WCLV Program Guide 07-07-2024

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Sergei Rachmaninoff "Morceaux de Fantaisie," Op. 3 Howard Shelley, p

Sergei Rachmaninoff "Aleko" Cincinnati Sym Orch/Paavo Jarvi

Anton Rubinstein "Nero" Slovak Phil/Michael Halasz

Ludwig van Beethoven Flute Sonata in B-Flat Jean-Pierre Rampal, f; Robert Veyron-Lacroix, p

John Jenkins "Six Airs" New York Kammermusiker/Ilona Pederson

Frederic Chopin "Fantaisie-Impromptu" in c-sharp minor, Op.66 Maria-Joao Pires, p

Gabriel Faure Harp Impromptu, Op 86 Yolanda Kondonassis, h

Cesar Franck Symphony in d minor Vienna Phil/Wilhelm Furtwangler

Francis Poulenc Improvisations Lucille Chung, p

Frederick Delius "Air and Dance" (1915) Gerald Jarvis, v; Bournemouth Sym Orch/Norman Del Mar

Frederick Delius Two Pieces for Small Orchestra (1911-12) Welsh National Opera Orch/Charles Mackerras

Ernest John Moeran Two Pieces for Small Orchestra (1931-2) Ulster Orch/JoAnn Falletta

Aaron Copland Two Pieces for String Orchestra Lark Quartet

John Cage Two Pieces for Piano (1935) Herbert Henck, p

Gabriel Faure "Masques et Bergamasques", Op 112 Wisconsin Chamber Orch/Andrew Sewell

03:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter van de Graaff

Jules Demersseman "Carnival of Venice" Kenneth Tse, sx; Mi-Bemol Saxophone Ensemble

Francisco Tarrega Introduction and Variations on "The Carnival of Venice" David Russell, g

Johann Sr Strauss "The Carnival in Venice" Fantasy, Op 126 Vienna Phil/Franz Welser-Most

Josef Strauss Polka schnell, Ohne Sorgen, Op 271 Vienna Phil/Mariss Jansons

Leo Sowerby "Pop Goes the Weasel" Westwood Wind Quintet

Leo Sowerby Violin Sonata in D (1959) Robert Murray, v; Gail Quillman, p

Girolamo Fantini Five Dances Fred Sautter, tr; Roger Sherman, o

Ernest Tomlinson "Nocturne" Czecho-Slovak Radio Sym/Ernest Tomlinson

Ernest Tomlinson "Hornpipe" Czecho-Slovak Radio Sym/Ernest Tomlinson

William Walton Partita for Orchestra (1957) New Zealand Sym Orch/William Walton

Edward Elgar "Froissart" Overture, Op 19 London Phil/Edward Elgar

Arnold Bax Violin Sonata in F Robert Gibbs, v; Mary Mei-Loc Wu, p.

Adrian Cruft Traditional Hornpipe Suite Royal Ballet Sinfonia/Gavin Sutherland

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Six Landler, K. 606 Salzburg Camerata Academica/Sandor Vegh

Ernesto Lecuona "Danzas Cubanas" Thomas Tirino, p

Aaron Copland "Danzon cubano" New World Sym/Michael Tilson Thomas

Robert Schumann String Quartet No. 1 in a, Op. 41, No. 1 Cherubini String Quartet

William Schuman "Newsreel" (1943) Milwaukee Sym Orch/Lukas Foss

06:00 WCLV SUNDAY MORNING with Sam Petrey

Ottorino Respighi: Berceuse (1901)

Francis Poulenc: Gloria (1961)

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Mass in g (1922)

Manuel de Falla: Seven Spanish Popular Songs: Nana (1914)

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pierre Cochereau: A Centenary Tribute - Honoring the memory of the famous organist (1924-1984) of Notre Dame Cathedral, Paris, whose improvisations are legendary

ROUGET DE LISLE: La Marseillaise (Notre Dame Cathedral)

COCHEREAU: Improvisations for Mass (Entrée-Kyrie ‘Orbis factor’-Offertoire-Agnus Dei-Sortie) Maitrise de Notre-Dame/Jehan Revert; Arnold Batselaere (choir organ); Pierre Cochereau (Notre Dame Cathedral)

COCHEREAU: Allegro-Adagio & Scherzo, fr Symphonic Improvisation (1962 Aeolian-Skinner/Caruth Auditorium, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, TX)

COCHEREAU: Lent, fr Symphonie en Improvisation (Notre Dame Cathedral)

