch/Martin West

Hedwige Chretien "Petits poemes au bord de l'eau" (1910) Cyrille Dubois, t; Tristan Raes, p

Jean Sibelius "Musik zu einer Scene" (1904) Lahti Sym Orch/Osmo Vanska

Jean Sibelius "Tapiola," Op. 112 London Sym/Sir Colin Davis

Eduardo Destenay Trio in b, Op. 27 Tabea Trio

Albert Roussel "Divertissement," Op 6 (1906) Paris Instrumental Group

Jacques Ibert "Divertissement" (1930) City of London Sinfonia/Richard Hickox

Johann Strauss, Sr "Najaden-Quadrille," Op. 206 Slovak Sinfonietta/Christian Pollack

Johann Strauss II Waltz, "Tales from the Vienna Woods", Op. 325 Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan

Ludwig van Beethoven Waltz in c, WoO 219 Carl Petersson, p

Ludwig van Beethoven String Quintet in c, Op 104 (after Piano Trio Op 1/3) Fine Arts Quartet

Ludwig van Beethoven 25 Scottish Songs, Op 108 Gunther Leib, br; Reinhard Ulbricht, v; Joachim Bischof, vc; Eva Ander, p

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

George Frideric Handel "Semele" Anthony Rolfe Johnson, t; English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner

George Frideric Handel Harpsichord Suite No. 7 in g Nina Kotova, vc

George Frideric Handel Harpsichord Suite No. 5 in E New Mexico Brass Quintet

George Frideric Handel Harpsichord Suite in d, HWV 447 Keith Jarrett, p

George Frideric Handel "Semele" Monteverdi Choir; English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner

Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90, "Italian" Age of Enlightenment Orch/Charles Mackerras

Biagio Marini "La Superba" Fiati Virtuosi

Gabriel Faure "Fantaisie," Op 79 Maxence Larrieu, f; Susanna Mildonian, h

Richard Wagner "Parsifal" Orch/Bruno Walter

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart "The Magic Flute," K. 620 Calgary Phil/Mario Bernardi

Ludwig Stasney Papageno Polka Neely Bruce, p

Franz Joseph Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat, H VIIe:1 Hakan Hardenberger, tr; St Martin's Academy/Neville Marriner

William Byrd "The Earl of Salisbury's Pavan and Galliard" Igor Kipnis, hc

Richard Strauss Five Songs, Op. 41 Montserrat Caballe, s; Alexis Weissenberg, p

Pieter Hellendaal Concerto grosso in d, Op 3/5 Andrew Manze, v; European Community Baroque Orch/Roy Goodman, v

Jean Sibelius Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47 Anne-Sophie Mutter, v; Dresden Staatskapelle/Andre Previn

Oscar Lorenzo Fernandez "First Brazilian Suite" Cristina Ortiz, p

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Overture (1876)

Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894)

George M. Cohan: Over There (1917)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 4 en sextuor (1768)

Hector Berlioz: Overture 'Le corsaire' (1844)

Scott Joplin: Maple Leaf Rag (1899)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Semper Fidelis' (1888)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Introduction & March (1889)

Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Finale from Symphony No. 4 (1889)

Adrian Munsey: The Distance Between (2008)

Modest Mussorgsky: Scherzo in B-Flat (1858)

Hans Christian Lumbye: Galop 'Salute to August Bournonville' (1869)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Wind Quartet No. 6 (1730)

Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 37 (1845)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Waltz & Pas de deux (1841)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Five Variations on Arne's 'Rule Britannia' (1803)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D 'Goldfinch' (1728)

Franz Schubert: Heidenröslein (1815)

Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915)

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Masks (1936)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 27 in G (1773)

Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: Overture (1937)

Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 3 (1723)

Chick Corea: Spain (1973)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2: Minuet & Badinerie (1738)

George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Vivace from Viola da Gamba Sonata No. 3 (1721)

Giacomo Puccini: La bohème: Musetta's Waltz (1896)

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Flight of the Bumblebee (1900)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Menuet (1917)

Claude Debussy: Valse romantique (1890)

Ernest Bloch: Concerto Grosso No. 1 for Strings & Piano (1925)

Margaret Brouwer: Pluto (1997)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings (1880)

Adolphe Adam: Giselle: Danse des vignerons & Peasant Pas de deux (1841)

Muzio Clementi: Overture No. 2 in D (1800)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Gioacchino Rossini: La gazza ladra: Overture (1817)

Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 6 in e-Flat (1947)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture (1801)

Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie (1762)

Ottorino Respighi: Belkis, Queen of Sheba: Suite (1934)

George Gershwin: Adagio from Piano Concerto (1925)

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 3 in a 'Scottish' (1842)