JOSEPH d’HAUDIMONT: Jerusalem et Sion Filiae Maitrise de Notre-Dame/Jehan Revert; Leon Souberbielle (choir organ); Pierre Cochereau (Notre Dame Cathedral)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: What’s New? - This edition of With Heart and Voice will offer selections from a variety of new and recent choral and organ releases on various CDs that have arrived in recent months. Peter DuBois will curate the offerings

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

Domenico Zipoli: Battaglia Imperiale (1700)

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite (1737)

Georg Muffat: Chaconne from Concerto Grosso 'Lucky Stars' (1701)

10:00 SUNDAY BRUNCH with Sam Petrey

Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 8 in g (1878)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Suite (1951)

Gian Carlo Menotti: Amelia Goes to the Ball: Overture (1937)

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G (1900)

Johann Sebastian Bach: A Musical Offering: Ricercar a 6 (1747)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Manfred Symphony (1885)

Joaquín Turina: The Bullfighter's Prayer (1925)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Meghann Oglesby and Fred Child

Amy Beach: A Cradle Song of the Lonely Mother, Op. 108 Kirsten Johnson, piano

Gioacchino Rossini: Overture to William Tell Taipei Music Academy and Festival Orchestra; Leonard Slatkin, conductor Taipei Music Academy & Festival, National Concert Hall, Taipei, Taiwan

Piano Puzzler Contestant: Marc Loudon calling from New Orleans, Louisiana

Johann Sebastian Bach: Goldberg Variations: Aria Angela Hewitt, piano

Amy Beach: Theme and Variations for String Quartet and Flute, Op. 80 Adam Sadberry, flute; The Balourdet String Quartet Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO

Michael Fine: Quintet for Clarinet and String Quartet: I. Andante lyrico Anton Rist, clarinet; Scott Yoo, violin; Erik Arvinder, violin; Maurycy Banaszek, viola; Jonah Kim, cello

Muzio Clementi: Sonata in F-sharp Minor, Op. 25 No. 5 Jon Nakamatsu, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC

Jean Françaix: Octet: Movement 2 Anton Rist, clarinet; Conrad Cornelison, bassoon; Kaitlyn Resler, horn; Abigel Kralik, Aurelia Duca, violins; Jessica Oudin, viola; Dariusz Skoraczewski, cello; Robert Franenberg, double bass Festival Mozaic, Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo, CA

Ellen Taaffe Zwilich: Septet for Piano Trio and String Quartet Geoffrey Herd, Jinjoo Cho, Eric Wong, violins; Ettore Causa, viola; Max Geissler and Clive Greensmith, cellos; Henry Kramer, piano Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY

14:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Elim Chan, conductor; Igor Levit, piano

Jessie Montgomery: Coincident Dances

George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphonic Dances

Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 4—Simon Trpceski, piano; Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Vasily Petrenko, conductor

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Bill O’Connell – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance 1/13/24

Ernst Krenek: Kleine Symphonie, Opus 58

Gustav Mahler (arr Ernst Krenek): Adagio from Symphony No. 10

Béla Bartók (arr Konopka): String Quartet No. 3 for String Orchestra

Béla Bartók: Suite from The Miraculous Mandarin Op 19

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2022 - Violinist Charles Yang returns as co-host. We meet a bubbly teen violinist, a pianist with a mission to connect with audiences, and a cellist who opens up about mental health. The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir sing us out with a performance that will have you on your feet and smiling!

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Sergei Rachmaninoff: The Rock (1893)

Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Suite (1898)

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 6 in A (1881)

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Griebling-Haigh: Vistas desde el Balcón (1997) Michi Wiancko, violin; Clement Chow, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano

Frank Wiley: Some Hope upon the Sky (1990) Susan Fletcher, soprano; Weiwen Ma, piano

Robert Rollin: American Variations Natalie Lin, violin; Gideon Whitehead, guitar

Dawn Sonntag: Come Up from the Fields Dawn Sonntag, soprano; Randall Fusco, piano

Frederick Koch: Images Ethan Miller, alto saxophone; Lauren Regas, flute; Bryan Banach, piano

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Morelle McCane vs. The World A Glenville Boxer's Journey to the 2024 Olympic Games

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638)

Zhou Long: Green (2021)

Thomas Tomkins: A Sad Pavan for these distracted times (1649)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Symphony No. 41 'Jupiter' (1788)

Anonymous: Spiritual 'Deep River'

Henryk Wieniawski: Prayer from Violin Concerto No. 1 (1852)

Sir John Tavener: Song for Athene (1994)

William Schuman: New England Triptych: When Jesus Wept (1957)

César Franck: Panis Angelicus (1872)

Pierre de la Rue: O salutaris hostia (1500)