Margaret Brouwer: Path at Sunrise, Masses of Flowers (2010)

Carl Michael Ziehrer: Waltz 'Citizens of Vienna' (1890)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: July (1876)

Peter Tchaikovsky: The Seasons: August (1876)

Johann Christian Bach: Symphony for Double Orchestra in E-Flat (1781)

Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Virginia Reel (1905)

Claude Debussy: Khamma (1912)

Charles Williams: The Apartment: Jealous Lover (1960)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Franz von Suppé: The Torments of Tantalus (1868)

Margaret Brouwer: Pluto (1997)

William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)

Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue in C 'Jig' (1690)

Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo (1903)

Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace (1944)

Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 7 in B-Flat (1828)

Giuseppe Verdi: Macbeth: Ballet Music (1865)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 10 'The painter of Cannahy' (1926)

Enrique Granados: Suite on Galician Songs: Morning Song (1899)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Ernö Dohnányi: Serenade for String Trio (1902)

Percy Grainger: English Dance (1902)

Percy Grainger: Molly on the Shore (1907)

Margaret Brouwer: Path at Sunrise, Masses of Flowers (2010)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Mills

Ernest Bloch: Schelomo (1916)

William L. Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (1934)

20:00 OVATIONS:2024 She Scores Music Festival – the four-day Spring concert series took place in Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music and featured works written by female and non-binary living composers performed by talented regional musicians.

Chloe Arnold: ... and then there were none (2022)—Ross Karre • Katalin LaFavre • Dylan Moffitt percussion

Yi Yao: An Eclipse of Searing Whisper (2023)—Mary Kay Robinson, flute • Ben Chen, clarinet

Emily Cornelius, violin • Robert Nicholson, cello

Jennifer Conner: Ruminations (2010) Poetic Reflections by Rumi, Translations by Coleman Barks for Soprano, Baritone & Piano

Alexis Lamb: Lyric Dusk (2023) for percussion sextet and electronics—Mell Csicsila • Katalin LaFavre • Matthew Larson, Matthew Holm • Ross Karre • Dylan Moffitt percussion

Nora Farley: Sowing (2022) [Text by Miguel Otero Silva, translated by Emily Toder]—Kira McGirr, mezzo-soprano • Wendy Case, violin, David Ellis, cello • Megan Denman, piano

Marina López: Folia (2020, rev. 2023)—Kyra Kester, flute • Stanislav Golovin, clarinet, Andrea Belding Elson, violin • Amber Rogers, viola, Jeffrey Singler, cello

Mickie Wadsworth: Mirror, Mirror, (2023)—Madelyn Hasebein, soprano • Matthew Holm, fixed media

Cara Haxo: Recurrences (2011)—Perry Roth, soprano saxophone; Tyler Young, alto saxophone; Drew Hosler, tenor saxophone; Gabriel Piqué, baritone saxophone

Kirsten Strom: The Book of Life (2022)—Robert Nicholson, cello • Matthew Holm, electronics

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Triskaidekaphilia (2015) for three violins [I. Chiasmus, II. Apostrophe, III. Aristeia]—Ken Johnston • Leah Goor-Burtnett • Emily Cornelius, violins

Qianyu (Yuki) Huang: Twine (2023)—Kyra Kester, flute

Karen Griebling: Fractal Heart: Dialogues d’amour et de la mort (2015) V. Last Will and Testament—Lara Troyer, soprano • Megan Denman, piano

Elizabeth Start: Nostalgia (2023) [1. Rag Tag Too, 2. True Blue Too, 3. Tangled Tango Too]—Linda White, flute • Leah Goor-Burtnett, violin; Laura Shuster, viola • Julie Myers King, cello

Annick Odom: Last Week’s Flowers (2022)—Kira McGirr, mezzo-soprano • Ann Gilbert, double bass; Ross Karre, percussion • Katalin LaFavre, percussion

Amelia Kaplan: Insidious (2006)—Mary Kay Robinson, flute • Ben Chen, clarinet; Emily Cornelius, violin • Robert Nicholson, cello; Ross Karre, percussion • Eric Charnofsky, piano; Dean Buck, conductor

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – pianist Karen Walwyn

Roger Dickerson: Sonatina (1956)

Adolphus Hailstork: Piano Sonata No. 1 (1980)

Lettie Alston: Three Rhapsodies (1994)

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883)

Ola Gjeilo: Phoenix (2008)

Max Bruch: Kol Nidrei (1881)

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia (1880)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Concerto No. 5 'Emperor' (1809)

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Gabriel's Oboe (1986)

Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 102 (1794)

Michelangelo Galilei: Toccata for solo Lute (1620)

Scott Joplin: Solace (1909)

Stephen Foster: Beautiful Dreamer (1864)

